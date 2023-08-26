Bruna Biancardi explores Al-Bujairi Heritage Park

“I love this park! Super nice environment to go with the family, there are several restaurants, museum, you can see the ‘old city’ and at the same time it has a very modern architecture, ceramics, calligraphy,” she wrote, as she shared photos and videos from around the park, including pictures from the museum.
Review: ‘Dredge’ offers more depth than other fishing games
Updated 26 August 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: A fisherman sees his boat crash against the rocks and wakes on the island of Greater Marrow where all is not quite what it seems. “Dredge” combines several gaming formats and mini games as it challenges you to unravel the mysterious forces at play in this world.
There is a simple essence to the game: Sail a small fishing boat out of harm’s way and toward disturbed water where a huge variety of fish await if you have the skills and fishing equipment to catch them. Selling fish allows you to pay off your debts and upgrade your boat, adding a supped-up engine, advanced fishing lines and better tech to catch rarer fish and survive your time at sea.
A resource management game, at heart “Dredge” is an imaginative amalgamation of tasks. Arguably the most complex one is the role-playing mystery that requires you to talk to a range of characters from the Islands who all offer intelligence as to what’s happening, usually in return for a fishing favor. This requires lots of reading, backed up with cross-referencing an encyclopedia of fish, which is not quite the pickup-and-play that navigating the ship involves.
Fishing usually involves micro games of timing, and there is a nice touch of having a Tetris-like challenge of filling your hold with fish of different shapes. The game takes place over a rolling 24-hour clock with the mysterious settings really coming to life at nighttime when your fatigue and stress combine with the darkness and islands and monsters come out of nowhere. Despite the pastel graphics being gorgeous during the day, there is a genuinely disturbing atmosphere after dark.
It is fair to say you must have some interest in fish or fishing to truly enjoy the game, and the multitude of tasks can lead to a bit of drift as you may forget what challenge unlocks which area of progress.
The amount of story provides a depth of narrative, but that does mean a lot of text, which can be hard to work through if you are playing on the Switch unit itself while on the move. That said, if you are willing to persevere and lose yourself in the imaginative world that “Dredge” has built for you, it makes for quite a rewarding experience.
Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition
Vision 2030 reforms have laid the ground for talented young Saudi designers to flourish in the industry
Acclaimed Saudi designer Yousef Akbar says the Kingdom recognizes fashion is a “serious business”
Updated 26 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Move over, Milan. Not today, New York. It’s Riyadh’s turn to shine on the global catwalk as social reforms and economic diversification across the gamut of sectors propel Saudi Arabia toward the ranks of international capitals of the fashion industry.
In July, Mohammed Ashi became the first Saudi designer to show at Paris Haute Couture Week — a leading event in the global fashion calendar — by invitation of the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.
This September, a hundred Saudi brands will head to Italy’s style capital Milan to present their designs in WHITE Milano, one of the most anticipated events during Milan Fashion Week.
The rise of Saudi fashion designers is a relatively recent development, owing in part to a host of government-sponsored initiatives, including the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, established in 2020 to lead the sector’s expansion.
Saudi fashion emerged as an important catalyst for economic growth and diversification in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, launched in 2016 to help the Kingdom branch out beyond hydrocarbons.
The Fashion Commission recently published a report, “The State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2023,” to help local and international stakeholders understand the scale of the opportunity offered by the country’s emerging fashion industry.
“It holds the largest projected growth rate of any other large, high-income market,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, told Arab News.
“Fashion is now very much a key economic driver of Saudi Arabia’s growth with the report showing retail demand for fashion products in the Kingdom is forecast to increase by 48 percent to $32 billion in 2025, with luxury retail set to enjoy 19 percent growth.
“We’re taking Saudi fashion from a predominantly domestic-focused market to the international stage and our home-grown brands, some established and some emerging, attend major fashion weeks and are building customer bases around the world.”
Among the initiatives spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture through the Fashion Commission is the first-ever Riyadh Fashion Week, scheduled to take place from Oct. 20-23. The aim is “to sit among the most popular fashion weeks in the world,” Cakmak said.
“We look forward to giving a warm welcome to visitors from across the globe and showcasing what Saudi fashion and luxury has to offer.”
While fashion shows have been held in private settings in Saudi Arabia for many years, it is only since the social reforms implemented after 2016, including the suspension of laws requiring women to wear head coverings, that such events moved into the public domain.
Dolce & Gabbana staged its first fashion show in the historic desert region of AlUla in 2022, while other prominent fashion and jewelry brands such as Chaumet and Van Cleef & Arpels, among others, have also staged events in the Kingdom.
Above all, the Vision 2030 reforms have cleared the way for talented young Saudi designers to flourish in the industry, establishing their careers and showcasing their work on the domestic, regional and global stage.
