You are here

  • Home
  • Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley debate each other at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023. 9REUTERS)
Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley debate each other at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023. 9REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7mptk

Updated 27 August 2023
AP

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate
  • Ramaswamy introduced himself as the son of poor Indian immigrants
  • Ramaswamy’s argument that the US should suspend financial aid to Ukraine was met with sharp rebukes from Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

PELLA, Iowa: Vivek Ramaswamy has charged back into Iowa, stoking curiosity and skepticism after his attention-grabbing performance in the first Republican presidential debate.
The charismatic 38-year-old businessman was met Friday by hundreds of GOP activists in small central cities near Des Moines, with more events planned in the coming days.
He is drawing new interest from Republicans who will participate in the nation’s first caucuses next year, but also apprehension from attendees at his events and pointed criticism from a former GOP governor. Much of the negative feedback is about his foreign policy ideas, notably his argument that the US should stop providing arms and funding to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.
“I like that he’s young and energetic, and wants to tear the whole thing down,” said Thomas Bean, a 23-year-old who attended a morning event south of Des Moines. He was referring to Ramaswamy’s goal of reducing the federal bureaucracy by 75 percent.
“I like what he’s proposing. They’re not status quo,” said Bean, a public relations professional. “I just don’t know how much of what he’s proposing is realistic.”
Like Bean, several people who came to see Ramaswamy cited his youth, energy and outsider profile — punctuated by his criticism of and by better-known rivals Wednesday in Milwaukee. He drew larger than expected audiences on Friday, first to the Indianola breakfast restaurant and later a lunchtime event at a Pella brew pub.
Ramaswamy introduced himself as the son of poor Indian immigrants. But he spent most of his time speaking for what he describes as a frustrated generation seeking meaning in a nation that he says has lost its patriotism. The Ohio businessman has a background in investing and biotechnology.
“So what does it mean to be American? It means we believe in the ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago,” Ramaswamy said, drawing applause. “That you get ahead in this country, not on the color of your skin, but on the content of your character and your contributions.”
He mostly took a more inspirational tone than on Wednesday, when he confronted veteran politicians such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vice President Mike Pence.
Ramaswamy’s argument that the US should suspend financial aid to Ukraine was met with sharp rebukes from Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley on Wednesday likened Ramaswamy’s position to siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thus “choosing a murderer.”
The crosstalk and jabs during the debate, Ramaswamy said, were like “some banter on the basketball court.”
Still, Ramaswamy’s campaign was seizing on his rising profile. His campaign said it raised $450,000 in the first hours after the debate. And he is scheduled to appear Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press and CNN’s State of the Union.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who has not endorsed a candidate, said in an interview that Ramaswamy “brings some real enthusiasm and commitment to traditional values that Americans are really clamoring for,” but described his foreign policy as “a real problem.”
“I don’t think he’s really thought that through. And I thought that Nikki Haley really took him to task on that,” said Branstad, who served as ambassador to China under former President Donald Trump. “Rightly so.”
Janice Johnson, a 72-year-old from Indianola, Iowa, said she wanted someone from Ramaswamy’s generation to take the nation’s reins. But speaking before one of his events, Johnson described Ramaswamy as “sometimes a little too enthusiastic.”
Jim Jones, a former county GOP official from nearby Carlisle, said he viewed Ramaswamy with equal parts intrigue and apprehension.
“The intrigue is about, how does this guy come off appearing so strong and come from nowhere so quickly?” said Jones, 75. “The apprehension comes from his idea of abandoning Ukraine. That’s a little bit scary.”
Ramaswamy said Friday that he was trying to protect Ukraine by seeking an ending in which Russia would retain territory it took by force.
“I personally think that actually is the best, reasonable outcome for Ukraine. At least it comes out with its sovereignty intact — and saving a lot of Ukrainian lives in the process,” he told reporters when asked about the criticism. “That’s the best case, realistic scenario for Ukraine.”
Others with more vested interests have also piled on Ramaswamy.
Hal Lambert, a donor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, questioned Ramaswamy’s credentials and reason for running, noting Ramaswamy’s frequent praise during the debate for Trump, who remains the heavy favorite for the nomination.
“Either he thinks Trump is going to go to prison or he thinks at 38 years old and with less experience than an average city councilman, he’d be better than ‘the greatest president of the 21st century,’” Lambert said. “Which is it? Either way he shouldn’t be running.”
Ken Cuccinelli, chairman of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, predicted last week that Ramaswamy would get more scrutiny as interest in him rises. Never Back Down issued a strategy memo before the debate urging DeSantis to attack Ramaswamy — something the Florida governor did not do, opting instead to largely stay out of the infighting between others on stage.
“So, I’m not backing off ‘Vivek the fake,’” Cuccinelli said, referencing a catchphrase that Never Back Down wanted DeSantis to use. “He’s the most inconsistent candidate in the field, and he’s getting no scrutiny.”
 

