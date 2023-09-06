Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Mohammed Qurban has been serving as CEO of the National Center for Wildlife since November 2019, overseeing the organization’s role in safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s rich biodiversity.

With his vast experience, extensive network, and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, Qurban continues to spearhead conservation initiatives in the Kingdom, playing a pivotal role in protecting its unique flora and fauna.

Prior to his current position, he served as director of the Center of Environment and Water at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, where he contributed to the understanding and preservation of the Kingdom’s natural resources.

He served as vice chairman of the Environmental Technology and Management Association, an organization dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly practices.

He worked as a research assistant at the National Oceanography Center in Southampton, UK, collaborating with international experts and gaining invaluable insights into the challenges facing the oceans. He also worked as a research assistant at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution in Fort Pierce, Florida, from 2003 to 2008, where he learned about marine ecosystems and the impact of human activities on these delicate environments.

Qurban’s interests and experience extend beyond environmental science. He participates in several associations, including the Saudi Biological Society, the Air and Waste Management Association, and the Society of Computer Science. These diverse affiliations highlight his commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and his belief in addressing complex environmental issues from multiple perspectives.

Qurban earned a bachelor’s degree in aquatic resource development from King Faisal University in Hofuf and a master’s degree in marine science from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, US. He obtained a PhD in oceanography from the University of Southampton in 2009.