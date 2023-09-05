You are here

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Uruguay national soccer team coach Marcelo Bielsa during a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturda. Uruguay will face Chile in a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. (AP)
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
  • Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad
  • 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sept. 12
AP

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Uruguay’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa left veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez out of his squad Monday for the first two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sept. 12.

Cavani and Suarez are both 36 and are playing for South American clubs now. Cavani is at Boca Juniors in Argentina and Suarez plays for Gremio in Brazil.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is expected to lead Uruguay’s attack.

Bielsa also included two strikers playing in the MLS — Orlando City’s Facundo Torres and Los Angeles FC’s Cristian Olivera.

URUGUAY SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon) and Santiago Mele (Junior Barranquilla)

Defenders: Santiago Bueno (Girona), Bruno Mendez (Corinthians), Sebastian Cacares (América de Mexico), Puma Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matías Viña (Sassuolo), and Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar).

Midfielders: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Felipe Carballo (Gremio), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), and Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate).

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Brian Rodríguez (América de Mexico), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), Maxi Gómez (Cadiz), and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool).

Topics: Uruguay

Saudi and Iranian clubs to resume home-and-away matches, AFC confirms
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Iranian clubs to resume home-and-away matches, AFC confirms
  • Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic relations and agreed to reopen their embassies in a China-brokered deal signed in March
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached a “groundbreaking” deal to resume home-and-away football matches between club sides after seven years of competing in neutral venues, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

The move by the two countries’ football federations would contribute to “fostering closer ties between their respective footballing communities, allowing clubs to host matches on their home turf and visiting the respective away stadiums, creating a more engaging and exciting experience for the fans and players alike,” the AFC said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic relations and agreed to reopen their embassies in a China-brokered deal signed in March.

Matches between the two national teams as well as club sides from the two countries have been played on neutral ground since 2016 when relations broke down following an AFC decision, which it described at the time as “most unfortunate.”

The AFC Champions League season is due to start on September 18, with Al-Nassr and their Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo facing Iran’s Persepolis in the opening round.

Saudi club Al-Ittihad are scheduled to play Iran’s Sepahan on October 2, and Saudi club Al Hilal are scheduled to meet Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran on October 3.

* With AFP

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Iran AFC AFC Champions League

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Arab News

Riyadh: Speculation over Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool continued Monday as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Roshn transfer deadline approached – despite Jurgen Klopp saying the Egyptian was not for sale.

The transfer window closed before the weekend in England with a whopping $2.98 billion spent in the Premier League.

But Saudi teams have until Thursday, Sept. 7 to seal their deals.

Al-Ittihad could potentially increase their previously rejected offer for Salah, of  £189.5 million.

This is despite Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp insisting that the 31-year-old is not for sale and reports that Salah told teammates he intended to stay.

The next transfer window for the men’s game is on Jan. 1 to 30 in the Kingdom according to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation website.

Topics: Mo Salah

Qualifying matches for AFC U23 Asian Cup begin today
Updated 04 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Qualifying matches for AFC U23 Asian Cup begin today
  • Saudi Arabia hope to qualify for continental contest and defend title next year in Qatar from April 15 to May 3
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Fifty-five teams are set to start the qualifying competition today for the AFC U23 Asian Cup finals, which will be hosted by Qatar from April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The qualifiers, from Sept. 4 to 12, 2023, will see the teams divided into 11 groups. The winner of each group, along with the four best second-placed teams, will qualify for the finals. Qatar will automatically qualify for next year’s event as hosts.

Teams including Saudi Arabia, the defending champions, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Palestine will seek to secure their spots in the continental event, and qualify for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Some teams in the region are hoping that home-ground advantage will help their qualifying hopes, including Bahrain in Group 4, Jordan in Group 1, Saudi Arabia in Group 10, and Kuwait in Group 6.

Seven other countries hosting qualifying matches are China, Indonesia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

In the previous edition of the tournament held in June last year, Saudi Arabia won the title after defeating the host nation, Uzbekistan.

Here are the groups for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers:

Group 1: Jordan (host), Syria, Oman, Brunei.

Group 2: South Korea (host), Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar.

Group 3: Vietnam (host), Singapore, Yemen, Guam.

Group 4: Japan, Bahrain (host), Palestine, Pakistan.

Group 5: Uzbekistan (host), Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan.

Group 6: Iraq, Kuwait (host), East Timor, Macau.

Group 7: UAE, India, Maldives, China (host).

Group 8: Thailand (host), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines.

Group 9: Australia, Tajikistan (host), Laos, North Korea.

Group 10: Saudi Arabia (host), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia.

Group 11: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (host), Chinese Taipei.

Topics: football

Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league
Updated 04 September 2023
AP

Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league
  • Mbappe has looked sharp since returning to the side following a transfer standoff
  • PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rivals Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leader Monaco
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s two goals put him top of the French league’s scoring charts as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at struggling Lyon on Sunday for their biggest success of the season under new coach Luis Enrique.

The glossy-looking result should not disguise the poor quality of defending champion PSG’s opponent. PSG’s first goal was a carelessly conceded penalty, two were counterattacks and the other was a goalmouth scramble.

All of PSG’s goals came in the first half against a dismal Lyon side. Captain Corentin Tolisso had complained about his team’s performance last weekend, but failed to control a pass from his own goalkeeper and then clumsily hacked down PSG’s Manuel Ugarte for a clear penalty. Mbappe struck it cleanly down the middle past Portugal goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the fourth minute, even though Lopes got a leg to it.

After right back Achraf Hakimi bundled in a cross that Lyon’s defense failed to deal with in the 20th, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and Mbappé finished clinically from fast breaks.

