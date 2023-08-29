You are here

NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent. (SPA)
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent. (SPA)
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent. (SPA)
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent. (SPA)
NEOM on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent.
  Program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training
RIYADH: NEOM, a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation, on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent and providing opportunities in the sport to children of all abilities across the Kingdom.

The initiative will provide high-level professional training programs under the supervision of experts from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, the Shuhub program in its second year is organizing four events in Tabuk, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh from September 2023 until March 2024.

This will assist talented boys and girls in developing their football skills and is expected to host more than 3,500 talented individuals from all over the Kingdom.

The program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training.

The specialized techniques will be used to measure the participants’ football performance and abilities, their shooting and passing accuracy and their reaction speed, all of which aim to develop their football skills.

Friendly matches will also be organized to provide participants the opportunity to implement what they have learned on the ground.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub program reflects NEOM’s commitment to providing the appropriate environment in order to nurture the next generation of football talent in Saudi Arabia, by offering them the opportunity to develop their football skills.

“The program’s role will go beyond individual growth, as it will also contribute to the development of community sports throughout the Kingdom,” she added.

The program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on cultivating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center of sporting excellence.

Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 12 can now register in the program in Tabuk and Jeddah at the following link: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com.

Registration for Riyadh and Dammam events will be available later.

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
Sport
Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
NEOM to create world-class education, research and innovation sector
Saudi Arabia
NEOM to create world-class education, research and innovation sector

India’s Rahul out of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan 

India’s Rahul out of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan 
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

India’s Rahul out of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan 

India’s Rahul out of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan 
  • India open their campaign in 50-over championship on Sept 2 with showdown against Pakistan followed by match with Nepal 
  • The Asia Cup, starting Wednesday, is a final chance for regional teams to size each other up before the World Cup in October 
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Wicketkeeper-batsman K.L. Rahul will miss India’s opening two games of the Asia Cup, including the clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, because of injury, coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday. 

India open their campaign in the 50-over championship on September 2 with a showdown against Pakistan followed by a match with debutants Nepal two days later. 

The Asia Cup, which starts Wednesday, is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in India starting in October. 

The 31-year-old Rahul has not played any competitive cricket since he was injured during the Indian Premier League in April-May. 

He has developed an injury niggle unrelated to the original thigh problem. 

He will be assessed again on September 4, before the start of the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Dravid said. 

“He’s progressing really well on the route that we want to take,” Dravid told reporters. 

“But he will be unavailable for the first part (of the Asia Cup), for the Kandy leg of the trip.” 

Ishan Kishan is likely to keep wicket in Rahul’s absence, Indian media said. 

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the Asia Cup, a hybrid model agreed after India refused to tour Pakistan. 

India and Pakistan, who only play against each other in international tournaments due to their long-standing political tensions, will face off at Pallekele stadium in Kandy. 

They are likely to meet again in the Super Four stage and could play again in the final in Colombo on September 17. 

193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games

Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games

Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Teams from Saudi Arabia are preparing to take part in the 19th Asian Games 2022, due to get underway in the Chinese city of Hangzhou next month.

More than 12,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian countries are expected to participate in the sporting spectacular running from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

The Kingdom will be represented by 193 athletes competing in 19 events, namely football, basketball, handball, athletics, equestrian, archery, fencing, shooting, rowing, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, jujitsu, karate, kurash, table tennis, tennis, golf, and esports.

The Saudi teams have been attending training camps in preparation for the Asian Games at which sportspeople from the Kingdom have won a total of 61 medals — 25 gold, 13 silver, and 23 bronze — since Bangkok 1978.

The breakdown of medals is as follows: one bronze in New Delhi 1982, one silver in Seoul 1986, one bronze in Beijing 1990, one gold, three silver, and five bronze in Hiroshima 1994, seven gold, one silver, and one bronze in Busan 2002, eight gold, and six bronze in Doha 2006, five gold, three silver, and five bronze in Guangzhou 2010, three gold, three silver, and one bronze in Incheon 2014, and one gold, two silver, and three bronze in Jakarta 2018.

