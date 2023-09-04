Stars attend Red Sea film fest-supported amfAR Gala in Venice

You are here

Influencer Rafa Kalimann attended the event in Venice. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: Stars from around the world hit the red carpet in Italy as Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival took on the role of presenting sponsor at the Venice Film Festival amfAR Gala for the third consecutive year.  

Rita Ora, Camila Mendes, Jesse Williams, Bella Thorne, Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Kate Beckinsale, Alejandro Nones, Luke Evans and many more attended the event alongside Red Sea International Film Festival CEO Mohammed Al-Turki. 

AmfAR is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. 

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay was honored by amfAR at the event and is also making history at this year’s Venice Film Festival with “Origin,” the first film by an African-American woman to play in Competition.  

Meanwhile, Michael Fassbender returned to the big screen at the Venice Film Festival Sunday after years away as a racing driver, playing a cold-blooded assassin in David Fincher's Netflix film "The Killer." 

The German Irish actor took up professional motor racing in 2017, joining the Ferrari Challenge and later the European Le Mans Series. 

He stepped away from an acting career that had seen him mix blockbusters like the "X-Men" franchise with hard-hitting roles in "12 Years a Slave" and "Hunger." 

"Had we not been able to fit into his window between racing seasons, we probably wouldn't have made the movie," said Fincher, adding they wanted someone menacing but not "too frightening." 

"I like very much the idea of someone seeing this film and getting nervous about the person behind them in line at Home Depot," Fincher joked. 

"The Killer" is a darkly comic but propulsive revenge film that sees Fassbender's gunman try to stay focused and professional but constantly forced to improvise as events get out of hand. 

It got a much warmer reception than "Fight Club," which was famously booed in Venice in 1999 before becoming a cult hit. 

The Guardian gave "The Killer" five stars, saying Fincher carries it off with "terrific flair and Fassbender's careworn, inscrutable face is just right for it." 

Some felt it lacked surprises, with Playlist calling it "entertaining but a little orthodox." 

Topics: amfAR gala Venice Red Sea International Film Festival

DUBAI: The official first superhero film to arrive on the big screen from James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Universe (DCU), “Blue Beetle,” has been a big hit with its storytelling and comedy.

Based on the comic book character of the same name, the film follows the story of Jamie Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) as he discovers his new abilities and overcomes corporate evil with his family.

Providing the Arabic dub for one of the key characters in the film is Saudi Arabia-born Egyptian social media celebrity Mohammed Tarek. (Supplied)

The movie, currently in theaters, has made an impact in the Arab world for being the first ever live-action Arabic dub of a Hollywood film to release in cinemas.

Providing the Arabic dub for one of the key characters in the film is Saudi Arabia-born Egyptian social media celebrity Mohammed Tarek. He told Arab News: “The experience this time around was very fun. Firstly, it’s an honor to be a part of an amazing movie. Secondly, it’s an even bigger honor to be part of the first live-action dub in the Middle East to be shown in the cinema.”

In the flick, Tarek voices Dr. Sanchez. “He plays a very important role in the master plan of the main villain, Victoria Kord,” he said.

Tarek – who has 4.9 million followers on TikTok – previously voiced Aquaman in the Arabic-dubbed version of Warner Bros. 2022 summer animation blockbuster “DC League of Super-Pets.”

“My first time working with DC, I was very nervous even though the whole team made sure I felt comfortable. However, this time around I was actually very excited to be a part of this, so the nerves weren’t there at all. And we had food after recording so I was very, very happy,” he added.

The influencer – who has a special love for voiceover work – also talked about the preparation involved taking on dubbing work.

He said: “Since this is a live-action movie, you as voice actor will need to understand the actual actor’s mannerisms to be able to portray the same exact emotions and express it in a different language.

“I prepared by studying the actor’s behavior and line delivery during the movie, and actually expressing it in my own way.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tarek, who is also currently taking workshops in acting and more steps toward building an acting career, is sure that “Blue Beetle” will connect with an Arab audience.

“‘Blue Beetle’ will definitely appeal to Arab audiences since it’s a superhero for everyone. And Jaime, Blue Beetle himself, doesn’t work alone, his whole family gets involved and us as Arabs we love including family in every single thing we do.

“Plus, the movie has such a fresh sense of humor, and the Arab audience will definitely fall in love.

“I love how Blue Beetle didn’t hold anything back and made sure his family were always safe and happy.

“I’m such a family guy and I love to include my family in everything so that really made me fall in love with how relatable Blue Beetle is,” he added.

Topics: Blue Beetle Mohammed Tarek

DUBAI: A Saudi Arabia-based perfume brand has come under fire on social media for a new ad campaign that looks similar to a popular ad by Saudi perfume brand Laverne, famously featuring social media star Georgina Rodriguez,  partner of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.  

The ad, posted on Waves’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and on Instagram on Sunday, sees a Rodriguez lookalike posing with the brand’s latest perfume called Waves, wearing similar clothes against a set that looks like the original LaVerne campaign.  

 

 

Social media users were quick to call the brand out for the perceived plagiarism.  

