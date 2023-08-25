You are here

French former President Nicolas Sarkozy to go on trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign

French investigative magistrates ordered former president Nicolas Sarkozy and 12 others to go on trial on charges that his 2007 presidential campaign received millions in illegal financing from the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. (File/AP)
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

  • Decade-long investigation formally closed
  • The trial will run from January to April 2025
PARIS: French investigative magistrates on Friday ordered former president Nicolas Sarkozy and 12 others to go on trial on charges that his 2007 presidential campaign received millions in illegal financing from the government of late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi.
The national financial prosecutor, Jean-François Bohnert, announced that the decade-long investigation has been formally closed. The trial will run from January to April 2025, the statement said.
The case is the biggest and most shocking of multiple corruption investigations involving Sarkozy. He has been convicted in two others. He denies wrongdoing in all cases.
In the Libya case, he is charged with illegal campaign financing, embezzling, passive corruption and related counts.
Sarkozy has been under investigation in the Libya case since 2013. Investigators examined claims that Qaddafi’s government secretly gave Sarkozy 50 million euros for his winning 2007 campaign. The sum would be more than double the legal campaign funding limit at the time and would violate French rules against foreign campaign financing.
The investigation gained traction when French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine told news site Mediapart in 2016 that he had delivered suitcases from Libya containing 5 million euros ($6.2 million) in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff. Takieddine later reversed course and Sarkozy sought to have the investigation closed.
After becoming president in 2007, Sarkozy welcomed Qaddafi to France with high honors later that year. Sarkozy then put France at the forefront of NATO-led airstrikes that helped rebel fighters topple Qaddafi’s government in 2011.
In an unrelated case, Sarkozy was sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid. He is free while the case is pending appeal.
He also was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling in another case and sentenced to a year of house arrest in an appeals trial in May this year. He took the case to France’s highest court, which suspended the sentence.

Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings

Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings

Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
  • The Nordic country plans a legislation that aims to prohibits the inappropriate handling of religious objects
  • The development comes after Denmark and Sweden witnessed anti-Islamic protests with Qur’an burnings
COPENHAGEN: The Danish government said on Friday it was proposing legislation that would make it illegal to burn copies of the Qur’an in public places, part of the Nordic country’s effort to de-escalate growing tensions with several Muslim countries.
“The government will propose legislation that prohibits the inappropriate handling of objects with essential religious significance for a religious community,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told a press conference.
“The proposal will thus make it punishable to, for example, in public burn a Qur’an, Bible or Torah,” he said.
Denmark and Sweden have seen a string of protests in recent weeks where copies of the Qur’an have been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries which have demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

Denmark on Wednesday lifted the heightened border controls it had earlier imposed earlier due to increased security concerns arising from a series of the Quran burning incidents.

The Nordic country had lately issued a statement that it was mulling banning Quran-burning protests and gatherings within their respective territories, despite facing criticism from opposition parties.

Turkiye’s foreign minister meets Zelensky in Kyiv: Ankara

Turkiye’s foreign minister meets Zelensky in Kyiv: Ankara
Turkiye’s foreign minister meets Zelensky in Kyiv: Ankara

Turkiye’s foreign minister meets Zelensky in Kyiv: Ankara
  • Diplomats had earlier said the talks would focus on the UN and Turkiye-brokered grain agreement, which Russia pulled out of last month
KYIV: Turkiye’s foreign minister on Friday met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for talks aimed at reviving a deal with Russia allowing the safe passage of grain across the Black Sea.
The Turkish foreign ministry released pictures of Hakan Fidan shaking hands with Zelensky.
Diplomats had earlier said the talks would focus on the UN and Turkiye-brokered grain agreement, which Russia pulled out of last month.
Zelensky said “many important issues were discussed” in a statement following talks with Fidan, naming in particular “risks posed by the Russian blockade of the Black Sea grain corridor.”
Tensions have escalated in the key waterway since Russia last month exited a deal brokered by Turkiye and the UN that guaranteed safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports from three southern ports.
The first civilian ship to leave Ukraine in defiance of Russia’s blockade arrived earlier this month to Istanbul.

Saudi tourism boosts presence in Bangladesh, targets 3 million visitors by 2030

Saudi tourism boosts presence in Bangladesh, targets 3 million visitors by 2030
Saudi tourism boosts presence in Bangladesh, targets 3 million visitors by 2030

Saudi tourism boosts presence in Bangladesh, targets 3 million visitors by 2030
  • STA was part of Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister’s delegation to Dhaka this week
  • Earlier this year, the STA ran an extensive promotional campaign in neighboring India
DHAKA: The Saudi Tourism Authority is establishing a representative office in Bangladesh, its Asia-Pacific president told Arab News on Thursday. The authority hopes to attract more than 3 million Bangladeshi travelers to the Kingdom by 2030.

