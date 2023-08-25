You are here

Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
Danish police officers stand guard next to fire lit by people who protested after far-right provocateur tossed Quran copy in the air in immigrant neighborhood in Copenhagen. (File/AP)
Reuters

  • New legislation aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places
COPENHAGEN: The Danish government said on Friday it was proposing legislation that would make it illegal to burn copies of the Qur’an in public places, part of the Nordic country’s effort to de-escalate growing tensions with several Muslim countries.
“The government will propose legislation that prohibits the inappropriate handling of objects with essential religious significance for a religious community,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told a press conference.
“The proposal will thus make it punishable to, for example, in public burn a Qur’an, Bible or Torah,” he said.
Denmark and Sweden have seen a string of protests in recent weeks where copies of the Qur’an have been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

Denmark on Wednesday lifted the heightened border controls it had earlier imposed earlier due to increased security concerns arising from a series of the Quran burning incidents.

The Nordic country had lately issued a statement that it was mulling banning Quran-burning protests and gatherings within their respective territories, despite facing criticism from opposition parties.

Algerian asylum-seeker hailed as hero after saving Belgian woman from railway line

  • Abdel Boukharouba, 25, retrieved and comforted her after an apparent suicide attempt
  • Belgian government urged to grant him residency as reward for his actions
LONDON: An Algerian asylum-seeker in Belgium who saved a woman from a suicide attempt has been hailed as a hero.

Footage of Abdel Boukharouba, 25, helping the woman who was sitting on a railway line at Brussels-Midi station, has gone viral.

He told Sudinfo news agency: “I heard people shouting. The lady was sitting on the rails, while another woman shouted that a train would arrive in two minutes. I couldn’t bear to see a woman die before my eyes.

“I gave my bag to a friend and jumped on the tracks. She didn’t want to be rescued, but I grabbed her anyway and pulled her on to the platform.

“I sat with her for a while. She said she had family problems and her dog was all she had left. A little later, the police came and took further care of the woman.”

His actions have prompted calls for the government to give him residency in Belgium as a reward.

“I did it out of humanity,” Boukharouba, who is not officially registered in the country, said. “But, if it could help me improve my life, I won’t say no.”

World wrestling body suspends India after harassment scandal 

  • Indian wrestlers staged weeks of protests in capital this year demanding Wrestling Federation of India chief resign 
  • The 66-year-old, also a lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has since been charged with sexual harassment 
NEW DELHI: The Wrestling Federation of India has been suspended by the sports’ world body for not holding elections after its chief was charged with sexual misconduct. 

India’s top wrestlers staged weeks of sit-in protests in the capital New Delhi earlier this year demanding the resignation of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. 

The 66-year-old, also a lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has since been charged with sexual harassment and stalking but is currently on bail. 

The federation’s leadership was disbanded in the wake of the scandal, with fresh elections scheduled for earlier this month but postponed indefinitely at the last moment. 

“The absence of a regularly elected president and a board does not comply with the UWW regulations and the conditions for membership,” United World Wrestling said in its statement late Thursday. 

Indian wrestlers will be allowed to compete in the Asian Games next month but not under the Indian flag, the statement added. 

Singh denies all charges against him and has said he is a victim of a “conspiracy.” 

Wrestling is hugely popular in rural northern India. 

Images of star athletes being detained by police as they tried to march to parliament in May went viral on social media. 

Commonwealth Games gold-medal-winning wrestler Anita Sheoran, a witness in a sexual harassment case, has filed her nomination to replace Singh for the top post. 

But backers of Singh, whose family is prohibited from contesting the elections, had been expected to win any fresh election. 

Bajrang Punia, one of the wrestlers who led protests against Singh, who won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in the squad for the Asian Games starting September 23 in Hangzhou. 
 

NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission

  • NASA said the mission was ‘standing down’ from a scheduled Friday launch time, but did not provide a reason for the move
  • SpaceX said the new launch date provided ‘teams additional time to complete and discuss analysis’
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, United States: NASA and SpaceX said Thursday they have postponed the launch of a crew of four to the International Space Station.
NASA said the mission was “standing down” from a scheduled Friday launch time, but did not provide a reason for the move.
“Launch now is targeted at 3:27 am (local time; 07:27 GMT) Saturday, Aug. 26, for SpaceX’s seventh crew rotation mission to the microgravity laboratory for NASA,” the US space agency said in a statement.
Dubbed Crew-7, the mission will be commanded by American Jasmin Moghbeli and includes Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan and Konstantin Borisov of Russia.
Lift-off is planned from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a backup opportunity at 3:04 am (07:04 GMT) on Sunday.
SpaceX said the new launch date provided “teams additional time to complete and discuss analysis.”
“The vehicles remain healthy and crew is ready to fly.”
It will be the first space mission for both Moghbeli and Borisov.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” said Moghbeli, a Naval test pilot, during a media call last month.
“One of the things I’m most excited about is looking back at our beautiful planet,” added the 40-year-old of Iranian heritage.
“Everyone who I’ve talked to who has flown already has said that was a life changing perspective – and also floating around in space, it seems really fun.”
Crew-7 is set to be the seventh routine mission to the orbital platform for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, with the first coming in 2020.
NASA pays SpaceX for the taxi service as part of a commercial crew program that it put in place to reduce dependency on Russian rockets for astronaut transport after the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.
Boeing is the other contracted private partner, but its program remains mired in delays and technical difficulties and it has not yet flown any crew.
Borisov will be the third Russian to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
Space remains a rare area of cooperation between the US and Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine, with Americans also continuing to fly aboard Russian Soyuz rockets that launch from Kazakhstan.
The crew will spend six months aboard the ISS, where they will carry out science experiments including collecting samples during a spacewalk to determine whether the station releases microorganisms through life support system vents.
The goal is to understand if microorganisms can survive and reproduce in space.
Another experiment will aim to assess the physiological differences between sleep on Earth and in space.
“I’m looking forward to coping with all the tasks. This is a very interesting profession: you are preparing for something that you haven’t tried yet, and you really want to do it well,” said Borisov.
Crew-7 will join the seven people already aboard the ISS, before members of Crew-6 leave for Earth a few days later.
The first segment of the ISS was launched in 1998, and it has been continuously inhabited by an international crew since 2001.
Its operations are set to continue until at least 2030, after which it will be decommissioned and crash into the ocean. Several private companies are working on commercial space stations to replace it.

