LONDON: A suspect has been arrested after a Saudi citizen was stabbed in an attempted robbery in London’s Mayfair area on Thursday, with the victim now in a stable condition, police said.



“We received a report of a stabbing incident in Berkeley Square in the Mayfair area at 21:38 on Thursday, September 3,“ police said.



The Metropolitan Police said officers arrived at the scene accompanied by London Ambulance Service crews, where they found a man in his forties suffering from stab wounds.



He received first aid at the scene before being transferred to the hospital, where he remains under treatment; his injuries have been described as not life-threatening.



They confirmed a 58-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, and attempted robbery.



He too was taken to the hospital — where he remains under treatment — after sustaining minor injuries.



In a statement on X, the Saudi Embassy in London said it was coordinating with the relevant British authorities and ensuring the citizen received the necessary care and support.



It said it was monitoring his health until his safe discharge from hospital.



The embassy added that it was following up with British security services on the circumstances of the incident and stressed the need to expedite the investigation, establish the full details and hold the perpetrator accountable in accordance with the law.



It also emphasized the importance of taking necessary measures to enhance the safety of citizens and visitors in public areas.



The embassy urged Saudi citizens in the UK to exercise caution and vigilance and avoid carrying valuable possessions in public places.



For emergencies, it said, Saudi citizens can contact the Saudi Affairs hotline at +44 77995 19495.