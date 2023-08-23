You are here

Residents in southern Syria raid ruling party offices, block road as protests over economy intensify
People protest against the latest decisions by Syrian government on increasing the prices of fuels, at Al-Sayr Square in Sweida, southern Syria. (Reuters)
  • Demonstrations were sparked by worsening living conditions and inflation
  • Protests have so far not spread to government strongholds
BEIRUT: Angry protesters raided the local offices of the ruling Baath party in a southern Syrian province Wednesday, as protests intensified against the country’s government during a severe economic and financial crisis battering the war-torn country.
Opposition activists said protesters also partially blocked a highway that links the Druze-majority Sweida province to the capital Damascus in anti-government rallies that broke out Tuesday night.
The demonstrations were sparked by worsening living conditions and inflation that surged after President Bashar Assad’s decision last week to double public sector wages and pensions.
Protests have so far not spread to government strongholds along the Mediterranean coast, the capital Damascus and the largest cities, including Aleppo and Homs.
However, they have also taken place in the nearby Daraa province that borders Jordan. The region’s economy has deteriorated and crime has risen since government forces reclaimed it in 2018.
The Syrian government has not responded to the protests.
The country’s economy has been struggling after years of conflict, corruption and mismanagement, and Western-led sanctions over accusations of government involvement in war crimes and the illicit narcotics trade. The United Nations estimates that about 90 percent of the population lives in poverty.
Sweida province is home to the country’s Druze minority, and has mostly isolated itself from Syria’s conflict, now in its 13th year.
“These are the largest protests that have taken place in Sweida,” Rayan Maarouf, Editor-in-Chief of local activist media collective Suwayda24, told The Associated Press. “At one point most people were neutral or unsure, but now they don’t believe their lives can improve without political change.”
The Syrian pound’s value against the dollar declined to a new all-time low, down from 7,000 at the beginning of 2023 to 15,000 pounds to the greenback. At the start of the conflict in 2011, the dollar was trading at 47 pounds.

Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests

Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran sentenced seven men and a woman to prison after their convictions over allegedly aiding two men who were earlier executed for killing a paramilitary volunteer during the nationwide protests last year that followed Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, state media reported Wednesday.
The sentences come just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Amini’s Sept. 16 death, as authorities have been rounding up activists and others in an apparent attempt to tamp down on any dissent ahead of it.
The report by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the first official confirmation of the sentences apparently handed down earlier by a Revolutionary Court in the city of Karaj, where the November slaying happened. The report said the country’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences handed down following an appeal by the lawyers for those convicted.
The defendants were found guilty of committing “warfare” and of “corruption on Earth,” a term often used to describe attempts to undermine the Iranian government, Mizan said.
Iran’s Revolutionary Court conducts closed-door hearings and has long been criticized by activists and other nations for their harsh sentences against opposition figures and those with Western ties. The tribunals don’t allow those on trial to pick their own lawyers or see the evidence against them.
Among those sentenced, Dr. Hamid Qarahasnalu received a 15-year sentence, while his wife Farzaneh received a five-year sentence, Mizan said. The two must serve that time in a prison far from their homes, as must the others sentenced in the case.
It’s not clear exactly what the doctor and his wife did. However, during the protests, doctors who treated those taking part in the demonstrations faced harassment and arrest.
Their sentencing comes as part of the case that saw two men identified as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini executed in January. The men had been convicted of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force, in the city of Karaj, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Tehran, on Nov. 3. The Basij were deployed in major cities during the demonstrations, attacking and detaining protesters who in many cases fought back.
More than 500 people were killed and 22,000 others arrested in the security crackdown that followed the demonstrations.
The protests began in mid-September when 22-year-old Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code requiring women to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf.
The protests marked one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Women continue to flout wearing the hijab, though authorities have lately increased their enforcement of the law by targeting businesses and other locations.
In recent weeks, authorities have detained at least 22 activists, the majority of them women, in an attempt to squash any renewed demonstrations, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said in a statement.
“Iranian authorities are rounding up activists around the country, especially women, to deliver a message of fear to the populace ahead of the one-year anniversary of the ‘Woman Life Freedom’ protest movement: Stand up again, and we’ll crush you,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the center’s executive director.
“This surge in repression, after the state’s killing of hundreds of protesters over the last year, demands a global response that goes beyond amplifying the voices of these courageous women.”

