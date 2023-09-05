Malawi president affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

RIYADH: Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera affirmed his country’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 on Tuesday.
During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan in Lilongwe, Chakwera also welcomed the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit that will be held in the Kingdom later this year.
Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo reaffirmed Lilongwe’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the World Expo in Riyadh during a press conference.
Kattan also conveyed a verbal message to the president from King Salman related to relations between Saudi Arabia and Malawi and ways to enhance joint cooperation.
Heritage Commission scheme opens world of archaeology for young Saudis
The commission said that children, through the “Once Upon a Time” corner, view a scene that simplifies the concept of archaeology and shows the great value of ancient civilizations, and their unique and precious heritage
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission in Abha recently concluded the Little Explorer initiative — a national scheme designed to inspire the next generation’s curiosity and interest in the region’s heritage and archaeological discoveries.
The program, which is being held around Saudi Arabia, aims to educate children in antiquities and explore the history of the Kingdom and its civilizations in a fun and informative manner.
The Heritage Commission told Arab News that the Little Explorer initiative was launched by Prince Badr bin Abdullah, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission’s board of directors, in March 2022.
The scheme targets young children and youth in all regions of the Kingdom, to prepare a generation that understands the importance of heritage and involve them in archaeological excavations.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The first stage of Little Explorer initiative targets children aged six to 12.
• The ‘Excavation Simulation’ teaches children how to discover and extract antiquities using specialized field tools.
• The second stage targets students aged 13 to 17.
• Initiative involves seven school field trips to six archaeological sites across the Kingdom.
The commission added that the activities are divided into two main stages. The first stage targets children aged six to 12 and is held in a number of commercial centers in 10 regions of the Kingdom.
It involves various events, including guidance on methods of discovering, extracting, documenting and restoring antiquities, as well as preserving archaeological collections using simplified scientific methods, accompanied by entertainment. It aims to build a relationship between children and antiquities, link them to their history and develop their spirit of teamwork.
The commission said that children, through the “Once Upon a Time” corner, view a scene that simplifies the concept of archaeology and shows the great value of ancient civilizations, and their unique and precious heritage. It also reinforces in children the importance of the Kingdom’s archaeological sites.
The “Interactive Glasses” section uses virtual reality glasses to allow children to explore a three-dimensional map of the Kingdom, through which they can learn about 10 significant archaeological sites.
In the “Earth Layers” corner, children learn about the internal structure of land layers. They can simulate layers of the earth using sand and clay to better understand the excavation process.
The “Excavation Simulation” corner provides children with a practical application of archaeological excavation in virtual archaeological sites that simulate real locations throughout the Kingdom. The simulation teaches children how to discover and extract antiquities using specialized field tools.
In the “Registration of Antiquities” corner, children learn how to maintain and restore antiquities, and how to transport and preserve them.
In the “Satisfy Your Curiosity about Antiquities” section, children can ask an expert archaeologist any questions they have.
After that, children move to the “Write Your Name in Musnad Script” corner to learn about ancient writing scripts. A photograph opportunity commemorates the day for the participants.
The commission said that the second stage of the activities targets students aged 13 to 17, and involves seven school field trips to six archaeological sites across the Kingdom. An archaeological expert at each site introduces the students to the history of the location, its archaeological significance and the most prominent events that took place at the site.
Learning about the Kingdom’s history and archaeological value enhances national belonging among students.
The initiative is part of efforts by the commission to increase children’s awareness of cultural heritage, strengthen their relationship with their homeland, encourage the preservation of heritage and antiquities, and develop their spirit of creativity.
For updates and more information, visit @MOCHeritage on X.
Baha's natural museum of rock formations, caves date from dawn of time
“The wonderful shapes formed over millions of years have given visitors and tourists the opportunity to imagine themselves travelling through the ages as the mountain was formed"
Arab News
RIYADH: The stunning topography of Shada Al-Asfal mountain in Baha’s Al-Makhwah governorate tells the story of a region dating back millions of years.
Nasser Al-Shadwi, a local historian, said the area’s unusual rock formations were the result of constant erosion.
He said: “The formations attract those interested in science and geology. Baha is rich in locations for scientific tourism.
“The wonderful shapes formed over millions of years have given visitors and tourists the opportunity to imagine themselves travelling through the ages as the mountain was formed.
Nasser Al-Shadwi, Local historian
“According to a geological study, Shada mountain is about 763 million years old. It marks the beginning of creation through a long, imaginative cosmic journey over millions of years, resulting in the wonderful formations we witness today.”
Many rock surfaces are etched with Talmudic writings, inscriptions, and drawings, some up to 4,000 years old, and several caves have been turned into popular tourist attractions. The area is also well known for the cultivation of Shadwi coffee.
The mountain is around 1,700 meters above sea level, and its smooth rocks give it a pale blue color.
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to start his mission, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Upon his arrival in the Iranian capital, Al-Anazi said the directives of the Saudi leadership emphasize the importance of strengthening relations and intensifying communication and meetings between the Kingdom and Iran.
He added that the Kingdom seeks to move relations between the two neighboring countries to broader horizons considering they possess economic components, natural resources, and advantages that contribute to enhancing aspects of development, prosperity, stability and security in the region and for the common benefit of the two countries and their peoples.
The ambassador stressed that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 represents a road map that reflects all aspects of cooperation that can be built upon to enhance it according to a strategic perspective that establishes the principles of good neighborliness, understanding, purposeful dialogue, and respect to enhance mutual trust between the two countries.
Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in March to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies following years of tensions between the two countries.
Mongolia’s president receives Saudi minister in Ulaanbaatar
Khurelsukh sent his greetings to the king and crown prince
Arab News
ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh recently received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, at the Presidential Palace in the capital Ulaanbaatar.
They reviewed bilateral ties during the meeting.
The prince conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their wishes for Mongolia’s further progress and prosperity.
Khurelsukh sent his greetings to the king and crown prince.
In a separate meeting, Prince Turki had talks with Mongolia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Battsetseg Batmunkh on ways to improve bilateral relations.