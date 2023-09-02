South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field

You are here

South Sudan’s Nuni Omot (2L) shoots the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Angola and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, on September 2, 2023. (AFP)
Japan guard Keisei Tominaga (30) shoots against Cape Verde forward Ivan Almeida (6) in the first half of their Basketball World Cup classification match in Okinawa, southern Japan, on Sept. 2, 2023. (AP)
Philippines center Kai Zachary Sotto (11) shoots over China center Hu Jinqiu (21) during their Basketball World Cup classification match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines on Sept. 2, 2023. (AP)
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

  • South Sudan clinched the Olympic berth as the highest-ranked African team in the tournament after rolling past Angola 101-78 in Manila
  • Japan joined the Olympic field as the highest-ranked World Cup team from Asia after an 80-71 win over Cape Verde in Okinawa
AP

MANILA, Philippines: It was a chant that Luol Deng waited years to lead. He stood along the side of the South Sudan locker room after their run in the World Cup was over, cupped his hands around his mouth and yelled the same thing, over and over.

“Where we goin’?” he shouted.
“Paris,” the players all responded.
Deng’s vision when he founded the national team about a decade ago was to use basketball as a beacon of hope for his homeland. And his vision never seemed more real than on Saturday.
A struggling country just 12 years removed from gaining its independence — making it the youngest nation in the world — is headed to the Paris Olympics as the automatic qualifier from Africa. Carlik Jones finished with 26 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and South Sudan rolled past Angola 101-78 on Saturday in the final game of the World Cup for both teams.




Team South Sudan celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Angola and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, on September 2, 2023. (AFP)

The win, combined with Egypt’s 88-86 loss to New Zealand in a game that went final about a half hour later, clinched the Olympic berth for South Sudan as the highest-ranked African team in the tournament. And later Saturday, Japan joined the Olympic field as the highest-ranked World Cup team from Asia — clinching that spot by holding on for an 80-71 win over Cape Verde.
“This team is a beam of light, like I keep on saying,” South Sudan coach Royal Ivey said. “We’re bringing unity, camaraderie, love and friendship to this country. This country’s only been independent for 12 years. To do this, for Luol Deng to put this together, this is incredible. This is incredible.”
Marial Shayok scored 18, Nuni Omot — the reigning MVP of the NBA-backed Basketball Africa League — scored 17 and Wenyen Gabriel added 15 for South Sudan (3-2).
Childe Dundao led Angola (1-4) with 21 points.
South Sudan and Japan joined Australia (the Oceania automatic qualifier) and France (the host nation) as teams to have clinched spots in the 12-team Olympic men’s basketball field.
The World Cup serves as a qualifier for seven teams — the two highest-ranked teams from the Americas, the top two from Europe, and the top finisher from Asia, Oceania and Africa — into the Olympic field. Those seven join France, and the other four spots will be decided in last-chance qualifying spots next summer.
“I love this team,” Ivey said. “Man, this is a great feeling. This is a great feeling. I wish I could bottle this up right now.”
Japan played host to the Olympics two summers ago and now has secured another trip to the games, though it was far from easy at the end.
Keisei Tominaga put the hosts — Japan got to play its World Cup games in Okinawa — up 73-53 on a 3-pointer with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter.




Japan forward Yuta Watanabe raises his arm responding to supporters celebrating after the team defeated Cape Verde in their Basketball World Cup classification match in Okinawa, southern Japan, on Sept. 2, 2023. (AP)

Cape Verde roared back. It held Japan scoreless for the next nine minutes, going on a 15-0 run to get within 73-68 on a 3-pointer by Betinho Gomes. Japan went 11 minutes without a field goal, but Joshua Hawkinson had the team’s only baskets of the final quarter. They both came in the last minute, one setting up a three-point play, the other a 3-pointer to help the hosts advance.
Hawkinson had 29 points and Tominaga had 22 for Japan (3-2). Edy Tavares and Shane De Rosa each had 11 for Cape Verde (1-4).
PHILIPPINES 96, CHINA 75
At Manila, Jordan Clarkson wouldn’t let the host nation finish the World Cup winless.
Clarkson scored 24 of his 34 points in a third-quarter outburst that turned the entire game around and the Philippines (1-4) rolled past China (1-4) in the finale for both teams. The win also ensured that the Philippines will have a chance to play in an Olympic qualifying tournament next summer.
“We didn’t want our hosting to end without gifting the Filipino people with a victory,” Philippines coach Chot Reyes said in a televised interview after the national team ended a nine-game World Cup losing streak. “It’s storming outside, we’re basically playing for nothing, but they still came out.”




