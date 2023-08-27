You are here

  Home
  Myanmar expels top East Timor diplomat

Myanmar expels top East Timor diplomat
Myanmar’s junta ordered the expulsion of East Timor’s top diplomat in the country on Sunday. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the military seized power in February 2021
  • Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the ‘irresponsible actions’ of East Timor
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s junta on Sunday ordered the expulsion of East Timor’s top diplomat in the country over a meeting his government held with a banned shadow administration.
The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a brief experiment with democracy and sparking violent clashes.
The military has designated the shadow administration known as the National Unity Government (NUG) — dominated by exiled lawmakers working overseas to overturn the coup — as a terror organization.
Last month, East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta met with NUG foreign minister Zin Mar Aung in the capital Dili.
On Sunday, Myanmar’s ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the “irresponsible actions” of East Timor, ordering the country’s Charge d’Affaires in Yangon “to leave no later than 1 September 2023.”
The ministry said in a Facebook post that East Timor was “encouraging the terrorist group to further committing their violations in Myanmar.”
East Timor condemned the expulsion order, reiterating in a statement “the importance of supporting all efforts for the return of democratic order in Myanmar.”
Dili also urged the junta to “respect human rights and seek a peaceful and constructive solution to the crisis.”
East Timor is due to become the eleventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
However, Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao said earlier this month the young democracy could reconsider its bid to join the ASEAN should the bloc fail to persuade Myanmar’s junta to end the conflict.
The grouping has made little progress since the coup in 2021, with the army largely ignoring a five-point deal aimed at ending the violence.
ASEAN has also been divided over how to engage with Myanmar’s military.
While the junta has been banned from high-level summits, ASEAN member Thailand has hosted informal talks with Myanmar’s foreign minister.
Linn Thant, an NUG representative based in Prague in the Czech Republic, condemned the junta’s decision and told AFP that there was no justification for the expulsion of the Timor East diplomat.
The whereabouts of the diplomat is currently unclear.

  • Young migrants locked up alongside violent criminals, sex offenders
  • Children ‘deeply harmed by the time they have spent in prison in the UK,’ says campaign group
London: Growing numbers of migrant children arriving in the UK, especially from Sudan and South Sudan, are being detained in adult prisons alongside dangerous criminals, including sex offenders, The Observer reported on Sunday.

A recent inspection of Elmley prison in England discovered 14 unaccompanied children on a wing for foreign nationals, many of whom are thought to have been trafficked from Libya.

According to campaign group Humans for Rights Network, one of the children was just 14 years old when detained, and spent seven months in the prison housed with violent criminals and convicted pedophiles.

Campaigners have called for a Home Office investigation into how the children ended up being placed at such risk, and for young migrants in detention to be released. 

The Home Office, which disputes many of the children’s ages and claims they are adults, says they have been arrested for immigration offenses introduced under the UK Nationality and Borders Act.

Humans for Rights Network’s founder Maddie Harris said the group had worked with over 1,000 migrant children, and those sent to adult prisons had been exposed to serious harm.

“These children are locked down in their cells, not knowing who to call for help, prevented from adequately accessing legal advice and from challenging the arbitrary decision made about their ages by immigration officials upon arrival in the UK,” she said.

“These are children looking for safety who instead find themselves in an adult prison, denied that protection and exposed to great harm.”

Harris added: “The children are always deeply harmed by the time they have spent in prison in the UK, expressing clearly how they are unable to sleep, do not understand why they were held there and struggle to speak about their time there.”

A government spokesperson said: “We must prevent adults claiming to be children, or children being wrongly treated as adults — both present serious safeguarding risks.

“To further protect children, we are strengthening the age-verification process by using scientific measures such as X-rays.”

  • The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year
  • Weather service says main threat is from heavy rain that could trigger flash floods or landslides
MANILA: More than a thousand people fled their homes as floods unleashed by Super Typhoon Saola swept through mainly rural villages in the northern Philippines, rescue officials said Sunday.
Saola brushed past the northeast of the main island of Luzon overnight Saturday and continued south just off the Pacific coast packing winds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, the state weather bureau said.
No casualties or substantial damage have been reported.
Residents of coastal communities vulnerable to high winds and large waves were moved to higher ground on Isabela province’s Pacific coast, as were those on the northern tip of Cagayan province to the north and Ilocos Sur province on Luzon’s northwest coast, officials said.
“These coastal towns have no protection because they are directly facing the Pacific,” said Isabela rescue official Constante Foronda, putting the number of evacuees in Isabela at 372.
“It’s raining constantly but the winds are not that strong,” he told AFP by telephone, adding: “We got lucky.”
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.
In neighboring Cagayan, rescue official Ruelie Rapsing said 388 people were evacuated overnight amid flooding on several coastal municipalities on Luzon’s northeast tip.
There were also widespread electricity cuts across the province of 1.2 million people due to downed power lines, he added.
The provincial government’s press office released photos on its Facebook page of knee-deep floodwaters swamping homes in the municipality of Aparri.
The civil defense office in Manila also reported the evacuation of 421 people from four municipalities in Ilocos Sur, which were hit by a landslide, flooding and overflowing rivers.
The eye of Saola was within 90 kilometers of the remote coastal town of Casiguran at 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) but was forecast to remain over water over the next few hours before turning east then northwest toward Taiwan in the coming days.
The weather service said the main threat was from heavy rain that could trigger flash floods or landslides.
Up to 200 millimeters (nearly eight inches) of rain was forecast to fall along Cagayan and Isabela’s coasts over the next 24 hours.

