Kuwaiti influencer detained after two killed in car accident

Tragedy struck in Kuwait on Thursday after social media influencer and fashion blogger Fatima Almomen was involved in a car crash that left two people dead.
Tragedy struck in Kuwait on Thursday after social media influencer and fashion blogger Fatima Almomen was involved in a car crash that left two people dead. (Social media/Pinterest)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Incident also left two others injured

Kuwaiti influencer detained after two killed in car accident
  • Incident also left two others injured
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Tragedy struck in Kuwait on Thursday after social media influencer and fashion blogger Fatima Almomen was involved in a car crash that left two people dead and two others injured.

Security cameras captured footage of the moments before the two-way crash, which occurred after Almomen appeared to run a red light which ultimately caused the accident to happen.

It was reported in local media that the influencer was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, although authorities have not confirmed the claims.

Almomen was detained for 10 days on suspicion of 10 offences — manslaughter, accidental injury, speeding, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, exceeding a red light, driving with invalid insurance, reckless driving, not carrying a license, damaging public property and damaging the property of others.

The Kuwaiti influencer, who is known for her position in the fashion and beauty industry, is now awaiting a court date for her involvement in the incident.

Topics: media social media Kuwait Fatima Almomen

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK's Telegraph

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph

British media: UAE reportedly backing Barclay family bid to regain control of UK’s Telegraph
  Other media moguls reportedly eying a bid included Lord Rothermere
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE was supporting the Barclay family financially in its efforts to regain control of the Telegraph Media Group, the parent company of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph, UK daily The Guardian reported on Sunday.

The family had surrendered ownership of the group in June over debt problems at the influential UK newspaper organization.

However, sources claimed that the Barclays had secured investment from “anonymous backers based in Abu Dhabi” and had subsequently put forward an offer to repurchase £1 billion of debt that the group owed Lloyds Banking Group.

Other media moguls reportedly eying a bid included Lord Rothermere, the owner of the Daily Mail, and regional newspaper business National World’s David Montgomery.

Topics: media UAE Daily Telegraph UK

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman
Updated 26 August 2023
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman

Lebanese press figures mourn death of veteran editor and publisher Talal Salman
  Talal Salman founded in 1974 the daily As-Safir, which became a leading newspaper in Lebanon
Updated 26 August 2023
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The press in Lebanon have said farewell to the former publisher and veteran editor-in-chief of As-Safir newspaper, Talal Salman, following his death in his hometown of Shmustar, in the Bekaa Valley, at the age of 85.

Salman, who was a Lebanese journalist, founded the daily As-Safir in 1974.

The newspaper carried the slogan “Lebanon’s newspaper in the Arab world and the Arab world’s newspaper in Lebanon.”

Salman’s project was one he initiated after years of experience working in journalism. Through the decades he became a world-renowned media figure in Arab and Lebanese affairs, influencing public opinion.

He was known for his probing interviews with the majority of Arab presidents, leaders and officials.

Among his most influential pieces were his editorials, called “On the Road,” which consistently supported the Palestinian cause and the issue of Arabism.

As the country became mired in civil war, As-Safir became a leading newspaper in Lebanon as it went head-to-head with the established An-Nahar.

It continued printing daily despite the Israeli siege of Beirut in 1982.

As-Safir was the voice of the Lebanese left wing, and the Palestinian national movement. It helped preserve a secular national identity within a prevailing sectarian reality, and also had to deal with the Syrian presence in Lebanon.

There was a failed attempt on Salman’s life in 1984, while further incidents involved attempts to blow up his home and bomb his newspaper’s printing presses.

Salman remained editor-in-chief of the paper until it closed at the end of 2016, in the face of alternative media and changes in the delivery of news.

Among his many accolades were the Posuvalyuk International Prize for reporting on events in the Middle East, and the Arab Media Forum’s 2009 Media Personality of the Year.

He also received an honorary doctorate from the Lebanese University in 2010 in recognition of his unique role in journalism, media and journalistic literature.

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said Salman “was a unique and respected reference in the Lebanese and Arab press, and he was an example of courage in carrying the progressive Arab banner.”

He added: “When he realized that the circumstances no longer allowed the continuation of As-Safir on the same level it was issued, he had the courage to take the bitter decision to close the newspaper that was dearest to his heart.”

In its obituary, the Press Syndicate said: “He was betrayed by old age, but not by his pen, nor by his quest for the truth. For more than 60 years, he was a free person and a defender of freedom and liberation until the last drop of ink and blood.”

