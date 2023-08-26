Baseball United announces Arrieta as official uniform partner

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that Mexico-based uniform and equipment provider Arrieta will serve as its official uniform partner.
Arrieta will provide three sets of colorways for each of Baseball United’s founding franchises for this November’s Dubai showcase, as well as officially licensed jerseys for fans to purchase at baseballunited.com.
Baseball United’s founding franchises include the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons. Collectively, this group of teams represent the first-ever professional baseball franchises in the history of India, Pakistan and the Arabian Peninsula.
Arrieta — celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — provides uniforms for several franchises in both the Mexican and Dominican professional baseball leagues. The deal with Baseball United is its first official league-wide partnership.
“We are very grateful to welcome Arrieta into the Baseball United family,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United’s CEO, chairman and majority owner.
“Since our very first conversations with the Arrieta team, it’s been clear that we share the same passion and commitment to growing the game of baseball. The Arrieta family has been providing high-quality jerseys and uniforms for some of the best professional baseball teams in Latin America for the last five decades. Now, we are excited to partner with them to extend that level of baseball excellence to the Middle East and South Asia — a bat and ball-crazed region that’s nearly 15 times larger in size.”
In addition to providing uniforms for each team, Arrieta will create custom jerseys for special giveaways and promotions, as well as power the fan-focused line of official jerseys. Jerseys are now available for purchase in the US, Mexico, and Canada, with plans for sale and shipping in the UAE, India and Pakistan later this year.
“We are honored to partner with Baseball United to bring the first official professional baseball jerseys to the Middle East and South Asia,” said Joaquin Arrieta, chief brand officer of Arrieta. “We have been truly inspired by what Kash and the Baseball United team are building, and we can’t wait to see history made in Dubai in just a few short months. My father began this business based on his love for the game of baseball, and to now see that love spread across oceans is a very special moment for my family and the whole Arrieta team.”
Baseball United’s inaugural showcase will take place from Nov. 10-12 at Dubai International Stadium — a cricket pitch that Baseball United will transform into a baseball field. The opening night will feature the Mumbai Cobras taking on the Karachi Monarchs. To join the waiting list for tickets, visit baseballunited.com.