Philippine’s Jordan Clarkson (L) dribbles the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Philippines and China at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. (AFP)

Kaier Li, who goes by the name Kyle Anderson when he plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, led China with 17 points. China was outscored 34-11 in the third quarter.
NEW ZEALAND 88, EGYPT 86
At Manila, Izayah Le’Afa and Finn Delany each scored 27 points for New Zealand (2-3) in a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes and nine ties.
Ehab Amin and Amr El Gendy each scored 19 for Egypt (2-3).
FRANCE 87, IVORY COAST 77
At Jakarta, Isaia Cordinier scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 17 in his 100th national-team appearance for France (3-2).
The Olympic silver medalists were eliminated from medal contention after losing their first two games of group-stage play, then won their final three games in Indonesia and leave the World Cup with a winning record.
Nisre Zouzoua scored 18 points for Ivory Coast (1-4).
FINLAND 90, VENEZUELA 75
At Okinawa, Lauri Markkanen needed just under 25 minutes to score 32 points and grab nine rebounds while leading Finland (2-3) in its tournament finale. Pedro Chourio led Venezuela (0-5) with 17 points.
MEXICO 93, JORDAN 80
At Manila, Gabriel Giron scored 21 points for Mexico (2-3). Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Jordan (0-5).
LEBANON 81, IRAN 73
At Jakarta, Wael Arakji scored 21 points for Lebanon (2-3). Mohammed Amini led Iran (0-5) with 22 points.
 

Topics: 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Luol Deng South Sudan Carlik Jones 2024 Paris Olympics

Khaled Al-Arafah

  • • Opening ceremony of 14-day event scheduled at 7 p.m. at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex 
  • 170 countries are represented in the competition, a qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Some 2,500 athletes representing more than 170 countries from around the world are participating in the World Senior Weightlifting Championship, which opens Sunday in Riyadh.

Mohammed Jaloud, president of the International Weightlifting Federation and the heads of the participating national federations, will lead the opening ceremonies for the 14-day sporting event at 7 p.m., at the Ministry of Sports Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in the Saudi capital.

The competition, which will run until September 17, is a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The opening ceremony, which will last for 40 minutes, is expected to include artistic performances by international teams, national heritage segments, folklore performances, visual and acrobatic shows, to be broadcast on Saudi sports channels and a number of global channels. 

Mohammed Al-Harbi (left), president of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, welcomes Mohammed Jaloud, president of the International Weightlifting Federation, on his arrival in Riyadh. (SPA)

The "Zurcaroh" Austrian acrobatic team, who won second place in the famous American talents program "America's Got Talent", will present an artistic performance for the first time in the history of the World Weightlifting Championships, with more than 43 artists from Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, and Switzerland participating. The group is headed by Petterssonhora, a Brazilian artist and choreographer with over 25 years of experience.

Organizers said they have started prepararing for the event over a year ago after Riyadh was announced as host city. Nine hotels have been selected for the accommodation of participating teams.

Twenty buses are to operate 16 hours a day for the transportation of athletes from their accommodations to the training and competition hall, where more than 70 training platforms have been provided for athletes.

Participating teams started arriving in Riyadh last week, with Kyrgyzstan as the earliest bird, followed by the Thai and Canadian teams.

Members of the South Korean national team working out in preparation for the competition. (Supplied)

An anti-doping committee will conduct daily examinations, in addition to distributing informative publications in training halls, aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of using doping substances on human life in general, and athletes in particular.

Saudi sports channels, equipped with the latest devices and technologies, will broadcast the competition.

A media center, complete with a dining area and fast internet service, has also been prepared for the convenience of those covering the competition.

