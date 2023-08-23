Could medal-winning Qatari high jumper raise bar again to take 4th world title?

You are here

“I’ve made history being on top of my game for the past decade, but I still thrive for more.” That was what Mutaz Essa Barshim told World Athletics before the Doha Diamond League opener in May. (Instagram/@mutaz.barshim)
  • There is no doubt that the Qatari athlete has already sealed his place among the pantheon of high jumpers
DUBAI: “I’ve made history being on top of my game for the past decade, but I still thrive for more.” That was what Mutaz Essa Barshim told World Athletics before the Doha Diamond League opener in May, and there is no doubt that the Qatari athlete has already sealed his place among the pantheon of high jumpers.
A chase for an unprecedented fourth successive world title ended in disappointment on Tuesday in Budapest however, as he had to settle for a bronze medal in what was an uncharacteristically poor performance.
Although perhaps the warning signs were there when he failed with his first effort at 2.25 meters, a height he normally clears with ease, immediately giving the momentum to his competitors. He did clear 2.29m on his first attempt alongside Gianmarco Tamberi and JuVaughn Harrison and it looked as though it would be a three-way battle for the gold.
All three sailed over 2.33m, and with a thrilling finale looking certain, all he had to do was hope for mistakes by his rivals to claim another gold.
Unfortunately for Barshim, it was not to be. He failed at his first two attempts when the bar was raised to 2.36m while Tamberi cleared with his first, and Harrison with his second. His third attempt was lacklustre and his glory laden six-year reign at major outdoor championships came to an end as Tamberi, his great friend and rival, secured his first world title.
A record-extending fourth world crown proved to be one step too far, yet there is no doubting that the 32-year-old has been a beacon of hope for not only Qatari athletes, but also the entire Gulf region, for what he has achieved in the sport. It has not come easily however, with Barshim facing plenty of challenges along an arduous road to success.
Two Olympic silvers in 2012 and 2016 (the former being upgraded from an initial bronze) were sandwiched between a runner-up finish at the 2013 worlds, and this suggested he was making inroads toward becoming one of the best there had ever been in the event.
Indeed, when the 2017 World Athletics Championships rolled around, Barshim was ready to conquer all in front of him. In the same stadium in which he secured his first Olympic medal five years prior, he cleared every height perfectly and won his maiden world title, although he ended his competition by missing three attempts at 2.40m. It did not matter though as Barshim had already secured the win.
With a world title under his belt, and after five consecutive years of clearing 2.40m, his next goal was to break Javier Sotomayor’s world record of 2.45m.
A potentially history-making moment soon turned into a nightmare as he suffered a serious ankle injury which ruled him out of the remainder of the 2018 season and with Doha playing host to the subsequent World Championships, Barshim faced a race to be fit.
On the injury, he told the “Mind Set Win” podcast: “I found one doctor. He had been operating on sports injuries for 30 or 40 years, and he told me, ‘this is the worst I have ever seen.’ He said any chance of coming back was maybe 1 percent, it’s impossible.”
The Doha-born star looked down the barrel at the prospect of missing not only the worlds in his home country, but also having to end his career prematurely when it looked as though he was about to explode into the stratosphere.
Such adversity may have destroyed a weaker man, but Barshim is no mere mortal. With records to chase and an elusive Olympic gold medal to win, the high jumper stormed to the top of the podium in front of a packed crowd at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. He cleared a height of 2.37m to become the first jumper to win successive world titles, with his ascent to a local deity nearly complete.
It would be a two-year wait for the Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupting various sporting events but, when it finally arrived, Barshim created more history and, for once, it was not down to his jumping ability.
The Olympic Games and Qatar have not exactly had a winning relationship. Indeed, the country has only secured eight medals since it began competing at the Games in 1984.
Under the lights in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021, with a pulsating crowd behind him, Barshim had the chance to make his own history but also history for his nation. Deep into the competition, Barshim and Tamberi were neck and neck. The duo had cleared each height on the first attempt and when the bar was raised to 2.39m, both could smell glory.
What happened next though was a mark of true sportsmanship rarely seen at the highest level.
The pair both failed with their three attempts at the height and, if going by the rules, a jump off would be needed to declare a winner. “Can we have two golds?” Barshim nonchalantly asked the official, and when he said it was possible, all hell broke loose.
The Italian burst into 1,000 emotions all at once, seeing a dream come true due to the remarkable act of sportsmanship from the Qatari athlete.
It was a mark of the man after all the examples of his quality as a sportsman.
Medals and records are what world-class athletes train for every day in life, sacrificing everything for that one opportunity to make themselves a hero. Barshim has enjoyed such moments more than most, yet sharing gold in Tokyo will perhaps be what he is best remembered for.
As for this? Perhaps not so much. Finishing third in Budapest and missing out on a fourth consecutive world crown ended his dominance of the sport, but he has certainly made his mark and his achievements will surely inspire thousands of young athletes in his home country and throughout the region and remind them they can conquer the world.
But is this the end? We know better when it comes to Barshim. Sotomayer’s world record of 2.45m potentially remains in his sights.