  • Denmark introduced the proposed law after a string of public desecrations of the Qur’an sparked outrage in Muslim world
  • Arab Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi hopes decision will contribute towards reducing the heinous crimes
RIYADH: The Arab Parliament — the legislative body of the Arab League — on Saturday welcomed the Danish government’s move to make it a crime to desecrate any holy book in Denmark.

Denmark’s center-right government introduced the proposed law following a recent string of public desecrations of the Qur’an by a handful of anti-Islam activists, sparking angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed his hope that the decision will contribute positively towards reducing the heinous crimes that Denmark recently witnessed by burning copies of the Qur’an.

Al-Asoumi called on Sweden and other European countries to “follow the example of Denmark” in this regard. He also urged the European Parliament to adopt a similar law at the collective level to ensure that religious sanctities and symbols are not offended.

Like Denmark, Sweden has recently seen a surge in unprovoked acts of desecration of the Muslim holy book, notably on June 28, 2023, when an Iraqi refugee tore and set fire to pages of the Qur’an outside the Stockholm Mosque in the Swedish capital.

Subsequent protests in Denmark saw extremists burning copies of the Qur’an outside the embassies of a number of Muslim countries.

Following a backlash against Danish missions abroad, Denmark’s Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard last week announced that the government seeks to extend Denmark’s existing ban on burning foreign flags by also “prohibiting improper treatment of objects of significant religious significance to a religious community.”

“The bill will make it punishable, for example, to burn the Qur’an or the Bible in public. It will only aim at actions in a public place or with the intention of spreading in a wider circle,” Hummelgaard said. He said such acts would be punishable by fines or up to two years in prison.

Hummelgaard told a news conference that the recent protests were “senseless taunts that have no other purpose than to create discord and hatred.”

– with SPA and AP

  • Footage shows the teacher instructing students to hit the seven-year-old, ostensibly because he got his multiplication tables wrong 
  • The graphic footage provoked widespread dismay online, with opposition leader blaming the ruling party for stoking religious intolerance 
LUCKNOW: Indian authorities vowed Saturday to take action after a primary school teacher ordered her pupils to take turns slapping a Muslim classmate, with footage of the incident stoking outrage online. 

Rights groups say hate crimes and violence against India’s large Muslim minority have been on the rise since Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. 

Footage of Thursday’s incident shows the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh state instructing students to hit the seven-year-old, ostensibly because he got his multiplication tables wrong. 

“Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him hard,” she is heard telling the children, as the boy stands crying. 

“Start hitting him on the waist... His face is turning red, hit him on the waist instead,” she added. 

Police superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat said the footage had been verified. 

“Departmental action will be taken against the teacher,” he said in a video posted on social media. 

The victim’s father filed a case with police in Muzaffarnagar district, where the incident took place, the magistrate said in a separate video statement. 

The graphic footage provoked widespread dismay online, with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stoking religious intolerance in the Hindu-majority country. 

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“There’s nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,” he added. “This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP that has set every corner of India on fire.” 

Uttar Pradesh has been governed by the BJP since 2017 when it appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a saffron-robed Hindu monk seen as a potential successor to Modi. 

During his tenure, Hindu mobs have launched a spate of attacks over so-called cow protection — a sacred animal for many Hindus — and committed other hate crimes that have sown fear among the state’s Muslim population. 

  • Five Marines rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a ‘serious condition’
  • The Osprey was taking part in the Predators Run exercises
DARWIN, Australia: Three US Marines died Sunday after an Osprey aircraft crashed on a remote tropical island north of Australia during war games, US military officials said.

Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a “serious condition,” the US officials said, while Australian police said they were triaging the rest of the injured crew at the scene.

“There were a total of 23 personnel on board,” US military officials said in a statement.

“Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition.”

Rescue efforts were complicated by the location of the crash — the remote and sparsely populated Melville Island about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the Australian mainland.

“Recovery efforts are ongoing,” US officials said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the incident had been launched.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “tragic” and “regrettable” but stressed that authorities were still trying to piece together what happened.

“We want to make sure that any information that is provided is absolutely accurate,” he told reporters.

The Osprey — a mix between a helicopter and a plane — was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills involving thousands of soldiers from the US and Australia, as well as other militaries such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

Northern Australia has become an increasingly important staging ground for the US military in recent years, as Washington and Canberra work together to counter China’s growing clout in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Osprey aircraft has a troubled history, blighted by a string of fatal crashes over the years.

Four US Marines were killed in Norway last year when their V-22B Osprey aircraft went down during NATO training exercises.

Three Marines were killed in 2017 when an Osprey crashed after clipping the back of a transport ship while trying to land at sea off Australia’s north coast.

And 19 Marines died in 2000 when their Osprey crashed during drills in Arizona.

The US Army earlier this year temporarily grounded all pilots who were not involved in critical missions, forcing them to complete further training after a series of safety incidents.

Ospreys are rapidly quick tilt-rotor aircraft that combine the features of both helicopters and turboprop planes, according to the US Air Force.

The hybrid aircraft has two swivelling engines positioned on fixed wingtips that allow it to land and take off vertically, but also travel much faster than a conventional helicopter.

Sunday’s incident follows a fatal training crash last month, in which four Australians died when their Taipan helicopter plunged into the sea during a series of multinational war games in Queensland.

The Taipan had been taking part in the large-scale Talisman Sabre exercise, which brought together 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and several other nations.

It crashed near the Whitsunday Islands while taking part in a nighttime operation.

