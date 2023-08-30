BFI London Film Festival to screen Lina Soualem’s documentary on actor mother Hiam Abbas  

You are here

French Palestinian Algerian filmmaker and actress Lina Soualem’s much-hyped documentary feature “Bye Bye Tiberias” will screen in the Documentary Competition section of the 67th BFI London Film Festival, set to take place from Oct. 4 – 15, 2023. (Supplied)
DUBAI: French Palestinian Algerian filmmaker and actress Lina Soualem’s much-hyped documentary feature “Bye Bye Tiberias” will screen in the Documentary Competition section of the 67th BFI London Film Festival, set to take place from Oct. 4 – 15, 2023.  

Soualem’s feature captures the stories passed on by four generations of Palestinian women in her family, one of whom is her mother Hiam Abbass, the actor whose credits include “Succession,” “Ramy,” “Inheritance” and “Munich.”  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soualem accompanies her mother and questions her choices as Abbass returns to her native Palestinian village 30 years after she left in her early twenties to follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe, leaving behind her mother, grandmother, and seven sisters.  

“By making this film, I follow the same path as the women in my family. I continue what they have started,” said Soualem in a statement. “In fact, passing on our story has always been central. It is through storytelling that we break free.  

“With our words, we fight against erasure. That is why I feel a constant urge to share these stories. To seize them before they vanish into oblivion, to preserve the images of a world rapidly disappearing. Images that stand as proof of a denied existence.”  

 “Bye Bye Tiberias” is also showing at the Venice Film Festival and will then travel to the Toronto International Film Festival for its North American premiere.  

DUBAI: Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and Brazilian TV presenter Sabrina Sato this week stepped out in dresses by Parisian fashion house Alaia, which was founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.  

Kim Kardashian attended This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Kardashian donned a black, long sleeve maxi dress, tight at the waist with leather detailing, from the label’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection as she attended This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, which is an event that honored executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the US border. 

Kardashian accessorized her look with gold chain necklaces and a clutch from Chanel.  

She had her hair in a slicked back updo and debuted bangs.  

Kadashian attended the event with her mother Kris Jenner who wore a white satin set and had her makeup done by celebrity Lebanese makeup artist Samer Khouzami.  

Meanwhile, Sato wore a form-fitting black lace dress with a mermaid feather train as she attended a charity event in São Paulo. The ensemble featured a head cover that wrapped around her hair and neck. The presenter topped off her look with chunky gold bangles and hoops.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alaia, who died in November 2017 in Paris, was a renowned designer, known in the fashion world as the “King of Cling.”  

His creations were worn by Rihanna, Penelope Cruz, Kim Kardashian and many more, while British supermodel Naomi Campbell famously called him “papa” due to their close relationship. 

In 2021, director Nathalie Plicot released a 27-minute documentary called “Azzedine Alaïa, 18 rue de la Verrerie Paris” that offered a rare glimpse into the Parisian home of the late couturier. 

Part of a series “Une Maison, Une Artiste,” the short film, which was broadcast on French television channel France 5, traced the life of the renowned designer while discovering his home, where he lived, created, worked and hosted now-legendary dinners that brought creatives together.  

The film also featured quotes from Alaia read aloud by French actress Isabelle Huppert as well as photographs and interviews of those closest to him such as the painter Christoph Von Weyhe, studio director Caroline Fabre Bazin, fitting model Ana Carolina Reis and his personal chef Ibrahim Soumare. 

DUBAI: US director Martin Scorsese is set to attend the upcoming 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival – running from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, and will take on the role of patron of the Atlas Workshops, the festival’s industry program dedicated to emerging talent from the African continent and the Arab world. 

“I am always happy to be returning to my beloved Marrakech Film Festival—when I haven’t been able to attend in person, I’ve always been there in spirit,” Scorsese said in a statement released on Deadline.  

“For this very special anniversary edition of the festival, I have been entrusted with a precious task: to interact with young filmmakers and help to guide them on their way. I look forward to seeing old friends, and to making new ones.” 

The 2023’s Atlas Workshop filmmakers will be known as the Class of Martin Scorsese. 

Launched by Marrakech in 2018, the Atlas Workshops has supported more than 111 projects and films over its first five editions. 

Four Arab productions playing in Cannes this year had gone through its program, including "Un Certain Regard Best Director winner “The Mother Of All Lies” by Moroccan director Asmae El-Moudir, Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner “Hounds” by Moroccan filmmaker Kamal Lazraq, Sudanese director Amjad Al Rasheed’s “Inshallah A Boy” – which screened in Critics’s Week and has since been selected for Toronto International Film Festival and Directors’ Fortnight title “Deserts” by Moroccan filmmaker Faouzi Bensaïdi.  