Egypt’s World Cup squad given major boost with US-based Gardner, Moussa

Lebanon beat Egypt 70-64 at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi. (DCT)
Lebanon beat Egypt 70-64 at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi. (DCT)
Egypt’s World Cup squad given major boost with US-based Gardner, Moussa

Lebanon beat Egypt 70-64 at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi. (DCT)
  • After signing training camp deal with Brooklyn Nets, Gardner 24, joins Pharaohs in their first World Cup outing since 2014
  • Lebanon and Jordan also at basketball’s premier event hosted by Philippines, Indonesia and Japan starting Friday Aug. 25
Patrick Yousef Gardner has had an eventful summer but it is about to get more intense as he prepares to suit up for Egypt at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which is being hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from Friday Aug. 25.

The 24-year-old center, who was born in Merrick, New York, to an Egyptian mother and American father, did not hear his name called out in the 2023 NBA Draft but bounced back with an NBA Summer League appearance for the Miami Heat before agreeing on a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. This would see him join the team in training camp and potentially play for their G-League affiliate Long Island side.

But before he turns his attention to the Nets, Gardner gets to check an important item off his bucket list as he joins the Pharaohs in their first World Cup outing since 2014.

It is a dream opportunity for the 2.10-meter Gardner, who gets to connect with his Egyptian roots while helping the team tackle a tricky Group D in Manila that includes Lithuania, Montenegro and Mexico.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play for this team but I never thought it was possible until this year. So I’m just so excited to be a part of this and I’m ready to compete with this amazing team,” Gardner told Arab News in Abu Dhabi, where Egypt held a one-week training camp and participated in games during International Basketball Week.

Gardner recalls the trips he made to Egypt with his family when he was younger, which included visits to the Pyramids, Red Sea, and vacation at the North Coast by the Mediterranean.

“My mom really loves her country which kind of spread to us and that made us really appreciate where she’s from and we try to embrace it as much as we can,” he said.

“She always took us to Egypt in high school to spend the summers there. I really loved my time there.”

It is a different, and potentially career-defining, kind of summer for the hardworking Gardner, who is keen to seize every opportunity that comes his way.

“As a basketball player like me, everything is uncertain kind of, because if you’re in the NBA and you’re signing a long-term contract, you’re kind of set. But you still gotta earn your respect and your way in any league you play in, so there’s a lot of uncertainty but as long as you stay ready, that’s all you can ask for,” he explained.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and it could be stressful but I’m glad I have really good people that surround me to make me feel comfortable to know that whatever the outcome is that everything will work out.”

 

Gardner began speaking to the Egyptian Basketball Federation last year but it was not until last week that he finally got his paperwork in order. He subsequently received his Egyptian passport and was able to fly from Cairo to join the national team’s pre-World Cup camp at NYU Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been great, they’re such good people, they welcomed me in, which was something I was a little nervous about, coming from America and stuff, but I have nothing but respect for them and I’m so happy that they welcomed me in and everything,” said Gardner of his teammates.

He acknowledges that the Pharaohs face a daunting task in Manila but added: “I think we all believe that we more than belong and I believe that we can make some upsets.”

Another late addition to the squad is 21-year-old point guard Adam Moussa, who arrived in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday, new Egyptian passport in hand, and was on court two days later repping the North Africans in an exhibition game against Lebanon at Etihad Arena.

Moussa was born in Cairo but moved with his family to the US at age 6, and grew up in Coppell, a Dallas suburb.

He recently committed to Tarleton State University, where he plays Division I basketball while pursuing a master’s degree.

“My dad pretty much threw away his dream of playing basketball. He was playing professionally and stopped it short for us to have a chance to grow up in America because he knew the training is better and just the facilities are better at the time,” said Moussa.

