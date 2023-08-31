You are here

  • Home
  • Dania Akeel comes third in World Cup for the Desert Rally Championship

Dania Akeel comes third in World Cup for the Desert Rally Championship

Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel. supplied
1 / 2
Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel. supplied
Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel finished in third place in the T3 category of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas fifth round. supplied
2 / 2
Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel finished in third place in the T3 category of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas fifth round. supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/ga4x3

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Dania Akeel comes third in World Cup for the Desert Rally Championship

Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel. supplied
  • Despite muddy conditions due to heavy rains before and during the race, Akeel finished with a podium place
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

POLAND: Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel finished in third place in the T3 category of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas fifth round, which took place last weekend in Poland. 

Despite muddy conditions due to heavy rains before and during the race, Akeel finished with a podium place alongside her navigator, Ty Perry.

“After the ideal kick off we had during the first demonstration stage, we set off on the second and third day amidst harsh weather conditions that made the track slippery and rocky,” Akeel said.

“We were careful and had to change our tactics on some of the tracks, namely on the stages of the second day, to be able to reach the end line,” she added. 

The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation congratulated Akeel, who will take a break after the first five rounds, four of which took place in Europe. 

Akeel, who is sponsored by Toyota (Abdul Latif Jameel Motors), the Saudi Tamer Group, Hertz, Toyota Oils & Fluids, BFGoodrich Tires, and Magrabi Hospitals and Centers Group, in addition to Red Bull energy drink, will participate in the sixth round of the championship in Portugal from Oct. 26 to 28.

Topics: Dania Akeel FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF)

Related

Saudi driver Dania Akeel ‘happy’ after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points
Sport
Saudi driver Dania Akeel ‘happy’ after completing Spain rally, bagging extra points
Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion
Sport
Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion

Taylor Dees wins Crown Prince Camel Festival’s 1st open international marathon for women

Taylor Dees wins Crown Prince Camel Festival’s 1st open international marathon for women
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Taylor Dees wins Crown Prince Camel Festival’s 1st open international marathon for women

Taylor Dees wins Crown Prince Camel Festival’s 1st open international marathon for women
  • Dees won the title of the open international stage (2 km), held for the first time in the history of the festival
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: US camel racer Taylor Dees was crowned the winner of the sixth stage of the rider marathon at the opening of the final stage of the Crown Prince Camel Festival by Adwa Al-Araifi, assistant minister of sports for sports affairs.

Dees won the title of the open international stage (2 km), held for the first time in the history of the festival, with a time of 3 minutes, 57.44 seconds, while Iranian camel racer Azatollah Farmoush came second with a time of 4 minutes, 9.46 seconds.

The organizing committee of the festival, in cooperation with the International Camel Racing Federation, introduced the open international marathon stage dedicated to women, with cash prizes reaching up to SR155,000 riyals ($44,000), as part of efforts develop women’s sport.

Yesterday, six stages of the rider marathon were held, with five stages for men covering a distance of 4 km each, and one stage for women covering 2 km.

Manif Al-Aradi won first place in the rider marathon on “Al-Shard,” owned by Beshra Hammad, with a time of 7 minutes, 27.42 seconds.

In the second stage, Abdullah Al-Rubaie won first place riding “Baraqah,” owned by Mushabbab Al-Qahtani, with a time of 7 minutes, 37.47 seconds.

In the third stage, Naif Al-Juhani, riding “Hamalul,” owned by Safar Al-Asimi, recorded a time of 7 minutes, 49.04 seconds. The fourth stage was won by Salem Al-Huwiti, riding “Harbah,” owned by Atef Al-Qurashi, with a time of 7 minutes, 40.97 seconds. In the fifth stage, Suleiman Al-Huwiti won riding “Al-Doktor,” owned by Salman Ubaid Al-Dosari, with a time of 7 minutes, 32.45 seconds.

Topics: camel racing Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Camel Festival

Related

French rider Coralie. supplied
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia makes history with first all-female camel race
Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time photos
Saudi Sport
Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time

193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games

Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games

Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Teams from Saudi Arabia are preparing to take part in the 19th Asian Games 2022, due to get underway in the Chinese city of Hangzhou next month.

More than 12,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian countries are expected to participate in the sporting spectacular running from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

The Kingdom will be represented by 193 athletes competing in 19 events, namely football, basketball, handball, athletics, equestrian, archery, fencing, shooting, rowing, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, jujitsu, karate, kurash, table tennis, tennis, golf, and esports.

The Saudi teams have been attending training camps in preparation for the Asian Games at which sportspeople from the Kingdom have won a total of 61 medals — 25 gold, 13 silver, and 23 bronze — since Bangkok 1978.

