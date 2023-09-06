UAE FM, EU envoy discuss cooperation

You are here

UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and EU special envoy for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio. (WAM)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

  • The two discussed the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 as well as UAE-European cooperation on climate data
LONDON: The UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received the EU Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio reviewed friendly relations between the UAE and EU countries and ways to boost cooperation in several sectors, including economics, trade, investment, energy and climate.

The pair also discussed the UAE’s preparations to host the UN’s Climate Change Conference (COP28), which begins on Nov. 30 in Expo City Dubai, as well as UAE-European cooperation on climate data.

Di Maio lauded the distinguished relations between the UAE and EU countries. He wished the UAE success in hosting COP28, which he said would help create a qualitative shift in global climate action.

The officials also discussed current regional and global events.

Di Maio had on Monday met Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

The former Italian foreign minister was on May 15 appointed as the first EU special envoy for the Gulf to strengthen ties with the region.

 

Jordan downs meth-loaded drone flying from Syria

Jordan downs meth-loaded drone flying from Syria
  • This is the ninth drug-laden drone shot down by Jordanian authorities this year
LONDON: Jordanian authorities shot down a drone laden with crystal meth making its way from Syria, Jordan’s Armed Forces said in a statement on Monday.

In the ninth incident of its kind this year, Jordanian border guards and the counternarcotics officials thwarted the drone’s attempt to smuggle the drugs through Jordan’s northern border.

With war-torn Syria emerging as a major center for a lucrative drug trade, Jordan has become a primary transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states for the Syrian-manufactured amphetamine, Captagon.

“The Jordanian Armed Forces continue to deal with force and commitment with any threat on the border and any attempts to destabilize the country and terrorize its citizens,” said a Jordanian military source, according to the army’s statement.

Across its 375 km desert border with Syria, Jordan has seen hundreds of attempts to smuggle narcotics since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011. Last month alone, three drug-laden drones flying from Syria were intercepted by the Jordanian authorities.

Jordanian authorities have accused members of the Syrian regime and allied Iranian militias of involvement in smuggling operations across the border.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Former Mossad chief says Israel is enforcing apartheid system in West Bank

Former Mossad chief says Israel is enforcing apartheid system in West Bank
  • Tamir Pardo becomes latest former senior official to conclude that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank amounts to apartheid
HERZLIYA, Israel: A former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Israel is enforcing an apartheid system in the West Bank, joining a tiny but growing list of retired officials to endorse an idea that remains largely on the fringes of Israeli discourse and international diplomacy.
Tamir Pardo becomes the latest former senior official to have concluded that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank amounts to apartheid, a reference to the system of racial separation in South Africa that ended in 1994.
Leading rights groups in Israel and abroad and Palestinians have accused Israel and its 56-year occupation of the West Bank of morphing into an apartheid system that they say gives Palestinians second-class status and is designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
A handful of former Israeli leaders, diplomats and security men have warned that Israel risks becoming an apartheid state, but Pardo’s language was even more blunt.
“There is an apartheid state here,” Tamir Pardo said in an interview. “In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state.”
Given Pardo’s background, the comments carry special weight in security-obsessed Israel.
Pardo, who served as head of Israel’s clandestine spy agency from 2011-2016, wouldn’t say if he held the same beliefs while heading the Mossad. But he said that he believed among the country’s most pressing issues was the Palestinians — above Iran’s nuclear program, seen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an existential threat.
Pardo said that as Mossad chief, he repeatedly warned Netanyahu that he needed to decide what Israel’s borders were, or risk the destruction of a state for the Jews.
In the past year, Pardo has become an outspoken critic against Netanyahu and his government’s push to reshape the judicial system, slamming his old boss for steps he said would lead Israel to become a dictatorship. His candid evaluation Wednesday of Israel’s military occupation is rare among leaders of the grassroots protest movement against the judicial overhaul, which has largely avoided talk of the occupation out of concern that it might scare away more nationalist supporters.
Pardo’s remarks, and the overhaul, come as Israel’s far-right government, which is made up of ultranationalist parties who support annexing the West Bank, is working to entrench Israel’s hold on the territory. Some ministers have pledged to double the number of settlers currently living in the West Bank, which stands at a half-million.
In apartheid South Africa, a system based on white supremacy and racial segregation was in place from 1948 until 1994. The rights groups have based their conclusions on Israel on international conventions like the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. It defines apartheid as “an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group.”
Pardo said Israeli citizens can get into a car and drive wherever they want, excluding the blockaded Gaza Strip, but that Palestinians can’t drive everywhere. He said that his views on the system in the West Bank were “not extreme. It’s a fact.”
Israelis are barred from entering Palestinian areas of the West Bank, but can drive across Israel and throughout the 60 percent of the West Bank that Israel controls. Palestinians need permission from Israel to enter the country and often must pass through military checkpoints to move within the West Bank.
Rights groups point to discriminatory policies within Israel and in annexed east Jerusalem, Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by the Hamas militant group since 2007, and its occupation of the West Bank. Israel exerts overall control of the territory, maintains a two-tier legal system and is building and expanding Jewish settlements that most of the international community considers illegal.
Israel rejects any allegation of apartheid and says its own Arab citizens enjoy equal rights. Israel granted limited autonomy to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank, at the height of the peace process in the 1990s and withdrew its soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005. It says the West Bank is disputed territory and that its fate should be determined in negotiations.
Pardo warned that if Israel doesn’t set borders between it and the Palestinians, Israel’s existence as a Jewish state will be in danger.
Experts predict Arabs will outnumber Jews in Israel plus the areas it captured in 1967 — the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Continued occupation could force Israel into a hard choice: Formalize Jewish minority rule over disenfranchised Palestinians — or give them the right to vote and potentially end the Zionist dream of a Jewish homeland in historic Palestine.
“Israel needs to decide what it wants. A country that has no border has no boundaries,” Pardo said.

