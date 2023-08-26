Baseball United announces Arrieta as official uniform partner

You are here

Arrieta will provide uniforms for Baseball United's four franchises. (Baseball United)
  • Mexican brand will be exclusive provider of apparel for Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons
DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that Mexico-based uniform and equipment provider Arrieta will serve as its official uniform partner.

Arrieta will provide three sets of colorways for each of Baseball United’s founding franchises for this November’s Dubai showcase, as well as officially licensed jerseys for fans to purchase at baseballunited.com.

Baseball United’s founding franchises include the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons. Collectively, this group of teams represent the first-ever professional baseball franchises in the history of India, Pakistan and the Arabian Peninsula.

Arrieta — celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — provides uniforms for several franchises in both the Mexican and Dominican professional baseball leagues. The deal with Baseball United is its first official league-wide partnership.

“We are very grateful to welcome Arrieta into the Baseball United family,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United’s CEO, chairman and majority owner.

“Since our very first conversations with the Arrieta team, it’s been clear that we share the same passion and commitment to growing the game of baseball. The Arrieta family has been providing high-quality jerseys and uniforms for some of the best professional baseball teams in Latin America for the last five decades. Now, we are excited to partner with them to extend that level of baseball excellence to the Middle East and South Asia — a bat and ball-crazed region that’s nearly 15 times larger in size.”

In addition to providing uniforms for each team, Arrieta will create custom jerseys for special giveaways and promotions, as well as power the fan-focused line of official jerseys. Jerseys are now available for purchase in the US, Mexico, and Canada, with plans for sale and shipping in the UAE, India and Pakistan later this year.

“We are honored to partner with Baseball United to bring the first official professional baseball jerseys to the Middle East and South Asia,” said Joaquin Arrieta, chief brand officer of Arrieta. “We have been truly inspired by what Kash and the Baseball United team are building, and we can’t wait to see history made in Dubai in just a few short months. My father began this business based on his love for the game of baseball, and to now see that love spread across oceans is a very special moment for my family and the whole Arrieta team.”

Baseball United’s inaugural showcase will take place from Nov. 10-12 at Dubai International Stadium — a cricket pitch that Baseball United will transform into a baseball field. The opening night will feature the Mumbai Cobras taking on the Karachi Monarchs. To join the waiting list for tickets, visit baseballunited.com.

Topics: baseball

  • Pakistan has already won the three-match series by winning the first two games 
  • A 3-0 win would push them above Australia to number one in the ODI rankings 
COLOMBO: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday. 

Pakistan has already won the three-match series by winning the first match by 142 runs and the second by one wicket — both in Hambantota. 

A 3-0 win would push them above Australia to number one in the ODI rankings. 

Their unassailable position prompted Pakistan to make four changes from the second match, bringing in Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim and Saud Shakeel. 

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed are left out. 

Afghanistan made two changes, replacing Ikram Alikhil and Abdul Rahman with Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad Malik. 

Teams: 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi 

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik 

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Cricket Pakistan vs Afghanistan

  • Emirati fighters claim 46 medals, including 15 gold, 12 silver and 19 bronze in Kazakhstan
ASTANA: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, on Friday secured its fourth consecutive victory at the JJIF World Championship Youth.

Friday saw athletes compete in the U21 division and witnessed four all-Emirati finals, with the national team winning 15 medals, including seven gold, five silver and three bronze medals. This success brought the UAE’s medal count to an impressive 46, consisting of 15 gold, 12 silver and 19 bronze medals.

The UAE had already won the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships for adults held in Mongolia in July.

In the women’s U21 division, Aysha Al-Shamsi (45 kg), Balqees Al-Hashemi (48 kg) and Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kg) secured gold medals, while Sara Al-Hammadi (45 kg) and Shamma Al-Blooshi (48 kg) received silver medals.

“Winning the gold medal at the World Championships makes me really happy,” said Al-Shamsi. “I had to work really hard and listen to my coach to beat my opponents.”

For the men’s U21 division, Omar Al-Suwaidi (56 kg), Khaled Al-Shehhi (62 kg), Faraj Al-Awlaqi (77 kg) and Abdulrahman Al-Shimmari (85 kg) all earned gold medals. In the same division, Mahdi Al-Awlaqi (77 kg), Saeed Hamad Taufiq Al-Kubaisi (85 kg) and Fahad Al-Hammadi (69 kg) won silver medals. Amaar Al-Hosani (94 kg), Saud Al-Hosani (62 kg) and Sultan Hassan (69 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Al-Shehhi said: “I can’t describe how happy I am to win two gold medals in Kazakhstan and Mongolia in just one month. These wins show that hard work, determination and not giving up are so important. Even though the fights were tough, we never stopped trying.”

