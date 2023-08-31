US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program

You are here

Taiwan remains a clear point of friction, with Chinese officials issuing warnings and viewing the US as bent on supporting formal independence by the island.
  • State Department informed Congress of the $80 million package
  • The move is sure to anger China
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s administration has for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance program aimed at foreign governments, officials said Wednesday, as worries grow over China.
The State Department informed Congress on Tuesday of the $80 million package, which is small compared with recent sales to Taiwan but marks the first assistance to Taipei under the Foreign Military Financing program, which generally involves grants or loans to sovereign countries.
The move is sure to anger China. For five decades, the United States has officially recognized only Beijing although Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defense.
Successive US administrations have done so through sales rather than direct aid to Taiwan, with formal statements speaking in the tone of business transactions with the island’s de-facto embassy in Washington.
The State Department insisted that the first-ever aid under the program did not imply any recognition of sovereignty of Taiwan.
“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and our longstanding One China policy, which has not changed, the United States makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“The United States has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed gratitude. “The aid will help in regional peace and stability,” it said in a short statement.
The State Department did not formally announce the aid or give details, but a person familiar with the notice said the assistance would involve support to improve awareness at sea.
The assistance needs approval from Congress, which is virtually certain as lawmakers from both parties widely support Taiwan.
Representative Mike McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and frequent critic of Biden’s foreign policy, praised the step.
“These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP,” he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
China and the United States in recent months have resumed dialogue with hopes of bringing greater stability to the turbulent relationship between the world’s largest developed and developing nations.
But Taiwan remains a clear point of friction, with Chinese officials repeatedly issuing warnings and viewing the United States as bent on supporting formal independence by the island.
China has carried out major military exercises three times in little more than a year in response to Taiwanese leaders’ interactions with the United States, raising the prospect it is practicing moves for an invasion.
Senior US officials have said they believe Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking steps away from the status quo on Taiwan, although American analysts debate to what extent both China’s recent economic concerns and Russia’s struggles to subdue Ukraine will dissuade Beijing.
It is the second time in as many months that the Biden administration has broken new ground in supporting Taiwan.
In July, Biden approved $345 million of military aid to Taiwan from leftover US stockpiles, taking a cue from one means of US support to Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion.
Israel is the top recipient of Foreign Military Financing, to the tune of more than $3 billion a year.

JAKARTA: Indonesia is in talks with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language to expand the reach of Indonesian literature in the Kingdom and attract more Saudis to study at its university, Jakarta’s mission in Riyadh said on Thursday.    

Arabic is an important language among Indonesian Muslims, who comprise over 80 percent of the country’s 270 million population. Most of Indonesia’s thousands of public and private universities facilitate Arabic as a foreign language and offer Arabic studies in their programs.   

Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad discussed cooperation with KSAA Secretary-General Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi in July.  

“Cooperation with KSAA is very strategic,” Badrus Sholeh, the education and cultural attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News on Thursday.  

“(There are) very limited publications in Arabic about Indonesia. KSAA will help Indonesia to publish the economy, education, science and technology publications by Indonesian universities and state and private companies in Arabic through translation cooperation.” 

Many Indonesians are already contributing to Arabic programs in universities and Islamic schools across the country, but further training “will strengthen their contribution in Indonesia,” Sholeh said.  

As Indonesia is also working to attract more Saudi students to learn at its universities, Sholeh said cooperation with KSAA will help bridge the language gap.   

“Cooperation will also work at the level of researchers and lecturers (with) KSAA focused on Arabic teachings,” Sholeh said.  

“Indonesian universities will attract Saudi students to learn science and technology, as well as social sciences.”  

TOLEDO, Spain: The EU rejects the seizure of power by force in Gabon and called for restraint from all parties, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Thursday.
A military junta on Wednesday said it had seized power and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest while canceling election results that had handed Bongo a third term. It is the eighth military coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
“The challenges facing Gabon must be resolved in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, constitutional order and democracy,” the EU’s Borrell said. “The country’s peace and prosperity, as well as regional stability, depend on it.”
He added that the EU shared the “serious concerns” about the way in which the presidential election that preceded the coup was organized and conducted.
Earlier on Thursday, Borrell told reporters during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Spain that the Gabonese election had been “plagued by irregularities.”
“There are military coups and institutional coups, where you don’t need to take up arms, but if I rig an election to seize power, that is also an irregular way to do it,” he added.

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters.

Two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country said Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Sept. 9-10 meeting in New Delhi.

Spokespersons for the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Li is also likely to attend a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sept 5-7, according to a report from Kyodo.

The summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed his attendance, as the two superpowers seek to stabilise relations soured by a range of trade and geopolitical tensions.

Xi last met Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already announced that he will not be travelling to New Delhi and will send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

One senior government official from host India told Reuters that “we are aware that the premier will come”, in place of Xi.

In China, two foreign diplomats and a government official from another G20 country said that Xi will likely not be travelling for the summit.

Two of these three sources in China said they were informed by Chinese officials, but they were not aware of the reason for Xi's expected absence.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Anticipation of a meeting between Xi and Biden has been fuelled by a stream of top U.S. officials visiting Beijing in recent months, including a trip by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo earlier this week.

Another upcoming summit mooted for face-to-face talks between the two leaders is an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in San Francisco on Nov. 12-18.

Xi, who secured a precedent-breaking third term as leader last October, has made few overseas trips since China abruptly dropped strict pandemic-induced border controls this year.

He did, however, attend a meeting from leaders of the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in South Africa last week.

Several G20 ministerial meetings in India ahead of the summit have been contentious as Russia and China together opposed joint statements which included paragraphs condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rare conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg and discussed reducing tensions in the bilateral relationship that soured after clashes along their Himalayan frontier in 2020 left 24 soldiers dead.

Topics: China Xi Jinping

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s resort of Sochi on Sept. 4 to primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, one of the sources said.
The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement. 

MOSCOW: A newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.
“For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing — right now it’s the weekend, second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group.
“So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else — everything’s ok,” he adds with a wave of his hand.
Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. Prigozhin’s camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on Aug. 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.
His “weekend” reference implied the latest clip must have been made on Aug. 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug. 23.
His comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life.
His Wagner force fought for Russia in the Ukraine war but he was fiercely critical of the defense establishment and led a brief mutiny in late June.
The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion that President Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge, but has said the investigation into the crash is examining the possibility of foul play.
Prigozhin was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his home town of St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