Head of the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate Joseph Al-Qusaifi wrote: “Talal Salman succeeded in establishing a journalism school that was distinguished by its leadership.

“It mobilized within its building and offices creative journalists, specialists and reporters recognized for their experience, professionalism and the ability to penetrate closed fences and provide accurate information, so that his newspaper became one of the references to rely upon when searching for accurate news.”

Topics: Talal Salman Lebanese journalist Lebanon

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations
  • Trump had not posted on the platform in over 2 years, breaking the vow he would use Truth Social following his ban
  • On Wednesday, Trump held an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on X
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Former President Donald Trump returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post on Thursday showing his mug shot from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day.
With his post appealing for donations, Trump reclaimed direct access to the public on the platform that banned him following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.
On Nov. 19 the San Francisco-based app reversed its position under billionaire Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” who bought Twitter on Oct. 2.
Trump, who had over 88 million followers when Twitter banned him, posted a photo on Thursday of the mug shot with the words: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!” The post garnered more than 14 million views 50 minutes after going live.
Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in January 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol.
He used Twitter and other social media platforms to claim his defeat in the 2020 election was due to widespread voter fraud and to share other conspiracy theories.
On Nov. 15 Trump launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024.
On Wednesday, Trump opted out of a Republican primary debate on Fox News, attracting millions of viewers who watched — or at least scrolled by — a rival interview on X.
That 46-minute conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson had drawn nearly 250 million views as of Thursday night, according to the site’s statistics.
On Thursday evening, Trump broke from a vow that he would stick exclusively with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup. Trump had 6.4 million followers on Truth Social as of Thursday.
Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. The former president has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticize his opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.
A year ago, TMTG announced a deal to go public by merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The deal – which would infuse TMTG with $1.3 billion in cash – is now in doubt amid investigations by the Department of Justice and SEC, which have delayed its closing.
Trump’s company faces a crucial deadline when shareholders of DWAC have until 10 a.m., Sept. 5 to vote to extend the period of time DWAC has to complete its merger with TMTG. If DWAC does not get the votes, the SPAC will liquidate on Sept. 8.
Trump sued Twitter in 2021 over his suspension from the platform, arguing the move violated his right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
A US judge in California dismissed the case, and a federal appeals court in Pasadena, California, is set to take up the dispute on Oct. 4. Attorneys for Trump have said his claims are still viable, and can be ruled on by the appeals court, despite his reinstatement to the platform.

Topics: Donald Trump X Twitter

Human rights group takes aim at Meta over Rohingya persecution

Human rights group takes aim at Meta over Rohingya persecution
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Human rights group takes aim at Meta over Rohingya persecution

Human rights group takes aim at Meta over Rohingya persecution
  • Report claims Facebook’s algorithm fueled hate speech and misinformation
  • Platform responsible under international human rights standards, Amnesty International says
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Human rights group Amnesty International has demanded Meta be held accountable for its role in the persecution of the Rohingya minority group in Myanmar.

The group said that Meta’s platform, Facebook, had a part to play in the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya by amplifying hate speech and misinformation.

“Six years have gone by since Meta contributed to the terrible atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya people,” said Pat de Brun, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International.

“Yet, although this stands out as one of the most egregious examples of a social media company’s involvement in a human rights crisis, the Rohingya are still awaiting reparations from Meta.”

On the sixth anniversary of the Myanmar military’s brutal operation, the group said that Meta’s algorithm played a significant role in creating “an echo chamber that helped foment hatred of the Rohingya people,” and accused the tech giant of prioritising profits over people.

It said that Meta’s role in the 2017 atrocities in Rakhine state contributed to “serious adverse human rights impacts suffered by the Rohingya,” making the tech giant responsible for providing an “effective remedy” to the community under international human rights standards.

“Our investigations have made it clear that Facebook’s dangerous algorithms, which are hard-wired to drive ‘engagement’ and corporate profits at all costs, actively fanned the flames of hate and contributed to mass violence, as well as the forced displacement of over half the Rohingya population of Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh,” de Brun said.

In 2022, Amnesty International published a report stating that Meta was involved in the 2017 Myanmar military-led atrocities against the Rohingya

The report also claimed that Facebook was aware of the potential harm arising from its algorithms.

Since August 2017, Myanmar security forces have carried out a brutal campaign aimed at ethnically purging Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

The campaign led to unlawful killings, acts of sexual violence against women and girls, and the torture of men and boys.

