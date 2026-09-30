COPENHAGEN: Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal’s training camp after a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve ⁠of their Nations ⁠League match against Denmark.

“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with ⁠the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that he would tell Portuguese fans “the truth ⁠about ⁠the reasons behind my departure” in due course.

The Portugal squad later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo and without Jesus, with the whereabouts of both still unknown.

The veteran coach had said earlier that Ronaldo, who spent the entire match on the bench against Norway on Sunday, would not start Thursday’s Nations League clash away to Denmark either.

“If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays,” he said, before adding regarding Ronaldo: “If I need him, he’ll come on. If I don’t need him, he won’t.”

At 41, Ronaldo announced this summer that this season would “probably (be) my last year in football”.

He is Portugal’s leading goalscorer and most capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.