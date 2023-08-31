You are here

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs
PSV Eindhoven's Dutch forward Luuk de Jong (C) heads the ball to score his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League play-off football match between PSV Eindhoven and Rangers FC at The Phillips stadium in Eindhoven on Wednesday. (AFP)
  • PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw
  • They include record 14-time champions Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City, who won their first title in June
MONACO: There will be 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday after PSV Eindhoven advanced in the qualifying playoffs.

PSV, the European champions in 1988, beat Rangers 5-1 in their playoff second leg Wednesday to complete a 7-3 aggregate score.

Royal Antwerp had not played in the competition since 1957 yet also sealed their place in the draw by winning 2-1 at AEK Athens. The champion of Belgium advanced 3-1 on aggregate.

Copenhagen completed the lineup with a 1-1 draw at home to competition debutant Rakow Częstochowa having already won 1-0 in Poland.

PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw. They include record 14-time champions Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City, who won their first title in June.

FINAL FORMAT

This Champions League is the 20th and last in the familiar format of eight round robin groups of four teams each, sending the top two into a 16-team knockout bracket.

Next year the Champions League expands to 36 teams, playing eight games instead of six, ranked in a single standings. The top eight will advance direct to the round of 16. Teams ranked No. 9 through 24 go into a knockout playoffs round to decide the other eight places in the last-16.

The final edition in the established format starts Sept. 19 and group-stage games finish Dec. 13. The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

PRIZE MONEY

UEFA has &euro;2 billion ($2.2 billion) prize money for the rest of the competition. Each of the 32 gets a basic &euro;15.64 million ($17.1 million) plus shares of a &euro;600 million ($656 million) fund distributed according to clubs’ historic record in UEFA competitions.

Top-ranked Real Madrid’s share will be about &euro;36.4 million ($40 million) and about &euro;1.14 million ($1.25 million) to the lowest-ranked team, Lens, which have not played in European soccer for 16 years.

UEFA also will pay teams &euro;2.8 million ($3.1 million) per win and &euro;930,000 ($1 million) per draw in the group stage, escalating payments for advancing through each knockout round, plus a share of the TV money paid by rights holders in their home country.

Real Madrid were the highest earnesr with &euro;133 million ($145 million) from UEFA when they won the 2022 title — the last figures published by UEFA. Moldovan champion Sheriff’s &euro;23.7 million s ($26 million) was the lowest UEFA payout that season.

NOMADIC SHAKHTAR

Shakhtar Donetsk have had several adopted home cities in Ukraine and abroad since losing access to their stadium in 2014 because of Russian-backed conflict and then war in the Donbas region.

Last season Shakhtar used Legia Warsaw’s stadium in Poland for their three “home” games in the group stage.

Shakhtar will now play in Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion that is one of Germany’s host venues for the 2024 European Championship. The club said last week it already sold 30,000 ticket packages.

Russian clubs, including champions Zenit St. Petersburg, are banned for the second straight season.

MULTI-CLUB OWNERSHIP

UEFA has had rules for more than 20 years limiting owners from having decisive influence over two or more clubs which can meet in the same European competition. They were designed to protect the integrity of games on the field.

Still, the trend toward multi-club ownership projects has intensified since a UEFA ruling in 2017 let Leipzig and Salzburg both enter the Champions League despite sharing deep ties to the Red Bull brand. The two clubs are in separate draw pots Thursday and can meet in the group stage.

Paris Saint-Germain can be drawn in the same group as Braga despite taking a 22 percent ownership stake in the Portuguese club last year.

CLUB WORLD CUP

The 32 teams also are playing for entry to — and more prize money from – the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025 hosted by the United States.

Europe will send 12 teams to that 32-team lineup including the past three Champions League title holders — Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — plus the winner of this edition.

Other places should go to teams with the best overall record in the four Champions League seasons from 2020-24.

That’s good for consistent performers Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. Not so much for clubs which missed qualification in at least one recent season, like Manchester United, Arsenal and now Juventus.

Draw Seedings

Pot 1: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands).

Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England).

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Braga (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Pot 4: Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkiye), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Lens (France).

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG
Updated 30 August 2023
  • Reports in French media said Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain
  • Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

PARIS: France forward Randal Kolo Muani refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and is pushing for a transfer, the German Bundesliga club said Wednesday.
Reports in French media said Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, which are reshaping their attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and selling Neymar to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG.
“Striker Randal Kolo Muani today informed the Eintracht Frankfurt sporting management that he will not take part in today’s final training session ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification playoff second leg against Levski Sofia on Thursday,” Eintracht said in a statement. “He stated his intention to move clubs before the end of the transfer window on Friday night as the reason for his absence.”
After joining Eintracht from Nantes, the speedy and skilful Kolo Muani impressed last season. He scored 23 goals in 46 matches overall and started this campaign with three goals in four games.
Eintracht board member Markus Krösche expressed his disappointment at Kolo Muani’s decision not to train.
“This isn’t the Randal we’ve got to know, and we know his real character. He’s being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we’ve made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications,” Krösche said. “We’ll contest the match against Levski Sofia without him. For us it’s clear: this behavior has no influence on transfer business. What matters now is the important game against Sofia.”
The 24-year-old forward — who has scored one goal in nine games for France — could be reunited at PSG with France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Kolo Muani made an impact when he came on as a substitute during the World Cup final last December. France drew 3-3 with Argentina before losing on penalty kicks. He converted his penalty in the shootout loss.
Kolo Muani is not alone in skipping training to force a move to a bigger and wealthier club.
Wolverhampton midfielder Matheus Nunes is refusing to train with the team in a bid to force through a move to Premier League champion Manchester City.

