Saudi travel startup FlyAkeed raises $15.2m in Series A round

FlyAkeed senior officials Tariq Kawari, customer success director; Bassam Almohammadi, founder and CEO; and Khalid Alhokail, chief technology officer. (Supplied)
FlyAkeed, a Riyadh-based travel and expense management solutions provider, has successfully raised $15.2 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund, and Elm, a Saudi integrated digital solutions provider. The round also included participation from Artal Capital and Alrajhi Partners.
FlyAkeed provides automated travel and expense solutions for corporates and travel managers. The company adopts a traveler-centric model that links travel policy, online booking and expense management to create a more seamless omni-channel experience for business travelers. FlyAkeed’s platform also allows businesses to easily manage and track employee travel expenses, thereby streamlining the process and reducing costs. It includes features such as automated approval process, real-time expense management reports, extensive travel inventory, and a wide range of travel-led employee benefits.

HIGHLIGHT

Proceeds from the round will be used by FlyAkeed to expand its offerings to more cities in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region. In addition, the company will explore opportunities for fintech products and solutions that would further enhance the travel experience for individual and enterprise users.
Bassam Almohammadi, founder of FlyAkeed, said: “The successful close of this Series A round is a watershed moment for FlyAkeed. Fundamentally, we want to create technology-enabled solutions that help our customers achieve better cost controls through an optimized booking and expense management process. We believe this leads to a more efficient and fulfilling business traveler experience.
“This funding will allow us to expand our offerings to corporate and individual travelers alike, enabling an even more seamless and cost-effective experience. We will also work very closely with our suppliers and tour operator networks to provide them with the tools and solutions that will contribute to the flourishing Saudi tourism market in alignment with Vision 2030.”
Commenting on the announcement, Sanabil Investments said in a statement: “FlyAkeed is solving an administrative gap that has long led to inefficiencies in business-related travel. We believe in the company’s vision and potential and are fully committed to supporting FlyAkeed on its evolutionary journey to deliver impact to the travel experience in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”
Meanwhile, Elm said: “In our pursuit to foster innovation in essential sectors, we recognize FlyAkeed’s transformative approach to modernizing business travel. Our backing is a testament to our belief in FlyAkeed’s capacity to redefine travel and tourism, aligning seamlessly with Elm’s broader strategic goals.”
FlyAkeed was founded by Almohammadi in 2017 as a B2C-only platform providing online flight booking with additional perks that helped build its initial user base. Since then, the solution has expanded to an innovative B2B2C blended travel booking engine for corporates of all sizes in addition to individuals. The travel startup has navigated its way through multiple pivots especially during the pandemic, which on the other hand, indirectly helped in accelerating digital transformation in travel management for large corporations.

 

GCC-born luxury ecolodge brand and management company ENVI Lodges has revealed the location of its upcoming ecolodge on Saudi Arabia’s pristine Red Sea coast.
ENVI Laguna Bay, a sustainable project being developed by Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts, will occupy a prime beachfront destination in King Abdullah Economic City, surrounded by mangroves.
The ecolodge will comprise 40 beach pods with private pools, each meticulously designed by globally renowned architect firm Gensler. Facilities will be family and well-being experience focused and include a kids’ club, an activities center, and a wellness hub featuring a yoga deck.

Aiad Mushaikh, CEO of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts

To mark the occasion of the project’s location being revealed, and in keeping with ENVI Lodges’ commitment to protecting and promoting nature, local mango trees were planted on the site during a special ceremony attended by senior representatives of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts, ENVI Lodges and KAEC. These mango trees are inspiring the lodge’s architectural concept, according to Gensler.

NUMBER

40

beach pods with private pools, each meticulously designed by globally renowned architect firm Gensler, will be the highlight of the ecolodge.

Aiad Mushaikh, CEO of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts, said: “KAEC will host the first eco-friendly coastal resort in the distinguished and captivating laguna area. This collaboration introduces the ENVI Lodges brand to the thriving tourism market in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Rasim continually investing in unique hospitality projects that allow the discovery of the natural beauty of the Red Sea coastline.”
Mangroves flourish in this area of KAEC and the ecolodge is committed to their regeneration as part of its holistic approach to luxury tourism. The calm and crystalline waters will also be protected, offering guests non-motorized sports to ensure the tranquility of nature remains undisturbed.

