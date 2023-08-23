You are here

  • Home
  • Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow

Update This photograph posted on a Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone on August 23, 2023, shows a burning plane wreckage near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. A private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers, Russian agencies said on August 23, 2023. (AFP/Telegram/@Grey_Zone)
1 / 2
This photograph posted on a Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone on August 23, 2023, shows a burning plane wreckage near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. A private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers, Russian agencies said on August 23, 2023. (AFP/Telegram/@Grey_Zone)
Update A private plane crashed in Moscow’s Tver region killing all ten people on board, including Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian agencies said on August 23, 2023. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
A private plane crashed in Moscow’s Tver region killing all ten people on board, including Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian agencies said on August 23, 2023. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2e2wf

Updated 2 min 14 sec ago
AP

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
  • The jet, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew
  • Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24
Updated 2 min 14 sec ago
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
Prigozhin was on the plane, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency, which cited the airline. The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.
At the time, President Vladimir Putin denounced the rebellion as “treason” and a “stab in the back” and vowed to avenge it. But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped. The Wagner chief, whose troops were some of the best fighting forces for Russia in Ukraine, was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping up in Russia from time to time.

The crash also comes after Russian media reported that a top general linked to Prigozhin was dismissed from his position as commander of the air force.

A plane carrying three crew members and seven passengers that was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg went down almost 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of the capital, according to officials cited by Russia’s state news agency Tass.
Russia’s civilian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, quickly reported that he was on the manifest and later said that, according to the airline, he was indeed on board.
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine, said he talked to Wagner commanders who also confirmed that Prigozhin was aboard, as was Dmitry Utkin, whose call sign Wagner became the company’s name.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised,” US President Joe Biden said.

Keir Giles, a Russia expert with the international affairs think tank Chatham House, had urged caution about reports of Prigozhin’s death. He said “multiple individuals have changed their name to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as part of his efforts to obfuscate his travels.”

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press showed a private jet that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.
The signal stopped suddenly while the plane was at altitude and traveling at speed. In an image posted by a pro-Wagner social media account showing burning wreckage, a partial tail number matching a jet previously used by Prigozhin could be seen.
Videos shared by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone showed a plane dropping like a stone from a large cloud of smoke, twisting wildly as it fell. Such freefalls can occur when an aircraft sustains severe damage, and a frame-by-frame AP analysis of two videos was consistent with some sort of explosion mid-flight. The images appeared to show the plane was missing a wing.

ALSO READ: Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened an investigation into the crash on charges of violating air safety rules, as is typical when they open such probes. Interfax, citing emergency officials, reported early Thursday that all 10 bodies had been recovered at the site of the crash and the search operation had ended.
Even if confirmed, Prigozhin’s death is unlikely to have an effect on Russia’s war in Ukraine, where his forces fought some of the fiercest battles over the past 18 months.
His troops pulled back from front-line action after capturing Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, in late May. Bakhmut had been the subject of arguably the bloodiest battles in the entire war, with the Russian forces struggling to seize it for months.
After the rebellion, Russian officials said his fighters would only be able to return to Ukraine as part of the regular army.




Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary Wagner Group soldiers post for a picture in the battlefield of Bakhmut, Ukraine, in May 2023, just days before they mounted a mutiny against the Kremlin. (AFP / file photo)

