Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Wellness Festival to return for third edition in October  

Visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse array of wellness activities, such as yoga classes, meditation courses, and personalized mental health coaching sessions. Attendees can also enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities, from hiking experiences to stargazing at night.
Commenting of the festival launch, Rami Al Mouallim, Vice President, Royal Commission of AlUla said in a statement: “Reflecting on the remarkable journey since the inception of the AlUla Wellness Festival grand opening in October 2020, we take immense pride in curating events that celebrate the beauty and essence of every season in AlUla.”
“Today, AlUla stands as a refined and sophisticated destination, with an unrivaled blend of heritage, culture, arts, and adventure that captivates our visitors from all corners of the world,” he added.
This year’s edition will also see the return of the highly anticipated ‘Five Senses Sanctuary,’ the region’s leading retreat for wellness practices, yoga, physical and, as the centerpiece experience.
Building on the success of previous editions, this year's sanctuary will feature an expanded array of opportunities to an impressive list of yogi celebrities, motivational speakers, engaging workshops, musical performances.
Recipes for success: Chef Pierre Haddad talks Saudi food scene, cooking for celebrities
The executive chef of Via Mercato in Riyadh discusses the Saudi culinary scene and offers some cooking advice
Pierre Haddad has cooked for the likes of Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck
Updated 31 August 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Lebanese chef Pierre Haddad is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Via Mercato — a luxury gourmet food hall he joined in March.
“There is a revolution in the food and beverage market in Saudi Arabia,” he tells Arab News. “I love being part of it. It is booming, and it will boom even more. I wish nothing but the best for this country. We are all here for a mission to always deliver the best of the best for this country.”
Before joining Via Mercato, Haddad worked in Lebanon, the UAE and Egypt. Along the way, he has served some of the biggest names in sports, including Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
“He is a very humble legend,” Haddad said. “I served him, his mother, his kids and his wife. I was very happy in the moment. I created dishes on the spot for him because he is someone very special to me. It was an unforgettable experience, and I can always mention it to my kids in the future. I am very proud.”
Perhaps a more daunting challenge was serving virtuoso chef Wolfgang Puck, although Haddad says that Puck “loved” his food.
“It was an honor for me to get such good compliments from a big chef like him,” he recalls.
Here, Haddad discusses the importance of respect, passion and knives.
Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made when preparing a dish?
A: When you start as a chef, you are always passionate about it and you are always in a hurry to see results. But you must respect the recipe time, the ingredients and the procedure.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Well, I always advise them to love what they do. If they don’t have the passion for it, they will not succeed. They also need to have good quality knives.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Salt. I don’t mean iodized salt; I mean real salt. It enhances all the flavors. But you need to be careful of the dosage to create the perfect experience.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Not the food, but I’m barely able to find a good server who can describe the food and be passionate about it. I get sad if the food comes and it’s delicious, but the server wasn’t able to explain it in the right way.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I like all kinds of food, but I love Italian. It’s so close to my culture, especially the pizza. I like to taste each element of a pizza: the dough, the sauce and the toppings. If the chef can hit all three elements and create a unique taste, then you know that the rest of the menu will be great.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I like cooking breakfast, especially eggs. I still wake up with the same passion and I like to be innovative and creative with the spices, condiments, and cheeses. It’s the start of the day, so when you do it right, your day will continue right.
What behavior by customers most annoys you?
When they try to change something in the dishes. I’d like for them to try and understand my philosophy when making the dishes for them and why I put each item in a dish. I want them to enjoy every single bite, not just eat.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I was always influenced by my mother. I spent a lot of time with her in the kitchen. I still remember the taste of her kibbeh nayeh. I can still remember the taste of it. It’s in my taste buds until now. It’s a mix of raw meat, bulgur and spices. My mom was the master of this dish. I was influenced by her to do it perfectly.
As a head chef, what are you like?
If you’re not a disciplinarian, then you’re not a chef. We’re like an army; you should always lead by example. Sometimes I shout, so everyone can wake up and focus a bit, but I’m not always shouting at people. We need to give some love to the family that we work with — you spend more time with them than your actual family. You need to treat them like family, but at the same time know the limits. They need to cooperate, respect the recipe, respect the food and respect the guests.
Abu Bakr Shawky talks ‘Hajjan,’ his Saudi Arabia-set film debuting in Toronto this month
‘This is a Saudi film, but it’s so universal,’ says the Egyptian filmmaker
Updated 31 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: The seeds for our most brilliant ideas can be planted when we least suspect it. For Egyptian director Abu Bakr Shawky, that moment came years ago, as he sat around a Bedouin campfire under the bright stars of the Arabian desert. That night, just as they had for thousands of years, men shared accounts of their lives, folktales passed between generations, legends of ancestors long gone. Those stories have now inspired Shawky’s excellent first Saudi film, “Hajjan,” set to premiere this month at the Toronto International Film Festival.
“I heard these fantastical stories about a camel racing faster than the wind, a boy putting on a magical jacket, a snake with two heads… They stayed with me. I knew I had to turn them into a movie someday,” Shawky tells Arab News.
It wasn’t until Shawky was having lunch in 2021 with renowned producer Moh Hefzy (“Feathers,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Sheikh Jackson”), with whom he made his acclaimed 2018 Cannes Palme d’Or-nominee “Yomeddine,” that those stories came rushing back. Hefzy had called to meet him about an idea: What if we made a film about a boy and a camel in Saudi Arabia? It didn’t click at first. Then, one suggestion unlocked the right door in his mind.
“‘A boy and his camel’ was too arbitrary for me — there’s a million ways that could go, and I couldn’t see it,” Shawky says. “Then the phrase ‘camel racing’ was mentioned, and then I started paying closer attention. That is such a specific world, and there’s so much I didn’t know about it — so much I wanted to know. I was, like, ‘Hold on, I think we have something.’
“What attracts me is a world I don’t yet understand — usually, a world that cinema hasn’t yet explored. With ‘Yomeddine,’ that was the world of the leper colony, which unlocked a whole microcosm of things that happen parallel to the rest of our lives. Camel racing, too, has this rich history, but it hasn’t been discussed from a filmic perspective, and I just had to find out more,” he continues.
In “Hajjan” (Arabic for ‘jockey’), Shawky takes that beautifully simple idea that had originated from Abdulla Al-Rashid, director of Ithra (which financed the film), and turns it into a story for the ages: A young boy named Matar sits around the campfire, hearing tales like those Shawky once heard, including one about his own grandfather, a legendary camel jockey. After a tragedy at the next day’s race, Matar and his beloved camel Hofira, which he saved from certain death as a newborn, are forced to live up to that legend — or fall into the clutches of a sadistic benefactor named Jasser.
“This is a Saudi film — it’s a Saudi cast and all Saudi locations — but it’s so universal. The deeper we got into exploring this world, the more I found themes that are at the heart of great global storytelling; ideas of vengeance, of love, of running away from your problems and finding your destiny. I didn’t grow up in Saudi, but I challenged myself, immersed myself in this culture, and I’m so proud of what we created,” says Shawky.
Throughout his career, Shawky has been driven by the heart of an explorer, wanting to try his hand at different genres and topics. He tried out different avenues with his shorts, experimenting with domestic melodrama, political commentary and history. Each of those different experiences ultimately helped him become a seemingly overnight success with “Yomeddine,” which bypassed the regular first-time filmmaker slots at Cannes and instead put him in direct competition with legendary filmmakers Jean-Luc Godard, Spike Lee and Hirokazu Kore-eda.
“Success in filmmaking never really comes overnight — it’s always years of failures and trial and error, and that’s what I went through, too,” says Shawky. “In those 10 years of doing short films, some were good, some were bad, but I tried different things to see what I could do.”
Growing up, Shawky’s first love was music. Trained as a classical pianist, he practiced every day, thinking that would be his future while film remained a quiet respite on the side.
