Medical team in Riyadh helps 11-year-old girl with speech and hearing impairments

Medical team in Riyadh helps 11-year-old girl with speech and hearing impairments
The first of a kind successful procedure improved the patient’s hearing using two different techniques. (SPA)
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

She was diagnosed with a bony blockage in the external auditory canal, which caused delayed speech and hearing loss

Medical team in Riyadh helps 11-year-old girl with speech and hearing impairments
  • She was diagnosed with a bony blockage in the external auditory canal, which caused delayed speech and hearing loss
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An 11-year-old girl’s suffering came to an end after a medical team from the Security Forces Hospital in Riyadh performed two simultaneous surgeries.

The girl was diagnosed with a bony blockage in the external auditory canal, which caused delayed speech and hearing loss.

The medical team performed a canalplasty to widen the auditory canal and restored the external auditory canal and eardrum using prosthetic tissues from the patient’s hand and cartilage from the pinna of the first ear.

The team simultaneously placed an OSIA hearing implant in the other ear.

The first of a kind successful procedure improved the patient’s hearing using two different techniques.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Security Forces Hospital

Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom

Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call t
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom

Saudi authorities seize drug cache across the Kingdom
  • Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade while some find their way into organized crime and terrorism
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities in Jazan and Narjan have seized in separate operations a huge cache of khat, hashish, amphetamines and methamphetamines.
Border guards in Jazan arrested two Yemeni nationals for promoting 40 kilograms of khat and later foiled an attempt to smuggle 52 kilograms of khat into the Kingdom.
Najran police arrested two citizens for attempting to sell hashish, amphetamines and methamphetamines. Police also seized edged weapons found in their possessions.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade while some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].
Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
Topics: Saudi Arabia Drug bust

Alwaleed Philanthropies conducts verbal abuse social experiment on metaverse 

Alwaleed Philanthropies conducts verbal abuse social experiment on metaverse 
Updated 24 August 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Alwaleed Philanthropies conducts verbal abuse social experiment on metaverse 

Alwaleed Philanthropies conducts verbal abuse social experiment on metaverse 
  • Study found 70% of bystanders did not respond to an intervention 
  • More should be done to safeguard users from intolerance in virtual spaces, says AP secretary-general
Updated 24 August 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Alwaleed Philanthropies conducted a case study on the metaverse to measure users’ responses to verbal abuse in a virtual space.

AP Secretary-General Princess Lamia bint Majed said that the main goal of the study was to “capture a jarring discrepancy between the standards of social conduct in immersive spaces, versus what’s typically considered as acceptable behavior in the physical world.”

After receiving “unsettling reports citing abusive behavior” via its Digital Center on the Metaverse, AP decided to launch the study to advocate for meaningful change.

The social experiment was performed on artificial simulations acting as perpetrators and victims.

Users’ avatars were created to appear of different ethnic and religious backgrounds. The experiment observed users’ willingness to intervene in situations with discrimination, and how long it would take for them to do so.

The result revealed significant disparity in kinds of abuse, particularly about ethnicity or religious orientation.

All the instances of abuse took place in congested parts of popular metaverse platforms: Decentraland, Sandbox, and Spatial.

Seventy percent of bystanders showed no response at all, and if an intervention occurred, it took an average of 2:02 minutes to occur.

In the three experiments where users were exposed to racial abuse and discrimination, no users intervened — despite taking place in typically crowded areas on the platform.

However, when the perpetrators’ avatars verbally harassed them due to their ethnic and religious backgrounds, there was a response from 2.8 percent of users.

Princess Lamia said: “We needed to show how a prevailing culture of ‘lawlessness’ in the virtual world could undermine the progress and values we fight for.”

She added: “Although we provide a snapshot of abusive behavior on the metaverse, it’s clear that more should be done to safeguard users from intolerance in virtual spaces.

“We all have a collective responsibility to drive social change, which often starts by changing mindsets.”

AP has remained committed to using its platform to combat social misconceptions and promote meaningful inclusion in the metaverse.

