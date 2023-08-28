You are here

  • Home
  • Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

This handout picture released by Honduras' Technical Bureau for Criminal Investigation (ATIC) shows the mayor of Brus Laguna municipality, Gracias a Dios department, Wilmer Manolo Wood (3rd-L), being guarded by members of ATIC and the Military Police of Public Order (PMOP) after being captured in La Ceiba, Honduras, on August 27, 2023. (AFP)
This handout picture released by Honduras' Technical Bureau for Criminal Investigation (ATIC) shows the mayor of Brus Laguna municipality, Gracias a Dios department, Wilmer Manolo Wood (3rd-L), being guarded by members of ATIC and the Military Police of Public Order (PMOP) after being captured in La Ceiba, Honduras, on August 27, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9f87e

Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US

Honduras arrests mayor accused of trafficking cocaine to US
  • Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

TEGUCIGALPA: A mayor in Honduras was arrested on Sunday on charges of working with drug cartels to smuggle 90 tons of cocaine to the United States by boat and plane.
Mayor Wilmer Manolo Wood of Brus Laguna, in the remote Mosquitia region that borders Nicaragua, was taken into custody, said Jorge Galindo, a spokesperson for the Honduran prosecutors’ office. He is accused of working with three cartels: Los Piningos, Los Yanez and Los Amador.
Neither Wood nor his lawyers were immediately available for comment.
Galindo said that independently of the three cartels, Wood personally received 30 tons of cocaine and moved it through Honduras so it could be transported to the United States.
Authorities believe Wood became involved in drug trafficking over 15 years ago and began running operations on his own account eight years ago.
The public ministry said that Wood was involved in the docking of 15 boats that came from Colombia and passed through Honduras on their way to the United States.
The arrest in La Ceiba, a city in northern Honduras, came amid a series of raids and inspections along the Atlantic coast.
Local authorities believe Mexican drug cartels supplying the United States bring cocaine through Central America and Mexico after it is carried from Colombia by boat or plane to the Mosquitia region and other parts of Honduras’ Atlantic coast.
Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on drugs and weapons charges last year.
Current President Xiomara Castro is meanwhile pushing a crackdown on crime and has repeatedly extended emergency powers across the country.

 

Topics: Honduras cocaine US

Related

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
World
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport video
World
Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
  • The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
CANBERRA: Eight US Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.
All 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 80 kilometers south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing at 9:30 a.m. Sunday during a multinational training exercise, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
All were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday, she said.
The first five Marines to arrive at the city’s main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery.
Fyles said she would not detail the conditions of eight who remained in the hospital out of respect for them and their families.
“It’s ... a credit to everyone involved that we were able to get 20 patients from an extremely remote location on an island into our tertiary hospital within a matter of hours,” Fyles told reporters.
The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
All 23 Marines aboard the lost aircraft were temporarily based in Darwin as part of the Marine Corps’ annual troop rotation.
Around 150 US Marines are currently based in Darwin and up to 2,500 rotate through the city every year. They are part of a realignment of US forces in the Asia-Pacific that is broadly meant to face an increasingly assertive China.
The bodies of the dead Marines remained at the crash site, where an exclusion zone would be maintained, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said.
The cause of the crash had yet to be explained and investigators would remain at the site for at least 10 days, Murphy said.
The Osprey, a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can tilt its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane, crashed into tropical forest and burst into flame.
Emergency responders were surprised the death toll was not higher.
“For a chopper that crashes and catches fire, to have 20 Marines that are surviving, I think that’s an incredible outcome,” Murphy said.
“Our thoughts are with the three Marines that have died during service for their country, and our thoughts go out to their country, to the United States Marine Corps and all their colleagues and friends,” he added.
Defense Minister Richard Marles was also greatful that the toll was not worse.
“It’s remarkable that in many ways, so many have survived,” Marles told Nine News television.
“This remains a very tragic incident and the loss of those lives are keenly felt,” Marles added.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid tribute to dead Marines.
“These Marines served our country with courage and pride, and my thoughts and prayers are with their families today, with the other troops who were injured in the crash, and with the entire USMC family,” Austin tweeted.
The US Embassy in Australia issued a statement offering condolences to the families and friends of the dead Marines and thanking Australian responders for their help.

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency
  • Shunned by the main opposition party Kuomintang KMT, Gou is running as an independent candidate in 2024 elections
  • He is offering an alternative to the ruling party DPP, who he said was "lead(ing) Taiwan toward the danger of war"
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

 

TAIPEI: Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan’s next president as an independent candidate in 2024 elections.