KAEC will host the first eco-friendly coastal resort in the distinguished and captivating laguna area.

Aiad Mushaikh, CEO of Al-Rasim Hotels and Resorts

Mushaikh said that ENVI’s approach to eco-friendly hospitality and tourism is unparalleled, and this project will serve as a benchmark for coastal eco-friendly resorts on the Red Sea shores. It will provide guests with an exceptional experience and allow them to witness and engage with the stunning landscapes and marine environment blended with the Kingdom’s heritage and culture.
With ENVI’s sustainability pillars committed to environment, community and culture, the project strongly aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its roadmap for tourism sector growth.
Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC, said: “’We are delighted with our partnership with Al-Rasim and look forward to the fruitful collaboration that aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector in KAEC. We aim to create attractive tourism and entertainment destinations, given KAEC’s location on the Red Sea coast.”
Piaia added: “To achieve our strategic objectives, we are proud to collaborate with esteemed governmental partners such as the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, the Tourism Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority. Working together with these organizations, as well as global and local investors and operators, we are dedicated to elevating the status of KAEC as a global tourism destination.”
Chris Nader, co-founder, ENVI Lodges, said: “The lodge is strategically located, just one hour by road from Jeddah and connected to the city’s airport via the high-speed train. We envision the lodge as a preferred eco-conscious beach destination, not only for Jeddah residents, but for domestic and international travelers looking for a unique barefoot luxury escape near Saudi Arabia’s second largest city.”
The location reveal of ENVI Laguna Bay follows ENVI Lodges offering a first design glance of ENVI Al-Nakheel, a luxury sustainable lodge in the UNESCO World Heritage listed Al-Ahsa Oasis. Both properties are set to open in 2024.

 

Majid Al-Futtaim, a leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, announced its operational and financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023. During the first half of the year, Majid Al-Futtaim reported a 5 percent increase in consolidated revenue to 18.9 billion dirhams ($5.1 billion), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization growth of 13 percent year-on-year to 2.1 billion dirhams.
Reporting growth across all its businesses, the group’s positive performance was underpinned by focused efforts to drive operational excellence and further buoyed by the UAE’s thriving economy. The group continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with assets valued at approximately 68 billion dirhams.

FASTFACT

The performance was primarily driven by UAE-based shopping malls and Tilal Al-Ghaf residential real estate development.

Commenting on the results, Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al-Futtaim — Holding, said: “Majid Al-Futtaim is successfully balancing strategic growth with profitable and responsible execution. Our efforts to drive defined business objectives across our portfolio with a renewed focus on operational excellence and productivity are delivering sustainable, profitable growth and value to our stakeholders.
“The economic buoyancy of the UAE in conjunction with our internal focus to unlock the inherent power of our ecosystem, has enabled the group to deliver a solid half-year performance. Majid Al-Futtaim will continue to evolve, anchoring strategic choices in value-creation that support the evolving needs of our customers, colleagues and communities across the region.”
The net revenue of Majid Al-Futtaim — Properties increased 39 percent year-on-year to 3.4 billion dirhams, while EBITDA grew 22 percent to 1.7 billion dirhams. The performance was primarily driven by UAE-based shopping malls and Tilal Al-Ghaf residential real estate development.
In shopping malls, footfall increased 12 percent, boosted by Mall of the Emirates recording its highest ever first-half footfall. Tenant sales grew 7 percent, with UAE-based malls making the largest contribution. Hotels remained steady with occupancy rates and revenue per available room growing at 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Tilal Al-Ghaf maintained its impressive sales performance through the first half of the year, including the record-breaking sale of an ultra-luxury villa at Lanai Islands and the completion of 916 residential units, significantly contributing to the sustained growth of the properties business.

 

London-based technology company Nothing Tech, recently published its new sustainability report for its latest flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2). With a focus on recycled materials, renewable energy and plastic-free packaging, Phone (2) achieves stronger sustainability targets than its predecessor. It is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market, a testament to the brand’s commitment to the environment.