The STA was part of a Saudi delegation, led by Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, that visited Dhaka this week to launch the Kingdom’s flagship Nusuk initiative and to sign agreements with Bangladeshi authorities to boost ties between the two countries.

Nusuk is an e-visa and booking platform that allows pilgrims to create itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond, and helps them arrange their visit.

While it was launched to streamline the Umrah journey for Bangladeshis, the STA also hopes they will visit the Kingdom’s heritage and nature sites.

“Our ambition is to attract more than 3 million Bangladeshis by 2030 ... it is a very important market for us,” Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, STA president for Asia-Pacific markets, told Arab News in an interview in Dhaka on Thursday.

“(So far this year) we have welcomed more than 300,000 Bangladeshis to Saudi Arabia. Most of them are coming for Umrah, but also there are people who are coming to visit their family and friends. There are people who are coming for business as well.”

After an extensive promotional campaign in India earlier this year — which aimed to attract more than 12 million Indian visitors to Saudi Arabia by 2030 — during this week’s visit, the STA has signed agreements to boost its presence in Bangladesh.

“We’re doing a lot here. First of all, we’re establishing a rep office. We’re working now very closely with our trade partners, tour operators and travel agents,” Al-Dabbagh said.

The launch of Nusuk, extended visas for Umrah, and new transit visas for Bangladeshis, make Umrah easier than ever before and allow visitors to travel beyond the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah.

“Saudi has six UNESCO World Heritage sites. It has more than 10,000 archeological sites. And its topography is very diverse,” Al-Dabbagh said. “You have the big cities like Jeddah and Riyadh. You have the desert experiences. You have the beautiful Red Sea with its rich, colorful coral reef. And you have the mountains of Asir in the south, where the weather is always cool the entire year.”

Tourism is a booming sector in the Kingdom under Saudi Vision 2030, a key part of which is to position Saudi Arabia as a dynamic, diverse, year-round tourism destination. The plan is for tourism to contribute 10 percent to gross domestic product by 2030.

“This is why we are here today: to raise awareness of the offerings and experiences that we have in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Dabbagh said.

Malaysia eyes UAE’s tech, clean energy sectors as free trade talks progress

Malaysia eyes UAE’s tech, clean energy sectors as free trade talks progress
Malaysia eyes UAE’s tech, clean energy sectors as free trade talks progress

Malaysia eyes UAE’s tech, clean energy sectors as free trade talks progress
  • Deal ‘holds immense potential for both nations,’ Malaysian trade minister says
  • Partnership would ‘catalyze a surge in foreign direct investment,’ he says
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia wants deeper economic ties with the UAE, especially in the tech and renewable energy sectors, the Southeast Asian nation’s international trade minister said, as the two sides continue their negotiations of a free trade deal.

The UAE and Malaysia agreed to begin talks in May, during a visit to Kuala Lumpur by a UAE ministerial delegation led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

The terms of reference for the agreement were finalized and signed last month, Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told Arab News on Thursday.

“The ongoing negotiation for the Malaysia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement holds immense potential for both nations. By fostering deeper economic integration, the CEPA can unleash a wave of trade and investment opportunities that will propel growth and innovation,” he said.

“Through reduced trade barriers, streamlined regulations and enhanced market access, Malaysian businesses can expand their reach and diversify their revenue streams by tapping into the UAE’s thriving sectors such as advanced technology, renewable energy and tourism.”

The UAE is one of the world’s leaders in developing energy transition solutions, while Malaysia is shifting from a traditional fossil fuel-based economy to a high-value green economy and plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

To accelerate the process, Kuala Lumpur in July launched the first phase of its national energy transition road map.

Aziz said he was optimistic that the CEPA framework would catalyze a surge in foreign direct investment, giving a boost to Malaysian small and medium-sized companies which constitute some 90 percent of the country’s businesses.

“Businesses from both nations are expected to view investing in each other’s markets as an attractive and secure opportunity,” he said.

“These developments are poised to bring about favorable societal outcomes, especially in terms of benefiting small and medium enterprises that play a vital role in Malaysia’s economy.”

Trade between Malaysia and the UAE has been expanding since the two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership last year.

In 2022, two-way trade rose to $8.8 billion from $5.4 billion a year earlier, making the UAE Malaysia’s largest trading partner among west Asian countries.

According to Prof. Yeah Kim Leng, director of economic studies at the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s partnership with the UAE is in line with its policies to promote direct investment and internationalize micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The strengthening of the economic partnership with the UAE fits with Malaysia’s newly launched Madani economy framework,” he told Arab News.

“There are great opportunities and potential for Malaysia’s halal products to penetrate the Middle Eastern markets by leveraging on the UAE’s regional network and linkages.”