“It’s been a difficult road, even in high school, in middle school, I’m just a kid and my dad’s making me practice two times a day and I want to go out hang out with my friends. But it’s all worth it now and I owe everything to him.

“It means the world to me to be part of this national team and I can’t wait to represent my country.”

Moussa impressed against Lebanon last Thursday and seems to have blended seamlessly with the Egyptian squad. It may not have sunk in just yet that he is currently in Manila ready to compete in a World Cup.

“Honestly I kind of feel like I’m at school still and I’m just playing with friends, I haven’t realized the moment and I hope that’s how it stays until after the tournament’s over so I don’t get too shell-shocked,” he said.

“It means a lot to my family that I’m doing this but there was no change in the house, there’s nothing, they’re acting like it’s another tournament, and it’s good to keep me a little bit grounded, just not to get too high and too low, so I appreciate that a lot.”

Canadian coach Roy Rana took over the reins of Team Egypt at the start of 2022 and he reached out to Moussa to see if he wanted to join the roster. Rana helped guide Canada to the U19 World Cup in Cairo in 2017 and has built a promising Egyptian team that mixes experience with youth.

It is a novel approach for Egypt, giving a chance to young talents including 18-year-old Karim Hatem and 21-year-old Moussa and one that could pay some handsome dividends down the road.

“It’s a very smart team and very fun to play with. There’s no chemistry issues at all,” added Moussa.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has recruited former NBA player Omari Spellman, giving the Ohio native citizenship, so he could help them in their first World Cup appearance since 2010.

The 26-year-old power forward, who is fresh off a title run with Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League, won a national championship in college with Villanova in 2018 and was drafted 30th overall by the Atlanta Hawks that year.

Spellman admits he has a lot to learn about Lebanon but is already starting to appreciate what the Cedars are all about.

“Honestly, at first I didn’t understand. But just being around these guys, being around my coaching staff, being around my teammates on a daily basis, I really started to understand and embrace the culture,” he said.

“The fans are great, my teammates are great, I’m just so proud and happy to be a part of this.

“They’re very passionate, they have a lot of emotion and they have high expectations and it’s my job to meet those expectations but at the same time never doubt myself. I’m just happy to be a part of that culture finally and I just want to make those guys proud.”

Spellman says the team’s unity is what stands out the most and he is excited to get their campaign underway at the World Cup, where they join Latvia, France and Canada in a loaded Group H in Jakarta.

“It’s pressure but it’s nothing new. I’ve seen it, I’ve seen it at all levels. I was at Villanova on our way to a national championship run and things that were said, the scrutiny during that, all throughout my career so this is nothing new. I’ve just got to keep stepping up to the plate,” said Spellman.

“We’re going to play as hard as possible. That is something that coach Jad (El-Hajj) has instilled in us and something that we want to continue to do. I know you’ve seen Ali Mezher stealing the ball, running all over the court, Ali Mansour, those guys are incredible, Wael Arakji, I’m just so proud of my guys.

“Everybody’s together, when I wasn’t playing well, those guys didn’t give up on me and they stayed with me. When someone misses a shot we stay with him, when things get rough we stay together. So as long (as) we stay together we’ll be fine through any storm.”

Jordan have also made it to the World Cup and are in Group C alongside the US, Greece and New Zealand in Manila.

Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo filmed shouting at match referee, shoving Shabab Al-Ahli staff member at half-time

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo argues with the referee during the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shabab Al-Ahli. AFP
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo argues with the referee during the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shabab Al-Ahli. AFP
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo filmed shouting at match referee, shoving Shabab Al-Ahli staff member at half-time

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo argues with the referee during the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shabab Al-Ahli. AFP
  • Saudi club defeated Emirati rivals 4-2 to secure spot in AFC Champions League group stages
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The night may have ended in relief for Al-Nassr as they secured a spot in the AFC Champions League group stages, but frustration had riddled the Saudi club’s 4-2 win against the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli as shown by Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction at half-time.

The Riyadh club had taken an 11th-minute lead through Talisca before Yahya Al-Ghassani equalized for Shabab Al-Ahli seven minutes later.

As a tense and niggly match went into the break, Ronaldo was seen shouting in the face of the referee as he walked off the pitch, before shoving a member of Shabab Al-Ahli’s staff who was attempting to take a selfie with the Portuguese star.

Things did not improve for long periods of the second half and Al-Nassr came within two minutes of elimination before late goals by Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca, and Marcelo Brozovic saved the day.