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing’s co-founder, said: “We are proud to unveil the new sustainability report for Phone (2), which showcases our company’s commitment to a greener future. Sustainability has been a driving force behind all our products since Day 1. Phone (2) marks a new milestone for us as our first second-generation product with a lower carbon footprint than its predecessor. This report details all our sustainability initiatives, how we champion eco-friendly materials, and our aim to initiate industry-wide change.”

The Nothing Phone (2) comprises 53 parts that are made with bio-based or recycled materials such as plastic, copper, tin, aluminum and steel, which makes up 20 percent of the phone’s overall weight. Eighty percent of the plastic parts found on the phone are made from recycled and bio-based materials, while 90 percent of recycled steel is used for 28 stamping parts. The midframe, power button and volume buttons are made with 100 percent recycled aluminum while the foil used on the main circuit board is from 100 percent recycled copper. The Nothing Phone (2) also has nine circuit boards, which are manufactured from 100 percent recycled tin.

The Nothing Phone (2) also has a sustainable manufacturing process, as the final assembly plant and recycled aluminum production plants are powered by 100 percent renewable energy. The final assembly process also leaves zero landfill.

The phone also brings sustainability into its packaging, opting for a plastic-free solution. The new flagship eliminates laminating films for the outer box, labels and wire cards. Once users open the box, they will notice that the phone itself is wrapped in parchment paper, a step aside from the usual PLA plastic film seen with most smartphones. Paper tape is also used as a sustainable alternative for plastic tape for the bonding of the inner box, while paper is also used instead of PET for tear strips.

The Nothing Phone (2) also comes with an FSC Mix label, which signifies the mixture of materials in the packaging are from FSC-certified responsibly managed forests, recycled materials and/or controlled wood.

The phone further reduces the carbon footprint in comparison to its predecessor, with a total carbon footprint of 53.45 kg CO2e, which is 8 percent less than the Nothing Phone (1). The brand has achieved this by using carbon life-cycle assessments to identify how to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from their products. This method also helps to find renewable or recycled materials and sustainable energy sources for production, all done with a fixed goal of reducing environmental impact.

Plastic use remains one of the most prominent topics of public discussion on sustainability. As a result, demand for more sustainable materials is increasing and people’s general understanding around plastic’s reutilization potential is growing. As part of its ongoing efforts around sustainability, industry leader SABIC is seeking to bring sustainability to items used in homes across the globe through its TRUCIRLCE portfolio and services.

Consider something many people use every day — cosmetics. TRUCIRCLE products have paved the way for sustainable materials in the cosmetics market. Developed in collaboration with three French plastic converters, Texen, Leygatech and STTP Emballage, SABIC has created sustainable and refillable skin and eye care containers for Stella McCartney Beauty. When the containers reach the end of their usable lifespan, the polymers’ material worth can also be recovered through polyolefin recycling. The containers have been introduced in North America and the UK and are considered a breakthrough in sustainable cosmetics packaging.

In addition, SABIC has partnered with Finnish beauty brand Lumene to produce renewable polypropylene cosmetic containers. Lumene recently announced that it is replacing all 50 ml moisturizer jars in its core product ranges with certified renewable jars from SABIC.

But the TRUCIRCLE portfolio is hardly limited to cosmetics. In another demonstration of SABIC’s sustainability commitment in action, the company’s products have been used in the production of 7 million ice cream tubs for Unilever’s Magnum brand.

This initiative represented both a world first as a recycled container with food application approval, and a significant sustainability shift for the industry toward a circular economy. SABIC has further partnered with companies including Mars and Landbell to ensure that snack wrappers are sourced responsibly using recycled materials.

The impact of SABIC’s use of recycled materials speaks for itself. Based on the results of a cradle-to-gate study on SABIC’s certified renewable polymers, these products cut CO2 emissions by an average of 4 kg compared to fossil-based alternatives, while reducing the depletion of fossil resources by up to 80 percent. The result is products that have a much lower carbon footprint compared to fossil-based alternatives, without compromising on quality.

