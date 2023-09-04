You are here

China's Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. (File/Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. (File/Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago

China's Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
  • G20 leaders are meeting in New Delhi this weekend
  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend in Xi’s absence
Updated 21 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip this week’s G20 Summit in New Delhi, Beijing announced on Monday, in what is seen as a setback for India’s presidency of the major forum for the world’s biggest economies.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Premier Li Qiang will be attending the meeting of global leaders in New Delhi on Sept. 9 and 10, without mentioning Xi. 

“Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, said during a press conference in Beijing. 

“The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events,” she added. “We are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success and contribute to the steady recovery of the global economy and sustainable development.” 

Xi’s likely absence will be the first time China’s top leader has skipped a G20 summit and is seen as a setback to India’s presidency of the grouping this year. 

“Xi opting out of G20 is a setback,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English fortnightly Hard News, told Arab News. 

“The credibility of the discussion would be hurt as China is a big power and you can’t talk about the world economy and other issues without their presence.” 

With Xi’s expected absence, China appears reluctant to endorse India’s global ambitions. 

“It’s not like Beijing does not see value in the grouping, but it does not want to be seen endorsing India as a leader of the Global South, which is how the Indian government has pitched its G20 presidency,” Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies and chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Studies programmes in Takshashila Institution, told Arab News. 

Indrani Bagchi, senior diplomatic editor at the Aspen Global Leadership Network, said that Xi’s absence at an important gathering for world leaders may risk China’s stance at the global stage. 

“It reflects very poorly on China’s own approach to the world,” Bagchi told Arab News. “Not showing up, for the second largest economy of the world — that does not reflect well on China.” 

Topics: G20 India China Chinese President Xi Jinping

Biden 'disappointed' that China's President Xi will skip G20 summit in India
World
Biden 'disappointed' that China's President Xi will skip G20 summit in India
Amnesty calls for action on rights in China's Xinjiang
World
Amnesty calls for action on rights in China's Xinjiang

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
  • French government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools
  • Move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: French authorities were on Monday imposing a newly-announced ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools, with over 500 establishments under scrutiny as children across the country returned to class.
The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.
The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.
“Things are going well this morning. There is no incident for the moment, we will continue all day to be vigilant so that the students understand the meaning of this rule,” said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne as she visited a school in northern France.
But she added that there was a “certain number” of schools where girls had arrived wearing an abaya.
“Some young girls agreed to remove it. For the others, we will have discussions with them, and use educational approaches to explain that there is a law that is being applied,” she added.
The hard-left has accused the government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron of trying with the abaya ban to compete with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and shifting further to the right.
Education Minister Gabriel Attal told RTL radio that authorities had identified 513 schools that could be affected by the ban at the start of the school year.
There are around 45,000 schools in France, with 12 million pupils going back to school on Monday.
He said work had been done ahead of the start of the school year to see in which schools this could present a problem, adding that trained school inspectors would be placed in certain schools.
Attal however said he was against imposing a ban on parents wearing clothes that had religious significance when they accompanied their children on school outings.
“There is a difference between what happens in school and what happens outside school. What matters to me is what happens in school,” he said.
Some leading figures on the right have called on the government to make children wear school uniform in state schools and Attal said he would announce a uniform trial in the autumn.
“I am not sure it’s a miracle solution that will solve all school problems. But I think it merits testing,” he added.
A law introduced in March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas – a long, baggy garment worn to comply with Islamic beliefs on modest dress – occupied a grey area and had faced no outright ban until now.

Topics: abaya France

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
World
France to ban wearing abayas in schools: Education minister
French abaya ban in schools draws applause, criticism
World
French abaya ban in schools draws applause, criticism

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation
  • Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony
  • State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armored personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

LIBREVILLE: The leader of a coup that ousted Gabon’s President Ali Bongo was sworn in as interim president and cheered by jubilant supporters on Monday in a televised ceremony designed to cast the military as liberators of an oppressed society.
In West and Central Africa’s eighth coup in three years, army officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.
Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony, and again just after he was sworn in by a panel of constitutional court judges.
State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armored personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment.
In a speech, Nguema proposed reforms including a new constitution to be adopted by referendum, new electoral and penal codes, and measures to prioritize local banks and companies for economic development. He also said political exiles would be welcomed back and political prisoners freed.
Repeatedly interrupted by cheers, he described the coup, which ended the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power in the oil-producing country, as a moment of national liberation and a manifestation of God’s will.
“When the people are crushed by their leaders ... it’s the army that gives them back their dignity,” he said. “People of Gabon, today the times of happiness that our ancestors dreamt of are finally coming.”
Several figures from Bongo’s government, including the vice president and prime minister, attended the ceremony.
Bongo himself remains under house arrest. He was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did too little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth with the country’s 2.3 million people.