“The world has its eye on Saudi Arabia — whether it’s through our participation in global sports, promoting the Kingdom as a new tourism destination, or a global player in the start-up economy,” Marriam Mossalli, a Saudi lifestyle editor, journalist and founder of communications agency Niche Arabia, told Arab News.
“There’s so many sectors that utilize fashion, whether it’s the staff uniforms of a new resort by the Red Sea Development Company, or costumes for a new play produced by the General Entertainment Authority, there’s so many opportunities for young Saudi talent to get involved and have their homegrown aesthetic celebrated.”
In 2021, the Fashion Commission launched the “100 Saudi Brands” initiative, aimed at supporting and empowering Saudi designers by providing them with mentorship, guidance and resources to help them achieve international success in the fashion industry.
The initiative has demonstrated the Saudi government’s commitment to promoting and developing the country’s fashion industry while supporting its designers to reach their full potential.
“Being part of the 100 Saudi Brands for the last two years, I have greatly benefited from all the experts we worked with,” Saudi designer Mona Alshebil told Arab News.
“Moreover, we participated in Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, with the support of the Fashion Commission.”
Others, such as the acclaimed designer Yousef Akbar, whose designs were featured on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s June edition celebrating new Saudi talent, say that until a few years ago there was no fashion industry to speak of in the Kingdom. Now that has all changed.
“The fashion industry is now recognized as serious business for the government,” Akbar told Arab News. “Whereas before nothing was done about it. There was no fashion industry. Now there is the recognition that fashion is important, and it plays a key cultural and economic role.
“Secondly, the Saudi government’s investment in establishing the industry is crucial and thirdly, which in my opinion is the most important, are the designers themselves, because there is a lot of talent in the Kingdom and without the designers, there is no industry.”
Now, people around the world “can finally see that there are talented designers in the region and they’re just as good as anyone international.”
At the end of 2023, the Fashion Commission will also launch a first-of-its-kind product development studio in Riyadh. The production space will enable designers to create prototypes and samples to hasten market entry.
The studio will be outfitted with cutting-edge technology, including 3D knitting and laser-cutting machines, with a view to being on par with the best factories in the world. Still, there is a lot of work to be done to forge a prosperous future for the fashion sector.
“We need to lay the foundation for an authentic fashion ecosystem that can evolve with the country, as well as complement the global fashion industry,” Mossalli said.
“From manufacturing and sales to marketing and media, Saudi Arabia can adopt best practices and find its niche among its international counterparts.”
This will involve continued investment in human talent.
“We will continue to be guided by the data as we build the foundations for an internationally networked value chain and invest in Saudi Arabia’s talent pipeline through educational programs to produce world-class designers, ensuring the Kingdom continues to grow as an integral part of the global fashion scene,” said Fashion Commission CEO Cakmak.
Many of the Kingdom’s up-and-coming designers are striving not only to grow their own brands but also showcase their country’s heritage and identity on the regional and international stage.
Fashion, therefore, has the potential to contribute both economic growth and enhance a sense of national pride.
“As an emerging designer in Saudi Arabia, my goal is to contribute to the growth and development of the fashion industry in the Kingdom,” said Saudi designer Alshebil.
“I am passionate about showcasing the unique beauty and creativity of Saudi fashion to the world, while also creating opportunities for local talent and celebrating the cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia.”
Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj on why comedy is a global language
Al-Hajjaj has starred in the biggest Saudi film in history and just made his UK debut selling out five shows at the Edinburgh Fringe
Updated 25 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: No Saudi performer has had a more momentous year than Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj. With his starring role in the record-shattering film “Sattar,” the actor and comedian cemented himself as the Kingdom’s biggest box office draw. He followed that up earlier this month by making his UK comedy debut at the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival, selling out five shows. Now, with “Sattar” set for global release on Netflix on August 24, he’s taking his signature brand of comedy to new heights across the globe.
“Comedy is a global language,” Al-Hajjaj tells Arab News. “We all love to laugh. Anyone on earth who attends my shows or watches ‘Sattar’ with an open heart will find that we all have so much in common. Sharing a laugh together is what can unite us all, I think, and it’s gone beautifully so far.”
It’s hard to overstate the level of success that Al-Hajjaj, who also starred this year in MBC’s Ramadan hit “Minho Waladna” and Netflix’s “Khallat+,” is enjoying. “Sattar” is not merely the biggest Saudi film in history, more broadly, the pro-wrestling comedy is a watershed moment in the growth of the country’s burgeoning film industry, marking the exact point at which Saudi audiences stopped prioritizing international fare and turned homegrown films into blockbusters.
“In my view, this is what we should be aiming for,” Al-Hajjaj says. “Art is for the people. It’s alright to have a couple of festival films, but you cannot call yourself a true artist if you’ve not been rated by the people. We’re never going to grow by being insular and just giving each other awards — art should be for everyone, and wide embrace is the true mark of success.”
