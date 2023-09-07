You are here

  • Home
  • Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics
Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, drives past Slovenia’s Bine Prepelic (32) and Aleksej Nikolic, right, during the first half of their Basketball World Cup quarterfinal in Manila Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdna3

Updated 35 sec ago
AP

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics
  • Slovenia still have a chance at the Olympics, but will have to win a qualifying tournament next July
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

MANILA: Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday.

“It’s an honor,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after Canada’s first World Cup semifinal berth was clinched. “It’s an honor in itself. But we’re not satisfied.”

Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game — both of them coming after he argued with referees over calls or non-calls. Slovenia were down by 15 at the time and wound up getting within nine shortly after Doncic departed, but it wasn’t enough.

Doncic returned to the court, in flip-flops instead of sneakers, as time expired to congratulate Canadian players.

“Playing for the national team, it’s a lot of emotions. A lot of times I don’t control myself, which I’ve been having problems with,” Doncic said. “But you know, the referees told one of the guys they’re not going to call a foul on him because he’s coming at us. I think this is not fair. I know I complained a lot, but I don’t think it’s fair. They’ve been playing very physical with me, but if you say that, it’s not fair.”

Canada — which saw Dillon Brooks ejected shortly before Doncic departed, also after a technical — will play Serbia in Friday’s semifinals, with the US and Germany set to meet in the other semifinal. The winners of those games will play for the World Cup on Sunday night.

Brooks met his teammates in the hallway by the locker room after the game, wearing boxing gloves and punching the air. Indeed, Canada has been a fighter so far at this World Cup. And Doncic — who lauded the way Brooks played — didn’t have a chance to land a knockout blow.

“Guys like him, they can get hot. ... But we wore him down,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Slovenia were bidding to make the World Cup semifinals for the first time since gaining their independence in 1991. Slovenia will play Lithuania on Thursday at the start of the consolation playoffs that will be used to determine fifth through eighth place.

The win was big for Canada, and big for Germany and Serbia. The top two finishers from Europe are guaranteed automatic berths into the Paris Olympics — and with Slovenia now assured of finishing no better than fifth, while Germany and Serbia cannot finish lower than fourth, it’s those two nations who’ll be heading to France next summer.

Slovenia still have a chance at the Olympics, but will have to win a qualifying tournament next July.

Canada won the silver medal at the 1936 Olympics — and in 22 trips to the Olympics or what’s now called the World Cup since, it has not added to that medal collection. And no matter what happens the rest of the way in Manila, this will be Canada’s best World Cup finish; it was sixth at the tournaments in 1978 and 1982.

The first half couldn’t have been more even. It was 50-50 after 20 minutes — Canada won the first quarter 26-24, Slovenia won the second quarter 26-24, the biggest lead for each team in the half was exactly four points, and even the rebound total was tied 14-14 at the break. Back and forth they went, with 18 lead changes and six ties in those opening two quarters.

Canada changed everything with a 19-5 run to start the third quarter and kept the lead the rest of the way. It wound up shooting 33 free throws to Slovenia’s 19.

“Congratulations to Canada,” Doncic said. “They played great.”

Topics: 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Basketball World Cup Luka Doncic

Related

‘Hungry’ US demolish Italy to reach Basketball World Cup semis
Sport
‘Hungry’ US demolish Italy to reach Basketball World Cup semis
South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field
Sport
South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field

Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh

American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh

American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A video has been circulating online showing the American basketball legend LeBron James surrounded by men dressed in traditional Saudi dress — with captions suggesting it was filmed in Riyadh.
King James appeared in the video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress.
Sources say that the superstar was invited by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports to visit the country but the ministry has not made any announcement in this regard.
James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the game’s greatest players.

Topics: LeBron James basketball National Basketball Association (NBA)

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James defy age to redefine the sporting landscape
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James defy age to redefine the sporting landscape
LeBron James mulling retirement after Lakers exit: ESPN
Sport
LeBron James mulling retirement after Lakers exit: ESPN

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
  • Saudi Media Company criticized for ambiguous statement suggesting the fierce Riyadh rivals could both play at Al-Awwal Park
  • Al-Hilal will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

A social media row between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over which club will play their matches at Al-Awwal Park for the remainder of the season seems to have been resolved, after several days of confusion and ire were followed by the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will continue to be the venue’s lone tenants during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club.

The row erupted when the Saudi Media Co., which currently owns the right to King Saud University Stadium, or Al-Awwal Park, changed the colors of its account on X, formerly Twitter, from current tenants Al-Nassr’s yellow and blue to lilac, which many took to mean that another team, likely Al-Hilal, will be playing their home matches at the venue.

