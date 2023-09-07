Global aviation hits 96% of pre-pandemic levels: IATA  

RIYADH: Global aviation is nearing a full recovery, with July traffic hitting 95.6 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from the International Air Transport Association.

The association revealed that total traffic for July 2023 surged by 26.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022.

Domestic traffic for the month also climbed significantly, recording a 21.5 percent year-on-year increase and surpassing July 2019 levels by 8.3 percent.

On the international front, traffic soared by 29.6 percent year-on-year, reaching 88.7 percent of levels recorded in July 2019.

These positive trends were visible across multiple regions, with Asia-Pacific airlines leading the way.

The region saw a 105.8 percent spike in traffic compared to July 2022. Additionally, a 96.2 percent rise in capacity and a 3.9 percentage point increase in load factor, which now stands at 84.5 percent, were reported.

Middle Eastern airlines also reported substantial growth, with a 22.6 percent increase in July traffic compared to the same period last year. The region witnessed a 22.1 percent capacity rise, resulting in a load factor of 82.6 percent.

European carriers experienced a 13.8 percent year-on-year increase in July traffic, coupled with a 13.6 percent capacity expansion and a 0.1 percentage point growth in load factor, reaching 87 percent.

North American carriers registered a 17.7 percent uptick in July 2023 traffic compared to July 2022, reporting a 17.2 percent capacity increase and the highest load factor among all regions, at 90.3 percent, for the second consecutive month.

In Latin America, airlines recorded a 25.3 percent rise in July traffic compared to July 2022, along with a 21.2 percent capacity increase and a 2.9 percentage point rise in load factor, reaching 89.1 percent.

African airlines closely followed, with a 25.6 percent year-over-year increase in July traffic, the second-highest gain among all regions.

However, their capacity rose by 27.4 percent, leading to a 1.0 percentage point decline in the load factor, which now stands at 73.9 percent. Africa remains the only region where capacity growth exceeds traffic demand for the second consecutive month.