 

Topics: Martin Luther King

Related

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
Media
Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
Special US presidential debate: Biden warns Iran will ‘pay price’ for election interference
World
US presidential debate: Biden warns Iran will ‘pay price’ for election interference

Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia — defense ministry

Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia — defense ministry
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia — defense ministry

Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia — defense ministry
  • A v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: An aircraft incident involving US military personnel occurred mid-morning on Sunday during an exercise in Australia’s Northern Territory, Australia’s Defense Ministry said, while a broadcaster said there were no reports of deaths.
Sky News Australia reported a v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said multiple military personnel had been rescued from an aircraft crash on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, and that there were no reports of fatalities.
“Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defense personnel and that Australian Defense Force members were not involved,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.
It said the incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 0520 GMT, his office said.

Topics: US Australia

Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin

Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin

Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin
  • He added, “But I will not lie, I must say honestly that Russia is on the brink of disaster. And if these cogs are not adjusted today, then the plane will fall apart in the air”
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A 40-second clip of an old interview in which Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said he would rather be killed than lie to his country, and talked about a plane disintegrating in the sky, unleashed a flood of online theorizing on Sunday about his presumed death.
Russia’s aviation authority said the Wagner group chief was on a private jet that crashed northwest of Moscow with no survivors on Wednesday, exactly two months after he led a failed mutiny against army chiefs. The Kremlin said Western suggestions he had been killed on its orders were an “absolute lie.”
In the clip, taken from an interview originally published on April 29 with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said Russia was on the brink of disaster because the defense establishment was gradually kicking out truth-tellers who refused to suck up to upper management.
“Today we have reached the boiling point,” he said in the clip published on Grey Zone, Wagner’s Telegram channel. “Why am I speaking so honestly? Because I don’t have the right, before those people who will live on in this country. They are now being lied to. Better kill me.”
He added, “But I will not lie, I must say honestly that Russia is on the brink of disaster. And if these cogs are not adjusted today, then the plane will fall apart in the air.”
Hundreds of responses had been posted on Grey Zone within a few hours.
“But he knew,” a Telegram user whose name translates to “outpost” wrote in the first response.
Some posts speculated Prigozhin was alive. One said he would “soon jump out of a snuffbox and make the devils crap themselves.”
Another said it would be cool if Prigozhin and Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of Russia’s war effort, reportedly removed as head of the air force the day of the crash, “are sitting in Jamaica, drinking pina colada and taking a drag on a huge joint.”
Some posts pointed to the Kremlin, with one comment saying the crash was the handiwork of President Vladimir Putin, adding, “You have to be an amoeba not to understand this.”
Some posts blamed France, others Ukraine. One post said Ukraine had killed Prigozhin by order of US special services “and the Anglo-Saxons” and added, “it is inconvenient for us to lose such a hero,” to which someone responded with three crying-laughing emojis.

 

Topics: Russia Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin President Vladimir Putin

Related

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
World
Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Kremlin calls accusations it killed Wagner boss Prigozhin an ‘absolute lie’
World
Kremlin calls accusations it killed Wagner boss Prigozhin an ‘absolute lie’

Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail
  • Trump is currently facing four indictments related to his false claims that the election was stolen, and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by his followers on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump has raised nearly $20 million in the past three weeks, a period that roughly coincides with his indictment in federal and state cases connected to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump’s campaign spokesman said on Saturday,
Since appearing Thursday to have his mugshot taken in a racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia, the former president brought in $7.1 million, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
On Friday alone, Trump brought in $4.18 million, making it the highest-grossing day of his campaign so far, Cheung said.
Trump, who was elected president in 2016 but defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, is again seeking the Republican Party’s nomination for President.
Trump is currently facing four indictments related to his false claims that the election was stolen, and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by his followers on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
He has denied all charges.
On Aug. 15, Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury after an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.
On Aug. 3, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden’s 2020 election victory over him and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.
He has also pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully keeping classified documents after leaving office, and of falsifying business records in a case in New York related to the payment of so-called hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. 