Its Digital Center on the Metaverse uses cultural dialogue, artistic exhibitions, and historical artifacts as tools to bridge cultures, allowing users to learn more about Islamic history and culture. 

“The digital-cultural nexus is a springboard that can help raise awareness around our shared history, so we’re excited to continue working in this new and exciting space,” the princess said.

“Rather than gate-keeping cultural resources, users were able to access exhibitions and engage with new ideas in cyberspace.

“We saw how social polarization grew in digital spaces, so we thought about using the same technology to foster tolerance and inclusion through education and dialogue,” she added. 

The organization has also launched Alwaleed Cultural Network in collaboration with many known institutions such as Harvard and Oxford University to promote cross-cultural dialogue through education.

Princess Lamia highlighted the importance of being responsible and accountable amid technological progress. 

“We can’t let rapid technological change compromise our historic progress on inclusion and tolerance. Generally speaking, accountability always comes back to a broader sense of ‘collective good,’” she said.

“We firmly believe that accountability is, and will always be, an active pursuit. So, whether we work on expanding access to cultural resources, or advocating for better safeguarding measures on the metaverse — our message focuses on protecting the inclusion and freedom we fight for. This helps build on our social consciousness, at both the individual and community levels,” she added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Alwaleed Philanthropies Metaverse

Saudi nature reserve launches careers drive

Saudi nature reserve launches careers drive
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi nature reserve launches careers drive

Saudi nature reserve launches careers drive
  • The scheme aims to highlight the importance of choosing the right educational pathways, specializations, and skills training required to achieve career ambitions
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new initiative has been launched to raise awareness among secondary students about careers linked to Saudi Arabia’s largest nature reserve.

The First Day program of meetings with 200 students is being run by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve in partnership with the Misk Foundation.

The scheme aims to highlight the importance of choosing the right educational pathways, specializations, and skills training required to achieve career ambitions.

As part of the initiative, work simulation opportunities for the reserve have been provided for students in areas including administrative sciences, environmental conservation, ecotourism, community engagement, and environmental monitoring.

And 17 similar programs were offered in the Tabuk and Hail regions through the Misk platform, attracting more than 200 applicants.

One of the reserve’s main ongoing objectives has been to support the economic and social development of local communities through skills training and job creation.

Topics: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority nature reserve Saudi Arabia

Saudi civil defense calls for caution as rain due across Kingdom from Friday

Saudi civil defense calls for caution as rain due across Kingdom from Friday
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi civil defense calls for caution as rain due across Kingdom from Friday

Saudi civil defense calls for caution as rain due across Kingdom from Friday
  • People should stay away from bodies of water and follow instructions announced through the directorate’s various media and social networking sites
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense called for caution after rain was forecast in most regions in the Kingdom from Friday until Tuesday.
The authority said people should stay away from bodies of water, swamps, and valleys, and follow instructions announced through the directorate’s various media and social networking sites.
The regions of Makkah, Asir, Al-Baha, and Jazan are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and dust storms.
The authority added that light to moderate rain and downburst, causing dust storms, is expected in the following areas of the Makkah region: Makkah, Bahrah, Al-Jumum, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Lith, Al-Khurma, Ranyah, and Turbah.
The regions of Madinah and Najran are also expected to be affected by light rain and downburst causing dust storms.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Saudi vice minister of human resources meets China ambassador

Saudi vice minister of human resources meets China ambassador
Updated 24 August 2023
SPA

Saudi vice minister of human resources meets China ambassador

Saudi vice minister of human resources meets China ambassador
Updated 24 August 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Abdullah Abuthnain, the Saudi vice minister of human resources and social development for labor, recently met Chen Weiqing, the Chinese ambassador to the Kingdom.

During their meeting at the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh they, and other officials, reviewed key labor issues of mutual concern while discussing ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Riyadh and Beijing recently inked a dozen cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, bolstering collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, financing and housing.

Topics: Abdullah Abuthnain Chen Weiqing Riyadh