Philippine, Australian troops practice retaking island in South China Sea drill

  • Friday’s joint drills took place at a naval base about 240 kilometers east of Scarborough Shoal
  • About 1,200 Australian soldiers and 560 Filipino marines stormed a beach in the drill
SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES, Philippines: Australian and Filipino troops held exercises on Friday near flashpoint South China Sea waters claimed by China, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos hailing them as an “extremely important” example of close cooperation.
China deploys hundreds of coast guard, navy and other vessels to patrol and militarize reefs in the South China Sea, which it claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.
Friday’s joint drills took place at a naval base about 240 kilometers east of Scarborough Shoal, a rich fishing ground that China seized from the Philippines in 2012 after a tense standoff.
“Considering that there have been so many events that attest to the volatility of the region, this kind of exercise, this kind of close strategic cooperation between countries around the region is extremely important,” Marcos told reporters.
“It is an important aspect of how we prepare for any eventuality,” he said of the drills, which he watched with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.
These are the first major air, sea and land drills between the two countries. They simulated retaking an enemy-controlled island.
About 1,200 Australian soldiers and 560 Filipino marines stormed a beach in the drill, arriving in amphibious assault vehicles, by parachute and on US Osprey aircraft.
Two advanced Australian F-35 fighter jets provided close air support, and Australian warships secured the surrounding waters.
The exercise came after Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannon and blocked a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on August 5.
The Philippine Navy deliberately grounded a World War II-era vessel on the shoal and set up a tiny garrison in 1999 to check China’s advance in the area.
On Tuesday, a second Philippine mission managed to deliver supplies to the outpost.
The Chinese coast guard said it had decided to allow the resupply on humanitarian grounds as the Philippine vessels “did not carry illegal building materials for large-scale reinforcements.”
The Philippines hosted a meeting this week with its fellow members in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China to negotiate a code of conduct in the South China Sea.

Russia destroys 42 Ukrainian-launched drones over Crimea

  • No damage to civilian infrastructure reported
MOSCOW: Russia downed a barrage of 42 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, Moscow’s defense ministry said Friday, in the largest recent air attack on the peninsula and a day after Kyiv claimed a special forces raid on the territory.
Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.
Nine drones were “destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the defense ministry wrote on Telegram early Friday.
Thirty-three others “were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target,” it said, without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.
Earlier, a local Russian-installed official said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea’s Cape Khersones.
The cape is located in the southwest of the peninsula near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet.
Emergency services reported no damage to civilian infrastructure from those drones, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.
It was not clear whether they were included in the 42 reported by the defense ministry.
“All forces and services are in a state of combat readiness,” Razvozhayev said.
Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back.
In recent weeks it has targeted Russian infrastructure on the peninsula with barrages of up to 28 aerial drones.
On Thursday, Ukraine said its forces had landed on the peninsula and flown the country’s flag during a “special operation” to mark its second wartime Independence Day.
Special forces troops had landed overnight on Crimea’s western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where they had “engaged in combat,” Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said.
Moscow has also accused Ukraine of attacking the Russian-built Crimean bridge, which connects the peninsula to Russia.
The bridge has been closed due to multiple incidents including a massive explosion in October last year.
Reports of the aerial attack come as the Pentagon said it would begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in the United States starting next month.
The jets have long been sought by Kyiv, now bogged down in a plodding counter-offensive aimed at retaking land held by Russian forces.
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Thursday about plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, the White House said.
Earlier, Biden had said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group and who led a brief mutiny against Russia’s military, may have died in a plane crash.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.
Putin broke his silence Thursday on news of the crash, paying a qualified tribute to the mercenary boss and the paramilitary group he led.
“He was a man of complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results,” Putin said.
Air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian missile over Kaluga region, Moscow’s defense ministry said Friday.
Kaluga borders the Moscow region, which has been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed to “return” the conflict to Russia.
Flights to and from Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were briefly halted, the TASS news agency reported Friday, citing aviation services and without specifying why.