President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and Saudi Minister of Sports and Youth Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud are pictured the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly Meeting in the Omani capital Muscat on December 16, 2020. (AFP)
Sport
Riyadh to host Asian Games 2034, ‘all athletes’ to be welcome
Pakistan vows 'all out support' for Saudi Arabia to host 2030 Asian Games 
Pakistan
Pakistan vows 'all out support' for Saudi Arabia to host 2030 Asian Games 

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
  • FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fifth edition of the FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from Nov. 3 to 5, the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) announced Tuesday.

Supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

FIFCO is the world governing body of the sport and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 2009 and recognised as a national non-profit association in 2011, FIFCO was recently commended by the United Nations Football for the Goals Programme.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to have our premier tournament hosted in Abu Dhabi,”  FIFCO president Albert Zbily said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the cultural aspects of this world-class city.”

The three-day tournament will be held at the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort and will feature the employees of 16 companies from 16 countries.

The event is hosted every year to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Participating companies range from large state-owned enterprises to IT startups.

“The FIFCO concept is unique, where else can you get employees from various countries together under one roof all in the name of football,” said Bahi Rifai, President of High Five Events.

“This is the opportunity to play the game we love while networking with different business leaders.”

The tournament is open to the general public who are encouraged to attend and support these employee-athletes as they battle to become the next World Corporate Champion.

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Middle-East
UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
Football
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda

Ittihad’s Benzema injured during win over Wehda
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema had to watch his team put three goals past Al-Wehda from the bench after hobbling off the field just before half-time.
The Frenchmen landed awkwardly after challenging for a header inside the Wehda box and immediately went down holding his left leg.
The World Cup winner, who is one of the biggest names in football, joined Ittihad in a summer spending spree of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest clubs.
The club said Benzema suffered a muscle injury and will undergo further medical examination, without providing a timeline for the player’s return.
The striker is an important part in Ittihad’s plans to retain the league title this season.

Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Saudi Football
Al-Hilal hand Steven Gerrard his first defeat, while Benzema injury mars Al-Ittihad win
Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot
Saudi Football
Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
  • Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

GENEVA: Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the request in a collective statement.
“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF,” the statement said.
Earlier Monday, the federation asked UEFA to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference related to Rubiales. However, in their statement, the heads of the regional bodies urged interim federation president Pedro Rocha to withdraw that request immediately.
The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics, including government ministers who have asked for his removal. Such a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favor of letting him keep his job.
Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations. However, UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation’s request for a sanction, a person familiar with the issue told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision-making process was confidential.
Rubiales has faced a torrent of criticism from around the globe over his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final, including kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the on-field trophy ceremony. He was suspended from office Saturday by soccer’s governing body FIFA, which is investigating his conduct.
Rubiales’ mother on Monday started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son, demanding an end to “the bloody and inhumane hounding” of him.
The unprecedented request by the Spanish federation asking for a suspension seemed like a leverage play against its critics by trying to provoke fans and powerful clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, plus the men’s national team, into backing its efforts to save Rubiales’ job. Rubiales is also a UEFA vice president.
Spain’s top clubs are due to take part in Thursday’s Champions League group-stage draw being made by UEFA, and the men’s national team has games on Sept. 8 and 12 in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Rubiales on Thursday after taking control of the process because it organized the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales’ behavior during and after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the final on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia, has focused intense scrutiny on him and his five-year management of the federation.
FIFA, however, did not invoke its version of the rules against government interference to protect Rubiales.
The Spanish federation then urged UEFA to act, reportedly in a letter sent Friday, the same day its embattled president defiantly refused to resign at an emergency meeting.
The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including in Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio also ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact Hermoso. She has said the federation pressured her to publicly back Rubiales.
Newly crowned as world champions, though drawn into a national scandal they did not seek and has distracted from their triumph, the Spain players have said they will not play any more games for as long as Rubiales is in charge.

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Football
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

