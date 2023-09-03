You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power signs financing and security agreements worth $678m for Rabigh-4 IWP

ACWA Power signs financing and security agreements worth $678m for Rabigh-4 IWP

ACWA Power signs financing and security agreements worth $678m for Rabigh-4 IWP
Rabigh-4 Independent Water Plant told the Saudi Stock Exchange that the project will be financed through long-term debt and equity. Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/44usu

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs financing and security agreements worth $678m for Rabigh-4 IWP

ACWA Power signs financing and security agreements worth $678m for Rabigh-4 IWP
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon have a better grip over water scarcity challenges, with ACWA Power on Sunday announcing that it signed financing and security agreements for Rawabi Water Desalination Co. valued at SR2.05 billion ($678 million).   

The company, also known as the Rabigh-4 Independent Water Plant, told the Saudi Stock Exchange that the project will be financed through long-term debt and equity.   

The statement added that the project will use reverse osmosis technology and, once completed, will have a capacity of up to 600,000 cubic meters per day.  

ACWA Power holds a 45 percent equity stake in the project. 

Additionally, the project will be based in Rabigh and hold 1,200,000 m3 of potable water.   

The project financiers include a consortium of domestic and international banks, including Standard Chartered Bank, Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, the Saudi Investment Bank and Bank of China. 

The complete funding comprises SR2.04 billion in senior debt structured under a non-recourse project finance arrangement. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the financing duration will be up to 27 and a half years. 

In a bid to build the world’s largest solar project, ACWA Power finalized the financing for Al-Shuaibah 1 and Al-Shuaibah 2 in July, at a total investment of SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) through a mix of long-term debt and equity.  

ACWA Power announced this in a stock exchange filing on Sunday, revealing that the overall financing package includes SR6.1 billion in senior debt.  

This package includes a SR1.7 billion loan extended by the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund.   

Furthermore, there is an additional SR4.4 billion US-dollar commercial facility provided by a consortium of local, regional, and international banks, which includes Bank Saudi Fransi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mizuho Bank. 

In November, ACWA Power entered into power purchase agreements with the Water and Electricity Holding Co., also known as Badeel. These agreements were made to advance the solar plant project, which has the capacity to generate electricity for approximately 350,000 households. 

Topics: ACWA Power Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant

Related

ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 

Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July

Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July
Updated 25 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July

Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July
Updated 25 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant development, Oman’s refinery and petroleum production saw a 13.5 percent uptick at the end of July 2023, according to a report by the country’s National Centre for Statistics and Information. 

The data revealed that the production of standard-grade petrol M-91 escalated by 31.2 percent in comparison to the same period last year, reaching 1.22 million barrels. However, M-95 fuel exports plummeted by 84.9 percent in the same period.  

On the other hand, diesel gas oil exports jumped by 26.9 percent year on year in July 2023 to about 11.95 million barrels.  

Additionally, aviation fuel exports witnessed a 71.6 percent surge, amounting to 4.42 million barrels, and exports of liquefied petroleum gas reached 369,800 barrels. 

Beyond fuel, Oman also reported increases in petrochemical exports during the month with paraxylene exports totaling 311,400 tons, gasoline exports standing at 97,500 tons, and polypropylene exports witnessing a 26.5 percent rise to 147,000 tons. 

Domestic production statistics were equally robust in July 2023 as the production of standard-grade petrol swelled by 27.1 percent year on year to reach 9.61 million barrels, while its total sales hit 8.29 million barrels. 

Diesel gas oil production soared 9 percent to reach 19.86 million barrels, with sales tallying at 8.11 million barrels.  

Additionally, aviation fuel production surged by 64.6 percent to 6.85 million barrels, and LPG production increased by 41.4 percent to 4.91 million barrels in July 2023 compared to the same period last year. 

The domestic petrochemical sector also witnessed gains with gasoline production skyrocketing by 260.1 percent to 93,500 tons, paraxylene production was steady at 305,400 tons, and polypropylene production grew by 14.4 percent to 156,700 tons. 

Uptick in real estate market
Oman’s real estate market also experienced a significant uptick, with the total value of real estate transactions rising by 16.8 percent to reach 1.626 billion Omani rials ($4.2 billion) at the end of July 2023, compared to 1.392 billion rials recorded in the same period last year. 

However, the value of sales contracts dipped by 10 percent, amounting to 619 million rials across 38,440 transactions. This also marked a 4.2 percent reduction in the number of sales contracts.

Topics: #oman refineries #Real Estate petroleum industries

Related

Business & Economy
Oman refinery firm borrows $910m from Gulf banks

Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event

Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event

Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has set the stage for the advances in the vertical transportation industry, with Jeddah set to host a significant event and conference on elevators and escalator technologies in the city from Sept. 4-7.   