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT, which traditionally favors close ties with China.
He made a second bid to be the KMT’s candidate for the presidential election to be held in January earlier this year, but the party chose instead Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City.
Gou has spent the past few weeks touring Taiwan and holding campaign-like rallies, fueling speculation he was planning to run as an independent.
“Under the rule of the Democratic Progressive Party in the past seven years or so, internationally, they lead Taiwan toward the danger of war. Domestically, their policies are filled with mistakes,” Gou said, adding “the era of entrepreneur’s rule” has begun.
“Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait,” he said in a plea to Taiwan voters.
“Taiwan must not become Ukraine and I will not let Taiwan become the next Ukraine.”
Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to be qualified as an independent candidate, according elections regulations. The Central Election Commission will review the signatures and announce the results by November 14.
Taiwan Vice President William Lai, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is the favorite to win the election as he leads the polls.
Former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party has generally keen running second in the polls, with Hou a distant third.
Gou’s main theme in his pseudo-campaign events has been that the only way to avoid war with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is to get the DPP out of office.
China has a particular dislike of Lai for comments he has previously made about being a “worker” for Taiwan independence, a red line for Beijing.
The DPP champions Taiwan’s separate identity from China, but the government it leads has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed.
The run up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

Topics: Taiwan China Foxconn Terry Gou Kuomintang KMT

Related

Update China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
World
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
World
Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus
  • Ercan airport and its new terminal is “not recognized by the international aviation community” — Cyprus aviation officials
  • Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkiye invaded the east Mediterranean island in response to a Greek-sponsored coup
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Isolated for almost half a century, the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has just opened a half-billion-dollar airport terminal in the hope of boosting tourism.
Only Ankara recognizes the statehood of the TRNC, whose sole source of flights is Turkiye, but the new terminal has left it dreaming of international connections.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkiye invaded the east Mediterranean island in response to a Greek-sponsored coup.
The northern third is inhabited by Turkish Cypriots, Turkish colonists and the military, while Greek Cypriots are the majority in the internationally recognized south.
United Nations peacekeepers patrol a buffer zone that divides the two parts of the sun-drenched resort island.
Its airspace is also split.
The International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency that coordinates standards in the sector, does not recognize the TRNC.
Mustafa Sofi, the north’s director of civil aviation, said it controls the northern part of the Nicosia Flight Information Region (FIR), as well as Ankara FIR under “special arrangement” for a total of 92,500 square kilometers (35,714 square miles).
Ercan airport and its new terminal, on the edge of north Nicosia, is “not recognized by the international aviation community” in accordance with UN resolutions, officials from the Republic of Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation told AFP.
The officials, who declined to be identified, said there is not even indirect communication with Ankara FIR since Turkiye “cut the direct telephone line” after the invasion.
The Republic controls airspace only over the southern part of the island, whose Nicosia international airport is decaying inside the buffer zone, unusable since the invasion.
Larnaca hosts the main airport in the south, where aircraft bringing tourists land alongside a popular beach in the European Union member state.

Despite the international embargo, the TRNC does interact with the south.
There are nine crossing points for vehicles and pedestrians. Trade across the Green Line is increasing, according to the UN. The north’s turquoise waters, historic sites and attractive prices, thanks to the sinking value of the Turkish lira, help draw tourists.
Ercan’s new terminal is six times larger than the now-closed old one and “is an important step for our country which is going to bring touristic and economic development to a higher level,” the north’s tourism minister, Fikri Ataoglu, told local media.
Tourism provides crucial income for the north, whose economy relies on Ankara for support and, like Turkiye, has suffered from soaring inflation.
Ercan’s new terminal and runway cost about 450 million euros ($485 million), Sofi said, and the airport could handle 10 million passengers annually.
“The capacity of the old terminal was 1.5 million but we’ve done four million,” he said.
The 10 million figure would be roughly equal to what Larnaca and the south’s second international airport at Paphos handled in 2022. Their traffic totalled 9.2 million last year, according to official figures.
Re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening of the spacious, modern Ercan terminal last month.
The departure hall, where some work remains to be finished, features duty-free shopping but the information screens show flights only to Turkish cities, by Turkish carriers.
Erhan Arikli, the north’s minister of public works and transport, told AFP he hopes international connections will begin in “one-and-a-half to two years.”

That is not going to happen until a political solution is found to the division of Cyprus, said Stefan Talmon, a University of Bonn professor who has studied the Cyprus conflict for decades.
There have been no formal UN-sponsored peace talks for six years, and in a July report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “time is working against a mutually acceptable political settlement in Cyprus.”
The Republic of Cyprus seeks a solution on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in line with UN resolutions, but the TRNC insists on what it calls “sovereign equality and equal international status.”
This month saw the most serious incident of its kind in years when the United Nations accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting peacekeepers and damaging UN vehicles as they tried to block construction of an “unauthorized” road in the buffer zone.
“What northern Cyprus is looking for is not direct flights from anywhere but direct flights from Frankfurt, Paris or London,” which would allow cheaper and easier tourist access to the north, said Talmon, a specialist in international law.
But as long as the international community “recognizes the Greek Cypriot government in the south as the government of all of Cyprus, there cannot be any direct international flights to Ercan airport,” said Talmon.
“The legal situation has not changed over the past 50 years. One cannot fly to northern Cyprus without violating international law.”
 

