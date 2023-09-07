You are here

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
Re-elected UEFA’s president Aleksander Ceferin attends a press conference after the 47th UEFA Congress held in Lisbon on April 5, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
  • UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030
  • The Champions League is being revamped next year with 36 teams instead of 32, each guaranteed eight games, and total commercial revenue of €4.4 billion ($4.72 billion)
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: With billions in prize money to distribute from the revamped Champions League next year, UEFA plans to pay more based on merit and share more among teams across Europe that don’t qualify.

The formula announced Wednesday for distributing money to hundreds of clubs should reduce the guaranteed cash currently paid to wealthy clubs with storied pasts.

UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030.

The accord in place since 2008 aims to ensure stability in European soccer, though it did not prevent 12 storied ECA members from trying to launch the Super League in 2021. That project effectively tried to replace the Champions League in a grab for more money and control but failed within 48 hours.

The Champions League is being revamped next year with 36 teams instead of 32, each guaranteed eight games, and total commercial revenue of &euro;4.4 billion ($4.72 billion) projected Wednesday by UEFA for its men’s club competitions.

That is about an 18 percent increase on this season’s total of more than 3.73 billion euros ($4 billion) of combined gross income for the Champions League, Europa League — which also gets 36 teams — and third-tier Europa Conference League.

However, it is below the “4.6 to 4.8” billion euros range suggested by UEFA just four months ago after a first wave of broadcast deals for the 2024-27 seasons had performed well in Britain, France and the US.

UEFA and ECA have long faced criticism for seeming to skew too much prize money toward elite clubs and helping widen a wealth gap across European soccer.

Seeking to turn that trend Wednesday, UEFA said more of the current gross revenue estimate — 7 percent instead of 4 percent — will be paid to clubs that do not qualify for European competitions.

“A central element of this agreement is the shared priority to nurture European club football at every level,” UEFA said.

The European Leagues group said this would share 308 million euros ($330 million) among those clubs instead of the current 175 million euros ($188 million).

“(This) will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development,” the 33-nation leagues group said.

UEFA also will pay a bigger share of Champions League prize money in equal fees to all clubs who qualify — up from 25 percent of the pot this year to 27.5 percent next season. Currently, all 32 teams get at least 15.64 million euros ($16.8 million) to play in the group stage.

The share of the prize pot allocated to performance bonuses — wins and draws in the first stage, then escalating amounts for advancing through each knockout round — rises to 37.5 percent from the current 30 percent.

In the last round of club prize payments published by UEFA, for the 2021-22 season, Champions League winner Real Madrid topped the table with 133.7 million euros ($143.4 million).

The ECA working agreement with UEFA also recognizes it as the only official representative of clubs in Europe. It is facing a challenge from the Union of European Clubs group which aims to give a stronger voice to lower-ranked members.

“I want to be clear,” ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president, told his members Wednesday who were joined in Berlin by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, “as clubs we have obligations under our (UEFA agreement). We must all honor them.”

Super League leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still exiled from the ECA ahead of an imminent final ruling from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to their challenge to UEFA control in European soccer.

Topics: UEFA

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
  • Saudi Media Company criticized for ambiguous statement suggesting the fierce Riyadh rivals could both play at Al-Awwal Park
  • Al-Hilal will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

A social media row between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over which club will play their matches at Al-Awwal Park for the remainder of the season seems to have been resolved, after several days of confusion and ire were followed by the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will continue to be the venue’s lone tenants during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club.

The row erupted when the Saudi Media Co., which currently owns the right to King Saud University Stadium, or Al-Awwal Park, changed the colors of its account on X, formerly Twitter, from current tenants Al-Nassr’s yellow and blue to lilac, which many took to mean that another team, likely Al-Hilal, will be playing their home matches at the venue.

On social media, a debate raged between supporters of the two clubs, particularly as the Saudi Ministry of Sports has plans to comprehensively develop the King Fahd International Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal’s recent home, in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Matters were not helped by the lack of clarity from SMC, who, on Sept. 2, issued the following statement: “In reference to the media inquiries regarding SMC’s agreement with a Saudi club to play its matches on the Al-Awwal Park stadium, and due to our belief in the importance of responding and effectively engaging with media institutions and clarifying the situation to the interested sports audience, SMC would like to emphasize that it values and respects all of the nation’s clubs equally.

