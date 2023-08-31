You are here

  • Home
  • Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury

Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury

Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury
Lucas Hernandez, who withdrew from the World Cup after getting injured, will be back in French squad for the team’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games, French coach Didier Deschamps announced on Aug. 31, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2gn4w

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury

Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury
  • Hernandez, who joined PSG from Bayern Munich, was included in a 23-man list by France coach Didier Deschamps
  • France will resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Ireland at Parc des Princes on Sept. 7
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez was called back Thursday to the France squad ahead of a European Championship qualifying match, nine months after a serious knee injury.
Hernandez, who joined PSG from Bayern Munich, was included in a 23-man list by France coach Didier Deschamps.
France will resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Ireland at Parc des Princes on Sept. 7. The 2018 World Cup champions then play a friendly at Germany on Sept. 12.
With four wins in as many matches, France are in first place in Group B with a six-point lead over Greece.
Hernandez, who has 33 international appearances under his belt, has not played with France since he ruptured the ACL in his right knee eight minutes into the national team’s opening game against Australia at last year’s World Cup.

France squad:
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)
Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)
Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Topics: France Lucas Hernandez Didier Deschamps European Championship

Related

PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
Football
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
Mbappe is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps
Football
Mbappe is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps

Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan

Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan

Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan
  • Pavard, a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2020, spent four years with the German champions
  • He’s the second player that Inter has signed from Bayern in this transfer period after goalkeeper Yann Sommer
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Champions League finalist Inter Milan have acquired defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.
Pavard, a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2020, spent four years with the German champions. He’s the second player that Inter have signed from Bayern in this transfer period after goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
The transfer, announced by Inter late Wednesday, is reportedly worth 30 million euros ($33 million) — making him among the most expensive players arriving in Italy this season. Pavard signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri.
Pavard said he talked with both Sommer and France teammate Marcus Thuram, who also recently joined Inter.
“We spoke a few times,” Pavard said. “Marcus and I were texting. He told me that the atmosphere here is amazing, that this is a top club. I’m happy to be at a team of this level.”
Pavard, whose contract at Bayern was due to expire at the end of the season, was often deployed as a right back at Bayern but has said he would prefer to be a central defender.
The France international has been limited to only 45 minutes in the German Super Cup so far this season and missed Bayern’s first two league games. Bayern said last week he had an illness that was preventing him from training at the time.
Pavard has played 49 times for France and won the World Cup in 2018, scoring a swerving volley against Argentina in the quarterfinals that was voted the goal of the tournament. He was in the squad for last year’s World Cup but only played one group game as France finished runner-up.
Inter, which were beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League final, have won their opening two Serie A matches — both by scores of 2-0.
Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian have been Inter’s top choices in coach Simone Inzaghi’s preferred three-man defense.

Topics: Bayern Munich Inter Milan Benjamin Pavard

Related

With Mbappe quiet, Pavard earns France 1-0 win at Ireland
Sport
With Mbappe quiet, Pavard earns France 1-0 win at Ireland
France’s Pavard felt KO’d for nearly 15 seconds at Euro 2020
Sport
France’s Pavard felt KO’d for nearly 15 seconds at Euro 2020

Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup

Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup

Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup
  • Second-tier Blackburn crushed fourth-tier Harrogate 8-0, their biggest away win in their 148-year history
  • Newcastle to play Manchester City in third round
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Chelsea and Everton survived major scares against fourth-tier opponents to advance to the third round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Ultimately, it was another Premier League team, Sheffield United, that was on the end of an unlikely upset, losing a penalty shootout to third-tier Lincoln for the biggest shock of the second round.

Chelsea fielded a heavily rotated starting lineup, which was missing the likes of Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez, against Blackpool and fell behind to a 19th-minute penalty at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke equalized with a penalty of his own in first-half stoppage time and Fernandez, on as a 65th-minute substitute, grabbed the winner seven minutes later after a defensive mix-up to seal a 2-1 victory.

Everton left it much later for their 2-1 win at Doncaster, with Beto — a Portuguese striker who only joined the club from Udinese on Wednesday — and Arnaut Danjuma scoring in the 73rd and 88th minutes, respectively, to complete a nervy comeback.

Everton have started the Premier League with three straight losses, without scoring a goal, and the pressure would have piled on manager Sean Dyche if his team had been eliminated by an opponent sitting in last place in the fourth tier.

Like Everton, Sheffield United have no points from three games in the league but won’t have League Cup games for respite in the coming weeks. After a 0-0 draw at home to Lincoln, Sheffield United lost the shootout 3-2.

Burnley scored in the 90th through substitute Zeki Amdouni, a recently signed Switzerland international, to win 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in an all-Premier League matchup and second-tier Blackburn crushed fourth-tier Harrogate 8-0.

