Russia's investigators confirm Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
A Russian investigative committee has confirmed Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in the plane crash. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Russia's investigators confirm Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
  • Genetic testing on the 10 bodies recovered at the crash site “conform to the manifest ” for the flight, says investigative committee spokesperson
  • Russia’s civil aviation authority had said Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were on the list of seven passengers and three crew members
MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.

Genetic testing on the 10 bodies recovered at the crash site “conform to the manifest ” for the flight, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s civil aviation authority had said Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were on the list of seven passengers and three crew members.

Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, as well as Wagner logistics mastermind Valery Chekalov, also were killed in the crash. Utkin was long believed to have founded Wagner and baptized the group with his nom de guerre.

The Investigative Committee did not indicate what might have caused the business jet to plummet from the sky halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg, Prigozhin’s hometown.

But the crash’s timing raised suspicions of a possible Kremlin-orchestrated hit, while Prigozhin’s chameleon-like background allowed for speculation that he wasn’t on the plane or had somehow escaped death.

Two months ago, Prigozhin, 62, mounted a daylong mutiny against Russia’s military, leading his mercenaries from Ukraine toward Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin decried the act as “treason” and vowed punishment for those involved.

Instead, the Kremlin quickly cut a deal with Prigozhin to end the armed revolt, saying he would be allowed to walk free without facing any charges and to resettle in Belarus. Questions remained about whether the former ally of Russia’s leader would face a comeuppance for the brief uprising that posed the biggest challenge to Putin’s authority of his 23-year rule.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane to go down. As suspicions grew that the Russian president was the architect of an assassination, the Kremlin rejected them as a “complete lie.”

One of the Western officials who described the initial assessment said it determined that Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted and that an explosion would be in line with Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.”

’Stab in the back’

Muscovites laid flowers on Sunday at a makeshift shrine festooned with Russian flags and photographs set up a short distance from the Kremlin to the memory of Prigozhin and Utkin.

“I have got used to comrades in arms dying,” said Dmitry Karpov, who wore military fatigues, adding that Prigozhin had shown by his actions how things should be done in wartime. “Such people remain in history as an example.”

Another man who came to pay his respects, Alexander Dykhov, alluded to criticism by President Vladimir Putin of Prigozhin’s past mistakes. “The talk about some mistakes, different opinions, I think all this will be forgotten. And in people’s memory there will be the image of a hero. He and Dmitry Utkin are real heroes.”

Putin described the June 23-24 mutiny as a treacherous “stab in the back,” but later met with Prigozhin in the Kremlin. He sent his condolences on Thursday to the families of those killed in the crash.

Western politicians and commentators have suggested, without presenting evidence, that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed as punishment for the mutiny, which also represented the biggest challenge to Putin’s own rule since he came to power in 1999.

Putin paid a mixed tribute to Prigozhin on Thursday, describing him as a “talented businessman” but also as a flawed character who “made serious mistakes in life.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that such suggestions were “an absolute lie.” Asked whether Putin might attend Prigozhin’s funeral, Peskov said it was too early to say and also noted the president’s “busy schedule.”

Wagner fighters played a prominent role in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, especially in the months-long siege of the city of Bakhmut, despite Prigozhin’s frequent, profanity-laced attacks on Russia’s military high command over their conduct of the war that culminated in the failed mutiny.

The fate of Wagner, which until recently played a prominent role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and was involved in a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, is uncertain.

After the mutiny, the Kremlin said Prigozhin would be exiled in Belarus, and his fighters were offered three options: to follow him there, retire or enlist in Russia’s regular army and return to Ukraine, where Wagner mercenaries had fought alongside Russian troops.

Several thousand Wagner mercenaries opted to move to Belarus, where a camp was erected for them southeast of the capital, Minsk.

The Wagner fighters have now left Ukraine and some have relocated to neighboring Belarus under the terms of a deal that ended their mutiny.

Some are expected to be absorbed into Russia’s armed forces but many will be angry over the sudden demise of the group’s founder who inspired a high degree of loyalty among his men.

Shelling kills one child in Mali
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Shelling kills one child in Mali
  • One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Shelling has killed one child and wounded at least two other people in the ancient Malian city of Timbuktu, a local official and a hospital source said.

“Armed terrorist groups ... targeted the town of Timbuktu with a shell that fell near the market not far from the (Malian Solidarity Bank),” said an army spokesman. Four civilians were taken to hospital.

A local elected official said two shells launched by “terrorists” had “crashed in the city center of Timbuktu” and killed an 11-year-old girl.

One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl, the official said.

“We confirm the death of a little girl — we have launched an appeal for a blood donation,” one of the hospital sources said.

