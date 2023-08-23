Tanzanian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian ambassador full of praise after tour of Buraidah Date Festival

RIYADH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, toured the Buraidah Date Festival on Tuesday, where he learned about the annual event and the activities that take place there.

“I visited the Buraidah Date Festival, which is the largest date festival in the world, and was briefed on the auction yard, the accompanying activities and events, the buying and selling transactions, as well as the quantities of dates coming to the market,” the envoy told Arab News.

“I also visited the Heritage Pavilion and was welcomed by locals and children with great enthusiasm. The pavilion represents the region’s long-standing history, culture, heritage and civilization. The scores of activities pertaining to agriculture, handicrafts and poetry presentations were beautifully displayed.”

Khan praised the event, which is organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Qassim, for its range of events, programs, traditional activities, and presentations about local heritage and handicrafts.

He added: “The festival, with the diversity of dates, provides an ideal economic environment for the date farmers and traders, as well as buyers. The festival’s distinguished events, programs and activities add value to the (event), highlighting the rich Saudi cultural heritage.”

The ambassador also visited Al-Qassim Chamber of Commerce, where he discussed with the secretary-general of the organization, Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Hanaya, and other officials ways to further enhance business engagements with the Qassim region and other matters of mutual interest.

Sri Lanka’s ambassador, Pakeer Mohideen Amza was similarly full of praise for Buraidah Date Festival and its activities when he paid a similar visit to the event last Saturday

The festival offers visitors the chance to participate in more than 35 activities and experiences for families and people of all ages, men and women alike. More than 50 date-growing family businesses are taking part in this year’s event, and a host of craftswomen and female entrepreneurs are also taking part.

Organizers said one of the aims of the event, which ends on Friday, is to support local producers of foods and handicrafts, in recognition of their contributions to efforts to promote products from the Kingdom and preserve the nation’s culture. It also seeks to showcase modern agricultural techniques and facilitate the exchange of expertise related to date cultivation and the production of derivative products, they added.

The festival also provides more than 4,000 positions for seasonal workers, in keeping with the goals of the Kingdom’s leadership to localize jobs and create opportunities for Saudis.