On social media, a debate raged between supporters of the two clubs, particularly as the Saudi Ministry of Sports has plans to comprehensively develop the King Fahd International Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal’s recent home, in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Matters were not helped by the lack of clarity from SMC, who, on Sept. 2, issued the following statement: “In reference to the media inquiries regarding SMC’s agreement with a Saudi club to play its matches on the Al-Awwal Park stadium, and due to our belief in the importance of responding and effectively engaging with media institutions and clarifying the situation to the interested sports audience, SMC would like to emphasize that it values and respects all of the nation’s clubs equally.

“However, the company is committed to its exclusive contract to make the Al-Awwal Park stadium the main and exclusive venue for the pro team of Al-Nassr Club, one of the Public Investment Fund’s companies.”

The ambiguous message failed to unequivocally deny Al-Hilal will play at Al-Awwal Park,  though, and the ongoing row between the two clubs left Al-Nassr fans demanding that Al-Hilal not be allowed to play at their stadium, saying that failure to do so will be seen as a “betrayal.”

Meanwhile, fans of Al-Hilal began circulating rumors that SMC had requested that their club play at Al-Awwal Park due to its large fanbase and potential to raise the profile of the stadium. They also speculated that the change of color of SMC’s X account was done to obtain Al-Hilal’s approval, though this has not been commented on officially by any of the parties.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will not be closed for renovation this season, meaning it will continue to be home to Al-Hilal and Riyadh Club, while Al-Nassr will have Al-Awwal Park to themselves.

Al-Awwal Park was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, by KSU, to host the university’s sporting activities.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sela Sports Co. reached an agreement with KSU to host Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League match there.

In November of 2018, in one of its largest events, the stadium hosted “WWE Crown Jewel” and then, a year later, the AFC Champions League final between Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

In 2020, the university put the stadium out to tender, and SMC obtained the rights to operate it for 10 years. On Oct. 26, 2020, SMC signed a contract with Al-Nassr to make the stadium the official venue for the team’s matches.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people; the second and third sections can accommodate 22,000 spectators and the first 2,000, in addition to seats for VIPs and royalty.

It includes five television and radio broadcast rooms, in addition to a press conference hall.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Nassr Al-Hilal Al-Awwal Park

Related

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Saudi Football
Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
Saudi Football
Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Updated 06 September 2023
John Duerden

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
  • World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan
  • Roberto Mancini: The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene
Updated 06 September 2023
John Duerden

It was just over two years ago that Roberto Mancini was ending Italy’s 52-year drought at the European Championships in London; now he is setting his sights on taking Saudi Arabia to an Asian Cup title for the first time since 1996.

Fittingly, his first two games are also in England as Costa Rica and South Korea head to Newcastle on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

The twin test against Central American and East Asian opposition should give the man who led Manchester City to the most dramatic of English Premier League titles in 2012 — and also took Inter Milan to a hat-trick of Serie A crowns in the decade before that — a good idea of where his team is at.

With the Green Falcons not in action since March and twin defeats against Venezuela and Bolivia, after which Herve Renard left to take over the France women’s national team, Mancini has a blank slate, but one that needs filling quickly.

World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan. More importantly in the short term is January’s Asian Cup and a group containing Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

Renard was a respected coach who had delivered success in Africa before leading Saudi Arabia to victory against Argentina at the World Cup in November. Mancini, on the other hand, is regarded as an elite tactician and is a world famous name.

Mancini, who has signed a four-year contract, said: “I believe this is a great opportunity for me to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia.

“The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene."

The games come at a time when there is huge interest in Saudi Arabian football, with the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema active in the league.

It is now time for domestic talent to show Mancini what it can do. After a decent showing at the World Cup, it is time to go to the next level.

There is no major departure in terms of personnel from Renard’s squads. The biggest club contingent is Al-Hilal, with the other big boys such as Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab also contributing.

Scoring goals is a priority. There have been concerns that with all the fantastic attacking talent coming into the country there will be fewer opportunities for local forwards to get minutes on the pitch.

While there is no doubt that training alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema offers fantastic opportunities to learn, there is still a fight for places at club level.

That is why the likes of Firas Al-Buraikan are vital. The 23-year-old left Al-Nassr in 2021, where he had barely played, and headed to Al-Fateh where he scored regularly and was the fourth highest in the league last season.

It was a hugely impressive feat given that he was not playing for one of the best teams, and given the other goalscoring talent in the league. A big-money move to Al-Ahli last month is not only a measure of his worth, but a chance to show he can score goals to win titles.

With his confidence sky high, it is also a perfect chance for Al-Buraikan to show Mancini that he should be the go-to guy for goals.

Mancini should see the benefits of a stronger league. A number of national team players are shining this season amid the wealth of world-class talent.

Salem Al-Dawsari, now the most experienced international player in the squad, is starting to hit top form for Al-Hilal. The likes of Sultan Al-Ghannam and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are impressing at Al-Nassr, while Al-Hilal’s Saud Abdulhamid has been outstanding.