On Monday, local officials said that militants had had the city under blockade for several days.

Earlier this month, social media messages attributed to a commander from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as GSIM said it had “declared war” on the Timbuktu region.

The threats came in the month that saw the UN peacekeeping mission for Mali bring forward its withdrawal from a base in the country’s north, citing the perilous security situation.

The West African country, which has seen three coups in a decade, is ruled by a military junta that has pressed for the UN’s MINUSMA mission to leave.

MINUSMA, whose mission began in 2013 after separatist and rebellions broke out in northern Mali the previous year, has since pulled out of two bases near Timbuktu, Ber and Goundam, transferring them to Malian control. But the unrest has continued unabated.

Timbuktu is one of several large northern cities that fell first under Tuareg rebel control and then into the hands of Islamist militants following a 2012 insurrection.

A year later, French and Malian troops took the city. But the unrest has continued as jihadist groups expand their influence beyond central Mali and into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Zimbabwe's opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF's 43-year rule
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
AFP
AP

Zimbabwe's opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF's 43-year rule
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
AFP AP

 HARARE: Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader on Sunday alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” in the country’s election after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner and international observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change party said it would challenge the results as “hastily assembled without proper verification.”

“They stole your voice and vote but never your hope,” Chamisa wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in his first public reaction to the election’s announced outcome. “It’s a blatant and gigantic fraud.”

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa on Sunday called Zimbabwe a “mature democracy” after winning a second term in office.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for Chamisa, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, also known as ZEC.

“We have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” the president said, praising a high turnout. “We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation.”

Zimbabweans voted Wednesday and Thursday for president and parliament in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesman for Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change, also known as CCC, said the party did not sign the final tally, which he described as “false.”

“We cannot accept the results,” he said, saying the party would soon announce its next move.

The vote has been watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party, whose 43-year rule has been accompanied by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

Foreign monitors announced Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

Observer missions from the EU, the Commonwealth and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community listed a number of concerns, including the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the voter registration rolls, biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.

That did not stop Mnangagwa from thanking “various election observation missions who have been witnessing our electoral processes without bias.”

“As a sovereign state, we continue to call on all our guests to respect our national institutions,” he said.

But for political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya, “The elections were fraught with irregularities and aggrieved the people of Zimbabwe.”

“The CCC has good grounds to go to court and challenge the outcome.”

ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba said Mnangagwa had garnered more than 2.3 million votes, and Chamisa more than 1.9 million.

By securing more than half the votes cast, the president avoided a run-off. Voter turnout was 69 percent, the commission said.

Nicknamed “The Crocodile,” Mnangagwa first came to power after a coup that deposed the late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

A year later, he narrowly beat Chamisa a first time in a vote the opposition leader condemned as fraudulent, and which was followed by a deadly crackdown.

This week, voting was forced to stretch into an unprecedented second day because of delays in printing of ballot papers in some key districts, including the opposition stronghold Harare. Chamisa condemned the delays as “a clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone-Age ... rigging.”

As a white-ruled British colony named Rhodesia, the country broke away from London in 1965, gaining independence in 1980 after a long guerrilla war, and was renamed Zimbabwe. But under Mugabe, its first leader, the fledgling democracy spiralled into hard-line rule and economic decline, with hyperinflation wiping out savings and deterring investment.

The opposition hoped to ride a wave of discontent over corruption, rising prices, unemployment and entrenched poverty.

But ZANU-PF was also declared the winner in the parliamentary race, securing 136 of the 210 seats up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, against 73 for the CCC. One seat was not assigned due to the death of a candidate.

Another 60 are reserved for women appointed through a party-list system of proportional representation.

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
Updated 38 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
  • Move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab
  • The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties
Updated 38 min 27 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French authorities are to ban the wearing in school of abaya dresses worn by some Muslim women, the education minister said on Sunday, arguing the garment violated France’s strict secular laws in education.
“It will no longer be possible to wear an abaya at school,” Education Minister Gabriel Attal told TF1 television, saying he would give “clear rules at the national level” to school heads ahead of the return to classes nationwide from September 4.
The move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab.
The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties.
There have been reports of abayas being increasingly worn in schools and tensions within school over the issue between teachers and parents.
“Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school,” Attal said, describing the abaya as “a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute.”
“You enter a classroom, you must not be able to identify the religion of the students by looking at them,” he said.
A law of March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas occupied a grey area and faced no outright ban until now.
The debate has intensified since a radicalized Chechen refugee beheaded teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, near his school in a Paris suburb in 2020.
The CFCM, a national body encompassing many Muslim associations, has said items of clothing alone were not “a religious sign.”
The announcement is the first big move by Attal, 34, since he was promoted this summer to handle the hugely contentious education portfolio.
Along with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, 40, he is seen as a rising star who could potentially play an important role after Macron steps down in 2027.