That was Blackburn’s biggest away win in their 148-year history.

Third-round draw

The third round sees the teams involved in European competition this season enter the League Cup. The draw was made after Wednesday’s games and there were five all-Premier League matchups picked out, with the standout being Newcastle hosting Manchester City. Manchester United begin their title defense at home to Crystal Palace.

Here’s a look at the draw:

  • Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton
  • Exeter vs. Luton
  • Aston Villa vs. Everton
  • Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
  • Port Vale vs. Sutton
  • Bradford vs. Middlesbrough
  • Bournemouth vs. Stoke
  • Lincoln vs. West Ham
  • Brentford vs. Arsenal
  • Chelsea vs. Brighton
  • Salford vs. Burnley
  • Fulham vs. Norwich
  • Blackburn vs. Cardiff
  • Liverpool vs. Leicester
  • Newcastle vs. Manchester City
  • Mansfield vs. Peterborough
Topics: Newcastle United English Premier League (EPL) Chelsea Football Club everton

Related

Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated on dramatic final day
Football
Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated on dramatic final day
Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League
Football
Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs
  • PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw
  • They include record 14-time champions Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City, who won their first title in June
Updated 31 August 2023
AP

MONACO: There will be 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday after PSV Eindhoven advanced in the qualifying playoffs.

PSV, the European champions in 1988, beat Rangers 5-1 in their playoff second leg Wednesday to complete a 7-3 aggregate score.

Royal Antwerp had not played in the competition since 1957 yet also sealed their place in the draw by winning 2-1 at AEK Athens. The champion of Belgium advanced 3-1 on aggregate.

Copenhagen completed the lineup with a 1-1 draw at home to competition debutant Rakow Częstochowa having already won 1-0 in Poland.

PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw. They include record 14-time champions Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City, who won their first title in June.

FINAL FORMAT

This Champions League is the 20th and last in the familiar format of eight round robin groups of four teams each, sending the top two into a 16-team knockout bracket.

Next year the Champions League expands to 36 teams, playing eight games instead of six, ranked in a single standings. The top eight will advance direct to the round of 16. Teams ranked No. 9 through 24 go into a knockout playoffs round to decide the other eight places in the last-16.

The final edition in the established format starts Sept. 19 and group-stage games finish Dec. 13. The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

PRIZE MONEY

UEFA has &euro;2 billion ($2.2 billion) prize money for the rest of the competition. Each of the 32 gets a basic &euro;15.64 million ($17.1 million) plus shares of a &euro;600 million ($656 million) fund distributed according to clubs’ historic record in UEFA competitions.

Top-ranked Real Madrid’s share will be about &euro;36.4 million ($40 million) and about &euro;1.14 million ($1.25 million) to the lowest-ranked team, Lens, which have not played in European soccer for 16 years.

UEFA also will pay teams &euro;2.8 million ($3.1 million) per win and &euro;930,000 ($1 million) per draw in the group stage, escalating payments for advancing through each knockout round, plus a share of the TV money paid by rights holders in their home country.

Real Madrid were the highest earnesr with &euro;133 million ($145 million) from UEFA when they won the 2022 title — the last figures published by UEFA. Moldovan champion Sheriff’s &euro;23.7 million s ($26 million) was the lowest UEFA payout that season.

NOMADIC SHAKHTAR

Shakhtar Donetsk have had several adopted home cities in Ukraine and abroad since losing access to their stadium in 2014 because of Russian-backed conflict and then war in the Donbas region.

Last season Shakhtar used Legia Warsaw’s stadium in Poland for their three “home” games in the group stage.

Shakhtar will now play in Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion that is one of Germany’s host venues for the 2024 European Championship. The club said last week it already sold 30,000 ticket packages.

Russian clubs, including champions Zenit St. Petersburg, are banned for the second straight season.

MULTI-CLUB OWNERSHIP

UEFA has had rules for more than 20 years limiting owners from having decisive influence over two or more clubs which can meet in the same European competition. They were designed to protect the integrity of games on the field.

Still, the trend toward multi-club ownership projects has intensified since a UEFA ruling in 2017 let Leipzig and Salzburg both enter the Champions League despite sharing deep ties to the Red Bull brand. The two clubs are in separate draw pots Thursday and can meet in the group stage.

Paris Saint-Germain can be drawn in the same group as Braga despite taking a 22 percent ownership stake in the Portuguese club last year.

CLUB WORLD CUP

The 32 teams also are playing for entry to — and more prize money from – the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025 hosted by the United States.

Europe will send 12 teams to that 32-team lineup including the past three Champions League title holders — Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — plus the winner of this edition.