Goalkeeping could be an issue as foreigners dominate in the position. Raghed Al-Najjar has been called up for a potential debut but has yet to feature for Al-Taawoun this season. With the arrival of Yassine Bounou at Al-Hilal last month, there is unlikely to be much playing time for Mohammed Al-Owais or Mohammed Al-Yami.

That leaves Nawaf Al-Aqidi at Al-Nassr as the only one of four keepers selected who is playing regular football. It is just something that Mancini will have to get used to.

Costa Rica won one game at the World Cup, beating group winners Japan, before losing to Germany and Spain. Since then they have reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup where they were defeated 2-0 by Mexico, the same team that ended the Kingdom’s World Cup campaign.

Ranked 46 in the world, eight places higher than the Green Falcons, Los Ticos have players making short journeys to Newcastle, including Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has had loan experience at Nottingham Forest; Forest’s Brandon Aguilera; and fellow England-based Jewison Bennette of Sunderland. 

A win, then, would be welcome, especially after some poor friendly results in the past couple of years. More important, however, is for Mancini to start building his team for Qatar in January. The road to Doha starts in Newcastle. 

Topics: Green Falcons Roberto Mancini Salem Al-dawsari

Related

Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team video
Sport
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
  • Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual
  • The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

MADRID: Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Wednesday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. She also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show her support for Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the scandal caused by the kiss that tarnished her team’s victory.
Spain’s government, players’ unions, players and many citizens have come out in support of Hermoso. Rubiales, meanwhile, has become a soccer outcast even while he refuses to resign.
Rubiales was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he claimed he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”
The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday. Prosecutors had said last week that they were going to meet with Hermoso to give her the opportunity to present an accusation against Rubiales.
Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Kiss sexual assault Spanish soccer federation

Related

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Football
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Football
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

From rain to miscalculations: Asia Cup 2023 so far

From rain to miscalculations: Asia Cup 2023 so far
Updated 48 min 29 sec ago
AFP

From rain to miscalculations: Asia Cup 2023 so far

From rain to miscalculations: Asia Cup 2023 so far
  • Clash between India and Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at Pallekele
  • The two nations will meet again in Colombo in the Super Four stage on Sunday
Updated 48 min 29 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: The 50-over Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan entered the Super Four stage on Wednesday.

Here’s s a snapshot of the tournament — which comes a month before the ODI World Cup – so far.

The hotly anticipated clash between fierce rivals India and Pakistan had to be abandoned because of rain at Pallekele.

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a devastating first spell to put India on the backfoot before the batting team bounced back to post 266 all out.

But rain had the final say with players from both sides shaking hands in the dressing room and fans at the stadium — largely from India — returning home disappointed.

The two nations will meet again in Colombo in the Super Four stage on Sunday. Holders Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also still involved.

The Sri Lankan rain refused to relent and threatened to wash out India’s match against minnows Nepal, but the game at Pallekele had a result after a reduction of overs.

India chased down a revised target of 145 in 23 overs to win by 10 wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Rain in Colombo is still a threat to the tournament.

The September 17 final and all five remaining Super Four games after Wednesday are in the capital, where rain is forecast all week.

That had organizers plotting a venue shift as a contingency plan and some TV broadcast crews had already departed for the southern coastal city of Hambantota.

Organizers have decided to stick with Colombo – at least for now.

The final group-stage match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Lahore had plenty of drama before the island nation sneaked into the next stage with a two-run win.

Afghanistan believed they needed to chase down their target of 292 in 37.1 overs to lift their net run-rate enough to edge Sri Lanka out of the Super Four race.

Mohammad Nabi put the Afghans on course with 65 from 32 balls and Rashid Khan, 27 not out, nearly took them over the line before Sri Lanka’s bowlers hit back with late strikes.

Afghanistan looked down and out at 289-9 in 37.1 overs, but analysts pointed out that they could still sneak through if they hit some big shots in the next six balls.

The batsmen, however, had no idea that was the case, and Fazalhaq Farooqi blocked the next two balls, before getting out on the third.

“We were never communicated (by the officials or organizers) those calculations,” coach Jonathan Trott said afterwards.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan came into the tournament as the world’s number one ODI team and have played to their billing so far, with their fast bowlers looking extremely threatening.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, and fellow quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were only warming up in the tournament opener when the hosts bundled out Nepal for 104, after Babar hit 151 in Pakistan’s 342-6.

Against India, the Pakistani pace attack was once again all over the opposition, with Shaheen taking four and Naseem and Haris taking three wickets each.

Shaheen’s wickets included the key scalps of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli, marking the left-armer as a key threat in the latter stages of the tournament.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023

Latest updates

Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics
Doncic ejected and Canada top Slovenia; Germany, Serbia make the Olympics
UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28
UAE to host global climate summit for faith leaders ahead of COP28
Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington
Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington
UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’
UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’
What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.