Destruction of hundreds of Rohingya villages led to the displacement of over 700,000 Rohingya, with most forced to seek refugee in Bangladesh.

Topics: Meta Amnesty international Rohingya

Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships

Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships
Updated 25 August 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships

Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships
  • ‘Standing out does not mean standing alone,’ says executive Francesco Perta
  • Tie-ups include with local and regional players SRMG, OSN, StarzPlay
Updated 25 August 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Warner Bros. Discovery celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, and as part of its centennial campaigns plans to further expand its presence in the Middle East.

The company has only recently started investing in the Middle East. This includes the theme park Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi that was launched in 2018, original content, and partnerships with local brands.

“We are dedicated to expanding our presence and offerings in the region,” Francesco Perta, vice president of business development and distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery, MENAT, told Arab News recently. He said the region is “home to immense diversity, and our equally diverse content portfolio aims to continue elevating entertainment experiences for all audiences.”

The company is focused on two key initiatives with regard to content, he added, which is investing in content localization through dubbing and subtitling, and original local productions.

He said local partnerships are crucial “in ensuring the authenticity of our storytelling while reaffirming our dedication to supporting Arab entertainment.” This was reflected in the positive reception of shows including “Khaymat Ramadan,” “Dare to Take Risks,” and “Escape Kitchen,” said Perta.

The regional adaptation of the popular reality show “Say Yes to the Dress” became one of the most streamed Discovery+ shows after its launch early last year, he added.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch another local production in September, “Dr. Implant Master,” which will feature dentist Dr. Barbara Sobczak performing procedures on patients with different problems.

The series, which is filmed entirely in Dubai, will introduce a new patient in every episode “allowing audiences to witness some of Dubai’s residents’ lives transformed one smile at a time,” said Perta.

However, “great stories are nowhere without effective platforms,” and so, “we have adopted a unique distribution strategy in the Middle East” that is designed to reach audiences across various channels including linear TV, streaming and cinemas, he explained.

“I’ve always believed that standing out does not mean standing alone,” Perta said, referring to the company’s partnerships with streaming platforms OSN+, STARZPLAY, Shahid, TOD and STC TV; traditional networks and broadcasters OSN and beIN; and cable providers du, Etisalat, Ooredoo and stc.

Partnering with such homegrown platforms has allowed the company “to get a grasp of invaluable consumer insights in record time and establish instant brand awareness,” he said.

Perta said the company is committed to its partnership model and does not plan to launch any independent streaming platform.

Although “creative alignment, quality control, language barriers, and regulatory compliance are some of the aspects that need to be effectively managed between partners,” the model “has posed more pros to us than cons,” he said.

Since the onset of COVID-19, the entertainment industry has undergone massive shifts with companies focusing “on attracting and retaining subscribers by investing heavily in original content to stay competitive,” said Perta.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s approach to the competition was to “strategically leverage” its content libraries by combining Warner Bros.’ films and TV shows with Discovery’s reality content, he added.

As the “streaming revolution continues,” the company is mindful of not neglecting traditional or linear TV, which Perta believes “will persist, especially for news and sports.”

To this end, last year, Warner Bros. Discovery partnered with Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, to launch a new free-to-air Arabic channel Asharq Discovery.

“This innovative channel is an authentic gateway, bridging Middle East and global viewers by offering compelling content, enriching experiences, and unforgettable stories from the Arab region,” said Perta.

The media behemoth is aware of the changing landscape “where consumers no longer passively watch content,” he added.

It is, therefore, taking “proactive measures to immerse viewers in the magic of our stories” not just globally but in the Middle East as well through initiatives like the theme park in Abu Dhabi and candlelight concerts in 100 cities around the world including Dubai.

“As we look to the future, our unwavering commitment to consumers and the Middle East remains at the heart of our strategy,” said Perta.

Inspired by the fast-paced growth of the region, Warner Bros. Discovery is dedicated to supporting local government initiatives such as the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, he added.

It has partnered with development company Saudi Entertainment Ventures or SEVEN, part of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to “bring purpose-built indoor adventure centers to the Kingdom, with the aim to contribute to its tourism goals,” Perta explained.

The attraction, which will first open in Riyadh, will feature Discovery content, marking a global first for the company.

Perta said: “By staying attuned to regional audience’s preferences and evolving tastes, we will continuously expand our diverse offerings that not only enthrall with world-class storytelling but also champion the Middle East’s entertainment industry.”

Topics: Warner Bros. Discovery Interview Francesco Perta