“However, the company is committed to its exclusive contract to make the Al-Awwal Park stadium the main and exclusive venue for the pro team of Al-Nassr Club, one of the Public Investment Fund’s companies.”

The ambiguous message failed to unequivocally deny Al-Hilal will play at Al-Awwal Park,  though, and the ongoing row between the two clubs left Al-Nassr fans demanding that Al-Hilal not be allowed to play at their stadium, saying that failure to do so will be seen as a “betrayal.”

Meanwhile, fans of Al-Hilal began circulating rumors that SMC had requested that their club play at Al-Awwal Park due to its large fanbase and potential to raise the profile of the stadium. They also speculated that the change of color of SMC’s X account was done to obtain Al-Hilal’s approval, though this has not been commented on officially by any of the parties.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will not be closed for renovation this season, meaning it will continue to be home to Al-Hilal and Riyadh Club, while Al-Nassr will have Al-Awwal Park to themselves.

Al-Awwal Park was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, by KSU, to host the university’s sporting activities.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sela Sports Co. reached an agreement with KSU to host Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League match there.

In November of 2018, in one of its largest events, the stadium hosted “WWE Crown Jewel” and then, a year later, the AFC Champions League final between Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

In 2020, the university put the stadium out to tender, and SMC obtained the rights to operate it for 10 years. On Oct. 26, 2020, SMC signed a contract with Al-Nassr to make the stadium the official venue for the team’s matches.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people; the second and third sections can accommodate 22,000 spectators and the first 2,000, in addition to seats for VIPs and royalty.

It includes five television and radio broadcast rooms, in addition to a press conference hall.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Nassr Al-Hilal Al-Awwal Park

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Updated 06 September 2023
John Duerden

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini

Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
  • World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan
  • Roberto Mancini: The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene
Updated 06 September 2023
John Duerden

It was just over two years ago that Roberto Mancini was ending Italy’s 52-year drought at the European Championships in London; now he is setting his sights on taking Saudi Arabia to an Asian Cup title for the first time since 1996.

Fittingly, his first two games are also in England as Costa Rica and South Korea head to Newcastle on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

The twin test against Central American and East Asian opposition should give the man who led Manchester City to the most dramatic of English Premier League titles in 2012 — and also took Inter Milan to a hat-trick of Serie A crowns in the decade before that — a good idea of where his team is at.

With the Green Falcons not in action since March and twin defeats against Venezuela and Bolivia, after which Herve Renard left to take over the France women’s national team, Mancini has a blank slate, but one that needs filling quickly.

World Cup qualifiers start in November with games against either Cambodia or Pakistan and then Jordan. More importantly in the short term is January’s Asian Cup and a group containing Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

Renard was a respected coach who had delivered success in Africa before leading Saudi Arabia to victory against Argentina at the World Cup in November. Mancini, on the other hand, is regarded as an elite tactician and is a world famous name.

Mancini, who has signed a four-year contract, said: “I believe this is a great opportunity for me to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia.

“The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene."

The games come at a time when there is huge interest in Saudi Arabian football, with the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema active in the league.

It is now time for domestic talent to show Mancini what it can do. After a decent showing at the World Cup, it is time to go to the next level.

There is no major departure in terms of personnel from Renard’s squads. The biggest club contingent is Al-Hilal, with the other big boys such as Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab also contributing.

Scoring goals is a priority. There have been concerns that with all the fantastic attacking talent coming into the country there will be fewer opportunities for local forwards to get minutes on the pitch.

While there is no doubt that training alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema offers fantastic opportunities to learn, there is still a fight for places at club level.

That is why the likes of Firas Al-Buraikan are vital. The 23-year-old left Al-Nassr in 2021, where he had barely played, and headed to Al-Fateh where he scored regularly and was the fourth highest in the league last season.

It was a hugely impressive feat given that he was not playing for one of the best teams, and given the other goalscoring talent in the league. A big-money move to Al-Ahli last month is not only a measure of his worth, but a chance to show he can score goals to win titles.

With his confidence sky high, it is also a perfect chance for Al-Buraikan to show Mancini that he should be the go-to guy for goals.