Tanker collision disrupts traffic at Egypt’s Suez Canal

Tanker collision disrupts traffic at Egypt’s Suez Canal
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Tanker collision disrupts traffic at Egypt’s Suez Canal

Tanker collision disrupts traffic at Egypt’s Suez Canal
  • BW Lesmes suffered mechanical malfunction and ran aground while transiting through the canal
  • The Burri collided with the broken vessel
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

DUBAI: Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said Wednesday.
The Suez Canal authority said in a statement that the BW Lesmes, a Singapore-flagged tanker that carries liquefied natural gas, suffered a mechanical malfunction on Tuesday night and ran aground while transiting through the canal. The Burri, a Cayman Island-flagged oil products tanker, collided with the broken vessel.
The collision disrupted traffic, the statement said. The two tanker were part of a convoy transiting through from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.
“We’ve immediately handled the breakdowns ... and traffic will go back to normal in both directions within the coming hours,” said Adm. Ossama Rabei, the head of the canal authority, in the statement.
About 10 percent of world trade flows through the canal, a major source of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.
In March 2021, the Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal, blocking the waterway for six days and disrupting global trade.
MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking service provider, released a time-lapse video for the incident that showed the Burri turning to port and colliding with the BW Lesmes which was already grounding across the waterway.
The canal authorities said they managed to refloat and tow away the BW Lesmes, while efforts were underway to remove the Burri from the waterway.
“All crew members are safe and accounted for and there were no injuries or any reports of pollution,” BW LNG AS, the operators of the BW Lesmes, said in a statement.
Rabei said initial inspections showed that there was no significant damage to the tankers, or pollution at the site. A technical team from Oslo, Norway would arrive at the vessel later Wednesday to investigate the incident, BW LNG AS said.
Wednesday’s incident was the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the crucial waterway. A flurry of ships has run aground or broken down in the Suez Canal over the past few years.
The canal, which opened in 1869, provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo.
According to the Suez Canal Authority, last year 23,851 vessels passed through the waterway, compared to 20,649 vessels in 2021. The revenue from the canal in 2022 reached $8 billion, the highest in its history.

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Ship traffic in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 0820 GMT on Wednesday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.
According to a report shared by the agency, Liberia-flagged tanker Guanyin carrying diesel fuel and vacuum gasoil had an engine failure at the strait’s northern entrance and two tugs were dispatched for assistance.

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift
  • UN diplomacy in recent years had focused on the urgency of holding national elections despite differences, rather than replacing GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and forming another interim government to oversee the vote
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: United Nations Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Tuesday that “a unified government, agreed upon by the major players, is an imperative for leading the country to elections,” an apparent shift from an earlier position that elections should come first.
Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli has not been accepted by the eastern-based parliament since early 2021 after a failed attempt to have national elections.
The dangers of Libya’s unresolved conflict were apparent last week when armed factions battled in Tripoli, killing 55 people in the worst fighting there in years.
UN diplomacy in recent years had focused on the urgency of holding national elections despite differences, rather than replacing GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and forming another interim government to oversee the vote.
“It’s a bad day for Dbeibah. The earth is shaking beneath his feet,” said Libya specialist Jalel Harchaoui of the Royal United Services Institution in London.
Bathily has been pushing the parliament, known as the House of Representatives, as well as a second consultative body with a say over major political issues called the High State Council, to finalize electoral laws.
In his comments to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday Bathily said he was exploring the possibility of convening a meeting “of the main stakeholders or their representatives” to resolve major issues.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. Though major warfare paused after a 2020 cease-fire, there is little trust between the main factional leaders.
Many Libyans suspect their political leaders have little interest in a lasting settlement or elections that could oust them from positions of authority that they have held for years.
“A negotiation over a new interim government has a chance because there is a carrot for rivals to participate. But once it is created all incentives for elections disappear. And Bathily has no stick,” said Tim Eaton, Libya researcher at Chatham House.
Bathily said he was working with the Tripoli-based Presidential Council head, Mohammed Al-Menfi, to look at bringing the main players to a meeting.
Besides Menfi, he named House of Representatives speaker Aguila Saleh, GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

 