Sharmila Suntherasegarun, senior research executive at the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs in Kuala Lumpur, said work on the trade agreement was a “step in the right direction” for Malaysia’s efforts at diversification.

“With increased trade ties and mutual strategic cooperation, this could serve as a signal boost and create more opportunities for Malaysia to enter export markets in the Middle East, extending to North Africa and Europe,” she said.

“Given Malaysia’s strong presence in halal exports, which contributes 7.4 percent to its GDP, collaboration with the UAE should facilitate greater connectivity to global markets.

“Furthermore, with increasing demand for palm oil products from the UAE, the ongoing efforts by Malaysia to bolster and explore new palm oil export destinations can be further solidified through this trade pact.”

Suntherasegarun also highlighted the potential of UAE ties for Malaysia’s energy targets.

“The UAE’s renewable energy aspirations and its aim to triple the contribution of renewable energy, aligns with Malaysia’s green goals,” she said.

“Recent developments, such as the memorandum of understanding between the UAE’s state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar and (Malaysia’s) Citaglobal Berhad to collaboratively develop solar, energy storage and wind projects in Malaysia, suggest growing interest and potential for growth in this sector for Malaysia.”

On a charred migrant trail, Greek firefighters find 19 bodies

On a charred migrant trail, Greek firefighters find 19 bodies
On a charred migrant trail, Greek firefighters find 19 bodies

On a charred migrant trail, Greek firefighters find 19 bodies
  • A group of 18 migrants were found on Tuesday near the village of Avantas in northeastern Greece
  • Near Avantas, seven to eight of the bodies were found huddled together in what appeared to be a final embrace
ATHENS: In the charred Greek landscape close to the border with Turkiye, a group of blackened corpses lay amid the ashes of what was once a lush forest that offered migrants the perfect cover to cross into the European Union. Two of the dead found this week were children.
A group of 18 migrants were found on Tuesday near the village of Avantas in northeastern Greece where a fierce wildfire swept with devastating speed, one of hundreds across the country fueled by high temperatures and whipped up by gale force winds. A 19th body was found on Thursday in another area of the forest.
Near Avantas, seven to eight of the bodies were found huddled together in what appeared to be a final embrace. Others were buried in the wreckage of a shelter destroyed by flames.
“They realized, at the last moment, that the end was coming,” said Pavlos Pavlidis, the coroner called to the scene on Tuesday to examine the bodies that have been burned beyond recognition. “It was a desperate attempt to protect themselves.”
A little more than two months after hundreds of migrants perished at sea off Greece trying to reach Europe from Libya, another group taking what had appeared to be a safer route were stopped not by a rickety boat but by the fierce force of nature.
Satellite images from before and after the wildfire show the devastation wrought along a route that has proved popular among migrants from the Middle East and Asia.
Swathes of greenery have been turned into a barren moonscape, trees turned into sticks of charcoal. Vegetation that was meant to offer protection to evade the Greek police turned into a death trap.
The only spot of color in the area where the bodies were found were two blue medical gloves left behind by investigators.
In the early days of the fire, George Hatzigeorgiou, president of the Avantas community, said he spotted three groups of migrants in the area.
“There was a woman with a child, the woman was wearing a headscarf, and the fire was 100 meters away,” Hatzigeorgiou said, recounting how he and a friend honked to get their attention.
“I begged them, in English, to go to the village square. They kept saying ‘police, police’. They were afraid they’d get arrested,” he said. “I told them its better to go to the square and get arrested than to burn alive.”
The people who perished in the forest are presumed to be among thousands who cross into Greece from Turkiye every year via the fast-flowing Evros river which delineates much of the land frontier between the two countries.
Of the 18,700 arrivals to Greece last year, a third were via land, United Nations data shows. Nearly 4,000 people have crossed Evros this year, and Greek police say there was an uptick in August.
Hatzigeorgiou says he often finds bags and backpacks with Turkish liras or packets of medicine in Turkish discarded around the village by people on the move.
“We’ve been seeing these people for many years, almost daily,” he said. “I’ve found hundreds such things.”
Rights groups and the UN refugee agency UNHCR have long accused Greece of mistreating those at the border and sometimes forcibly pushing them back to Turkiye, a practice which is illegal under international law.
In a statement after bodies were discovered on Tuesday, Adriana Tidona, migration researcher at Amnesty International, said authorities “have systematically responded with unlawful forced returns at the border, denial of the right to seek asylum and violence.”
Greece denies the accusations, saying its “strict but fair” migration policy protects the EU’s borders.
At the morgue, Pavlidis has collected DNA samples from the bodies, the only way they will ever be identified.
“You cannot see their face, you cannot see anything,” he said. Only a couple of watches and two rings survived.
Fires in the area are still burning and Hatzigeorgiou fears more bodies will be found in the forest.
“For me, it’s almost certain,” he said.