The breakdown of medals is as follows: one bronze in New Delhi 1982, one silver in Seoul 1986, one bronze in Beijing 1990, one gold, three silver, and five bronze in Hiroshima 1994, seven gold, one silver, and one bronze in Busan 2002, eight gold, and six bronze in Doha 2006, five gold, three silver, and five bronze in Guangzhou 2010, three gold, three silver, and one bronze in Incheon 2014, and one gold, two silver, and three bronze in Jakarta 2018.

Topics: Asian Games 2022 Archery taekwondo tennis

Related

President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and Saudi Minister of Sports and Youth Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud are pictured the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly Meeting in the Omani capital Muscat on December 16, 2020. (AFP)
Sport
Riyadh to host Asian Games 2034, ‘all athletes’ to be welcome
Pakistan vows 'all out support' for Saudi Arabia to host 2030 Asian Games 
Pakistan
Pakistan vows 'all out support' for Saudi Arabia to host 2030 Asian Games 

Saudi Arabia makes history with first all-female camel race

French rider Coralie. supplied
French rider Coralie. supplied
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia makes history with first all-female camel race

French rider Coralie. supplied
  • 13 riders from 8 countries to battle it out at Taif Camel Field
  • Event ‘a great opportunity for sport to get more popular among women,’ French rider says
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Female camel riders and coaches from around the world are gearing up to contest the Kingdom’s first all-women camel race on Monday.

The historic event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Taif Camel Field, is part of the annual Crown Prince Camel Festival. The race will be run over a distance of 2 km, with 13 jockeys from the Kingdom, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Iran, Germany, France and the US taking part.

A French rider, who gave her name only as Coralie, said there was great potential for women-only races.

“We wanted to take it internationally … and we want to give more visibility to the sports to have more women to participate.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for this sport to get more popular among people and among women. So, we feel very lucky, you know, to have this opportunity to participate.”

While camel racing has traditionally been a male-dominated sport, the competitors in the all-female race hope the event will give women and girls the confidence to try it for themselves.

“At the beginning, I wanted to enter this field but we didn’t have races for women and I didn’t see them,” said Maryam Al-Jaber, a new rider from Qatar.

“However, after a while, I found out that there were races for women, such as the first race held in Taif. This helped me to try this experience and convey the idea to women here in Qatar.

“Women must see someone try it, because if no one participates and tries it, it will never happen.”

Camel racing is a traditional sport in the Arab world and a cultural gem in Saudi Arabia that the Crown Prince Camel Festival aims to preserve, protect and promote to a global audience.

The festival was launched in 2018 with the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the same year set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest camel sporting event.

This year’s festival will comprise 589 races in which local and international owners will compete for a total prize pool of $14.9 million.

Topics: Crown Prince Camel Festival Camel race in Taif Taif Camel Field 

Related

Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time photos
Saudi Sport
Value of camels in Crown Prince Camel Festival preliminary stage reaches SR3bn for first time
Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
Updated 27 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
  • The tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23 in Doha
Updated 27 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

RIYADH: Under the supervision of Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in recent years has been on a mission to develop the game in Saudi Arabia.

SACF raised the profile of the sport, invested in local talent, and created opportunities for players of all levels to compete. This resulted in the Saudi national cricket team winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok and placing themselves on the map as a rising cricketing nation.

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team to establish their presence on the international stage and position themselves as strong contenders for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

With matches scheduled against formidable opponents such as Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and hosts Qatar, the Saudi team faces a challenging road ahead. The tournament holds immense significance for Saudi Arabia's cricketing aspirations.

Recent achievements by teams from the Gulf region, such as the UAE’s victory over New Zealand, a test-playing nation, have shown that the teams in this region are capable of competing and succeeding against more established opponents.

This success story has undoubtedly inspired the Saudi team, leading them to believe that they too can leave a lasting mark at the Gulf Cricket Championship. A strong performance in this tournament would not only boost their confidence but also attract recognition from bigger cricketing nations.

By demonstrating their skills and potential against opponents like the UAE and Kuwait, the Saudi team aims to catch the attention of established cricketing nations, which could open doors for future bilateral series, invitations to multi-nation tournaments, and opportunities to play against some of the cricketing powerhouses.

In addition to the immediate impact of their recognition, the Saudi cricket team is also eyeing the long-term goal of qualifying for the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The team is diligently preparing for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, and a successful performance in the Gulf Cricket Championship will play a crucial role in achieving that objective. The experience gained from competing against teams in the Gulf region will be invaluable when facing higher-ranked teams in the qualifiers.