Pledge to return power to civilians
Nguema reiterated that his administration would organize free and fair elections, though he gave no timetable.
“After this transition ... we intend to return power to civilians by organizing new elections that will be free, transparent, credible and peaceful,” he said.
Previously, Nguema had said the junta would proceed “quickly but surely,” but cautioned that too much haste could lead to elections that lack credibility.
The coup had drawn cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville but condemnation from abroad.
Leaders of the Central African regional bloc ECCAS are due to meet in person on Monday to discuss their response. Last week they urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order.
Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of the Aug. 26 election, has called on the international community to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.
Members of Alternance 2023 met Nguema on Sunday for talks, a source in the alliance told Reuters, without sharing further details.
Gabon’s international bonds continued to claw back ground after their sharp tumble last Wednesday. The 2025 bond recorded the biggest gains, up 1.8 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb data.
However, the bonds which are trading between 91.3 cents from 2024 maturities and 74 cents for issues coming due in 2031, are still down around 5 cents from their pre-coup levels.

Topics: Gabon

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure
World
Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure
This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
World
Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
  • Biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.
Zelensky said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Update Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv. (File/AFP)
World
Ukraine's Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP
World
Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP

Turkiye’s Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas

Turkiye’s Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

Turkiye’s Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas

Turkiye’s Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas
  • Russia quit the Ukraine grain export deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkiye
  • Russian leader: Moscow open about discussions on the grain deal
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, aiming to persuade him to return to a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis.

Russia quit the deal in July — a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye — complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Putin told Erdogan they would discuss the Ukraine crisis and that Moscow was open about discussions on the grain deal.

Erdogan previously played a significant role in convincing Putin to stick with the deal.

“We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success,” Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said in an interview on A Haber television channel.

Erdogan’s top economic policymakers are visiting Russia for meetings on Monday, a Turkish official who requested anonymity told Reuters. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Hafize Gaye Erkan, the central bank governor, will attend meetings.

Putin told Erdogan things were moving ahead in the energy sphere with Turkiye and Erdogan said talks between the two countries’ central banks would be important.

The grain deal was aimed at getting grain from Ukraine to world markets through the Black Sea and easing a global food crisis that the United Nations said had been worsened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s key agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets.

Putin has said Russia could return to the grain deal if the West fulfils a separate memorandum agreed with the United Nations at the same time to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has said restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have hindered shipments.

Ahead of the Erdogan talks, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine’s major grain exporting ports.

Romania denied a Ukrainian statement that Russian drones fell and detonated on the NATO member’s territory.

UN PROPOSAL

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving the deal.

One of Moscow’s main demands is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to be reconnected to the SWIFT international payments system. The EU cut it off in June 2022 as part of sweeping sanctions imposed in response to the invasion.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday that things that were implied by the agreement had not been implemented last time, without specifying. In its report on the Erdogan meeting, Russian state television said promises made to Russia must be implemented.

Russia has blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports since it invaded its neighbor, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of the UN-backed deal, which allowed Ukraine to export tens of millions of metric tons of produce.

In response, Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria. On Sunday a third vessel, the Liberia-flagged Anna-Theresa, exited the Black Sea via Istanbul through the corridor.

Russia has also been discussing a Putin initiative to supply up to 1 million tons of Russian grain to Turkiye at reduced prices for subsequent processing at Turkish plants and shipping to countries most in need.

For Russia, Erdogan is a key broker — and one respected personally by Putin. It is their first in-person meeting since October.

Topics: Russia Turkiye Grain deal

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2023.
World
Moscow sees no sign of new guarantees on grain deal, Lavrov says
Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs
World
Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
Updated 04 September 2023
AP

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI

Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
  • The hardest part for many amputees is learning to live with the pain — pain from the prosthesis, pain from the injury itself, pain from the lingering effects of the blast shockwave
  • Rudneva estimated that 20,000 Ukrainians have endured at least one amputation since the war began
Updated 04 September 2023
AP