SABIC is the first petrochemical company in the world to scale up high-quality processes for the chemical recycling of used mixed plastic back to the original polymer for commercial application in products like the aforementioned examples. Bringing together collaborators from across the value chain, this initiative converts used mixed plastic into a feedstock to manufacture circular polymers.

Here’s how it works: SABIC’s certified circular polymers are produced through the feedstock recycling of low quality, used mixed plastic that could otherwise be destined for incineration or landfill. It takes difficult-to-recycle used plastic back to the molecular level through a process called pyrolysis. This process breaks down used plastic by heating it at a very high temperature in an oxygen-free environment, producing pyrolysis oil. The pyrolysis oil is then refined and upgraded for use as feedstock. This ultimately produces polymers that have identical properties to virgin-based polymers, allowing plastics to be recycled repeatedly with no loss of properties or characteristics.

The ultimate circular vision for the future is one in which plastic never ends up in the environment, landfills or in our oceans and instead is reused and remade into new products. Undoubtedly, this vision requires a total transformation of the value chain.

SABIC will continue to reinvent and pioneer the path toward a circular economy for the good of people and the planet. The TRUCIRCLE portfolio, from reusable cosmetics containers to sustainable food packaging, will play a significant role in giving people more confidence about the products they are purchasing and closing the loop on used plastic.

LuLu Hypermarket opened on Monday its 33rd Saudi outlet in the historic city of Hafar Al-Batin in the Eastern Province. The store is spread across one level of more than 120,000 square feet in Al-Othaim Mall and promises to be a shoppers’ delight, complete with all the popular LuLu shopping touch-points such as grocery, fresh fruit and vegetables, and fashion.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad Al-Saud, governor of Hafar Al-Batin region, inaugurated the store in the presence of Khalaf Hamdan Al-Otaibi, mayor of Hafar Al-Batin. The chief guests were welcomed by Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International, and senior management. 

Ali thanked the Saudi leadership — King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif.

“The Saudi leadership is building a strong economic environment in the Kingdom for investors and citizens to thrive and prosper,” Ali said.

“LuLu Group’s new hypermarket in the Eastern Province underscores our efforts to keep pace with the rapid urban expansion of Saudi Arabia, where more and more cities and districts are increasing facilities and see the community as the heart of the Kingdom’s progress.” 

The chairman said that LuLu Group was working toward consolidating Saudization in its company and pledged to employ 10,000 Saudi nationals by the end of 2025. The 33 LuLu stores in the Kingdom presently employ 4,000 Saudi nationals, of which 1,500 are women. 

The new hypermarket will stock an abundant range of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and seafood from around the world, have an in-house bakery serving freshly baked breads and cakes, as well as shopping options that tap into new dietary trends. These include a wide selection of plant-based meat substitutes and foods, organic and superfood selections and an extensive “free-from” range varieties.

The store also includes popular LuLu shopping stations such as LuLu Fashion, the electronics section LuLu Connect, the beauty and cosmetics division BLSH and optical and eyewear section, EyeExpress

A special feature of the new store will be the focus on food products grown and produced in Saudi Arabia — farmed fish, the best cuts of locally slaughtered lamb and beef in the meat section, Saudi coffee, Saudi-grown fruit and vegetables as well as foods made in the Kingdom.

Savvy shoppers can also track and save on shopping by opting for financial payment tools such as Tabby and Qaura, which offer easy installment payment schemes. They can also pay through banks that offer installments at zero percent.

The Hafar Al-Batin store will also offer shoppers the environmentally-sound and technologically advanced service of an e-receipt for every purchase, which will be sent as an SMS to the shopper’s phone upon payment at the checkout counter. The store offers quick and convenient shopping with 26 checkout counters and 2,500 car parking spaces.

An eye-catching element of the opening ceremony was the use of Saudi Arabia’s traditional Sadu weaving patterns as in-store decor and the live demonstration of the classical art by skilled Saudi women. 

Also present at the inauguration were Director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia Shehim Muhammed, Regional Director of LuLu Eastern Province Moiz Nuruddin and other senior officials.

