Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Mohammed Qurban
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Qurban has been serving as CEO of the National Center for Wildlife since November 2019, overseeing the organization’s role in safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s rich biodiversity.

With his vast experience, extensive network, and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, Qurban continues to spearhead conservation initiatives in the Kingdom, playing a pivotal role in protecting its unique flora and fauna.

Prior to his current position, he served as director of the Center of Environment and Water at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, where he contributed to the understanding and preservation of the Kingdom’s natural resources.

He served as vice chairman of the Environmental Technology and Management Association, an organization dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly practices.

He worked as a research assistant at the National Oceanography Center in Southampton, UK, collaborating with international experts and gaining invaluable insights into the challenges facing the oceans. He also worked as a research assistant at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution in Fort Pierce, Florida, from 2003 to 2008, where he learned about marine ecosystems and the impact of human activities on these delicate environments.

Qurban’s interests and experience extend beyond environmental science. He participates in several associations, including the Saudi Biological Society, the Air and Waste Management Association, and the Society of Computer Science. These diverse affiliations highlight his commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and his belief in addressing complex environmental issues from multiple perspectives.

Qurban earned a bachelor’s degree in aquatic resource development from King Faisal University in Hofuf and a master’s degree in marine science from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, US. He obtained a PhD in oceanography from the University of Southampton in 2009.

Topics: Who’s Who

Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures

Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

  • Temperatures recorded this year exceeded 45 degrees Celsius in cities such as Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah
RIYADH: Saudi motorists are feeling the heat from global warming through costly vehicle repairs.

With recorded temperatures this year of more than 45 degrees Celsius in cities such as Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, many cars have broken down due to problems with their cooling systems.

And drivers have been hit with repair bills running into thousands of riyals.

Now experts are warning motorists in the Kingdom to carry out regular maintenance on their vehicles to pre-empt any problems.

Abdullah Al-Misnad, vice president of the Saudi Weather and Climate Society, told Al Arabiya that recent storms in Makkah were a direct result of global warming. And cities throughout the Kingdom have witnessed stifling heatwaves this summer.

Riyadh mechanical engineer, Muataz Alatai, said high temperatures commonly led to damage to vehicle radiator hoses, fans, and fuel pumps.

He said: “Every part has a shelf life and people should pay attention to this and make changes regularly.”     

Alatai pointed out that vehicles should have maintenance checks every 10,000 km and that radiator water must be changed every 60,000 to 70,000 km. He noted that repair costs varied depending on location and model of vehicle.

“Take, for example, the Ford Taurus. Repairing the fan at the car dealership can cost up to SR1,800 ($480). Additionally, the fuel pump is quite expensive, ranging from SR4,500 to SR5,000.

“The design of the car, including the design of the engine, plays a role. For instance, the fuel pump in Korean and Japanese car brands is known to be more reliable and less prone to breaking,” he added.

Alatai recommended parking in shaded areas, checking the fuel pump regularly, keeping vehicle windows closed, using windshield sun protectors or tinted windows, and wearing sunscreen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia heat

Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Pakeer Mohideen Amza enjoyed the Saudi culture and hospitality at the Crown Prince Camel Festival 2023, the 38-day event that started last month at the Taif Camel Square.

“I took part at the Crown Prince Camel Festival, the largest camel sporting event globally, involving 60,000 camels with a line of 589 races, offering a huge award worth SR56.25 million ($14.99 million),” the envoy told Arab News.

Amza also met with Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and president of the Saudi Triathlon Federation and chairman of the Saudi Camel Federation, during his visit.

The key attraction at the camel festival, he said, was the optimum utility of the technology, where robots were introduced replacing riders.

The owners of the camels, driving parallel on a separate track, communicated with and guided the camels using modern technology, he said.

“What is amazing is that the ingredients of the 4th Industrial Revolution have been richly infused and gone beyond in this traditional sport event,” said the ambassador.

The 38-day mega event, which has now reached its final stage, aims to consolidate camel sports and heritage, promote Saudi and Arab culture, and support the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

Camel lovers and tourists from all over the globe have been flocking to the unique festival to enjoy the elegance of the animals and be part of the events on offer, the ambassador added.

The festival’s organizing committee said the event started on Aug. 1 at the Taif Camel Square with the participation of Arab and international teams.

Abdulrahman Al-Rashidi, director of the squares department at the Saudi Camel Federation, said that the 17 million-square-meter Taif Camel Square had undergone renovation and development works using the latest technologies, including the rehabilitation of the track’s soil for the race, the construction of a 64-square-meter arbitration building, and a 188-square-meter frontage wall.

He added that a 100-meter-long wall surrounding the examination area, in addition to a 6 km track inside the square, had been built for the festival.

Al-Rashidi explained that Taif Camel Square has several service sections, including a royal platform that can accommodate 200 people, an area for spectators that can accommodate 220 people, a restaurant, and a media center.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

Saudi minister meets Portuguese, US special envoy on sidelines of Africa Climate Summit

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs and climate affairs envoy, on Wednesday met Portuguese Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Ana Fontoura Gouveia, on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Abdullah Al-Salman, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Kenya, and Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Angari, the director general of the minister’s office.

Al-Jubeir met John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, in a separate meeting on the sidelines.

In the course of the two meetings, the sides discussed strengthening relations in regard to the environment, including reducing the effects of climate change, and talked about prominent topics on the summit’s agenda.

Topics: Africa Climate Summit Adel Al-Jubeir Ana Fontoura Gouveia John Kerry

Muslim World League chief meets Cairo University president in Rabat

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

  • The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Association of Islamic Universities’ scientific conference
  • The pair discussed various topics, including religious discourse and freedom of speech
RIYADH: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and president of the League of Islamic Universities, met Mohamed Osman Elkhosht, president of Cairo University, in Rabat.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Association of Islamic Universities’ scientific conference, which was hosted by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The pair discussed various topics, including religious discourse and freedom of speech, particularly in light of recent incidents of the Qur’an being burned.
The meeting discussed Islamic law’s values regarding human rights, including preventing the incitement of hatred and conflict under the guise of freedom of expression.
The conference was themed: “The Framing of Freedoms in Accordance with Islamic Values and the Principles of International Law.”
It was attended by senior Islamic Shariah scholars, muftis and heads of major universities in Arab and Islamic countries. Academics from Western universities and international research centers, as well as renowned specialists in international law, also took part.

Topics: Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa Cairo University Association of Islamic Universities

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

  • Seizure led to seven suspects being arrested
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled drugs in the Najran region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, a spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that 306,300 medically regulated pills were seized during a security operation targeting drug smuggling and distribution networks.

The seizure led to seven suspects being arrested, including Yemeni nationals and three citizens.

Legal procedures have been initiated against those allegedly involved in the incident and they will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

Saudi security forces are appealing to the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or dealing by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

Members of the public can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control on 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.
 

Topics: Drug bust