A four-story apartment building collapses in Egypt’s capital and at least 4 are killed

A four-story apartment building collapses in Egypt’s capital and at least 4 are killed
CAIRO: A four-story apartment building collapsed Wednesday in the Egyptian capital, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said, as rescuers continued to search through the rubble.
Cairo’s governate said in a statement that the building collapse occurred in the Hadaeq el-Qubbah neighborhood, roughly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the city center. At least three others were injured, it said.
It’s unclear what caused the collapse. Egypt’s public prosecutor was investigating the incident, Cairo’s governate said.
In a separate statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity said it would give 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,941) to the families of the dead.
Fatal building collapses are common in Egypt. In recent years, the government has tried to crack down on illegal buildings after decades of lax enforcement. Authorities are also building new cities and neighborhoods to rehouse those living in areas that are at risk of collapse.
Many cities across the country still have large swaths of unlicensed apartment blocks and shantytowns in breach of building regulations.
In July, 12 people were killed when a different five-story building collapsed in Hadaeq el-Qubbah. At least six people died when cooking gas cylinders packed into the basement of a apartment block in the northern city of Damanhour exploded in February.

More than 5 million people displaced by monthslong conflict in Sudan, UN agency says

More than 5 million people displaced by monthslong conflict in Sudan, UN agency says
  • International Organization for Migration over 4 million people have been internally displaced by the conflict while another 1.1 million fled to neighboring countries
CAIRO: More than 5 million people have now been displaced by the monthslong fighting in Sudan, the United Nations’ migration agency said Wednesday as clashes between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force show no sign of easing.
According to the International Organization for Migration, over 4 million people have been internally displaced since the conflicted erupted in mid-April while another 1.1 million have fled to neighboring countries. More than 750,000 have traveled to either Egypt or Chad, the agency said.
International efforts to mediate the conflict have so far failed. There have been at least nine cease-fire agreements since the outbreak and all have broken down.
Sudan was plunged into chaos almost five months ago when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated into open warfare.
The fighting has reduced Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield, with neither side managing to gain control of the city.
Meanwhile, in the western Darfur region — the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s — the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the UN
Formal peace negations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s coastal town of Jeddah were adjourned in late June with both mediators publicly calling out the RSF and the army for continually violating truces they had agreed to.

Kurdish-led forces ‘end military operations’ in east Syria

Kurdish-led forces ‘end military operations’ in east Syria
  • The violence started when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on August 27 detained the Arab chief Ahmad Al-Khabil
Beirut: US-backed, Kurdish-led forces in Syria declared the “end of military operations” in the country’s east Wednesday after days of clashes with local Arab tribes left at least 90 people dead.
The violence started when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on August 27 detained the Arab chief Ahmad Al-Khabil, who headed the affiliated Deir Ezzor Military Council.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told AFP on Wednesday that “military operations in Dhiban have ended,” although SDF forces were still searching districts of the town for remaining enemy fighters.
“Neighbourhoods are being searched for armed groups coming from the western bank of the Euphrates,” Shami added.
The clashes had rocked Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly fighters but also nine civilians, said the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Control of the province is split between the SDF to the east of the Euphrates river and Iran-backed Syrian government forces and their proxies to the west.
The violence had pitted the SDF against loyalists of Khabil, who is also known as Abu Khawla, and local Arab fighters.
But the tribes are divided in their loyalties, added the Britain-based Observatory, which has a vast network of sources inside Syria.
Arab-majority Deir Ezzor, a resource-rich region which borders Iraq, is bisected by the Euphrates and is home to dozens of tribal communities.
Some of their fighters joined the SDF in its battle to uproot the Daesh group that ended the jihadists’ self-declared caliphate in Syria.
In northern Syria on Monday, Turkiye-backed fighters who said they were from Arab tribes attacked SDF positions in support of local fighters in Deir Ezzor.
The SDF has denied any dispute with Arab tribes in the region, saying the clashes have mostly involved “elements of the regime and some beneficiaries” of Khabil, whom they accuse of drug trafficking, mismanagement and communicating with Damascus.
The US embassy in Syria, which is based outside the country, had Sunday said that senior US officials had met with Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria to discuss the need for de-escalation.
Kurdish authorities control areas in north and northeast Syria through local civilian and military councils in an effort to stave off Arab discontent.
Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 with the government’s repression of peaceful protests. The conflict has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

