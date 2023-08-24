Algeria sends official to Niger for talks after coup

You are here

The West African bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to reinstate Niger’s elected president, Mohammed Bazoum, who was detained by the armed forces on July 26. (AFP/File)
  • Junta’s three-year transition proposal is a ‘provocation,’ says West African regional bloc
ALGIERS: Algeria said it sent a high-ranking official to Niger on Thursday as part of its diplomatic push in the aftermath of a military coup in the neighboring country.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry’s secretary-general, Lounes Magramane, “will be visiting” Niger, the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It comes a day after Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf began a tour of West African countries in a bid to find a solution in Niger, where Algiers opposes any military intervention following the coup.

The West African bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to reinstate Niger’s elected president, Mohammed Bazoum, who was detained by the armed forces on July 26.

Magramane’s visit was another step in Algiers’ “unceasing efforts ... to contribute to a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger, avoiding increased risks for this neighbouring and brotherly country and for the entire region,” the Algerian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomat was due to hold a “series of meeting with figures and high officials” in Niger, it added.

Algeria, which shares a 1,000-km southern land border with Niger, has previously cautioned against a military solution, which President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said would be “a direct threat” to his country.

He stressed “there will be no solution without us (Algeria). We are the first people affected.”

Algeria — Africa’s largest country — also shares borders with Libya and Mali, both in the throes of years-long conflicts.

Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbor would be considered a “declaration of war” against their countries.

The West African bloc has rejected the proposal by Niger’s mutinous soldiers for a three-year transition to democratic rule, with a commissioner describing the slow timeline as a provocation.

The door for diplomacy with Niger’s junta remained open but the bloc is not going to engage in drawn-out talks that lead nowhere, said Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security.

“It is the belief among the ECOWAS heads of state and also the commission that the coup in Niger is one coup too many for the region and if we allow it then we are going to have a domino effect in the region and we are determined to stop it,” Musah said. 

While direct talks and backchannel negotiations are ongoing, he said the door to diplomacy wasn’t open indefinitely.

“We are not going to engage in long, drawn out haggling with these military officers … We went down that route in Mali, in Burkina Faso and elsewhere, and we are getting nowhere,” Musah said.

His comments came days after an ECOWAS delegation met the head of Niger’s military regime, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.

After last week’s meetng, Musah said the ball is now in the junta’s court.

Updated 25 August 2023
AFP

Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli

Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli
  • Daesh has taken advantage of the disintegration of Libya’s security apparatus since the 2011 fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi to carry out several deadly attacks across the country
Updated 25 August 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: A leader of the Daesh group who allegedly planned and sponsored three deadly attacks in the Libyan capital Tripoli in 2018 has been captured, the country’s prime minister said Thursday.
“Our forces apprehended on Tuesday a leader of the terrorist organization Daesh, involved in the planning and command of terrorist acts that targeted the institutions of our country and their fallen officials,” Abdelhamid Dbeibah, head of the United Nations-supported Libyan government, said during a live television broadcast, using the Arabic acronym for Daesh.
The government’s media office offered no further details on the identity or nationality of the alleged jihadist, who was arrested in a joint military operation.
Dbeibah also renewed his government’s commitment to “combat terrorism in all its forms,” to “prosecute anyone involved” in terrorist acts, and to “strengthen stability throughout the country.”
On May 2, 2018, 14 people were killed in a suicide attack claimed by Daesh on the headquarters of the Libyan High Electoral Commission in Tripoli.
On September 10, 2018, a suicide attack by the jihadist group against the headquarters of the Libyan National Oil Company in the capital killed two and wounded 10 company staff.
On December 25, 2018, three people, including a Libyan diplomat, were killed in an attack claimed by Daesh against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Daesh has taken advantage of the disintegration of Libya’s security apparatus since the 2011 fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi to carry out several deadly attacks across the country. It also has set up strongholds in the eastern and northern towns of Derna and Sirte, from which it had been driven out in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Jordanian cyclist on a mission to cross GCC countries to promote tourism

Jordanian cyclist on a mission to cross GCC countries to promote tourism
Updated 24 August 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