DUBAI: Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini is set to attend the fourth annual Geneva Watch Days (GWD) fair, which runs until Sept. 2, with the Swiss watch brand Oris.  

Mardini is the brand’s latest ambassador.    

“Get to know the incredible story of our latest ambassador,” the brand wrote on Instagram sharing a short introduction about Mardini.  

“Yusra’s inspiring story (is about) overcoming adversity, after fleeing the Syrian civil war, by qualifying for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team,” the label wrote, adding that “Yusra, an official UNHCR goodwill ambassador, is passionate about bringing change to people’s lives and it’s a joy to be partnering with her and the Yusra Mardini Foundation as part of our mission to bring change for the better.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oris was founded by Paul Cattin and Georges Christian in Hölstein, Switzerland, in 1904. The luxury brand makes mechanical watches with designs that pay homage to the history of watchmaking. 

Unlike the past three years, this year’s GWD fair will be open to the public. There will be guided tours which will allow watch enthusiasts to discover brands’ new releases.  

The first GWD fair took place in the 2020 and was created by the brands Breitling, Bvlgari, De Bethune, Gérald Genta, H. Moser & Cie., MB&F, Ulysse Nardin and Urwerk.  

After sharing her story with the world in the BAFTA-nominated Netflix documentary “The Swimmers,” Mardini turned her focus to her non-profit work and launched the Yusra Mardini Foundation, which Oris will work with.  

Dedicated to advancing access to sports and education for refugee communities around the world, as well as directly supporting refugee athletes, the foundation’s aim is to advocate for the rights of refugees. 

Mardini spoke to Arab News in February about her studies and her plans for the organization.  

“I am studying in a university here in California called University of Southern California and I am studying film and production,” she said at the time. “I am doing a lot of activities in the fashion domain, and I have a non-profit organization and I am doing something with the UNHCR and I am also studying, so generally I am happy with my life.”  

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce showed off a scarlet bodysuit by Omani label Atelier Zuhra in Las Vegas.  

“The immensely talented @beyonce dazzles in a custom opulent-red #ATELIERZUHRA bodysuit gown adorned with sparkling crystals. A flower-petal round cape adds grace to her #RenaissanceWorldTour Vegas finale,” the brand posted on Instagram.  

The fashion moment comes days after the singer wore a show-stopping yellow bodysuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran during her Renaissance World Tour stop in St. Louis, Missouri.   

Those are not the only Arab labels Beyonce has been championing on her 57-stop world tour that will wrap up in October.  

Since the tour began in May, the music sensation has been spotted in heels by Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi on a number of occasions.   

“I’m so happy to be part of this queen’s historic tour. Every time I see her on stage, I’m in complete awe of her — the ultimate supernova. Grateful to @beyonce and her team of incredible creatives for these @aminamuaddiofficial moments on stage,” Muaddi previously posted on Instagram.   

The singer has hit the stage in ensembles by a number of leading designers and labels, including Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Gucci, Fendi and David Koma, among many others.    

DUBAI: The Arab Cinema Center (ACC) is set to host a slate of events at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 9.  

In collaboration with Venice Production Bridge, the ACC will host two panel discussions and a networking session at the Italian film festival known for drawing Hollywood and international celebrities.  

The first panel discussion, titled “An Amazing Journey Among Film Commissions,” will be led by celebrity TV presenter Raya Abirached on Sept. 2 and will feature Managing Director of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Wayne Borg, Managing Director of the Jordanian Royal Film Commission Mohannad Al-Bakri, Film Commissioner Arie Bohrer of Film in Austria and the National Film Commission, and CEO of Vertigo Films Jane Moore.  

Meanwhile, the second panel discussion — titled “The Golden Time for Arab Talents Regionally and Internationally” — will held on the same day and will be moderated by Co-Founder of MAD Solutions Alaa Karkouti. The panelists will include Borg, founder of Nomadis Images Dora Bouchoucha, Film Clinic founder Mohamed Hefzy, and director of development of film AlUla Roua Al-Madani.  

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Venice for the ninth year in a row. We strive to promote Arab cinema at some of the world's most prestigious international film festivals, be it through panel discussions, screenings, or any other activities. We are also pleased that Lebanese heartthrob Raya Abirached — one of the Arab world's most successful TV presenters — will lead one of our panel discussions," said co-founders of the ACC Alaa Karkouti and Maher Diab in a released statement.  

Established by MAD Solutions in 2015, the ACC is a nonprofit organization registered in Berlin.  

Meanwhile, the Saudi Film Commission is also participating in festival, organized by La Biennale di Venezia. 

The participating Saudi delegation will be headed by Abdullah Al-Ayyaf CEO of the Film Commission, the government body affiliated with the Ministry of Culture. 

The commission will host a roundtable discussion at the event, hosting international experts to discuss the most critical challenges of distributing content in languages other than English to global audiences. 

 