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women's football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women's football in UAE
Updated 30 August 2023
  • Dubai-based club launched on Emirati Women’s Day by founder Budreya Faisal
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A new women’s football team, Banaat FC, has been launched in the UAE to coincide with the recent Emirati Women’s Day event.

The Dubai-based club was founded by Budreya Faisal with a mission to raise the profile of women’s football in the country, leading to more opportunities for young players to take up the game throughout the Emirates.

Leading the team will be coach Noora Al-Mazrouie, whose playing career saw her keep goal for the UAE national team.

With players such as the talented Amal Wael and goalkeeper Maha Al-Blooshi already signed up by the club, Al-Mazrouie will be looking to build a team capable of competing locally and regionally in the coming years.

Founder Faisal said that Banaat FC would be aiming to forge a bond with the local community, and in return hopefully receive reciprocal support for the team from a new generation of fans.

“Community is our backbone. Their support will be our strength,” she added.

Faisal noted that Banaat FC came about from conversations with like-minded female football fans who had realized that women’s football in the UAE had stagnated in recent years.

Faisal, who is also founder and CEO of sports marketing agency Ghost Concept, said: “We thought we’ve got to make this better.”

UAE national team coach Houriya Al-Taheri has also lent her vast experience to support the project. The former UAE international is also a FIFA-certified coach, the first Arab woman to achieve the status.

Faisal pointed out that Banaat FC was not looking to be “just another name” in football, but rather a catalyst for real change in the women’s game.

Embracing the message, our time is now, the club aims to elevate women in football to the recognition levels they receive in other UAE sectors.

Faisal added that the club would welcome new players, supporters, and sponsors.

“Without our community, we’re just a name. Let’s change the game, side by side,” she said.

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans

Ronaldo’s traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo's traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans

Ronaldo's traditional Ardah dance praised by Saudi fans
Updated 30 August 2023
  • Portuguese star shows love, respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia, say fans online
  • Ardah was in 2015 added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo endeared himself further to his fans in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as he celebrated scoring by performing the Ardah, one of the Kingdom’s most recognizable traditional dances.

The Al-Nassr captain had a good night in front of goal, scoring two, and despite having a goal disallowed.

When he slotted home the team’s second, the Portuguese international turned to the home supporters and with a hand held high, performed his version of the Ardah.

The dance is one of the Kingdom’s foremost performance traditions, and in 2015 was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

It is performed on special occasions including official visits by world leaders, national holidays, and cultural festivals.

“Since his first day in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano’s statements contain love, respect and appreciation for Saudi Arabia and for the great project that we are pursuing, and today he celebrates with Ardah,” one user said on social media.

Another posted: “The best player in the world doesn’t just score goals, he is also exporting Saudi culture to the world.”

In the Ardah, performances start with a chant that was once used to rouse warriors facing an enemy.

And in that spirit the global superstar was looking to lead his team to victory after a disastrous start to the season, losing to Steven Gerrard-led Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Taawoun.

And that was exactly what he did.
Ronaldo’s two penalties lifted Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Shabbab at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital.

Al-Shabab were without doubt Al-Nassr’s toughest challenge yet of the new season, but the home team looked comfortable throughout.

Ronaldo also selflessly stepped aside to allow Abdulrahman Ghareeb to take a penalty kick in the 63rd minute even though the Portuguese star was on the verge of securing a hat trick. Ghareeb’s kick was well saved and his follow-up shot disallowed.

A looping Ronaldo header found the Shabab net in the 18th minute, but it too was disallowed after VAR harshly ruled that he had shoved Fawaz Al-Sagourq before the strike.

Despite their woeful start to the season, Nassr are still one of the favorites to win the Saudi Pro League, and the vital victory in the Riyadh derby steers them back on course.

One of the world’s most decorated footballing talents, Ronaldo has settled into life in his new home as he aims to add to his achievements.

He has been seen out and about with his family enjoying the tourist attractions and nightlife in his new city. He has even been spotted wearing the traditional Saudi thobe in public.

“The most beautiful experience I ever had here was when I went to Boulevard World, which is something I really enjoyed,” he said in an SPL interview. “I brought all my family there.”