While the film was made with a broad audience in mind, with Al-Hajjaj and his collaborators — including actor Abdulaziz Alshehri and writer, producer and co-star Ibrahim Al-Khairallah — building upon the sensibilities they’d first developed on YouTube and on stage, no one could have predicted how big things would get. As the theatrical release gained steam, something awakened in people, a reaction that both humbled and emboldened Al-Hajjaj.
“I was not expecting this much, honestly. It made my heart melt to see the number of people in long lines to see the film for months on end. The most touching moment came for me when a father approached me along with his wife and kids to thank me for making something that they all enjoyed together. I honestly was about to tear up — it was so heartwarming. It made me want to jump into the next project. I just want to bring people joy,” says Al-Hajjaj.
The reaction he got at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest performing arts festival in the world, was equally as inspiring. The yearly event hosts some 60,000 different performances across the month of August, with hits launching many a career, and flops often ending them. To his surprise, the audience was full not just of Arabs, but of people from across the world, all of whom couldn’t get enough of the seasoned performer.
Funnily enough, this was never his dream growing up. While he always made his family laugh, his first love was music; he spent years practicing to become Saudi’s first rock star. It wasn’t until he was in university that he changed paths, after a traumatic moment forced him to find a new outlet for his creative impulses.
“One of my closest friends passed, and I just wanted to stay away from music for a while. We had always played together, and without him I just needed to run away from it all. I signed up for acting courses at Ithra in Khobar — near where I’m from, because I needed to try something new to heal myself. I didn’t know how quickly I would take to it, but God has a plan for us all,” says Al-Hajjaj.
“It was miraculous — I was stunned at how much better I felt almost instantly. Those classes didn’t just make me a better actor, they made me a better person. They taught me how to commit, how to be aware of everything around me. They showed me how giving 100 percent to something pays dividends if you do it right. I felt like I’d evolved right there on that stage like a Pokémon,” Al-Hajjaj continues.
After taking every course they had on offer in 2014, he was able to travel to the UAE the following year to take part in an exclusive masterclass with two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, an experience in which he reined in his larger-than-life personality to listen to one of acting’s true greats.
“The best advice he gave me is that, in this world we work in, talent alone will not help you survive. In fact, it’s probably lowest on the list. You’ve got to have good luck, good connections, and well-developed skills, and if you don’t have those three things, you’re never going to make it. I’ll never forget when he told me that, and it has fueled me ever since,” says Al-Hajjaj.
Soon after, he started trying his hand at stand-up comedy, holding several private shows in 2015 before trying out his act at a Saudi comedy club in 2016. He took to it like a fish to water, founding his own comedy club in 2018 called House of Comedy, where he’s held more than 250 shows of his own.
“I started off just telling my favorite childhood stories, my adventures from middle school, which everyone identified with because we’ve all been there. With time, though, I started becoming more observational in style, which people everywhere have really responded to,” he says.
At each turn, Al-Hajjaj has been anxious to push himself further, barreling into the next big move at full speed and succeeding in a way that might have seemed impossible had he stopped to think about it. But he’s reached a different point, where he can no longer clock things up to luck, or marvel in surprise at how high his star has risen. Now, he has the opportunity to take all he’s built and do something bigger — but what does he want that next step to be?
“I’m really looking forward to what’s next. I’m about to start touring Saudi in a (satirical) play in which I star as a man who’s created an AI influencer, much to the annoyance of the other top influencers around Saudi. It’s really funny stuff, and I just love doing theatre — I love that instant reaction and bond you can create with an audience,” says Al-Hajjaj.
“But for my next step in film, I want to try something different. I want to do something that screams real and raw, that captures all the small details in our lives,” he continues. “To be honest, I don’t want to say much yet, but I want to do a rom-com — but one that doesn’t feel like the cookie-cutter style that we’re so used to seeing; I want it to feel like actual romance really does these days — what actual people are going through. I think people want something new just as much as I do.”
Seek uplifting support for yourself and show kindness to a person or animal.
Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?
Argue. Let them be.
Best holiday destination?
Somewhere new and undiscovered. Recently, that was Phuket for me. Being unable to travel for a couple of years in COVID, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why do I always go to the same place when there’s this whole beautiful world that is undiscovered?’ So, I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t go to the same places that I’ve always gone to my whole life.
Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?
Write down a list of goals to achieve by the end of it.
Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?
Break your word and don’t fulfill your commitments.
Best concert you’ve ever been to?
There are two: Guns N’ Roses and Backstreet Boys. I caught both in Abu Dhabi. Axl Rose was just so impressive, how he kept going non-stop for two hours and 45 minutes. And Backstreet Boys were just so much fun.