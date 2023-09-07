You are here

  • Home
  • Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  
On the international front, traffic soared by 29.6 percent year-on-year. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/na89k

Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  

Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global aviation is nearing a full recovery, with July traffic hitting 95.6 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from the International Air Transport Association.   

The association revealed that total traffic for July 2023 surged by 26.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022.     

Domestic traffic for the month also climbed significantly, recording a 21.5 percent year-on-year increase and surpassing July 2019 levels by 8.3 percent.     

On the international front, traffic soared by 29.6 percent year-on-year, reaching 88.7 percent of levels recorded in July 2019.  

These positive trends were visible across multiple regions, with Asia-Pacific airlines leading the way.  

The region saw a 105.8 percent spike in traffic compared to July 2022. Additionally, a 96.2 percent rise in capacity and a 3.9 percentage point increase in load factor, which now stands at 84.5 percent, were reported. 

Middle Eastern airlines also reported substantial growth, with a 22.6 percent increase in July traffic compared to the same period last year. The region witnessed a 22.1 percent capacity rise, resulting in a load factor of 82.6 percent. 

European carriers experienced a 13.8 percent year-on-year increase in July traffic, coupled with a 13.6 percent capacity expansion and a 0.1 percentage point growth in load factor, reaching 87 percent. 

North American carriers registered a 17.7 percent uptick in July 2023 traffic compared to July 2022, reporting a 17.2 percent capacity increase and the highest load factor among all regions, at 90.3 percent, for the second consecutive month. 

In Latin America, airlines recorded a 25.3 percent rise in July traffic compared to July 2022, along with a 21.2 percent capacity increase and a 2.9 percentage point rise in load factor, reaching 89.1 percent. 

African airlines closely followed, with a 25.6 percent year-over-year increase in July traffic, the second-highest gain among all regions.

However, their capacity rose by 27.4 percent, leading to a 1.0 percentage point decline in the load factor, which now stands at 73.9 percent. Africa remains the only region where capacity growth exceeds traffic demand for the second consecutive month. 

Topics: aviation International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Related

Saudi aviation sector enters a new era
Business & Economy
Saudi aviation sector enters a new era

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The global trade finance deficit increased to a record $2.5 trillion in 2022, up from $1.7 trillion in 2020, as rising interest rates, deteriorating economic forecasts, inflation, and geopolitical unpredictability limited banks’ ability to provide trade financing, according to a survey by the Asian Development Bank.  

The 2023 Trade Finance Gaps, Growth, and Jobs survey noted that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide goods exports increased by 26.6 percent and 11.5 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.  

Demand for trade finance surged as a result of the quick rebound, but increased economic risks made financing more difficult to obtain than previously, according to the survey.  

Topics: Asian Development Bank global trade

Related

Pakistan signs $475 million flood loan deal with Asian Development Bank
Pakistan
Pakistan signs $475 million flood loan deal with Asian Development Bank

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  

Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking significant steps in the production of green iron to supply to other industries and for export, an official said.  

Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister of mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, said in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya that the project is set to “see the light soon in the Kingdom.”  

Al-Mudaifer stated that the Public investment Fund’s acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in the Saudi Iron & Steel Co., also known as Hadeed, from Saudi Basic Industries Corp. earlier this month will lead to the creation of the largest iron industry entity in the Arab world.  

Topics: iron green iron

Related

Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn
Business & Economy
Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction
Updated 37 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction
Updated 37 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has awarded a contract worth 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) to Abu Dhabi-based Masdar to construct the sixth phase of the 1,800 megawatt Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.  

At least 23 international companies participated in the bidding process, but Masdar was given the contract as it offered a levelized cost of energy of $1.621 cents per kilowatt hour, the lowest of any of DEWA’s solar independent power producer model projects to date, according to a press statement.  

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.  

“Being awarded this landmark renewable energy project on the world’s largest single-site solar park is another significant milestone for Masdar. It is a testament to Masdar’s track record in pioneering clean energy projects as we continue to support the UAE’s net zero by 2050 strategic initiative,” said Al-Jaber, who is also the chairman of Masdar.  