This week, Prigozhin posted his first recruitment video since the mutiny, saying that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search activities, and “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free. ”
Also this week, Russian media reported, citing anonymous sources, that Gen. Sergei Surovikin was dismissed from his position of the commander of Russia’s air force. Surovikin, who at one point led Russia’s operation in Ukraine, hasn’t been seen in public since the mutiny, when he recorded a video address urging Prigozhin’s forces to pull back.
As news of the crash was breaking, Putin spoke at an event commemorating the Battle of Kursk, hailing the heroes of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said on Telegram that “no matter what caused the plane crash, everyone will see it as an act of vengeance and retribution” by the Kremlin, and “the Kremlin wouldn’t really stand in the way of that.”
“From Putin’s point of view, as well as the security forces and the military — Prigozhin’s death must be a lesson to any potential followers,” Stanovaya said in a Telegram post. According to her, after the mutiny, Prigozhin “stopped being the authorities’ partner and could not, under any circumstances, get that status back.”
“He also wasn’t forgiven,” Stanovaya wrote. “Prigozhin was needed for some time after the mutiny to painlessly complete the dismantling of Wagner in Russia.” But overall, “alive, happy, full-of-strength and full-of-ideas Prigozhin was, definitely, a walking source of threats for the authorities, the embodiment of Putin’s political humiliation.”
Stanovaya doesn’t expect much public outcry over Prigozhin’s death. She said those who supported him will be “more scared than inspired to protest,” while others would see it as a “deserved outcome.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Wagner ready to increase Africa presence, Prigozhin tells local media
World
Wagner ready to increase Africa presence, Prigozhin tells local media
Wagner troops training Belarus forces
World
Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s fate has been entwined with the Kremlin for decades — as a trusted government contractor, and the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia’s dirty work in Syria and Africa.
But when he turned his men toward Moscow two months ago, many inside Russia and beyond started wondering just how long he could last after drawing the fury of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prigozhin cut a deal with Putin and the leader of Belarus for a safe haven for himself and the men involved in the rebellion. He was reported to pop up periodically in Russia, and appeared in a recruitment video earlier this week.
But then on Wednesday Russia’s civil aviation agency said he was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board.
Prigozhin's background
Prigozhin was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. When he got out, he opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Putin was the city’s deputy mayor at the time.
Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef.” He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous Internet “troll factory” that led to his indictment in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Wagner was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014, in the weeks following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. At the time, Russia denied sending its own weapons and troops despite ample evidence to the contrary. The private Wagner army gave Moscow a degree of deniability.
Wagner personnel also deployed to Syria, where Russia supported President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war. In Libya, they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Haftar. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.
But it wasn’t until September 2022 that Prigozhin acknowledged founding, leading and financing Wagner. By then, his mercenaries — including men he’d recruited in Russian prisons — were fighting and dying by scores in Ukraine, especially in the shattered town of Bakhmut.
Reputation for truthfulness

Prigozhin fostered Wagner’s reputation for ruthlessness, and the mercenaries have been accused by Western countries and UN experts of human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.
A 2017 online video showed a group of armed people, reportedly Wagner contractors, torturing a Syrian and beating him to death with a sledgehammer before mutilating and burning his body.
In 2022, another video showed a former Wagner contractor beaten to death with a sledgehammer after he allegedly fled to the Ukrainian side and was repatriated.
Despite public outrage and demands for investigations, the Kremlin repeatedly turned a blind eye.
Wagner’s role in Ukraine
Wagner took an increasingly visible role in the Ukraine war as regular Russian troops suffered heavy attrition and lost territory in humiliating setbacks.
Prigozhin toured Russian prisons to recruit fighters, promising pardons if they survived a half-year tour of front line duty with Wagner.
In the interview in May, he claimed to have recruited 50,000 convicts, with about 35,000 men on the front lines at all times. He has also said he had lost more than 20,000 men — half of them convicts — in the battle for Bakhmut.
The US has estimated Wagner had about 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.
Poking the bear
Prigozhin claimed full credit in January for capturing the Donetsk region salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine, and he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to steal Wagner’s glory. He repeatedly complained the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut and threatened to pull out his men.
After the capture of Soledar, Prigozhin increasingly raised his public profile, for months boasting almost daily about Wagner’s purported victories, sardonically mocking his enemies and complaining in profanity-laced diatribes about the military brass.
On June 23, he called for an armed uprising against the defense minister and headed from Ukraine toward Moscow with his mercenaries. His forces took control of the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the city in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine, and continued their “march of justice,” until stopping a mere 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Russian capital.
Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded. But the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped. Unusually, the Kremlin said Putin had a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner Group commanders days after the rebellion.
Some number of Wagner mercenaries headed to Belarus, but the fate of both Prigozhin and his force remained unclear.
US President Joe Biden recently suggested Prigozhin was a marked man.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said last month.
But the man who made his first fortune as a caterer was undaunted in his latest appearance on Monday, telling would-be Wagner recruits his organization was “making Russia even greater on all continents.”