And Saudi citizens have taken to the player too.

Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb. (AFP)

Revelers in Taif have combined Ronaldo’s well-known “Siuu” goal celebration with a traditional dance known as “majroor,” with the resulting video going viral on social media.

One of the first major names to move to the SPL, Ronaldo has been joined in the championship by a host of top talent from European leagues including Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane and Riyadh Mahrez.

In June, the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the country, took a 75 percent ownership stake in four clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

The move is a part of the Kingdom’s strategy to make the SPL one of the best in the world.

Ronaldo believes that it is certainly an achievable target, with the right effort from the league.

“In my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be the fifth (top league) in the world,” he told the SPL.

Ronaldo said the Nassr unveiling was one of his “best moments in football,” saying he is happy to be in Saudi Arabia.

“I will be part of your culture. I will be here.”

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Updated 30 August 2023
  • It’s the first time Tottenham have lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005
  • Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere Tuesday, with Brentford only getting past Newport County by winning a shootout 3-0
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Without a trophy since 2008, Tottenham have seen one of their two realistic shots at silverware this season disappear already.

Davinson Sanchez was the only player who failed to score in a penalty shootout as Tottenham lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Tuesday.

Spurs have been knocked out before England’s top teams have even entered the competition. The Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season don’t play in the League Cup until the third round.

It’s the first time Tottenham have lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005.

Micky van de Ven’s own-goal in the 19th minute put Fulham ahead before Brazil striker Richarlison headed in an equalizer in the 56th.

In the shootout, Sanchez — the Colombia center back who was the subject of criticism from some Tottenham fans last season — had his attempt saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak off his team’s third penalty.

Kenny Tete converted the clinching spot kick for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham, getting accustomed to life without Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich, now just have the Premier League and FA Cup to compete in this season, and the league looks a massive long shot for a team with a new manager in Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou might face some criticism, then, for fielding a weakened lineup against Fulham — Richarlison and Van de Ven were the only two players retained after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth — despite the League Cup being one of the few opportunities for a trophy.

Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere Tuesday, with Brentford only getting past Newport County by winning a shootout 3-0. The game finished 1-1, with Newport equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at second-tier Plymouth, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a 22-minute hat trick. Palace scored three goals in a five-minute span from the 58th to take the lead.

Bournemouth recovered from conceding an early goal to beat second-tier Swansea 3-2 away, Luton won 3-2 at home to fourth-tier Gillingham and Wolves routed third-tier Blackpool 5-0.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lost 4-3 on penalties to Bradford while Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and other members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, beat Leeds 9-8 in a shootout to reach the third round for the first time in its 83-year history.

The rest of the second-round games are played on Wednesday, including Chelsea hosting fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon and an all-Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Updated 30 August 2023
  • Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds
  • Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Galatasaray hung on to their lead and Young Boys survived having the frame of their goal struck three times but both ended Tuesday back in the Champions League group stage.

Galatasaray defender Angeliño’s deflected free kick in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win over Molde in the second leg of their qualifying playoff, and a 5-3 aggregate score, minutes after the Norwegian champion had a possible equalizing goal overruled by video review.

Young Boys eventually eased past Maccabi Haifa 3-0, after a scoreless draw in Israel last week, though the Swiss champions rode their luck in the first half.

Braga also booked their place in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday by winning 1-0 at Panathinaikos to complete a 3-1 aggregate score.

Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds.

Mauro Icardi scored for the third straight game, including in the 3-2 win in Norway last week, when he converted a penalty in the seventh minute.

Molde, once the club of a teenaged Erling Haaland, pressed hard in the second half and Eirik Hestad pulled a goal back midway through the second half. Though Veton Berisha put the ball in Galatasaray’s net in the 81st, an offside was spotted on review.

On Thursday, Galatasaray will join Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Union Berlin in an unusually strong group of lowest-ranked teams in seeding pot 4 of the draw.

Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons. They got home wins against Juventus and Manchester United in 2018 and 2021, respectively, though never advanced to the knockout rounds.

The Swiss team took control against Maccabi Haifa when Congolese winger Meschack Elia sent in crosses that led to two goals in four minutes midway through the first half, from Cedric Itten’s header and an own goal by defender Abdoulaye Seck.

The win was secured in the first minute of the second half when Filip Ugrinic’s shot was deflected into the Maccabi net.

Braga’s return to the group stage after an 11-year absence was settled by Portugal international forward Bruma finishing off a counter attack in the 83rd.

Panathinaikos drew a crowd of more than 61,000 by moving to the Olympic Stadium in Athens from their historic though compact Leoforos home.

Galatasaray, Young Boys and Braga are now guaranteed prize money of about &euro;20 million ($22 million) from UEFA, with bonuses for wins and draws in the group stage.

Molde, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos switch across to the second-tier Europa League group stage. Each is now due at least &euro;9 million ($9.7 million) guaranteed from UEFA plus less lucrative bonuses for future results.