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims
  • Cases involve mostly children from Sudan or South Sudan who traveled via Libya, charity believes
  • Home Office practice is ‘deliberate barrier to accessing asylum protection,’ says child welfare campaigner
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Vulnerable children who arrive in the United Kingdom by small boat are being held in HMP Elmley, an adult prison with significant numbers of sex offenders.

The Observer cited a growing number of cases where unaccompanied children, many of whom appear to be trafficked, have been sent to Elmley, where foreign nationals are held. According to the latest inspection, the prison also houses sex offenders.

One of the 14 unaccompanied minors identified by the charity Humans for Rights Network as being sent to an adult prison was reportedly 14 when they spent seven months at Elmley.

The majority of cases involve children from Sudan or South Sudan who traveled to the UK through Libya, with most believed to have been trafficked or to have suffered some form of exploitation.

“Children are locked down in their cells, not knowing who to call for help, prevented from adequately accessing legal advice and from challenging the arbitrary decision made about their ages by immigration officials on arrival in the UK,” Maddie Harris, of Human for Rights Network, told the newspaper. 

“These are children looking for safety who instead find themselves in an adult prison, denied protection and exposed to great harm,” she said.

Anita Hurrell, head of the migrant children’s project at the charity Coram, said: “It is wrong to criminalize these children and dangerous to send them to adult men’s prisons.”

The children have been charged with immigration offenses under the Nationality and Borders Act, which was enacted last year and includes harsher penalties to deter unlawful entry into the UK.

Lawyers warn that the practice of placing unaccompanied minors in adult prisons appears to be on the rise. 

The Home Office judged that those sent to Elmley were adults after officials conducted what some experts describe as a “cursory and arbitrary” age assessment. Checks are often carried out within hours of individuals arriving in Britain by small boat.

Several Home Office decisions that led to children being sent to an adult prison have been overturned after detailed assessments by independent or local authority specialists.

Based on data from numerous councils, it has been revealed that over half of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who undergo age assessments by the Home Office are later proven to be minors.

Syd Bolton, co-director of Equal Justice for Migrant Children, said that he considered the practice to be a “deliberate barrier to accessing asylum protection and denying young asylum-seekers access to children’s services. It is a major tool of the Home Office in discrediting an asylum claim.”

Elmley’s most recent inspection revealed that one out of every four inmates surveyed expressed feeling unsafe within the prison. Despite the fact that the prison is no longer designated to hold prisoners convicted of sexual offenses, 70 such inmates remained.

One inmate at Elmley had been convicted of 14 sex offenses and found guilty of abusing two children, the newspaper claimed. 

“The children are always deeply harmed by the time they have spent in prison in the UK, expressing clearly how they are unable to sleep, do not understand why they were held there and struggle to speak about their time there,” Harris added.

Critics claim that the imprisoning of minors is an extension of the UK’s broken asylum system. 

On Thursday, the backlog of asylum cases reached a record high of more than 175,000, a 44 percent increase on the previous year’s figure. This surge occurred despite the government almost doubling expenditure on asylum-related matters.

A government spokesperson said: “Assessing age is a challenging but vital process to identify genuine children and stop abuse of the system. We must prevent adults claiming to be children, or children being wrongly treated as adults — both present serious safeguarding risks.

“To further protect children, we are strengthening the age-verification process by using scientific measures, such as X-rays.”

 

Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
  • Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of the country
  • Al-Qaeda-linked group continues to carry out major attacks
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

MOGADISHU: The US military on Sunday said it believed it had killed 13 Al-Shabab fighters in southern Somalia in what it called a “collective self-defense airstrike” at the request of the Somali government.
The Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, out of parts of the center of the country, although the group continues to carry out major attacks.
The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it had conducted an air strike on Saturday against Al-Shabab near Seiera, about 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Kismayo, at the government’s request.
“The collective self-defense airstrike was conducted in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, in support of Somali National Army forces who were engaged by” Al-Shabab, AFRICOM said in a statement.
“Working with the Somali National Army, US Africa Command’s initial assessment is that the airstrike killed 13 Al-Shabab fighters and that no civilians were injured or killed,” it added.
Somalia’s army and allied fighters on Friday captured the town of El Buur, Al-Shabab militia’s main stronghold in the country’s central region, a significant breakthrough in the campaign.
However, many military analysts and those involved in the campaign have said that government vows to eliminate the group are unrealistic.