Topics: Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner group Vladimir Putin Russia's war on Ukraine Kremlin

Related

Update Russian agency says Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
World
Russian agency says Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
World
Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
  • South Korea’s majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan’s plan
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

TOKYO: Japan will start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, a plan that has drawn heavy criticism from China and seafood import bans.
Japanese fishing groups said they feared the release would lead to reputational damage.
Japan has maintained that the water release is safe. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, also greenlighted the plan in July saying it met international standards and the impact it would have on people and the environment was “negligible.”
Despite such assurances, Hong Kong and Macau — both Chinese-ruled regions — said they will implement a ban on Japanese seafood from regions including the capital Tokyo and Fukushima starting Thursday. China will also take necessary measures to protect marine environment, food safety and public health, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has called the move “extremely selfish.” He said China was deeply concerned about the decision and had lodged a formal complaint.
South Korea’s majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan’s plan. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has come under criticism for saying that its own assessment found no problems with the scientific and technical aspects of the release.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee called the discharge “irresponsible” and said the city would impose import controls covering live, frozen, refrigerated, dried seafood, as well as sea salt and seaweed.
On Monday, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations Masanobu Sakamoto said that local fishing groups understood the release could be scientifically safe but still feared reputational damage.
“Being told something is scientifically safe and feeling reassured are two different things... Proof that the water release is scientifically safe may not remove reputational damage,” he said.
Japan says it will remove most radioactive elements from the water except for tritium, a hydrogen isotope that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.
The water will initially be released in smaller portions and with extra checks, with the first discharge totalling 7,800 cubic meters over about 17 days, Fukushima power plant operator Tepco said on Tuesday.
That water will contain about 190 becquerels of tritium per liter, below the World Health Organization drinking water limit of 10,000 becquerels per liter, according to Tepco. A becquerel is a unit of radioactivity.

Topics: Japan Fukushima Pacific Ocean Radioactive water

Related

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday
World
Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday
Japan’s Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release
World
Japan’s Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
  • The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the US Justice Department announced Wednesday.
More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, including members of a criminal gang accused of using stolen pandemic aid to pay for a murder.
“This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should send a clear message: the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, but the Justice Department’s work to identify and prosecute those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud.
“We’ll stay at it for as long as it takes,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who led of a meeting of law enforcement officials livestreamed on the Justice Department’s website.
An Associated Press analysis published in June found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Most of the money was grabbed from three large pandemic-relief initiatives designed to help small businesses and unemployed workers survive the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. Nearly 3,200 defendants have been charged with COVID-19 aid fraud, according to the new Justice Department figures. About $1.4 billion in stolen pandemic aid has been seized.
The murder-for-hire case cited by Justice officials involved alleged members of a Milwaukee gang known as the Wild 100s, according to court records. Federal prosecutors said they stole millions of dollars in pandemic unemployment assistance and used part of the money to purchase guns, drugs and to pay to have a person killed.
The federal indictment identifies the victim in the Wisconsin case only by the initials N.B. and doesn’t specify how much of the plundered cash was used to finance the slaying.
The Justice Department also said Wednesday it was creating more strike forces to combat COVID-19 fraud in Colorado and New Jersey, joining those already in operation in California, Florida and Maryland.
“I don’t see an end,” said Mike Galdo, the department’s acting director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement. “Based on what we’ve seen from the scope of the fraud, I don’t see an end to our work.”