Jordanian cyclist on a mission to cross GCC countries to promote tourism

Jordanian cyclist on a mission to cross GCC countries to promote tourism
  • Globetrotter Issa Al-Qazaqza tells Arab News that ‘trip is to spread love and peace’
  • The 44-year-old reaches Qatar after traveling through Saudi Arabia’s Salwa border point
Updated 24 August 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Jordanian globetrotter, who in July embarked on a cycling trip to spread a message of love among Arab Gulf states and promote tourism, has reached Qatar after traveling from Saudi Arabia.
Cyclist Issa Al-Qazaqza told Arab News on Thursday: “This personally initiated cycling trip is to spread love and peace amongst Arab brothers in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and promote Jordanian hospitality and tourism.
“I entered Saudi Arabia on July 18, and visited Tabuk and Madinah.”
Speaking over the phone from Qatar’s capital of Doha, the 44-year-old said that his first lengthy cycling trip, a ride of 420 km from the northern city of Irbid to Jordan’s southern seaport city of Aqaba, had taken place in 2005.
He added: “After having been on several domestic cycling journeys, the idea to cycle across the GCC states to spread a message of love and peace and promote Jordanian tourism came to my mind.”
During his three weeks in the Kingdom, Al-Qazaqza visited many cities and landmarks.
“I visited places like AlUla, Al-Ahsa, Al-Sharqiya, Riyadh and of course Madinah and Makkah, where I performed Umrah,” said the father of two children.
He reached Qatar after traveling through Saudi Arabia’s Salwa border point on Aug. 1.
The Jordanian traveler described his journey as “long and arduous,” the Jordan News Agency reported.
Al-Qazaqza visited the Jordanian Embassy in Doha on Thursday and met members of the diplomatic staff.
Describing his method of travel, he said: “I rely on my personal approach and what happens on the spur of the moment, especially because of the Jordanian flag I carry and how my bicycle looks!
“I am conveying a message of love from the Jordanian people to their brothers in the GCC and spreading Jordan’s culture of brotherhood, generosity and peace, in addition to promoting national tourism. This is something spontaneous.”

Beirut airport staff voice safety fears in wake of helicopter crash

Beirut airport staff voice safety fears in wake of helicopter crash
Updated 24 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Beirut airport staff voice safety fears in wake of helicopter crash

Beirut airport staff voice safety fears in wake of helicopter crash
  • Capt. Joseph Hanna and First Lt. Richard Saab died instantly. A third crewman, First Adjutant Mohammed Sidah, was badly injured
Updated 24 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Poor visibility caused by fog or a technical malfunction are being blamed for a Lebanese army helicopter crash that killed two crew members and injured a third.  

Investigators said they had been told by eyewitnesses that the helicopter appeared unstable in the air shortly before crashing near the Hammana military barracks, 33 km east of Beirut, late on Wednesday.

Capt. Joseph Hanna and First Lt. Richard Saab died instantly. A third crewman, First Adjutant Mohammed Sidah, was badly injured.

However, investigators also believe that poor visibility and foggy conditions may have played a part, forcing the helicopter to fly at dangerously low altitudes before it struck trees on a wooded hillside.

The crash occurred at a time when at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport faces an acute shortage of air traffic controllers, with staff warning that “inhumane schedules” are threatening air traffic safety.

Thirteen air traffic controllers, who have been working shifts to monitor airport traffic 24 hours a day, are threatening to work only from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m. from Sept. 5.

The 13 include heads of departments, sections and branches. Only six work in the radar tower, assisted by two retired contracted controllers.

On Thursday, air traffic controllers revealed “the torment has been going on for years.”

Staff claimed that they were reluctant to reveal the extent of the problem earlier for fear of the effect on airlines, aircraft insurance companies and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“We are working for crumbs. We are tired and exhausted as a result of working inhumane schedules, which are unacceptable, neither in Lebanon nor internationally,” one controller said.

“Our schedules exceed 300 hours per month, other than the times where we cover occasional and enforced absences, given that most of us are over 50 years of age.

“Each of our controllers is now taking on the work of more than four controllers, which is very dangerous and jeopardizes air traffic safety.”

Staff voiced their frustration at the administration’s response to “any solution we propose,” claiming that management “deals lightly with all the suggestions that we put forward.”

However, a source at Beirut airport accused air traffic controllers of trying to blackmail the airport’s administration over the issue.

“Those controllers who operate the airport today, ensuring the safety of air navigation, are not satisfied with the salary they receive, which is $2,500 per month. They want a raise.

“They are trying to blackmail the airport’s administration and have already caused air traffic to stop for hours.”

At least 90 Yemenis die in lightning strikes in 2 months

At least 90 Yemenis die in lightning strikes in 2 months
Updated 24 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

At least 90 Yemenis die in lightning strikes in 2 months

At least 90 Yemenis die in lightning strikes in 2 months
  • Red Crescent urges ‘simple’ precautions, such as turning off mobiles and landlines, and unplugging electrical devices
Updated 24 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Lightning strikes killed 45 people in Yemen in July, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said, while local media reported almost the same number of lightning-related deaths this month.

In a routine agrometeorological alert issued on Wednesday, the FAO reported that intense lightning activity and thunderstorms last month killed 45 people and large numbers of livestock, mainly in Yemen’s highland provinces.

“Overall, field reports indicate that 45 people and several herds of livestock were confirmed dead across Yemen. As the kharif rainy season continues, there is a high likelihood of sustained lightning activities across much of Yemen. Lightning remains an active threat to pastoral farming across much of Yemen,” it said.

The report coincided with claims by local media and testimonies from individuals indicating that at least 45 Yemenis have been killed by lightning strikes since the start of August. 

Two children died last week when lightning struck their home in the Bajel district of Hodeidah, a province in western Yemen, according to locals.

A young man in the same property escaped unhurt. 

Most lightning-related fatalities were recorded in mountainous provinces, such as Amran, Mahweet, Sanaa, and Hajjah.