He added: “Ahead of our nation hosting COP28 later this year, it is vital that the world triples global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to keep the ambition of 1.5 degrees within reach. This landmark project demonstrates definitive action in our shared journey toward a cleaner, greener future.”  

Upon completion, the sixth phase of the project is expected to provide clean energy to approximately 540,000 residences and reduce 2.36 million tons of carbon emissions annually.  

“This latest award once again shows that Masdar is a global leader in clean energy as we move forward from 20 GW (gigawatts) capacity today to reach 100 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030 driving decarbonization at home and abroad,” said Mohammed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.  

The sixth phase will become operational in stages starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the statement added.  

“We are committed to achieving a balance between development and environmental sustainability across social, economic and environmental plans. This underscores the UAE’s prominent status as one of the world’s largest investors in clean and renewable energy projects,” added Al-Tayer.  

Topics: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park solar energy

Related

DEWA selects Masdar for 1,800MW sixth phase of solar park
Business & Economy
DEWA selects Masdar for 1,800MW sixth phase of solar park

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro

Orascom Construction consortium secures $1.39bn contract for Alexandria metro
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A $1.39 billion contract has been awarded for the construction of a new metro system in Alexandria, Egypt.  

Cairo-based Orascom Construction, in partnership with French engineering firm Colas Rail, has announced the signing of an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels. 

The deal underscores Orascom Construction’s strong position and expertise within the transportation sector, marking a significant step in the expansion of Egypt’s vital infrastructure. 

Topics: Orascom Construction Egypt Colas Rail Alexandria

Related

Egyptian firm Orascom Construction’s Q4 profit surges over 50% to $56m
Business & Economy
Egyptian firm Orascom Construction’s Q4 profit surges over 50% to $56m

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Thursday as worries over demand due to a seasonal slowdown during winter and an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures fell 36 cents to $90.24 a barrel by 9:45 a.m. Saudi time, after a nine-session winning streak. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 37 cents to $87.17 a barrel after seven sessions of gains.

Both benchmarks had spiked earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top two oil exporters, extended voluntary supply cuts to the year-end. These were on top of the April cuts agreed by several members of the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, running to the end of 2024.

“At present, it is really difficult for us to see any negative factors due to supply constraints. However, we need to consider possible demand risks such as in the fourth quarter, the market could slow into an off peak season for oil consumption after summer demand ends,” said CMC Markets’ Shanghai-based analyst Leon Li.

Market participants also digested mixed data from China. Overall exports fell 8.8 percent in August year on year and imports contracted 7.3 percent. But crude imports surged 30.9 percent.

Li said there were some encouraging signs for the Chinese economy. The extent of declines in trade data was less than expected and the Chinese government has also introduced a series of policy steps to boost financial and real estate markets.

However, it is still too early to judge the pace of China’s demand recovery, although it should have improved from July, he added.

Concerns about rising oil output from Iran and Venezuela, which could balance out a portion on cuts from Saudi and Russia, kept a lid on the market as well.

“OPEC+ action is being partially undermined by the return of sanctioned barrels from Iran. Iranian crude production has ranged higher in the year-to-date, reaching 2.83 million barrels per day in July, up from 2.55 million bpd in January,” said BMI research analysts in a report.

“We also note upside risk to our Venezuelan production forecast, with US officials reportedly drafting proposals to ease sanctions if Caracas progresses plans to hold new presidential elections,” they added.

Helping support prices, US crude oil inventories were projected to have fallen by 5.5 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 1, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

Latest updates

Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
Global trade finance deficit increases to $2.5tn in 2022: Asian Development Bank  
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
Saudi Arabia on course to produce green iron  
UAE President meets with European Commission President
The meeting was part of von der Leyen’s visit to the UAE. (Twitter via @vonderleyen)
Tunisian migration to Italy down 20 percent
Tunisian migration to Italy down 20 percent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.