 

Related

Divided US embraces Trump mug shot merchandise
World
Divided US embraces Trump mug shot merchandise
Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations
Media
Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

Outrage in India after teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in Uttar Pradesh

It is heard that the teacher made communal remarks and encouraged the students to hit the Muslim student harder. (Photo/Social
It is heard that the teacher made communal remarks and encouraged the students to hit the Muslim student harder. (Photo/Social
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

Outrage in India after teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in Uttar Pradesh

It is heard that the teacher made communal remarks and encouraged the students to hit the Muslim student harder. (Photo/Social
  • Rights groups say hate crimes and violence against India’s large Muslim minority have been on the rise since Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014
  • Uttar Pradesh has been governed by the BJP since 2017 when it appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a saffron-robed Hindu monk seen as a potential successor to Modi
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW, India: Indian authorities vowed Saturday to take action after a primary school teacher ordered her pupils to take turns slapping a Muslim classmate, with footage of the incident stoking outrage online.
Rights groups say hate crimes and violence against India’s large Muslim minority have been on the rise since Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.
Footage of Thursday’s incident shows the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh state instructing students to hit the seven-year-old, ostensibly because he got his multiplication tables wrong.
“Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him hard,” she is heard telling the children, as the boy stands crying.
“Start hitting him on the waist... His face is turning red, hit him on the waist instead,” she added.
Police superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat said the footage had been verified.
“Departmental action will be taken against the teacher,” he said in a video posted on social media.
The victim’s father filed a case with police in Muzaffarnagar district, where the incident took place, the magistrate said in a separate video statement.
The graphic footage provoked widespread dismay online, with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stoking religious intolerance in the Hindu-majority country.
“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“There’s nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,” he added. “This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP that has set every corner of India on fire.”
Uttar Pradesh has been governed by the BJP since 2017 when it appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a saffron-robed Hindu monk seen as a potential successor to Modi.
During his tenure, Hindu mobs have launched a spate of attacks over so-called cow protection — a sacred animal for many Hindus — and committed other hate crimes that have sown fear among the state’s Muslim population.
 

 

Topics: RSS BJP

Related

Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims
World
Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims
A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP) photos
World
World Islamic human rights body condemns discrimination against Indian Muslims

Family of former British PM apologizes for slave-owning past

Family of former British PM apologizes for slave-owning past
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

Family of former British PM apologizes for slave-owning past

Family of former British PM apologizes for slave-owning past
  • “No apology can suffice but it is a step toward recognizing that a crime was committed and that people’s lives have been disrupted,” she told AFP
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: The descendants of former British prime minister William Gladstone apologized for their family’s slaveholding past in Guyana on Friday, and urged the United Kingdom to discuss reparations in the Caribbean.
Gladstone’s father was one of the largest slaveholders in the parts of the Caribbean colonized by Britain.
John Gladstone is also believed to have owned two ships that transported thousands of Asians from India and elsewhere to work as indentured laborers after the abolition of slavery in 1834.
“Slavery was a crime against humanity and its damaging impact continues to be felt across the world today,” Charles Gladstone, William’s great-great grandson, said at a launch for the University of Guyana’s International Center for the Study of Migration and Diaspora.
“It is with deep shame and regret that we acknowledge our ancestor’s involvement in this crime and with heartfelt sincerity that we apologize to the descendants of the enslaved in Guyana,” he added.
“We also urge other descendants of those who benefited from slavery to open conversations about their ancestors’ crimes and what they might be able to do to build a better future.”
The Gladstones also apologized for their role in indentureship.
But his words were met with a strong rebuke by several Guyanese descendants of African slaves present at the university lecture hall.
“It is not accepted,” one of them shouted.
The protesters held placards that read: “Your guilt is real Charlie. Move quickly to reparations now,” and “The Gladstones are murderers.”
Afro-Guyanese activist Nicole Cole, who was among the protesters, said the apology was insufficient.
“No apology can suffice but it is a step toward recognizing that a crime was committed and that people’s lives have been disrupted,” she told AFP.
Charles Gladstone and five other family members vowed to support the work of the new university department and called on the United Kingdom to hold talks with the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on reparations.
Besides a “sincere formal apology,” the right of repatriation for descendants of “stolen people” and debt cancelation to clean up the “colonial mess,” CARICOM is seeking a development program for their member states’ indigenous communities and the funding of cultural institutions such as slavery museums.
Eric Phillips, a member of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, said research showed the British owe the descendants of Africans in Guyana more than $1.2 trillion.
Charles Gladstone told AFP that, while he could not comment on the actual monetary figure, the United Kingdom and governments in Europe may be “frightened of the amount.”
 

 

Topics: British PM

Related

King of the Netherlands apologizes for country’s role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
World
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country’s role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
World
Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK

Latest updates

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen and Lebanon
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship
Viktor Hovland nears FedEx Cup title after shooting 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship
Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia — defense ministry
Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia — defense ministry
Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles
Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.