LVIV: The small band of soldiers gather outside to share cigarettes and war stories, sometimes casually and sometimes with a degree of testiness over recollections made unreliable by their last day fighting, the day the war took away their limbs.
Some clearly remember the moment they were hit by anti-tank mines, aerial bombs, a missile, a shell. For others, the gaps in their memories loom large.
Vitaliy Bilyak’s skinny body is a web of scars that end with an amputation above the knee. During six weeks in a coma, Bilyak underwent over 10 surgeries, including his jaw, hand, and heel, to recover from injuries he received April 22 driving over a pair of anti-tank mines.
“When I woke up, I felt like I was born again and returned from the afterlife,” said Bilyak, who is just beginning his path to rehabilitation. He does not yet know when he’ll receive a prosthesis, which must be fitted individually to each patient.
Ukraine is facing a future with upward of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. Europe has experienced nothing like it since World War I, and the United States not since the Civil War.
Mykhailo Yurchuk, a paratrooper, was wounded in the first weeks of the war near the city of Izium. His comrades loaded him onto a ladder and walked for an hour to safety. All he could think about at the time, he said, was ending it all with a grenade. A medic refused to leave his side and held his hand the entire time as he fell unconscious.
When he awoke in an intensive care unit the medic was still there.
“Thank you for holding my hand,” Yurchuk told him.
“Well, I was afraid you’d pull the pin,” the medic replied. Yurchuk’s left arm was gone below the elbow and his right leg above the knee.
In the 18 months since, Yurchuk has regained his equilibrium, both mentally and physically. He met the woman who would become his wife at the rehabilitation hospital, where she was a volunteer. And he now cradles their infant daughter and takes her for walks without the slightest hesitation. His new hand and leg are in stark black.
Yurchuk has himself become the chief motivator for new arrivals from the front, pushing them as they heal from their wounds and teaching them as they learn to live and move with their new disabilities. That kind of connection will need to be replicated across Ukraine, formally and informally, for thousands of amputees.
“Their whole locomotive system has to be reoriented. They have a whole redistribution of weight. That’s a really complicated adjustment to make and it needs to be made with another human being,” said Dr. Emily Mayhew, a medical historian at Imperial College who specializes in blast injuries.
There are not nearly enough prosthetic specialists in Ukraine to handle the growing need, said Olha Rudneva, the head of the Superhumans center for rehabilitating Ukrainian military amputees. Before the war, she said, only five people in all of Ukraine had formal rehabilitation training for people with arm or hand amputations, which in normal circumstances are less common than legs and feet as those sometimes are amputated due to complications with diabetes or other illnesses.
Rudneva estimated that 20,000 Ukrainians have endured at least one amputation since the war began. The government does not say how many of those are soldiers, but blast injuries are among the most common in a war with a long front line.
Rehabilitation centers Unbroken and Superhumans provide prostheses for Ukrainian soldiers with funds provided by donor countries, charity organizations and private Ukrainian companies.
“Some donors are not willing to provide military aid to Ukraine but are willing to fund humanitarian projects,” said Rudneva.
Some of the men undergoing rehabilitation regret they’re now out of the war, including Yurchuk and Valentyn Lytvynchuk.
Lytvynchuk, a former battalion commander, draws strength from his family, especially his 4-year-old daughter who etched a unicorn on his prosthetic leg.
He headed recently to a military training ground to see what he could still do.
“I realized it’s unrealistic. I can jump into a trench, but I need four-wheel drive to get out of it. And when I move ‘fast’ a child could catch me,” he said. Then, after a moment, he added: “Plus, the prosthesis falls off.”
The hardest part for many amputees is learning to live with the pain — pain from the prosthesis, pain from the injury itself, pain from the lingering effects of the blast shockwave, said Mayhew, who has spoken with several hundred military amputees over the course of her career. Many are dealing with disfigurement and the ensuing cosmetic surgeries.
“That comorbidity of PTSD and blast injury and pain — those are very difficult to unpick,” she said. “When people have a physical injury and they have a psychological injury that goes with it, those things can never be separated. ”
For the severely injured, rehabilitation could take longer than the war ultimately lasts.
The cosmetic surgeries are crucial to allowing the soldiers to feel comfortable in society. Many are so disfigured that it’s all they believe anyone sees in them.
“We don’t have a year, two,” said Dr. Natalia Komashko, a facial surgeon. “We need to do this as if it was due yesterday.”.
Bilyak, the soldier who drove over anti-tank mines, still sometimes finds himself dreaming of battle.
“I’m lying alone in the ward on the bed, and people I don’t know come to me. I realize they’re Russians and they start shooting me point-blank in the head with pistols, rifles,” he recounted. “They start getting nervous because they’re running out of bullets, and I’m alive, I show them the middle finger and laugh at them.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
World
Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
World
Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans

China's Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs
UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs
Pakistani, Saudi forces conclude counterterrorism exercise
Pakistani and Saudi military personnel attend the closing ceremony of a Pakistani-Saudi joint counterterrorism exercise.
Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