Topics: World Weightlifting Championship 2023 International Weightlifting Federation Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
John Duerden

  • With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nass are just four points off pole position three matches later
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to be on fire as they won 5-1 at Al-Hazem on Saturday to move within touching distance of the top spot of the Roshn Saudi League.

With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, who lost the first two games of the season, are just four points off pole position three matches later.

Scoring 14 goals in the last three games suggests that, in an attacking sense at least, coach Luis Castro is finding his feet in Saudi Arabia.

As the 18 top tier teams heading into the international break, the Yellows could be the team that are slightly regretful that the league will pause for a couple of weeks as they are simply irresistible at the moment.

The same can be said for Ronaldo who now has six goals in three. Five of those came in the previous two games as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-0 and then won 4-0 at home to Al-Shabab on Tuesday. This time, the 38 year-old was more of a provider.  

There he was just after the half-hour drawing three defenders on the edge of the area and then slipping the ball through to Abdulrahman Ghareeb who then also picked his time and slipped the ball into the net past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen from close range. It was another slick move from the visitors.

The second goal came on the stroke of half-time. The hosts failed to clear a Marcelo Brozovic corner and there was Abdullah Al-Khaibari at the far post to shoot home. 

It looked as if that was game over but just three minutes after the break the newly-promoted team pulled one back and were right back in it. It was a spectacular strike that came out of nowhere. Mohamed Badamosi picked up the ball in a central position 35 metres away from goal, advanced about ten and then let fly with an unstoppable shot and one that a certain five-time Ballon D’or winner on the opposite team would have been proud of.

Maybe it annoyed the nine-time champions as three minutes before the hour, Ronaldo made his second assist and the third goal. The impressive Brozovic found the former Real Madrid man on the left side of the area and his side-footed pass gave his Portuguese compatriot Otavio the simplest of finishes and his first goal in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr were not stopping there and midway through the second half Ronaldo fired home from just inside the area for his sixth of the season. He is now the leading goalscorer this season, one ahead of Sadio Mane who made it five personally and five for his new team.

It was an emphatic win and the day became even better as Al-Ahli, who had won their first four games of the campaign after promotion and would have gone top with a win, surprisingly lost 5-1 at Al-Fateh. It started very well as an own goal from Abbas Al-Hassan gave the visitors the lead but despite the presence of stellar talent such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy, that was as good as it got for the Jeddah giants. 

Firas Al-Buraikan levelled the scores from the spot after 21 minutes and on the hour, Lucas Zelarayan put Al-Fateh ahead. Three late strikes from Morocco’s Mourad Batna gave the hosts a convincing win.

Elsewhere, Ettifaq returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Damac, thanks to a brace from Moussa Dembele and good work from Jordan Henderson. The victory takes the men from Dammam into fifth and just three points off the top.

Al-Nassr are just a point behind and are looking very ominous indeed as the league takes a break for 12 days. 

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Hazem coach Luis Castro

Late Tel goal takes Bayern past stubborn Gladbach

Late Tel goal takes Bayern past stubborn Gladbach
AFP

  • Tel headed in, sending the visiting fans into raptures and sending Bayern top of the table, at least until Union Berlin host RB Leipzig on Sunday
  • Nigeria striker Victor Boniface scored in each half to help Bayer Leverkusen to a 5-1 victory over promoted Darmstadt
AFP