Topics: US Justice Department fraudsters COVID-19

Related

US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
World
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
World
US Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
  • Experts warn infrastructure like roads can buckle under the extreme strain of enduring and recurring heat waves brought on by climate change
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: Temperatures have soared in the central US, leading to deaths in some states as more dangerous heat is expected, a national weather service official said Wednesday.
The harsh heat wave has broken records, damaged roads and water lines, and forced the evacuation of a nursing home this week as some cities brace for triple digit temperatures through August. There have been 25 heat-related deaths this summer in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday, and in Nebraska, a 1-year-old left in a hot van died.
The heat is expected to become “dangerous to the average person” if they don’t have air conditioning, said Alex Lamers, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
It has felt hotter than 110 degrees in cities in Texas and Louisiana more often than at any time since World War II, Lamers said. The brunt of the enduring heat has hit states from Florida to New Mexico, he said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents twice last week to conserve energy because of high demand and low reserves. The agency issued a weather watch from Wednesday to Aug. 27.
The council hasn’t had an outage all summer despite unrelenting heat and high demand, said Alison Silverstein, a Texas-based independent energy analyst and former adviser to the state’s energy regulator.
But there are risks the longer this drags on, Silverstein said, comparing it to a car overheating.
“At least your car on a long trip has a chance to rest overnight and cool off,” she said. “A lot of these plants have been running nonstop, or pretty close to it, since June.”
Experts warn infrastructure like roads can buckle under the extreme strain of enduring and recurring heat waves brought on by climate change. Union Pacific has imposed more speed restrictions this summer across its network of more than 32,000 miles (51,499 kilometers) of Western track as a “precaution to reduce the impact on the rail when it gets hot,” spokeswoman Kristen South said Tuesday.
Costs in the US for road maintenance and replacement due to rising temperatures could reach $26.3 billion by 2040, with most of the damage expected to hit Texas, California and Illinois, according to a 2017 study by University of Arizona and Arizona State University researchers.
The heat has already caused an unusual number of Texas water line breaks and roadway issues.
Texas officials are monitoring the heat, roadways and tips from residents to address issues as quickly as possible, said transportation department spokesman Danny Perez. Houston officials learned of likely heat-related damage to a road Sunday after about 10 other similar reports in June, he said.
Houston’s high temperatures and a lack of rain have caused the ground to shift and damage the city’s aging pipes. Residents’ top service request is for water leaks, according to city data. Reports of water leaks from the past month were up 25 percent from the same period last year.
Demand and leaks are both increasing, and the city is using emergency purchase orders to add contractors for repairs, said Erin Jones, Houston Public Works spokeswoman.
San Antonio Water Systems has already tallied more breaks this month than in all of July, said the agency Wednesday. Customers need to cut back on outdoor watering, the agency said.
Cooling systems are also under strain. Missouri firefighters helped remove 117 patients from a Kansas City nursing facility Tuesday after the air conditioning failed in temperatures that felt as high as 115 degrees (46.1 C). Most Parkview Healthcare nursing facility residents were taken to other facilities, but seven who had COVID-19 were taken to hospitals, authorities said.
At least 20 complaints have been made against the facility in the past five years, since August 2018, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Denise Oates, whose mother lives at the facility, told television station WDAF that it was upsetting to learn through social media that the air conditioning failed. She called and couldn’t get any answers about what was happening, Oates said.
“I’m just like, ‘Call me and let me know before you move her. I need to know where she moves to,’” Oates said.
The facility and owner, Cor Healthcare Partners based in Baltimore, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Not everywhere has been feeling the heat. In North Dakota, the city of Dickinson set a record of 60 degrees (15.6 C) for Aug. 20, beating the benchmark of 62 in 1974. On the same day, Bismarck tied its record of 62, set in 1966. The temperatures on Sunday were due to
An unseasonably cool air mass, clouds and rain helped bring temperatures down Sunday, but warmer temperatures are forecast in the coming days, said Corey King, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Topics: heat wave US

Related

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
World
Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit South Korean jamboree
World
US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit South Korean jamboree

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
  • Joe Biden: ‘There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind’
  • White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson: ‘The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this’
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.
“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.
“But I don’t know enough to know the answer” of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.
Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the aircraft, which crashed northwest of Moscow, according to Russian state media.
The crash came two months after he launched Wagner on a short-lived rebellious march on Moscow, aiming to force the removal of the country’s military leadership.
Last month in Helsinki, Biden jokingly warned that Prigozhin, whose elite Wagner force has played an important role in the war on Ukraine, should watch his step after his abortive rebellion.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also said Wednesday that no one should be surprised about Prigozhin’s sudden death, if confirmed.
She pointed to the June uprising and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this,” said Watson.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin

Related

Update Russian agency says Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
World
Russian agency says Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
World
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Latest updates

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life
In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.