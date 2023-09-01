Iran protester’s custody death ‘suspicious’ after ‘torture’: rights groups

You are here

Human rights groups on Friday called for an investigation into the death in prison of an Iranian man arrested over last year's protests, alleging he had been "horrifically tortured". (AP/File)
  • Javad Rouhi, 31, was arrested in September 2022 in Nowshahr during the widespread protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini
  • Human Rights Watch said he was “horrifically tortured” following his arrest and then died “under suspicious circumstances” on August 31, 2023
PARIS: Human rights groups on Friday called for an investigation into the death in prison of an Iranian man arrested over last year’s protests, alleging he had been “horrifically tortured.”
Javad Rouhi, 31, was arrested in September 2022 in Nowshahr in the northern Mazandaran province during the widespread protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.
He was convicted two months later and sentenced to death, although the sentence was later struck down and a retrial ordered.
Human Rights Watch said he was “horrifically tortured” following his arrest and then died “under suspicious circumstances” on August 31, 2023.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights echoed that he died “under suspicious circumstances.”
The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported he died early Thursday “after suffering a seizure while in prison” in Nowshahr.
“The Iranian prison authorities’ egregious record of torture and mistreatment makes Javad Rouhi’s death in custody more than a little suspicious,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW.
“An international inquiry is needed since there’s no reason to believe Iranian authorities will carry out a transparent investigation.”
According to HRW, which cited an informed source, he had in custody suffered torture including being exposed to freezing temperatures and having ice cubes placed on his testicles and other parts of his body for 48-hour periods.
“The attackers also beat him severely with batons and whipped his body, including the soles of his feet, while he was tied to a pole,” it added.
IHR’s director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said Rouhi’s death must be investigated “as an extrajudicial killing in prison” by the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate human right abuse committed during Iran’s crackdown on the protests.
“The United Nations fact-finding mission should investigate all torture and deaths in custody related to the protests in Iran,” Sepehri Far said. “Sadly, the case of Javad Rouhi is just the latest one.”
The protests have now largely subsided, despite some sporadic outbursts, after a crackdown which saw thousands detained, according to the UN, and hundreds shot dead by security forces, according to activists.
Rouhi was sentenced to death on the charge of “corruption on Earth” for “leading a group of rioters,” “inciting people to create insecurity,” and “apostasy by desecration of the Qur'an by burning it,” Mizan said in January.

Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing

Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing

Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
  • Mohammed Kissi told authorities on his return to Moroccan waters that the four jet skiers had got lost and had run out of fuel
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

RABAT: Morocco has begun an investigation into the death of a French-Moroccan after he and another Moroccan on jet skis were shot dead by the Algerian coast guard, media reports said on Friday.
The French Foreign Ministry in Paris reported only one death without providing the circumstances, saying another of its citizens had been jailed in “an incident involving several of our nationals.”
In Morocco, the prosecutor’s office began investigating the death of one of the young men “after the discovery of his body on the beach at Saidia,” the Al-Omk website reported.
Bilal Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, a city bordering Algeria, images obtained by AFP showed.
He and his brother Mohammed, their Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar and their friend Smail Snabe, also said to be French-Moroccan, had left Saidia on jet skis on Tuesday.

FASTFACT

Saidia is a popular summer seaside resort near the border with Algeria and is known for its long beach and water sports.

Saidia is a popular summer seaside resort near the border with Algeria and is known for its long beach and water sports.
“We got lost but we kept going until we found ourselves in Algeria,” Mohammed Kissi was quoted as saying by Al-Omk
on Thursday.
“We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came toward us” and those on board “fired at us.”
After the shooting, Mohammed Kissi was able to get back to Morocco and report what had happened.
Mechouar’s body is still in Algeria, Moroccan media said, adding that Snabe had been wounded and was being detained by the authorities there.
“We buried a brother and want Abdelali’s body back. He’s our cousin,” a video released by Al-Omk showed a cousin of Bilal Kissi as saying.
“These young people weren’t involved in drugs and they hadn’t stolen anything. They are of good standing and were only here on a family holiday” from France where they worked, the
cousin said.
“One (of those who died) left two children, the other a daughter,” he added.
Mohammed Kissi told authorities on his return to Moroccan waters that the four jet skiers had got lost and had run out of fuel.
There has been no official comment from either Algeria or Morocco about the incident which comes against a backdrop of increased tensions exacerbated by their antagonism over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

 

Libyan forces mobilize against protest call

Libyan forces mobilize against protest call
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Libyan forces mobilize against protest call

Libyan forces mobilize against protest call
  • Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring factions that had rival governments and legislative bodies
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Armed forces in the Libyan capital mobilized a massive security presence on Friday, apparently to prevent any further protests over the interim government’s meeting with Israel last week.
Dozens of military vehicles, some armed with heavy weapons, lined major roads and traffic intersections while convoys belonging to powerful armed factions patrolled the city, Reuters journalists said.
The security presence came after activists called for new protests against the interim Government of National Unity or GNU and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah over its foreign minister meeting her Israeli counterpart.
During protests on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights, more than 16 demonstrators were detained by the security forces in Tripoli though most of them are to be released on Saturday said Omar Tarban, head of the Beltrees activist group.
The arrests, and Friday’s heavy security presence, underscore the increasingly precarious position of the GNU amid a concerted push by Libyan factions to replace it with a new administration.
In a noticeable shift last week, the UN envoy said a unified government was a prerequisite for elections in Libya, moving from its previous stance that a national vote should go ahead without changing the administration.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring factions that had rival governments and legislative bodies.
Major warfare paused in 2020 but a political process to unify Libya and hold elections has stalled, with the eastern-based parliament and other parts of the political system rejecting the GNU’s legitimacy.
Powerful armed factions in Tripoli have continued to back Dbeibah and they stopped a rival government appointed by the parliament from taking office in the capital during a day of fighting last year.
However, clashes last month between those same factions in Tripoli that are aligned with Dbeibah underscored the risk of further warfare without a stable political settlement.
Anger against Dbeibah and the GNU flared late on Sunday when Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in Rome and they had discussed future cooperation.
Libya does not recognize Israel and it backs the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
After protests in several cities and expressions of outrage from across Libya’s political spectrum Dbeibah dismissed Mangoush.
The GNU Youth Minister Fathallah Al-Zuni said on Thursday he had declined to take the post.
Dbeibah said in Cabinet on Thursday that he rejects any normalization with Israel and that the facts about Mangoush’s meeting with Cohen would be made public and required “a harsh response,” but he did not specifically deny knowledge of it.
Analysts say Dbeibah and other Libyan leaders have attempted to build ties with Israel in the hope that the US, which sees Arab normalization with Israel as a priority, would support them in Libya’s internal political standoff.

 

Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election

Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election
Updated 22 min 24 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election

Iranian foreign minister rejects interference in Lebanese presidential election
  • Christian parties reject speaker’s call for dialogue before electing new president
  • Judges go on strike in protest over declining healthcare benefits
Updated 22 min 24 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut on Friday that Lebanon’s presidential election is an internal matter and that Tehran rejects foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

He added that Lebanon’s leaders possess the wisdom and competence to elect a president.

Amir-Abdollahian was speaking at a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, and he urged external support for dialogue among Lebanese factions to elect a president.

“We continue to support Lebanon, its army, its people, and its resistance,” he said.

“We call on political forces to expedite the agreement on electing a president and forming a new government.”

BACKGROUND

The Iranian foreign minister’s remarks in Beirut came on Friday with Lebanon on the verge of completing a full year without a president by the end of next month.

His remarks came with Lebanon on the verge of completing a full year without a president by the end of next month.

Lebanon, long divided along sectarian lines, has been hit both by a political void and a major economic crisis.

Parliament is split between Hezbollah allies and opposition forces over the future presidency.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the disappearance of religious leader Musa Al-Sadr on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on political forces to engage in dialogue.

The speaker, whose Amal Movement is closely aligned with Hezbollah, set a timeline of seven days followed by open sessions to elect a new president.

During his speech, Berri did not mention the Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh, nor did he insist on supporting him as he had in previous instances.

The opposition forces, predominantly Christian parliamentary blocs, reject Frangieh.

Despite 12 election sessions, no faction has managed to secure the necessary votes for their candidate to win.

A political observer described Berri’s call for dialogue to reach an agreement as “political nonsense” as it contradicts the constitution, which mandates electing a president rather than appointing one.

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian stated on Friday: “People are beginning to feel disappointed with the majority of political leaders who insist on pursuing their personal interests at the expense of the nation and citizens struggling to secure their livelihoods amid political, economic, living, and social chaos.”

He added: “Sunni Muslims in Lebanon do not have a specific project; they believe in the state.

“We only accept a strong, capable state that cares for everyone. No one can replace it in safeguarding the nation and its citizens.