It was not the first time that Ronaldo had let his frustrations get the better of him since joining Al-Nassr at the end of last year.

In April, he was criticized for his reaction toward Al-Hilal fans at the end of the Riyadh derby, which Al-Nassr lost 2-0.

As he walked off the pitch at the final whistle, Ronaldo was taunted by gleeful home fans who chanted the name of long-time rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo then grabbed his crotch in a gesture that many saw as obscene toward the blue-clad supporters.

The incident even led to a Saudi lawyer calling for Ronaldo to be deported, but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation did not punish Al-Nassr’s captain after finding no evidence of wrong-doing.

UAE jiu-jitsu team grab 8 medals at Youth World Championship

UAE jiu-jitsu team took eight medals on the opening day of the youth World Championship. (UAEJJF)
UAE jiu-jitsu team grab 8 medals at Youth World Championship

  • Historic achievement for U16 team in maiden foreign visit, as Obaid Al-Ketbi, Ahmed Alshamsi and Harib Alhammadi win gold
ASTANA: The UAE’s national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., made a strong start at the JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan, clinching an impressive eight medals in the under-16 division.

Ahmed Alshamsi gifted the UAE its first gold in the championship in the 42 kg division. He was soon joined on the podium by Obaid Al-Ketbi, who scooped gold in the 50 kg division, and Harib Alhammadi with gold in the 55 kg division.

In their first international event, the under-16 athletes showed impressive skills and won three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, providing a solid start to their title defense. Salem Alhamoud (over 73 kg) and Adnan Alzarooni (60 kg) won silver for the UAE on Tuesday, the opening day of the four-day event. Eysa Alblooshi (38 kg), Hamdan Alnajar (46 kg), and Abdulaziz Alakidi (66 kg) won bronze medals.

Host nation Kazakhstan has the highest number of participants, totaling 175 athletes. The UAE, victorious in the last three editions, has 86 athletes, Greece 76, and Uzbekistan 70.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “I extend my congratulations to the under-16 team for their remarkable performance today. They have performed incredibly well despite the tough competition.

“As jiu-jitsu continues to grow worldwide, both the national teams and athletes are experiencing remarkable growth, which intensifies the level of international competition. This positive outcome is in line with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s vision to promote the sport globally, as evidenced by our hosting of major international events.”

“The UAE National Team is coming off a stellar performance at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship held in Thailand in February, where they clinched significant title victories,” Al-Dhaheri added.

“Their exceptional achievements also resonated in the Grand Prix events in Thailand and Paris. These accomplishments vividly illustrate where the team is headed to, and we have complete faith in their capacity to amass more medals and claim additional titles in the times ahead.”

Al-Dhaheri also thanked the UAE’s leadership for supporting the sport over the years.

Alshamsi, who clinched gold in the 50 kg division, said: “While the competition was tough, the feeling of winning today was simply indescribable. I want to dedicate this medal to our leaders, UAEJJF officials, coaches, and all those who lent me their support,” he said.

“Winning this medal means that all the efforts we poured in over the past months have yielded the desired results, providing a motivating boost. Becoming a world champion means I’ll redouble my efforts, draw inspiration, give my utmost, and continue forging ahead. Insha Allah.”

Al-Ketbi, who won gold in the 50 kg division, commented: “Standing on the top spot in a huge tournament like this is a really big achievement for me, especially because I’ve never competed at this level internationally before.”

He added: “We’re super happy about this win, which shows how awesome the UAE is. We’re proud that we could do what people hoped for from our group of champions. And we’re hoping that this win is just the start of the UAE doing really well in the World Championship.”

Chinese star Muni He to compete at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong

China's Muni He will take part at the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong. (LET)
Chinese star Muni He to compete at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong

  • Event from Oct. 6-8 will be the female golfer’s second in the series
HONG KONG: Chinese golf star Muni He is set to join a star-studded lineup — including world No. 13 Xiyu Lin — as the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF makes its highly anticipated debut in Hong Kong.

The event will take place at the Hong Kong Golf Club from Oct. 6 to 8, 2023.

The popular female golfer, known for her captivating style on the course and prominent social media presence, is also a regular competitor on the LPGA Tour. She is preparing for her second appearance in the Aramco Team Series, having previously achieved a T-7 finish at the 2021 Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande.