“At least have a personality and make a respectable advertisement, not an imitated advertisement,” wrote X user @mamdoh055.  

Another user @yz999x commented that the “original Georgina” would have been much better for the brand 

 

 

X user @sinenme7 wrote, “Wow, I expect they will file a lawsuit against her because of imitation in the advertisement.”  

In the original LaVerne ad released in March this year, Rodriguez answered candid questions about her time in the Kingdom.   

 

 

Riyadh-based Rodriguez said, “I feel very safe in this country and really appreciate its family values” in the stylish original video posted on social media.     

“I felt very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on Earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert is incredible,” she said when asked her thoughts on visiting the country’s desert region earlier this year.   

The advert promotes the label’s scent, Blue Laverne.   

Waves has not responded to Arab News’s request for comment at the time of publishing.  

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Laverne Waves ad campaign

Saudi Arabia to take part in Paris gastronomy festival

  • Through the event, the commission aims to enhance the global presence of Saudi chefs and dishes
  • This will be the Kingdom’s second involvement in the festival
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission is taking part in the sixth International Gastronomy Village in Paris from Sept. 7-10.

Through the event, the commission aims to enhance the global presence of Saudi chefs and dishes, as well as showcase the cultural diversity of Saudi culinary arts.

At the base of the Eiffel Tower, the Kingdom will allocate four zones. These zones will include a store platform where famous Saudi food products, including dates, kulija, molasses and more will be displayed and sold.

Additionally, the Saudi pavilion will have a live cooking platform where local dishes from the Kingdom, such as mutabbaq, luqaimat, mandi, qasran and jarish, will be prepared.

A dedicated area for serving mocktail drinks inspired by traditional Saudi ingredients will also be arranged. Furthermore, there will be an area designated for serving Saudi coffee and dates.

The event will provide an opportunity to introduce attendees to generous Saudi hospitality and the diverse range of foods and drinks from the Kingdom.

This will be the Kingdom’s second involvement in the festival.

The Saudi involvement reflects the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to promoting international exchange as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and aligns with its strategic goal to develop Saudi arts and culture.

The International Gastronomy Village is an annual festival celebrating culinary arts and food culture from around the world. It aims to showcase diverse products and provide unique experiences that promote awareness of international culinary cultures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Paris Gastronomy festival

DUBAI: Debutant Spanish actress Federica Garcia turned heads on the 80th Venice International Film Festival’s red carpet as she showed off an elegant gown by Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali.

The actress, who was attending the premiere of “Poor Things,” stars in “A Cielo Abierto,” the debut feature of Mexican filmmaker-siblings Mariana and Santiago Arriaga, competing at the festival’s Orizzonti sidebar.

The coming-of-age road movie follows two teen brothers bent on avenging their father’s death in a road accident. They are joined by their stepsister (Garcia) who, unaware of their intentions at first, later becomes a willing accomplice.

Based on an original screenplay by their Oscar-nominated father, Guillermo Arriaga (“Babel,” “21 Grams”), “A Cielo Abierto” is set in northern Mexico’s Coahuila desert, where, as children, the Arriaga siblings would go hunting with their father.

“Much more than the films we’ve seen, these trips we took with our father, the people we met and places we discovered, are what have influenced our work,” they said in an interview with Variety.

On the location, Guillermo said: “We wanted to covert this landscape into another lead character of the film. My daughter and son shot in the most merciless conditions: scorching sun, sweltering afternoons, to pass in just a few days to rain, blustering icy wind and temperatures below zero.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival, attended the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.  

He posed on the red carpet wearing a black tuxedo by Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani.

Al-Turki was joined by Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached, who wore an off-white guipure mermaid gown adorned with delicate tassels of leaves and crystals, also by Al-Ali from the couturier’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.  

Another Arab designer whose work was spotted on the red carpet was Lebanese celebrity designer Zuhair Murad.  

Italian model Paola Turani wore a fitted white halter dress, from Murad’s Resort 2024 collection, adorned with intricate embellishments detailing.  

Al-Turki and Abirached were not the only Arab celebrities at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by Tunisian film director Kaouther ben Hania, Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri and Moroccan filmmaker Faouzi Bensaidi.

Topics: Federica Garcia Rami Al-Ali Venice International Film Festival

DUBAI: Filmmaker Simon West, known for films including “Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “The Expendables 2,” is set to begin production on his next movie, to be filmed in Saudi Arabia, Deadline reported.

Based on a true story, epic film “Antara” will follow Antara ibn Shaddad, a slave in the sixth century who won his freedom and became a knight and one of the most famous poets in ancient Arabia.

The film will be set against the backdrop of the Neom region in northwest Saudi Arabia and is co-produced by writer and producer Alexander Amartei.

“Bringing the story of Antara ibn Shaddad to the big screen and the masses is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue his legend,” said West in a statement. “The opportunity to film in the homeland of the Banu Abs tribe means we will keep true to the piece whilst helping to grow the emerging film industry in the region.”

Topics: Simon West Antara Con Air