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the port city will present the Lift City Expo 2023 and the Second International Exhibition and Conference for Elevators and Escalators Technologies, Attachments, and Accessories at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel.   

The SPA reported that the Saudi elevator and escalator market is predicted to grow substantially in the coming period, with the country’s giga-projects estimated at over $1.34 trillion in progress.   

It further added that the exhibition will open new markets, contributing to achieving better returns on investment.   

The gathering will play a key role in keeping pace with the construction development and the volume of projects held in Saudi Arabia, which has drawn direct investments from manufacturers worldwide and developed the vertical transportation industry within the Kingdom.  

Lift City Expo Jeddah has garnered international attention, particularly in the most developed and progressive market in the Kingdom, the Gulf region, and the Middle East. It serves as an ideal platform for promoting and advancing the elevator industry sector in Saudi Arabia, which is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of projects either under construction or in the planning stages. 

The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to connect with beneficiaries and specialists from various countries through a series of seminars and workshops, ensuring that everyone stays up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the elevator industry. 

Topics: Lift elevators escalators #jeddah

Related

Activity in Saudi Arabia's elevator and escalator market went down by 8.40 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic slowing down construction. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Business & Economy
Saudi elevator and escalator market set for post-COVID recovery

Qatar’s post-FIFA tourism thrives with over 91% surge in July visitors

Qatar’s post-FIFA tourism thrives with over 91% surge in July visitors
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Qatar’s post-FIFA tourism thrives with over 91% surge in July visitors

Qatar’s post-FIFA tourism thrives with over 91% surge in July visitors
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar continues to build on its post-FIFA World Cup tourism momentum, with July reporting a 91.4 percent year-on-year surge in visitors, reaching an estimated 288,000, as revealed by the latest official data. 

The Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin, published by the Planning and Statistics Authority, also highlighted a 2.1 percent increase in July compared to the previous month, underscoring the nation’s commitment to strengthening its tourism and cultural sectors. 

The statistics further showed that visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries represented 47 percent of the total guest count, emphasizing Qatar’s regional appeal. 

Topics: #qatar #tourism visitors

Related

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Media
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA

Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA
Updated 26 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA

Kuwait appoints Fahd Al-Jarallah as finance minister - KUNA
Updated 26 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait on Sunday appointed Fahd Abdulaziz al-Jarallah as finance minister, the state news agency said. 

He replaces Minister Manaf Al Hajeri who resigned from the government in July, less than three months after his appointment.

Topics: Kuwait

PIF offloads $131m stake in National Gas and Industrialization to Jadwa 

PIF offloads $131m stake in National Gas and Industrialization to Jadwa 
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

PIF offloads $131m stake in National Gas and Industrialization to Jadwa 

PIF offloads $131m stake in National Gas and Industrialization to Jadwa 
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has signed a binding agreement to sell its 10.92 percent stake in National Gas and Industrialization Co. to Jadwa Investment Co. for SR491.19 million ($131 million), according to a bourse filing.   

The transaction is set to be executed as a negotiated deal, following the Saudi Stock Exchange’s trading and membership procedures on Sept. 3, with completion expected by Sept. 5, subject to various conditions and steps.  

The sale involved 8.18 million shares, with GIB Capital serving as the financial advisor to the sovereign wealth fund.  

Earlier in August, ADES Holding Co., with the backing of PIF, announced its plan to go public on the Kingdom’s main stock exchange. 

In a statement, the oil and gas drilling firm revealed its plans to issue 339 million ordinary shares during the public offering, resulting in a 30 percent free float after a combination of existing and newly issued shares are sold. 

PIF, recognized as one of the world’s wealthiest sovereign wealth funds, continues to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification endeavors as part of Vision 2030. 

The fund, over the course of years, has made several strategic investments, as Saudi Arabia’s economy moves away from its dependence on oil. 

Furthermore, in August, PIF-owned AviLease, an aviation financing and leasing firm, inked a definitive agreement to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing business, which includes Dublin-based Pembroke Group.  

Valued at $3.6 billion, this deal encompassed a portfolio of 100 narrow-body aircraft and granted AviLease servicing rights for an additional 22 aircraft, according to a press statement. 

Topics: PIF Saudi Tadawul

Related

PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn

Latest updates

Israeli FM to visit Bahrain today to attend embassy opening
Israeli FM to visit Bahrain today to attend embassy opening
Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July
Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July
Air strike in Khartoum kills 20 civilians: Activists
Air strike in Khartoum kills 20 civilians: Activists
Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event
Jeddah to lift the escalator industry through upcoming event
Qatar’s post-FIFA tourism thrives with over 91% surge in July visitors
Qatar’s post-FIFA tourism thrives with over 91% surge in July visitors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.