“The state can only stand back on its feet by addressing the crises we are facing through expediting the election of a president.”

Derian said he believed that the movement of envoys coming to Lebanon to help in electing a president would bear no fruit unless the intentions of Lebanese officials were genuinely committed.

While some MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement expressed support for Berri’s call for dialogue, lawmakers from the Lebanese Forces Party and the Lebanese Kataeb Party rejected the invitation.

MP Strida Geagea said Berri’s stance was a significant constitutional violation, as the constitution does not mention consensus but elections.

Geagea called on the speaker to “convene an open session in consecutive rounds, in accordance with the constitution, to elect the country’s president.”

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, addressing Berri, said: “All the justifications you rely on are invalid. Applying the constitution should not be used as a tool for political blackmail.”

Gemayel said: “Parliament does not belong to you; it belongs to the Lebanese people.”

On Friday, 110 judges decided to go on strike after the end of the judicial vacation.

In a statement, the judges highlighted the state’s “failure to cover their and their families’ healthcare and educational expenses” as reasons for the industrial action.

They criticized the absence of suitable working conditions that uphold “human dignity within the justice palaces.”

Lebanese judges received a decent salary exceeding $5,000 per month, before the economic crisis engulfed the country, in addition to healthcare and educational benefits.

With the collapse of the national currency, their salary now barely reaches of $400 per month, while healthcare and educational benefits have significantly diminished.

The assistance the judges used to receive from the Mutual Fund has also ceased.

 

 

US and Yemen sign cultural property agreement

US and Yemen sign cultural property agreement
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

US and Yemen sign cultural property agreement

US and Yemen sign cultural property agreement
  • The signing of the deal is a major milestone in the US-Yemen bilateral relationship
  • It aims to combat cultural property trafficking
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US and Yemen have signed a bilateral cultural property agreement that renews and extends protections for Yemeni cultural property that were put in place in 2020 on an emergency basis, the US State Department announced on Friday.

The deal was signed by US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield and Yemeni Ambassador to Washington Mohammed Al-Hadhrami, accompanied by the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Wednesday.

“The signing of this agreement is a major milestone in the US-Yemen bilateral relationship and is a framework for cooperation between the two countries to combat cultural property trafficking, while encouraging its legal exchange for cultural, educational, and scientific purposes,” the State Department said.

“The agreement builds on the United States’ long-term collaboration to preserve Yemen’s cultural heritage through US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation grants to NGO partners totaling more than $550,000 and ranging from the restoration of historic buildings to the preservation of ancient manuscripts,” the statement said.

The agreement also builds on the Biden Administration’s support for a durable resolution to the Yemen conflict and reaffirms US support for Yemeni sovereignty, it said.

The State Department affirmed Washington’s commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which is often used to fund terrorist and criminal networks.

The US-Yemen cultural property agreement was negotiated by the State Department under the US law implementing the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

“With this agreement, Yemen joins 25 existing US bilateral cultural property agreement partners,” the department said. “In addition, US emergency import restrictions remain in place on cultural property from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.”

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to return to Earth on Saturday

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to return to Earth on Saturday
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to return to Earth on Saturday

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to return to Earth on Saturday
  • AlNeyadi became first Arab astronaut deployed on long-term space mission and first to complete spacewalk
Updated 01 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will begin his return to Earth from the International Space Station on Saturday evening at 5:05 p.m. UAE time, the Emirates’ space center confirmed on Friday.

AlNeyadi, the first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission and the first to complete a spacewalk, will make the journey home after spending six months aboard the ISS.

The Emirati astronaut, together with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, lifted off on March 2 in NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

READ MORE

Sultan AlNeyadi spoke to Arab News journalist Lama Alhamawi while on board the ISS. Read the full interview here.

 

AlNeyadi, who conducted more than 200 experiments while on board the ISS, will travel back on the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which will undock from the ISS, then go through a deorbit burn, re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, and a splashdown.

His journey will be broadcast live via the NASA website and on the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) website.

AlNeyadi posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, about the bond he has formed with his fellow crew members during his time on the ISS.

“We began the mission as crewmates, but now we are brothers,” he wrote. “Over the last six months, I gained a new family with whom I shared expertise, traditions, and cultures and experienced beautiful and challenging moments while creating unforgettable moments together.”

On arrival, AlNeyadi will undergo several days of medical testing, evaluation, and mission debriefs in the US before returning home to the UAE.

