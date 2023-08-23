You are here

Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment

Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussain arrive in the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • The twins traveled on a medical evacuation plane at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
RIYADH: A pair of conjoined Tanzanian twins on Wednesday arrived in Riyadh where they will be assessed to see whether they can be separated.

The twin boys, named Hassan and Hussain, were accompanied by their mother and were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital on arrival.

They traveled on a medical evacuation plane at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.   

The head of the medical team Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah overseeing the assessment thanked the Saudi leadership for their support of the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins and general humanitarian work.

Saudi FM meets with Belarus counterpart at BRICS summit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
  • During the meeting, the ministers reviewed ways to enhance and develop joint relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed ways to enhance and develop joint relations and discussed aspects of intensifying bilateral work to serve the interests of their countries.

They also discussed the most important regional and international issues of common concern and efforts made with regard to them.

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival
  • Suhel Ajaz Khan said that the event’s ‘distinguished events, programs and activities add value … highlighting the rich Saudi cultural heritage’
  • He also visited the Heritage Pavilion at the festival, which he said ‘represents the region’s long-standing history, culture, heritage and civilization’
RIYADH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, toured the Buraidah Date Festival on Tuesday, where he learned about the annual event and the activities that take place there.

“I visited the Buraidah Date Festival, which is the largest date festival in the world, and was briefed on the auction yard, the accompanying activities and events, the buying and selling transactions, as well as the quantities of dates coming to the market,” the envoy told Arab News.

“I also visited the Heritage Pavilion and was welcomed by locals and children with great enthusiasm. The pavilion represents the region’s long-standing history, culture, heritage and civilization. The scores of activities pertaining to agriculture, handicrafts and poetry presentations were beautifully displayed.”

Khan praised the event, which is organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Qassim, for its range of events, programs, traditional activities, and presentations about local heritage and handicrafts.

He added: “The festival, with the diversity of dates, provides an ideal economic environment for the date farmers and traders, as well as buyers. The festival’s distinguished events, programs and activities add value to the (event), highlighting the rich Saudi cultural heritage.”

The ambassador also visited Al-Qassim Chamber of Commerce, where he discussed with the secretary-general of the organization, Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Hanaya, and other officials ways to further enhance business engagements with the Qassim region and other matters of mutual interest.

Sri Lanka’s ambassador, Pakeer Mohideen Amza was similarly full of praise for Buraidah Date Festival and its activities when he paid a similar visit to the event last Saturday

The festival offers visitors the chance to participate in more than 35 activities and experiences for families and people of all ages, men and women alike. More than 50 date-growing family businesses are taking part in this year’s event, and a host of craftswomen and female entrepreneurs are also taking part.

Organizers said one of the aims of the event, which ends on Friday, is to support local producers of foods and handicrafts, in recognition of their contributions to efforts to promote products from the Kingdom and preserve the nation’s culture. It also seeks to showcase modern agricultural techniques and facilitate the exchange of expertise related to date cultivation and the production of derivative products, they added.

The festival also provides more than 4,000 positions for seasonal workers, in keeping with the goals of the Kingdom’s leadership to localize jobs and create opportunities for Saudis.

World breeding farms gather for Riyadh falcon auction

World breeding farms gather for Riyadh falcon auction
World breeding farms gather for Riyadh falcon auction
  • Event offers business opportunities and celebrates falconry heritage
  • Several pairs of falcons from the farm have also won Mazayen beauty pageants at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival
RIYADH: A Saudi breeding farm acquired rare falcons from Siberia as part of its efforts to produce sought-after specimens at the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Riyadh.
The auction at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh, has attracted participation from leading international falcon breeding farms. Selling will continue until Aug. 25.
Falconer Soliman Al-Dahas, owner of Al-Dahas Falcon Farm, said that racing falcons sold at the auction are rare breeds preferred by falconers for their speed and beauty.
The farm sold a rare black Hur falcon, bred from parents living in the Altai Mountains of southern Siberia, he said.
Al-Dahas set up the farm in 2020 to breed racing falcons.
Special genetic compositions produce birds characterized by strength, high levels of focus, and the ability to pounce on prey.
Several pairs of falcons from the farm have also won Mazayen beauty pageants at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, Al-Dahas said.
Genetic compositions focus on color, appearance, weight and other desirable traits favored by falconers, he added.
Meanwhile, a pure gyr falcon from a Canadian farm made its first appearance at the auction, where it was offered for sale at SR15,000 ($4,000) and eventually sold for SR45,000.
A shaheen falcon from an Austrian farm also listed for sale was bought for SR30,000, while a Qarmousha falcon from a British farm was bought for SR25,000.
The auction has become a key marketplace for both local and international falcon breeding farms, and offers business opportunities to professional falconers by showcasing a selection of elite breeds.
It also contributes to preserving and enhancing the heritage and traditions of falconry in Saudi Arabia, and supports breeding farms and their efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for falconers.
During the previous two editions, the event recorded sales of more than SR10 million through the auction of more than 800 falcons.
The club showcases top auctioned falcons, with participants competing live on TV and social media, while selected falcons are announced before each auction night.

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling  

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling  
Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling  
  • Border guards seized large quantities of qat, hashish and medically regulated pills
RIYADH: Saudi authorities foiled attempts to smuggle drugs in the Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk region and Al-Sharqiya, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

General Directorate of Border Guard spokesperson, Col. Misfer Al-Quraini, said that roughly 37 tons of qat, 472 kg of hashish, and 29,572 medically regulated pills were seized. 

Initial legal procedures have been taken against those allegedly involved in the smuggling attempts and the seized items handed over to the authorities.
 

Saudi Interior Ministry to take part in new AI skills program

Saudi Interior Ministry to take part in new AI skills program
Saudi Interior Ministry to take part in new AI skills program
  • New master’s program in AI is specifically designed to cater for the ministry’s technology needs
RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Interior staff are being armed with the latest industry knowledge and insights into artificial intelligence.

A new master’s program in AI specifically designed to cater for the ministry’s technology needs is being offered by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology at King Fahd Security College.

Incorporating the most recent Middle East studies into machine learning, the program will involve a team of globally renowned faculty members specialized in the field of AI sharing their knowledge and skills with students, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The program aims to improve decision-making processes for workers at the Ministry of Interior, where AI plays a crucial role in helping employees create predictive models for strategic decisions.

It also assists in developing the ministry’s internal capabilities by training others on AI apps and usage, while contributing to the formulation of technology-related policies.

With a better understanding of AI, it is hoped that employees will be able to apply the technology to enhance public service provision through the automation of functions and improvements in operational efficiency.

As part of the ministry’s drive toward digital transformation, the program will seek to develop and localize knowledge, invest in human resources, and train cadres to meet the ministry’s needs in an ever-changing technological environment.

Its launch follows in the wake of a memorandum of cooperation signed between the ministry, King Fahd Security College, and KAUST.

The collaboration deal will involve the exchange of expertise in common academic fields and boost the skills and knowledge of ministry staff.