“We didn’t get the latest releases in Egypt, so what I had was lots of VHS tapes for older films — classics from the Forties and Fifties, Westerns and film noir. I’d be watching James Dean stuff over and over again from a young age, and it really became an attachment for me. That’s the era of film that I always gravitate towards,” says Shawky.
It’s no wonder, then, that Shawky was taken with Saudi Arabia, as he explored the Kingdom’s northwest in search of a place to film ‘Hajjan.” The story, which also draws from the classic Westerns he used to watch as a kid, needed the same sort of mythic landscape that brings those battles between good and evil to life — that makes tall tales feel believable. That’s what he found in NEOM.
“Those steep cliffs evoke so much history. Millions of years ago this all used to be underwater, and you can see that in the landscape — it makes it very unique. That backdrop becomes a character in and of itself. It’s stunning, yes, but it’s also genuinely intriguing. It’s really magnificent to walk around and feel like you’re a part of something bigger,” he says.
While Shawky loves trying new things and taking in new locales, each experience often leaves him yearning for more, sometimes years later. Just as the campfire stories later inspired “Hajjan,” it was his experience making a short documentary 10 years earlier that inspired “Yomeddine.” Similarly, a short film he made 10 years ago about a family caught in the throes of history refused to leave his mind after he finished it. That will serve as the inspiration for his next feature, “The 67nd Summer,” for which he’s in the final stages of gathering funding.
“It’s a family portrait set in Sixties Egypt, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s funny, as I never wanted to make a feature about it; I wanted it to be a short. Then somehow, years later, you find you’re still hung up on something, and the story is not fully told, and you want to make a film about it,” says Shawky.
Similarly, “Hajjan” is unlikely to be his final experience in the Kingdom. Each new lesson he learned planted new interests he’d like to explore down the road, with so many Saudi stories left to be told.
“I’m so grateful that they approached me for this. This was such a good experience and I gained so much from this country. For me, what I need to find next is another world like camel racing, but there’s no shortage of stories or perspectives,” Shawky says. “What’s fascinating for me, just as a fan of cinema, is that there’s just so many brilliant new voices in Saudi cinema with stories to tell. I can’t wait to see what comes out of that, and I’d love to be a part of it when I can.”
Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Sato turn heads in Alaia designs
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and Brazilian TV presenter Sabrina Sato this week stepped out in dresses by Parisian fashion house Alaia, which was founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.
Kardashian donned a black, long sleeve maxi dress, tight at the waist with leather detailing, from the label’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection as she attended This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, which is an event that honored executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the US border.
Kardashian accessorized her look with gold chain necklaces and a clutch from Chanel.
She had her hair in a slicked back updo and debuted bangs.
Kadashian attended the event with her mother Kris Jenner who wore a white satin set and had her makeup done by celebrity Lebanese makeup artist Samer Khouzami.
Meanwhile, Sato wore a form-fitting black lace dress with a mermaid feather train as she attended a charity event in São Paulo. The ensemble featured a head cover that wrapped around her hair and neck. The presenter topped off her look with chunky gold bangles and hoops.
Alaia, who died in November 2017 in Paris, was a renowned designer, known in the fashion world as the “King of Cling.”
His creations were worn by Rihanna, Penelope Cruz, Kim Kardashian and many more, while British supermodel Naomi Campbell famously called him “papa” due to their close relationship.
In 2021, director Nathalie Plicot released a 27-minute documentary called “Azzedine Alaïa, 18 rue de la Verrerie Paris” that offered a rare glimpse into the Parisian home of the late couturier.
Part of a series “Une Maison, Une Artiste,” the short film, which was broadcast on French television channel France 5, traced the life of the renowned designer while discovering his home, where he lived, created, worked and hosted now-legendary dinners that brought creatives together.
The film also featured quotes from Alaia read aloud by French actress Isabelle Huppert as well as photographs and interviews of those closest to him such as the painter Christoph Von Weyhe, studio director Caroline Fabre Bazin, fitting model Ana Carolina Reis and his personal chef Ibrahim Soumare.