Topics: Cyprus Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Turkiye Greece International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Related

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
World
Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyprus peacekeepers: UN
Middle-East
Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyprus peacekeepers: UN

Indian billionaire Adani’s bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs residents’ doubts, favoritism claims

Indian billionaire Adani’s bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs residents’ doubts, favoritism claims
Mumbai residents protest against the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, by the Adani Group on August 9, 2023
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Indian billionaire Adani’s bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs residents’ doubts, favoritism claims

Indian billionaire Adani’s bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs residents’ doubts, favoritism claims
  • Hindenburg fallout, political uproar, residents’ worries weigh
  • Court battle between Dubai consortium, Adani adds new twist
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s plan to rehouse a million people living in one of Asia’s biggest slums is fueling worries among residents about his capacity to deliver amid high-profile financial setbacks and allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allies afforded him favorable treatment.
The Dharavi slum, about three-quarters the size of New York’s Central Park, featured in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning 2008 movie “Slumdog Millionaire.” Its open sewers and shared toilets, close to Mumbai’s international airport and high-rises housing foreign companies, stand in contrast to India’s development boom.
Adani is at the helm of plans to redevelop Dharavi after the Maharashtra state government in July approved his $614 million contract bid to overhaul the slum, which is known for producing leather goods, following years of failed attempts.
Adani Group aims to demolish what it describes in legal documents as an area of “unhygienic, deplorable” conditions and build new towers on state-owned land to accommodate residents and their businesses. Consultancy Liases Foras estimates Adani may invest up to $12 billion on remaking Dharavi and in return get development rights that could yield revenue of up to $24 billion.
Only those who already lived in Dharavi before 2000, mostly ground-floor residents, will get free homes within the redevelopment. About 700,000 inhabitants of mezzanine and upper floors are considered ineligible by the government and will be offered units up to 10 kilometers away, which they say could require them to pay upfront costs or higher rents.
The overhaul, poised to start around September, comes at a tumultuous time for Adani. The tycoon was the world’s third-richest person until January, when — despite his denials — allegations by US short seller Hindenburg of improper dealings wiped $150 billion off his group’s market valuations.
In interviews with Reuters, some Dharavi residents cited the billionaire’s financial troubles as contributing to their concerns.
A fresh threat to Adani’s plans is a legal challenge from rival bidder SecLink Technologies Corporation. The Dubai-based consortium, which says it is backed by Bahrain’s royal family, alleges Maharashtra improperly canceled an original 2018 tender, for which SecLink bid highest, and restarted the process with new terms in 2022 so that Adani could win, according to court papers reviewed by Reuters.
The current state government, ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, is contesting the case. Last month, a Mumbai court allowed SecLink to add Adani to its lawsuit, forcing the conglomerate to defend its position before judges.
In an 809-page filing last month challenging Adani and the state, reported by Reuters for the first time, the eight-member consortium said Maharashtra’s modified bidding process was “politically motivated” and “tailor made to suit” Adani Group.
Those changes, according to SecLink, included doubling a bidder’s required net worth to $2.4 billion and capping consortium members at two instead of eight previously.
Adani, in a non-public submission to judges before an Aug. 31 hearing, denied SecLink’s allegations and argued the case should be thrown out in the interest of development.
Maharashtra said in a submission that SecLink’s claims were “baseless” and that officials had followed “proper process” in canceling the earlier tender, according to a Reuters review of non-public filings related to the case. It said it restarted the process because it added another land parcel to the project after the 2018 tender had closed.
Adani Group, SecLink, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Modi’s office did not respond to questions from Reuters for this report.

HINDENBURG FALLOUT
Modi and Adani both hail from the western state of Gujarat. Their opponents and critics often allege the meteoric rise of Adani’s ports-to-energy empire was partly due to his close relations with, and favorable treatment by, administrations run by Modi’s BJP and its allies. The duo have repeatedly denied impropriety.
The opposition Congress party has seized on the Dharavi dispute to put pressure on Modi and the BJP ahead of 2024 national elections, accusing Maharashtra’s government of handing Adani an advantage.
“The fact that it is associated with Adani will automatically result in snowballing into a political controversy,” said Sandeep Shastri, director of academics at India’s NITTE Education Trust.
Hindenburg’s report and ensuing regulatory scrutiny of Adani have sowed mistrust among some in Dharavi, according to representatives of thousands of local families, and 25 other residents and business owners interviewed by Reuters.
“People have doubts regarding Adani’s image after the Hindenburg incident. There are issues of trustworthiness,” said Rajendra Korde, president of Dharavi Redevelopment Committee, which is calling for public consultation.
In early August, about 300 opposition supporters and residents gathered in Dharavi to object to Adani’s involvement. Some bore banners showing Adani’s face with a red cross, shouting, “Remove Adani, Save Dharavi.”
Many told Reuters they were troubled by Adani Group’s financial setbacks, including the collapse in its valuations.
“If something like that happens again, and if he is not able to complete the project, where will people like us go,” said Radha Pawar, a 50-year-old airport cleaner.