Mbappe has looked sharp since returning to the side following a transfer standoff. The France star’s five goals puts him one ahead of Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, a consistent rival for the top scorer award in recent seasons, and Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed.

PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rivals Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leader Monaco, which has 10 points and a healthy 13 goals.

Despite PSG’s threat going forward, their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had already made four good saves by the time Tolisso’s penalty reduced the arrears to 4-1 in the 74th, and new signing Ousmane Dembélé squandered numerous chances for PSG with erratic shooting.

Winger Bradley Barcola got a hostile reception from home fans when he came on later in the second half, after joining PSG from Lyon near the end of the transfer window.

Seven-time champions Lyon were once a serious rival for PSG but are in crisis and in last place with only one point. Fans displayed a derogatory banner telling coach Laurent Blanc — formerly in charge of France and PSG — to fight harder or resign.

Elsewhere, an early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give sixth-place Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

The Turkiye midfielder struck a hard left-foot shot into the bottom corner after only two minutes for his first goal of the season.

Southern club Nice got its first win when they beat Strasbourg 2-0 at home. Right back Youcef Atal controlled a high pass before hitting a fine curling shot in first-half stoppage time, and striker Terem Moffi dinked the ball over goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 75th.

In other matches, Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 home draw with Clermont, who equalized through central defender Florent Ogier.

Promoted Le Havre secured its first win of the campaign after beating Lorient 3-0 and Metz, which also went up last season, was held 2-2 by visiting Reims.

Topics: Ligue 1 PSG Kylian Mbappé Lyon

Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna
Updated 04 September 2023
AP

Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna
  • Lewandowski’s winner came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Ávila equalized for Osasuna
  • Cristian “Portu” Portugues scored an 88th-minute winner to give Girona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in his first game since returning to his former club
AP

BARCELONA: For a second straight game, Robert Lewandowski came to Barcelona’s rescue after he earned and converted an 86th-minute penalty to grab a 2-1 win for Barcelona at Osasuna on Sunday.

Lewandowski’s winner came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Ávila equalized for Osasuna. Barcelona defender Jules Koundé headed in the opening goal in first-half injury time.

Barcelona’s win kept them two points behind Spanish league leaders Real Madrid after four rounds.

Lewandowski also scored the winner for Barcelona in a 4-3 thriller at Villarreal last weekend.

“He is a natural-born scorer,” coach Xavi Hernández said about Lewandowski, who helped Barcelona recover the league title last year after he arrived from Bayern Munich.

“Maybe he didn’t have that many touches today, but even if he hadn’t scored, it would have been a great game by him,” Xavi said. “His goals have given us back-to-back wins.”

The game in Pamplona included the debuts of João Cancelo and João Felix as second-half substitutes. The Portugal players joined Barcelona on loan deals just before the close of the summer transfer window on Friday night.

Osasuna played the final minutes with 10 men after Alejandro Catena earned a red card for his foul on Lewandowski with only goalkeeper Aitor Fernández to beat. Lewandowski’s goal from the resulting penalty was his second of the season.

For Xavi, the win was not pretty but it was well earned at Osasuna, a team which reached the Copa del Rey final last season and whose physical style puts most visitors to the test.

“We didn’t play our best game, and in some stages we weren’t patient enough or able to create scoring chances,” Xavi said. “(But) the truth is the team worked hard. Today we put on our work clothes. We knew how to dig in and get the win.”

Koundé broke through in first-half injury time when he brushed off his marker and headed a corner kick by Ilkay Gundogan inside the far post and out of reach of Fernández.

Cancelo made his first appearance as a substitute just two days after he joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester City. The right back replaced Sergi Roberto with just over half an hour to go.

Shortly after, Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate renewed his entire attack, sending on Chimy, Ante Budimir and Kike Barja. The hosts soon pressed Barcelona into defending its area.

Chimy’s equalizer was similar to so many goals scored by fellow Argentine Lionel Messi for Barcelona. Apparently well marked by Alejandro Balde outside the area, Chimy sped from right to left along the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed strike that curled around a group of defenders and went in off the post.

After Chimy’s goal, Félix, who arrived from Atletico Madrid, went on with 10-plus minutes remaining.

Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong linked up in time to pull out the win. De Jong, who had started the game with a shot off the post, met a run by Lewandowski with a long ball that the Poland striker used one touch to control — just before he tumbled when Catena yanked his arm.

“We played a great game,” Arrasate said. “It is too bad that we can’t show anything for it. But this is the way forward.”

Central defender Iñigo Martínez also made his Barcelona debut in the final moments of the game. The former Athletic Bilbao player had been injured since signing for Barcelona this summer as a free agent.

Sixteen-year-old Yamine Lamal made a third consecutive start for Barcelona. On Friday the teenager was called up for Spain’s national team for the first time for upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

ATLETICO GAME POSTPONED

Atletico Madrid’s home game against Sevilla scheduled for Sunday was postponed ahead of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain, the Spanish league said.

The Spanish league said it postponed the match after considering the warnings from Spain’s national weather service and the recommendation of Madrid’s municipal government.

WELCOME BACK

Cristian “Portu” Portugues scored an 88th-minute winner to give Girona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in his first game since returning to his former club.

The forward, who signed for Girona on Friday, had played for the Catalan club from 2016 to 2019 before stints with Real Sociedad and Getafe.

The undefeated Girona is the early surprise of the league and is level on points with Barcelona. Besides Las Palmas, Girona beat Sevilla and Getafe, and drew against Sociedad.

Also, Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 at Mallorca.

Topics: La Liga Robert Lewandowski Osasuna Barcelona FC