BERLIN: A goal from French teenager Mathys Tel with three minutes remaining took Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.
A first-half strike from Kou Itakura had Gladbach looking like keeping their recent hoodoo over Bayern alive, before Leroy Sane pulled one back midway through the second half.
With the clock winding down, Bayern's Joshua Kimmich curled in a corner and Tel found himself unmarked, with Gladbach's defence focusing their energies on Harry Kane.
Tel headed in, sending the visiting fans into raptures and sending Bayern top of the table, at least until Union Berlin host RB Leipzig on Sunday.
Two German giants of the 1970s, Gladbach has become Bayern's bogey side over the past decade, despite the Bavarians winning the last 11 Bundesliga titles.
Bayern had won only one of their past seven against Gladbach, a run which included a 5-0 German Cup thumping in 2021, Bayern's biggest loss since the 1970s.
Despite scoring seven goals in their first two league games, Bayern had few chances early, Gladbach suffocating striker Kane out of the game.
The home side broke the deadlock after 30 minutes, Itakura heading in a rebound from a corner to give his side the lead.
With Kane receiving Gladbach's attention, Sane found space and looked the most likely, rattling the crossbar five minutes from half-time.
The former Man City winger eventually got his side on the board in the second half, pivoting after collecting a Joshua Kimmich chip and sliding the ball into goal with the studs of his boot.
Tel, 18, came from the bench in the 81st minute and scored just six minutes later to snare the three points for Bayern.
Nigeria striker Victor Boniface scored in each half to help Bayer Leverkusen to a 5-1 victory over promoted Darmstadt.
Boniface, 22, who arrived from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer, opened the scoring with a superb solo effort, slicing through the Darmstadt defence before elegantly chipping the goalkeeper.
Yet to claim a point in two matches after returning to the top division this season, Darmstadt equalised shortly after, Oscar Vilhelmsson tapping in from close range.
Argentina World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios scored straight after half-time, his shot taking two fortunate deflections on the way to goal.
Leverkusen then put the game to bed with two goals in six minutes -- another for Boniface and one for Germany winger Jonas Hofmann, his first for his new club since moving from Borussia Moenchengladbach.
A late Adam Hlozek goal sealed the clinical victory, which continues Leverkusen's stunning form under manager Xabi Alonso, who took over in October 2022.
After the match, Alonso said the victory was "important for the team, for Boniface, for Jonas and also for me".
"We want to build on that but also stay focused."
Leverkusen's next match after the international break is at Bayern.
Stuttgart continued their good early season home form, beating local rivals Freiburg 5-0, the same scoreline as their opening win over Bochum.
Chris Fuehrich and Serhou Guirassy bagged doubles and Enzo Millot scored a late goal, helping Stuttgart rebound from last week's 5-1 thrashing by Leipzig.
Guirassy now has five goals in three games for a side which needed to win a two-legged playoff against second-division Hamburg last season to avoid relegation.
Elsewhere, Werder Bremen put the departure of star striker Niclas Fuellkrug behind them, putting four goals past a hapless and scoreless Mainz at home.
Goalless in their opening two games, Bremen had four different players on the scoresheet as they claimed their first points of the season.
Hoffenheim came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 at home, John Brooks, Maximilian Beier and Robert Skov getting on the scoresheet after visiting striker Tiago Tomas opened the scoring.
In central Bavaria, Augsburg led twice but were pegged back both times by goals from Bochum's Takuma Asano as the sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Topics: Bayern Munich Mathys Tel Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach

Bellingham strikes again to earn Madrid derby win under stadium roof

Bellingham strikes again to earn Madrid derby win under stadium roof
AFP

  • The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash
  • La Liga leaders Madrid started the season with their opening three games all away from home, while construction work continued
AFP

MADRID: Jude Bellingham rescued Real Madrid with a 95th minute strike to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday and maintain Los Blancos’ perfect start to La Liga, as they played with a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.
The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash, Madrid’s first game without injured forward Vinicius Junior.
Joselu, the Brazilian’s replacement, had pulled Carlo Ancelotti’s side level after former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral sent the visitors ahead in the first match under a roof at Madrid’s remodelled stadium.
La Liga leaders Madrid started the season with their opening three games all away from home, while construction work continued.
It allowed for the retractable roof to be finished and it was closed on Saturday, with rain hitting the Spanish capital — but not the players.
“I think we were just winners, we did well in attack and made a lot of chances,” said Joselu.
“Getafe make it difficult for you but the Bernabeu pushed us on — these fans are incredible and Madrid never give up.”
Getafe did not include on loan Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood in their squad, after his arrival on Friday.
The forward had been suspended by the Red Devils since January 2022 after facing allegations of abuse although prosecutors subsequently dropped the charges.
Mayoral started up front for the visitors and, looking to keep his place in the side, he quickly pounced to put the visitors ahead.
The striker capitalized on a heavy Fran Garcia backwards pass, nipping in to pick up the ball, round Kepa Arrizabalaga and slot home after 11 minutes.
Madrid thought Bellingham had won a penalty when he tumbled under pressure from Carles Alena, but the referee decided to cancel the spot kick after a VAR review.
The Englishman had started to fall before contact was made.
Luka Modric came close with a diving header, well saved by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, ensuring his team’s lead would remain into the second half — but not much longer.
Joselu netted his first Madrid goal from close range when Getafe could not clear Modric’s teasing cross with the outside of his boot.
The Spain international started in place of Vinicius, who suffered a hamstring injury last week and is set to miss over a month.
“It’s a shame to go behind on the scoreboard but the team worked and we came out with the mentality that we would turn it around,” added Joselu.
Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos stepped up a gear in the second half and nearly sent Madrid ahead, hitting the post with a low drive and then forcing a save from Soria with another effort from the rebound.
Madrid turned the screw, Dani Carvajal firing against the upright before the inspired Soria made another impressive one-handed save to thwart Joselu.
However the goalkeeper’s only mistake ended up costing his team, when he could only parry Lucas Vazquez’s long-range drive and Bellingham reacted quickest to turn the loose ball home.
The former Borussia Dortmund man has now scored five of Madrid’s eight La Liga goals this season, helping to fill the void left by Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema’s departure.
Bellingham joins a small group of players to have netted in each of their first four Liga matches, including Madrid’s all-time record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Topics: real madrid Jude Bellingham La Liga

Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs

Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs
AFP

  • In keeping with the early weeks of the season, City were good enough for the three points without ever hitting top gear
  • The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland’s cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, as Son Heung-min’s also netted three times in Tottenham’s 5-2 victory at Burnley.
But Chelsea’s huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues were beaten 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest.
In keeping with the early weeks of the season, City were good enough for the three points without ever hitting top gear.
The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.
The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland’s cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes.
Fulham, who were missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha after his deadline day move to Bayern Munich collapsed on Friday, responded immediately when Tim Ream tapped in from a corner.
City needed a set-piece of their own to restore the lead in controversial circumstances.
Nathan Ake’s header was allowed to stand despite Manuel Akanji, who was in an offside position, jumping over the ball.
Haaland then exploded after the break. He became the fastest player to reach 40 Premier League goals, in just 39 appearances, with a cool finish from Phil Foden’s through ball.
The Norwegian then put his missed penalty at Sheffield United last weekend behind him to slot home from the spot.
And he made it six goals in five games this season by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.
Spurs sit just two points behind City as their sparkling start under Ange Postecoglou continued.
Burnley had taken the lead after just four minutes at Turf Moor through Lyle Foster.
But Son, who was moved into a more central role by Postecoglou in place of Richarlison, soon proved his manager had pulled off another masterstroke.
The Tottenham captain’s deft chip levelled before a thunderous strike from Cristian Romero put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time.
James Maddison’s curling finish from the edge of the box made it 3-1 before Son took center stage to score twice in three minutes to complete his hat-trick.
Chelsea’s spending on deadline day took their total splashed on new players in just over a year under a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly to over £1 billion ($1.3 billion).
Moises Caicedo’s move from Brighton that could rise to £115 million broke the British transfer record last month.
But the Ecuador international was at fault for the only goal at Stamford Bridge to leave Mauricio Pochettino’s men embarrassed.
Anthony Elanga slotted home three minutes into the second-half after Caicedo gave the ball away inside his own half.
New signing Cole Palmer was thrown on to try and turn the game around, but Chelsea’s lack of a natural goalscorer, despite their huge outlay, was again exposed.
Pochettino has won just one of his first four games in charge to leave Chelsea already eight points adrift of City.
Bournemouth were denied their first win under Andoni Iraola as Bryan Mbuemo snatched a 2-2 draw for Brentford.
Sheffield United and Everton secured their first point of the season after a pulsating 2-2 draw in the lunchtime kick-off.
Cameron Archer’s debut strike and a Jordan Pickford own goal put the Blades in front after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s early opener for Everton.
Arnaut Danjuma levelled early in the second-half, but Everton needed some heroics from Pickford in stoppage time to prevent slipping to a fourth straight defeat.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland English Premier League (EPL) Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending hurtles toward $3 billion in window
Football
Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending hurtles toward $3 billion in window
Erling Haaland score 2 as Man City open Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley
Football
Erling Haaland score 2 as Man City open Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley