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and head of the delegation to Kazakhstan, praised the team’s achievements and credited the success to the support of the country’s leadership.

“The excellent performance displayed by our athletes today is a testament to the effectiveness of our comprehensive and consistent success strategy, which involves the players, the technical staff and the federation’s dedicated team,” Al-Dhaheri said. “They have shouldered the responsibility and met the high expectations set for them.

“Their well-deserved victory in the U18 and U21 categories underscore their competence and dedication. We take pride in this exceptional generation of champions, who consistently bring honor to our nation by showcasing their skills on the global stage.”

Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the Technical Department at the federation, commended the displays of the players in the face of a formidable lineup of international champions.

“Our athletes have secured 46 medals, a substantial lead over other teams that secured lower ranks,” he said. “The challenges presented in the competitions were undoubtedly formidable, yet our champions exemplified outstanding patience, persistence and unwavering professionalism throughout each match.”

“The World Championship demands diverse techniques and strategic approaches due to the elevated skill levels of the participants. This necessitates meticulous planning and training by the federation and the technical team. Our players have embraced innovative techniques, refined their skills and adopted sophisticated technical strategies. Their resolute adherence to these strategies enabled them to triumph over every challenge they encountered,” he added.

Balqees Al-Hashemi, who secured gold in the final match of the 48 kg category, said: “I can’t put into words how amazing it feels to win and to have the national flag around me. I want to congratulate my teammates, and I’m really proud of how well we did in the whole tournament.

“I want to dedicate this significant win to our wise leaders and the people of the Emirates. Additionally, to all the Emirati women who have achieved amazing things in various fields. They serve as great examples for women all around the world.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

  • Shah hit a boundary off the penultimate delivery to give Pakistan a dramatic win in second ODI at Hambantota 
  • The Green Shirts have already clinched the series by winning first two games against the luckless Afghanistan 
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are eyeing a clean sweep against Afghanistan as the two sides gear up for their third one-day international (ODI) in Colombo today. 

On Thursday, number ten batsman Naseem Shah hit a boundary off the penultimate delivery to give Pakistan a dramatic one-wicket win over a luckless Afghanistan in the second ODI at Hambantota. 

The Green Shirts have shown dominance in the three-match ODI series by winning the first two games. 

“Touchdown Colombo!” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote on X messaging platform, sharing a video of the side’s arrival for the 3rd ODI. 

“The boys have arrived for the final match of the series.” 

Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan on Thursday brought back to memory their last year’s win in similar fashion against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. 

It was Farooqi who was bowling to Shah in the last over of the match. Pakistan needed 11 runs and had two wickets in hand before Shah slapped Farooqi for two sixes in the last over, ensuring Pakistan won by two wickets. 

The Green Shirts have so far been undefeated against Afghanistan in the 50-over format. 

Topics: Pakistan cricket team Naseem Shah

  • Morikawa and Hovland are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler
  • Now it could be a wild race on the weekend for a FedEx Cup title involving a world-class list of contenders
ATLANTA: One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale.

“Sometimes just being out there when you don’t realize that you’re out there for that long of a period, but you find one thing that you hope works,” said Morikawa, winless since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at the end of 2021.

“I’ve done that for the past few years, hoping that we’re going to find that one thing that clicks and right now, I’m going to stick with it.”

Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par depending on the FedEx Cup position. Looks were not the least bit deceiving with Morikawa, who shot 125 without a bogey over two days in extreme heat.

He was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and started at 1-under par. Hovland, who has been hotter than Atlanta dating to the final round in the BMW Championship last week, was the No. 2 seed and began the tournament at 8 under.

They now are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player was running hot under the collar after opening with a 71 that included the worst kind of triple bogey — a tee shot in the water and a three-putt from 15 feet.

Friday was another ball-striking clinic — he missed only two greens — and Scheffler made enough birdie chances for a 65.

The difference?

“I was six shots better,” Scheffler said. “I didn’t hit it in the water on 15, and I had three less three-putts, so there you go.”

That’s about the only simple math in the FedEx Cup, that and the $18 million to the winner.

Woods shot 127 for the opening 36 holes in the 2007 Tour Championship, back when everyone started at even. That was the year grass was hard to find on the putting surfaces and the pins were in the middle of most greens.

This year it’s all about the wind, or lack of it. The heat has been stifling, but only an occasional breeze has allowed for extreme scoring. Five players shot 65 or lower.

“There’s going to be a lot more low scores, a lot more birdies made. I’m going to have to continue that heading into the next two days,” Morikawa said.

Keegan Bradley, doing what he can to make those six wild-card picks even tougher for Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, birdied three of his last five holes for a 67 and was at 13-under.

Masters champion Jon Rahm (65) and Xander Schauffele (64) were four shots behind.

Schauffele twice has posted the low score at the Tour Championship and only has one trophy to show for it in 2017. The other time, during the era of the staggered start, he had the low score in 2020 but started seven shots behind Dustin Johnson. Schauffele began this year seven shots behind and rounds of 67-64 have allowed him to at least get in the mix.

“I look up at the board and I’m just barely picking up ground,” he said. “So still a lot to do.”

Rory McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms since Tuesday, felt marginally better on Friday though he still struggles to go after shots with a shorter iron, and he isn’t launching drives like he normally does.

He had a 67 and was at 10-under, six shots behind.

“I’m limited in what I can do, but I’m here grinding away, battling away,” McIlroy said. “So happy to be through 36 holes.”

The timing isn’t great. McIlroy started the tournament only three behind Scheffler, and he has won all three of his FedEx Cup titles from behind. The upside?

“I would rather it pop up now than in three or four weeks’ time,” he said, eyeing the Ryder Cup.

Morikawa was No. 10 in the Ryder Cup standings, and even with Johnson having six captain’s picks, two rounds have at least served up a reminder that Morikawa’s iron play, the hallmark of his game, works in Atlanta and Rome.

Now it could be a wild race on the weekend for a FedEx Cup title involving a world-class list of contenders. That includes Hovland, whose 28 on the back nine at Olympia Fields led to his victory in the BMW Championship last week. He shot 30 on the back nine Friday, which featured four straight birdies.

“I just tried to do more of the same and I was able to make some putts on the back nine,” Hovland said. “So, yeah. It was good.”

Topics: golf

  • At 36, Djokovic said Friday he is increasingly aware that opportunities to improve his record may become harder to come by even if he is not contemplating retirement
  • With Djokovic absent in 2022, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerged to claim the US Open crown
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic says he is treating every Grand Slam tournament like it’s his last as he prepares to make a long-awaited return to the US Open next week.

The Serbian star, winner of a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is bidding to add a 24th to his collection in New York over the next fortnight, which would put him two clear of Rafael Nadal’s 22 Slam titles.

At 36, Djokovic said Friday he is increasingly aware that opportunities to improve his record may become harder to come by even if he is not contemplating retirement.

“I don’t know how many more slams I’ll have,” Djokovic told a press conference.

“I’ll still keep going. I don’t have an end in my mind at the moment.

“I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more, I guess, present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance.

“I see this every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history.”

Djokovic has not played at the US Open since 2021, when his bid to complete a rare calendar year Grand Slam of all four tennis majors was foiled by Daniil Medvedev in an agonizing defeat in the final.

Djokovic was subsequently barred from entry to the US over his refusal to get vaccinated — putting him at odds with US government Covid-19 travel rules meaning he missed last year’s US Open.

Djokovic, who opens his campaign on the Arthur Ashe main arena against France’s Alexandre Muller on Monday, says he is relishing his return to what he described as the most “electric” atmosphere in tennis.

“The first feeling that I have is excitement to come back because it is the biggest arena we have in our sport, the biggest stadium, and definitely the most fun, electric, exciting atmosphere out there in tennis, playing night session in Arthur Ashe, no doubt,” Djokovic said.

“Come back in front of probably the loudest fans in sport, tennis fans in sport.”

With Djokovic absent in 2022, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerged to claim the US Open crown.

Since then, Djokovic and Alcaraz have developed a fierce rivalry, with the Spaniard winning a five-set classic in the Wimbledon final last month, before Djokovic bounced back with a pulsating win in the Cincinnati Open final last weekend.

Djokovic said last week’s defeat of Alcaraz in Cincinnati in a near four-hour epic felt like winning a Grand Slam.

“It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career,” Djokovic said.

“The amount of exchanges and rallies. It was physically so demanding and grueling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis for day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, still have the drive. I love competition.”

While most neutrals will be craving a Djokovic-Alcaraz rematch in the US Open final on Sept. 10, Djokovic insists he is looking no further than Monday’s opener.

“I think it’s also in a way disrespectful to your next opponent if you’re already thinking about your finals matchup,” Djokovic said.

“Even though I’ve had tremendous success ... that kind of mindset never really resonated with me.

“But Carlos is No. 1 in the world. He’s definitely one of the best players in the world the last couple years.

“Sure, there’s always an eye that follows him from my team, from any other team. I know that the same goes for me probably. We follow each other.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic US Open Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title
Tennis
Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
Tennis
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title