“I am excited to be competing in the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong,” said He. “I’m grateful for the support from my fans, and I hope they will come out to support the event. I’m looking forward to it, to be competing in Hong Kong, and I’m excited to put on a great performance for the fans at this world-class event."

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF, and sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, is a global golf series that features top professional and skilled amateur players. The Hong Kong edition serves as the fourth stop on the tour this year, bringing together 28 teams of three professionals and one amateur to compete in a team competition format over two days.

In addition, a three-day stroke-play competition will see the players battle for the individual title and valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points.

The inclusion of the Chinese star in the Hong Kong lineup underscores the tournament’s commitment to showcasing the best talents in women’s golf from around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome Muni He to the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong,” said Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club. “Her participation adds another layer of excitement and showcases the global appeal of the tournament. We at the Hong Kong Golf Club are thrilled to provide a platform for talented golfers like Xiyu Lin and Muni He to shine and inspire our local golfers.”

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest

  • Kipyegon produced an imperious front-running performance to add to her 2017 and 2022 titles, her face creasing in joy as realization of her feat struck home
  • Barshim: With this bronze, I became the only athlete in the history of the high jump to win five medals in the world championships and I am very proud
BUDAPEST: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won a historic third world 1500m gold on Tuesday and although Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim missed out on a fourth crown, he became the first man to win five medals in the event.

Kipyegon produced an imperious front-running performance to add to her 2017 and 2022 titles, her face creasing in joy as realization of her feat struck home.

Sifan Hassan never landed a punch and once again, as at the Tokyo Olympics, had to make do with bronze.

For Kipyegon, 29, it crowned an annus mirabilis having already broken three world records.

“I told myself, ‘You are the strongest and just keep going’,” said Kipyegon.

“I was chasing history today and I was chasing this title. I have done it.”

Barshim tried to rouse the crowd at the National Athletics Center as he went for his third and final attempt at 2.36m as the women’s 1500m final reached its final stages.

But just as the women’s race was a bit flat due to Kipyegon’s sublime brilliance so Barshim’s challenge for a fourth successive world crown ended as a damp squib, the Qatari bowing out at 2.33m.

He took bronze while victory instead went to the man with whom he shared Olympic gold in Tokyo, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi (2.36m).

“I consider this bronze as history,” Barshim told AFP.

“In any competition, our ambition is gold and victory, but this is sport.

“With this bronze, I became the only athlete in the history of the high jump to win five medals in the world championships and I am very proud.”

There was a repeat victory in the men’s steeplechase.

Morocco’s Olmypic champion Soufiane El Bakkali left Ethiopia’s world record holder Lamecha Girma trailing as the 27-year-old champion crossed the line in 8min 03.53sec.

Kipyegon, Tamberi and El Bakkali then all celebrated by jumping into the steeplechase water jump, something to be envied by the spectators who sat in sweltering heat throughout the evening.

Another Olympic champion, American Valarie Allman, looked downcast as her less celebrated teammate Laulauga Tausaga improved her personal best by more than four meters to win with 69.49m.

Allman improved from her bronze last year to silver but the look on her face suggested it was little consolation.

“I don’t know if I have a fairy godmother or something, or my ancestors had some say in it, but I was able to do something tonight that I didn’t think was possible yet,” said 25-year-old Tausaga.

Femke Bol looks in the form to replace the absent Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as 400m hurdles world champion, sauntering through to Thursday’s final (1950GMT).

A victory would see the 23-year-old Dutch hurdler complete a full set of medals having taken Olympic bronze and world silver last year.

The final, though, will be missing 2016 Olympic and 2019 world champion Dalilah Muhammad, who finished third behind Bol and failed to go through as one of the two fastest losers.

“In the last 100 meters I gave it my all but I knew it wasn’t going to be enough,” said Muhammad.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet that I won’t make the final but it was all a bit of a Hail Mary to be honest,” added the 33-year-old.

A similar fate befell another former world champion, Steven Gardiner, in the 400m, the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist crashing to the track and eventually escorted off in a wheelchair.

Gardiner’s predecessor as Olympic champion, Wayde Van Niekerk, only just scraped into the final as one of the two fastest losers.

Van Niekerk said he was disappointed by his performance but his thoughts were with Gardiner as he knows how tough it is to cope with injury having suffered a serious one himself.

“It is not so nice to see somebody finishing a competition injured like that,” said the 31-year-old South African.

“I know that coming back from the injury is very difficult.

“I still remember all these dangerous times. I really want to wish him a speedy recovery.”