Mancini should see the benefits of a stronger league. A number of national team players are shining this season amid the wealth of world-class talent.

Salem Al-Dawsari, now the most experienced international player in the squad, is starting to hit top form for Al-Hilal. The likes of Sultan Al-Ghannam and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are impressing at Al-Nassr, while Al-Hilal’s Saud Abdulhamid has been outstanding.

Goalkeeping could be an issue as foreigners dominate in the position. Raghed Al-Najjar has been called up for a potential debut but has yet to feature for Al-Taawoun this season. With the arrival of Yassine Bounou at Al-Hilal last month, there is unlikely to be much playing time for Mohammed Al-Owais or Mohammed Al-Yami.

That leaves Nawaf Al-Aqidi at Al-Nassr as the only one of four keepers selected who is playing regular football. It is just something that Mancini will have to get used to.

Costa Rica won one game at the World Cup, beating group winners Japan, before losing to Germany and Spain. Since then they have reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup where they were defeated 2-0 by Mexico, the same team that ended the Kingdom’s World Cup campaign.

Ranked 46 in the world, eight places higher than the Green Falcons, Los Ticos have players making short journeys to Newcastle, including Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has had loan experience at Nottingham Forest; Forest’s Brandon Aguilera; and fellow England-based Jewison Bennette of Sunderland. 

A win, then, would be welcome, especially after some poor friendly results in the past couple of years. More important, however, is for Mancini to start building his team for Qatar in January. The road to Doha starts in Newcastle. 

Topics: Green Falcons Roberto Mancini Salem Al-dawsari

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
  • Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual
  • The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

MADRID: Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Wednesday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. She also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show her support for Rubiales in the immediate aftermath of the scandal caused by the kiss that tarnished her team’s victory.
Spain’s government, players’ unions, players and many citizens have come out in support of Hermoso. Rubiales, meanwhile, has become a soccer outcast even while he refuses to resign.
Rubiales was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he claimed he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”
The prosecutor’s office said Hermoso made the accusation on Tuesday. Prosecutors had said last week that they were going to meet with Hermoso to give her the opportunity to present an accusation against Rubiales.
Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Kiss sexual assault Spanish soccer federation

Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement

Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement

Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement
  • In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy”
  • Tome had been Vilda’s assistant coach since 2018 and has since “established herself as a key player in the national team’s growth,” the RFEF said in a statement
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s women’s team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF’s president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain’s World Cup victory.

Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome, who becomes the first woman to helm the women’s national team. She had been Vilda’s assistant coach since 2018 and has since “established herself as a key player in the national team’s growth,” the RFEF said in a statement.

A new board formed after RFEF President Luis Rubiales’ suspension by soccer’s world governing body over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago terminated Vilda’s contract.

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy.”

“The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings,” the RFEF statement said.

The furor involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behavior.

In a separate statement by interim President Pedro Rocha, the RFEF apologized for Rubiales’ “inappropriate conduct..”

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” the three-page statement signed by Rocha said.

Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men’s squad.

Most of the players involved were cut from the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain’s leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers,” said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda could not immediately be reached for comment. Rubiales did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, the men’s national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behavior.

Rubiales had praised Vilda for the World Cup triumph and offered him a new four-year contract, increasing his annual salary to &euro;500,000 ($536,000) from &euro;160,000.

Spain’s top 58 female players said they would not play for the national team under the existing leadership. An RFEF source told Reuters last week that players were now being consulted to see whether the removal of Vilda would change that.

Topics: Jorge Vilda Spain Spain Football Federation RFEF

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies
  • Camp being held ahead of two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi national team held a training session on Tuesday at South Shields FC, near Newcastle, ahead of two friendly matches during the training window, which runs from Sept. 3-12.

The players took part in the training session under the supervision of newly-appointed head coach, Roberto Mancini.

The session consisted of passing and possession drills, as well as various tactical exercises. They will continue the training program on Wednesday with a closed training session.

The first friendly match is against the Costa Rican national team on Sept. 8. The second will be against South Korea national team on Sept. 12.

Both games will be played at St. James’ Park, the home stadium of Newcastle United.

 

 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi National Team Newcastle UK