Teams like Kuwait and the UAE, which have a well-established cricketing infrastructure, will pose a tough challenge for the Saudi team. However, with careful planning, strategic execution, and a positive mindset, Saudi Arabia can compete and potentially even upset these more experienced opponents. Matches against Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar provide ample opportunities for Saudi Arabia to showcase their skills, secure victories, and build momentum throughout the tournament — similar to their ACC Men’s Challenger Cup victory.

In order to enhance the cricketing level in Saudi Arabia, SACF has implemented various initiatives. The federation has organized talent discovery camps throughout the country, aiming to identify promising players and provide them with the necessary training and support. Additionally, SACF has facilitated several tournaments between different regions, fostering healthy competition and raising the overall standard of cricket in Saudi Arabia.

These efforts to discover and nurture talent within the country will undoubtedly be beneficial for the Saudi cricket team in the Gulf Cricket Championship. The exposure to high-quality domestic competition, combined with the training and development provided by SACF, will equip the players with the skills and mindset required to compete at an international level. Furthermore, the increased competition and talent pool within Saudi Arabia will create a healthy environment for players to grow, pushing each other to reach new heights.

As the curtain rises on the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, all eyes are on Saudi Arabia. The reverberations of their success in this tournament will extend far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. A victorious campaign would amplify the popularity of the sport in the nation, captivating the imagination of young aspirants and inspiring a new generation of players.

As the Saudi cricket team embarks on their journey, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a vision. They stand with great expectations, ready to script their own destiny. The Gulf Cricket Championship beckons, and Saudi cricket fans await with bated breath to witness what unfolds.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Gulf Cricket Championship

Related

Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
Cricket
Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
How Saudi cricket can emulate the transformation of the football landscape in the Kingdom
Sport
How Saudi cricket can emulate the transformation of the football landscape in the Kingdom

European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team

European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team
Updated 26 August 2023
Aimee Doeksen

European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team

European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team
  • Erlingur Richardsson, Edwin Kippers elevated Dutch men’s team to top 10 in the world
  • ‘The Saudi national team has potential, and hopefully we’re able to develop that potential,’ Kippers tells Arab News
Updated 26 August 2023
Aimee Doeksen

AMSTERDAM: The Saudi Arabian Handball Federation announced the appointments of Erlingur Richardsson of Iceland and Edwin Kippers of the Netherlands as the new coaches for the men’s senior national team.

From 2017 to 2022, the duo worked together for the Netherlands men’s national handball team, elevating it from 20th place to the top 10 in the world. This will be their first coaching experience outside Europe.

They will officially take up their new roles on Sept. 1 and will immediately face a challenging task, with the Asian Games, scheduled in China, set to begin on Sept. 24.

Among their other short-term goals are the 2024 Olympic Games qualifications and preparations for the World Cup.

“I think the Saudi national team has potential, and hopefully we’re able to develop that potential,” Kippers told Arab News.

Considering their long-term achievements, the pair aims to inspire the next generation of young players.

“We’re at a crossroad between a relatively old national team, and starting to think about the younger guys and for the future. We have to make sure we get a better balance,” Kippers said.

Last week, he and his team arrived in Dammam, which he described as the handball hub of Saudi Arabia.

With no prior familiarity with Saudi handball, he committed his summer to extensive research and game observation.

Now, having spent some time in the region, he is optimistic. “I really like the spirit (here) … They want to play for their country. It looks really good,” Kippers said.

The plan for the weeks ahead includes attending as many matches as possible and getting better acquainted with all the players.

Kippers noted the growing popularity of handball in the Kingdom, where more top players are joining the Saudi League.

Referring to the camaraderie among handball players worldwide, he said: “It’s actually one big family. There’s always a connection no matter where you are. I’ve seen it already right here in Saudi.”

He added that his expectations of the country in general have been exceeded. “You hear all kinds of stories about Saudi Arabia, but my first impression … is quite good,” he said, adding that he was given a warm welcome and appreciates the friendly, supportive and hospitable people in the Kingdom.

Topics: handball Saudi Arabia

Related

Hussein Furaij stars for impressive Saudi Arabia at handball youth world championship
Sport
Hussein Furaij stars for impressive Saudi Arabia at handball youth world championship
Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia’s youth handball team beat Iran at world championships

follow us

Latest updates

Dania Akeel comes third in World Cup for the Desert Rally Championship
Saudi rally rider Dania Akeel. supplied
Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests
Iraq reports huge illegal drugs seizure, two arrests
Food security key to national, regional stability, Arab League chief says
Food security is directly related to the stability of societies, the secretary-general of the Arab League said on Thursday.
Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury
Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury
Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin says he’d be better president than Putin
Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin says he’d be better president than Putin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.