‘Colossal’ challenge
Adani, 61, in a July video address said the group had raised funds since Hindenburg’s report and that investors supported its governance and capital allocation practices.
Still, in a blog post last month, Adani acknowledged that rebuilding Dharavi presented “colossal” challenges — though he hoped the area in future would produce “millionaires without the slumdog prefix.”
Under the plan, the tycoon will need to create larger apartments of 300-350 square feet, with the state recommending fittings of foreign glass brands like France’s Saint-Gobain.
SVR Srinivas, who heads the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, said efforts would be made to minimize disruption.
But residents remain jittery.
Mohammad Hasmat Ullah has lived in Dharavi since 1995 but runs an embroidery business from a rented upper floor, making his place ineligible for a free replacement. He earns $145 a month to support his family, including seven children.
“We are worried that Adani will throw us out of here,” said Ullah, 44, sitting inside his workshop accessed by a narrow, steep staircase.
“If Adani gives us a place to work and stay, it’s good. Otherwise, we will be forced to go back to our village.”
 

Topics: India Gautam Adani Mumbai Dharavi slum Adani Group

Related

Gautam Adani. (REUTERS)
Business & Economy
India’s Gautam Adani: Asia’s richest man in the eye of a storm
Adani’s market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
Business & Economy
Adani’s market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread

US commerce secretary kicks off visit to China

US commerce secretary kicks off visit to China
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

US commerce secretary kicks off visit to China

US commerce secretary kicks off visit to China
  • Raimondo's visit is the latest in a series of high-level trips by US officials to China in recent months
  • US President Joe Biden said recently that he was expecting to meet China’s Xi Jinping this year
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is set to hold meetings with Chinese counterparts Monday on a trip to Beijing aimed at cooling trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Her visit — which will last until Wednesday — is the latest in a series of high-level trips by US officials to China in recent months.
The visits could culminate in a meeting between the nation’s leaders, with US President Joe Biden saying recently that he was expecting to sit down with China’s Xi Jinping this year.
Raimondo arrived in Beijing on Sunday and was met by Lin Feng, the director of the commerce ministry’s Americas and Oceania department, as well as US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.
In posts on the social media platform X, Raimondo said she was “looking forward to a productive few days.”
“I just landed in Beijing for a busy few days of meetings with senior PRC officials and US business leaders,” she said, referring to China by the initials for its official name.
The commerce department has said Raimondo hopes for “constructive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation.”
She will also travel to China’s economic powerhouse Shanghai, Washington said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have plummeted to some of their worst levels in decades, with Washington’s trade curbs near the top of the laundry list of disagreements.
Washington says its restrictions are crucial to safeguarding national security, while Beijing sees them as seeking to curb its economic rise.
This month, Biden issued an executive order aimed at restricting certain American investments in sensitive high-tech areas in China — a move Beijing blasted as being “anti-globalization.”
The long-anticipated rules, expected to be implemented next year, target sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had sought to reassure Chinese officials about the expected curbs during a visit to Beijing last month, promising any new moves would be implemented in a transparent way.
US climate envoy John Kerry also visited in July.
And in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing, where he met Xi and said progress had been made on a number of key sources of contention.
But neither Yellen’s nor Blinken’s visit led to major breakthroughs, and a recent Camp David summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan aimed in part at countering China sparked condemnation from Beijing.
Following that summit, President Biden said he still expected to meet Chinese leader Xi again this year.
Biden is inviting Xi to San Francisco in November when the United States holds a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which includes China.
The two leaders could potentially also meet next month in New Delhi on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

 

 

Topics: US-China Gina Raimondo Lin Feng

Related

China-US trade talks ‘making a final sprint’ — state media
Business & Economy
China-US trade talks ‘making a final sprint’ — state media
US, China want to ‘stabilize’ relationship, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Business & Economy
US, China want to ‘stabilize’ relationship, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Latest updates

Reported Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport and puts it out of service
Reported Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport and puts it out of service
8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
Jordan’s FM, US official discuss joint cooperation
Jordan’s FM, US official discuss joint cooperation
Saudi ambassador to Jordan meets UNRWA chief
Saudi ambassador to Jordan meets UNRWA chief
Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency
Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.