Other places should go to teams with the best overall record in the four Champions League seasons from 2020-24.

That’s good for consistent performers Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. Not so much for clubs which missed qualification in at least one recent season, like Manchester United, Arsenal and now Juventus.

Draw Seedings

Pot 1: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands).

Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England).

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Braga (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Pot 4: Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkiye), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Lens (France).

Topics: PSV Eindhoven Rangers Champions League playoff

Related

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Football
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg
Football
Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG

Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to PSG
  • Reports in French media said Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain
  • Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

PARIS: France forward Randal Kolo Muani refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and is pushing for a transfer, the German Bundesliga club said Wednesday.
Reports in French media said Wednesday that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, which are reshaping their attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and selling Neymar to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
Kolo Muani told broadcaster Sky in Germany on Tuesday that he wants a move to PSG.
“Striker Randal Kolo Muani today informed the Eintracht Frankfurt sporting management that he will not take part in today’s final training session ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification playoff second leg against Levski Sofia on Thursday,” Eintracht said in a statement. “He stated his intention to move clubs before the end of the transfer window on Friday night as the reason for his absence.”
After joining Eintracht from Nantes, the speedy and skilful Kolo Muani impressed last season. He scored 23 goals in 46 matches overall and started this campaign with three goals in four games.
Eintracht board member Markus Krösche expressed his disappointment at Kolo Muani’s decision not to train.
“This isn’t the Randal we’ve got to know, and we know his real character. He’s being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we’ve made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications,” Krösche said. “We’ll contest the match against Levski Sofia without him. For us it’s clear: this behavior has no influence on transfer business. What matters now is the important game against Sofia.”
The 24-year-old forward — who has scored one goal in nine games for France — could be reunited at PSG with France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Kolo Muani made an impact when he came on as a substitute during the World Cup final last December. France drew 3-3 with Argentina before losing on penalty kicks. He converted his penalty in the shootout loss.
Kolo Muani is not alone in skipping training to force a move to a bigger and wealthier club.
Wolverhampton midfielder Matheus Nunes is refusing to train with the team in a bid to force through a move to Premier League champion Manchester City.

Related

Frankfurt into German Cup final after comeback win over Stuttgart
Football
Frankfurt into German Cup final after comeback win over Stuttgart
Kolo Muani sends Frankfurt into German Cup semifinals
Football
Kolo Muani sends Frankfurt into German Cup semifinals

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE

Banaat FC aiming to mark new era for women’s football in UAE
  • Dubai-based club launched on Emirati Women’s Day by founder Budreya Faisal
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A new women’s football team, Banaat FC, has been launched in the UAE to coincide with the recent Emirati Women’s Day event.

The Dubai-based club was founded by Budreya Faisal with a mission to raise the profile of women’s football in the country, leading to more opportunities for young players to take up the game throughout the Emirates.

Leading the team will be coach Noora Al-Mazrouie, whose playing career saw her keep goal for the UAE national team.

With players such as the talented Amal Wael and goalkeeper Maha Al-Blooshi already signed up by the club, Al-Mazrouie will be looking to build a team capable of competing locally and regionally in the coming years.

Founder Faisal said that Banaat FC would be aiming to forge a bond with the local community, and in return hopefully receive reciprocal support for the team from a new generation of fans.

“Community is our backbone. Their support will be our strength,” she added.

Faisal noted that Banaat FC came about from conversations with like-minded female football fans who had realized that women’s football in the UAE had stagnated in recent years.

Faisal, who is also founder and CEO of sports marketing agency Ghost Concept, said: “We thought we’ve got to make this better.”

UAE national team coach Houriya Al-Taheri has also lent her vast experience to support the project. The former UAE international is also a FIFA-certified coach, the first Arab woman to achieve the status.

Faisal pointed out that Banaat FC was not looking to be “just another name” in football, but rather a catalyst for real change in the women’s game.

Embracing the message, our time is now, the club aims to elevate women in football to the recognition levels they receive in other UAE sectors.

Faisal added that the club would welcome new players, supporters, and sponsors.

“Without our community, we’re just a name. Let’s change the game, side by side,” she said.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai women football

Related

Saudi Arabia win four-nation women football tournament after 1-1 draw against Pakistan
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia win four-nation women football tournament after 1-1 draw against Pakistan
How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars
Saudi Football
How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars

follow us

Latest updates

Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury
Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury
Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin says he’d be better president than Putin
Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin says he’d be better president than Putin
SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  
SEF CEO says Kingdom is determine to make its mark on global gaming sector  
Indian capital uses fake monkeys to shoo real ones from G20  
Indian capital uses fake monkeys to shoo real ones from G20  
Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan
Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.