This month, lightning struck Mohammed Hassan Al-Hajj’s home in the Hufash district of Al-Mahweet region, killing him while he slept.

Numerous Yemenis shared on social media the image of Qusay Ghawth, a young man who was struck and killed by lightning in Aflah Al-Sham in the Hajjah district. 

In the Khamir district of Amran’s highland province, a shepherd and more than 40 of her animals were killed by a lightning strike while they huddled near a cliff.

Yemen’s Red Crescent estimates there have been 150 lightning-related deaths and injuries since the beginning of the year.

It has urged Yemenis to take “simple” precautions, including turning off mobiles and landlines, disconnecting the internet, unplugging chargers and solar power panels, avoiding sheltering under trees, and staying indoors during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, two civilians were killed in the province of Hodeidah after tampering with unexploded ordnance, Yemeni Landmine Records, an organization that monitors civilian land mine fatalities in the country, reported on Wednesday.

Ahmed Fetaini, 18, and Majed Yahiya, 30, were collecting trash in Hodeidah’s Ad Durayhimi district when blast occurred.

The same organization said that a deminer in the central province of Marib’s Raghwan region was injured when a land mine he was attempting to defuse detonated.

The Hodeidah city-based UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement said on Monday that explosions caused by land mines and other munitions killed five civilians and injured four others in Hodeidah’s Al-Hali, Al-Hawak, Ad Durayhimi, Bayt Al-Faqih and At Tuhayta districts in July.

The numbers represent a 13 percent increase on the previous month, but a 57 percent decrease on the same month last year.

Hodeidah is believed to have the highest concentration of land mines in Yemen. The Houthis planted thousands of explosive devices in the province to prevent Yemeni government forces from capturing territory. 

Turkish central bank unleashes big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift

Turkish central bank unleashes big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift
Updated 24 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish central bank unleashes big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift

Turkish central bank unleashes big interest rate hike in another sign of an economic shift
  • The bank’s key interest rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 25 percent but some experts say it will not enough to ease inflation and end a cost-of-living crisis
  • Turkiye’s currency gained as much as 6% against the dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan followed up the announcement by expressing confidence in his finance team
Updated 24 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkiye’s central bank raised its key interest rate by an aggressive 7.5 percentage points on Thursday, a larger-than-expected hike that further signaled a return to more traditional economic policies under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bank increased its policy rate to 25 percent as it continued to backtrack from the previous rate-cutting course set by Erdogan, which is blamed for fueling a cost-of-living crisis that left many households struggling to afford rent and basic goods as inflation surged.

“Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved,” the central bank said.

Selva Demiralp, a professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, said that normally, interest rate increases slow the economy and can even cause a recession.

“Yet in Turkiye we are discussing whether the larger-than-anticipated rate hike could control a downturn,” she told Arab News.

“This is a properly designed question. That is because the low interest rate environment pretty much froze credit growth.”

The upper limit on commercial loans was also increased, by more than 56 percent. Demiralp said that by allowing banks to set deposit and loan rates more competitively, credit flow could resume, albeit at higher interest rates.

But she and some other experts warned that the interest rate increase alone is unlikely to be sufficient or durable enough to resolve the problems, and so additional determined moves are needed to help curb rebounding inflation and correct long-running economic woes.

“I see it as a first signal that the new members of the PPK (Monetary Policy Committee) of the central bank were able to implement a more hawkish stance and convince the president that this is better for the economy,” said Demiralp.

“Our year-end inflation forecast is close to 70 percent. In that environment, a 25 percent policy rate still implies a very negative real interest rate and won’t be sufficient. What is critical is the continuation of the hawkish tone that we have witnessed today.”

Nick Stadtmiller, head of product at research company Medley Advisors in New York, agreed that the rate increase is a step in the right direction but he does not believe it will be sufficient to reduce inflation.

“I think rates would need to rise at least to 40 percent in order to have a big impact on price growth,” he told Arab News. “Rates that are sufficiently high to reduce inflation will slow economic growth and reduce credit demand.

It is difficult to see how policymakers can cut inflation while at the same time stimulating growth in corporate demand, which is their stated goal, he added.

“The other problem is that the gradual approach to tightening policy ultimately means they will have to raise rates later by even more in order to cut inflation down,” Stadtmiller said.

“Many other central bankers around the world have said in recent years that increasing rates quickly will allow them to raise rates by less over the entire cycle. The opposite is also true: Raising rates slowly means you have to reach a higher terminal rate at the end to have a similar impact.”

It would not be a surprise if the central bank now pauses and takes a few months to assess the effects of the rate hike before taking further action, he added.

“With corporate-loan growth near zero, policymakers may want to see the impact on the economy before tightening more,” Stadtmiller said.

Turkiye’s struggling currency, the lira, surged on Thursday in response to the interest rate increase. It gained as much as six percent against the dollar after Erdogan followed up the announcement by expressing strong confidence in his finance team.

“We are taking determined steps to address the problems caused by inflation,” the president said in nationally televised remarks.

In a message posted on social media, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek wrote: “We are determined. Price stability is our top priority.”

