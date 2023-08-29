NEOM launches Shuhub community program to develop next generation of Saudi football talent

RIYADH: NEOM, a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation, on Tuesday launched the Shuhub community program, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi talent and providing opportunities in the sport to children of all abilities across the Kingdom.

The initiative will provide high-level professional training programs under the supervision of experts from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, the Shuhub program in its second year is organizing four events in Tabuk, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh from September 2023 until March 2024.

This will assist talented boys and girls in developing their football skills and is expected to host more than 3,500 talented individuals from all over the Kingdom.

The program will be launched at the Fahad bin Sultan University in Tabuk from Sept. 12-16, where experts from SAFF will provide high-level training.

The specialized techniques will be used to measure the participants’ football performance and abilities, their shooting and passing accuracy and their reaction speed, all of which aim to develop their football skills.

Friendly matches will also be organized to provide participants the opportunity to implement what they have learned on the ground.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub program reflects NEOM’s commitment to providing the appropriate environment in order to nurture the next generation of football talent in Saudi Arabia, by offering them the opportunity to develop their football skills.

“The program’s role will go beyond individual growth, as it will also contribute to the development of community sports throughout the Kingdom,” she added.

The program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on cultivating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center of sporting excellence.

Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 12 can now register in the program in Tabuk and Jeddah at the following link: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com.

Registration for Riyadh and Dammam events will be available later.