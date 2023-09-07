You are here

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale
Taif will host the finale of the Saudi Toyota 2023 Hill Climb Championship from Sept. 8-9. (Supplied)
Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale
Taif will host the finale of the Saudi Toyota 2023 Hill Climb Championship from Sept. 8-9. (Supplied)
Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale
Taif will host the finale of the Saudi Toyota 2023 Hill Climb Championship from Sept. 8-9. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale
  • Challenging 4.2 km track to test more than 140 leading drivers, including 8 female contestants
  • Moving into the final two days of competition, Jean Lahoud leads the overall standings with 43 points, followed by Fadi Hamadeh with 40 points
RIYADH: The Saudi city of Taif will host the finale of the Saudi Toyota 2023 Hill Climb Championship on Sept. 8-9.

More than 140 elite drivers, including eight female contestants, will compete in the final round of competition, which marks the governorate’s racing debut at Al-Mohammadia Hill in Shifa.

A challenging 4.2 km track with 30 hairpin turns will test drivers to their limit.

Results of the final round will decide the champion in each racing category as well as the overall winner. The finale will also feature an extended track and higher speeds than the previous two rounds.

Moving into the final two days of competition, Jean Lahoud leads the overall standings with 43 points, followed by Fadi Hamadeh with 40 points and Rabih Muayad Al-Aour with 28 points.

In the category standings, Abdulaziz Majid Al-Fadhli leads the G1 division, trailed by Sultan Saeed Abu Nabe and Walid Zaki Mahmoud. In the G2 class, Ali Mohammed Al-Khudeir leads, with Hisham Badei Al-Badei and Sultan Jalal Al-Din Hamdi in pursuit.

The front-runner in the G3 category is Mubarak Ali Al-Zubaidi, followed by Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih and Nawaf Bandar Baouzir. In the G4 class, Rabih Muayad Al-Aour claims top spot, closely followed by Sultan Thamer Kaylou and Mohammad Al-Shouraian.

Jean Lahoud maintains his lead in the G5 category, ahead of Ahmed Jamal Abdulhadi and Faisal Sufian Al-Qubani. Meanwhile, Fadi Youssef Hamadeh spearheads the G6 group, followed by Zakaria Sulwan and Saeed Zaki Al-Mouri.

This year’s medalists will receive substantial prizes, including a GR 86 MT car for the first-place winner and a SR50,000 ($13,000) in cash prizes distributed among the top performers in each category.

The championship, one of the leading events on the Saudi motorsports calendar, is organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Taif governorate.

Abdul Latif Jameel Company as the event’s official partner and the Saudi Investment Bank is its strategic partner.

Topics: Saudi Toyota 2023 Hill Climb Championship Taif Jean Lahoud Fadi Hamadeh Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF)

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team's resilience amid kiss scandal

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
BERLIN: Oscar-winning actress and soccer club co-owner Natalie Portman on Thursday praised Spain’s World Cup-winning players, saying they showed great resilience against “harassment, abuse and assault.”
Their World Cup victory last month has been overshadowed by the furor over the behavior of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, who at the medals ceremony in Sydney grabbed player Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips.
Hermoso, who says she did not agree to the kiss, on Wednesday lodged a criminal complaint over the matter, which has spiralled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behavior. Rubiales has refused to step down, saying he did nothing wrong and is a victim of “false feminism.”
Portman said in a speech to the European Clubs’ Association General Assembly on Thursday that other teams had in the past had to fight for equal pay.
“This time the Spanish team was fighting against harassment, abuse and assault,” said the actor, who is co-founder and co-owner of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City in Los Angeles.
“The resilience of these women to play at the top level whilst being under such unfair and unjust conditions and the ability to be advocates on and off the field is inspiring,” said Portman, who attended the World Cup in Australia.
Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain’s top sport court for serious misconduct and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office for 90 days.

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
  • Portuguese superstar says standard of football in Kingdom ‘improving all the time’
  • ‘It is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture,’ he says
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his decision to join the Saudi Pro League, saying he is honored to be part of something that is challenging perceptions about the Kingdom.

“Criticizing something is normal, and what league doesn’t get criticized?” he told a press conference ahead of Portugal’s European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

“It’s common to have problems and controversies anywhere, including Saudi Arabia, Portugal and the current situation in Spain.”

The superstar forward joined Al-Nassr at the end of last year and made his debut for the club in January.

“Everyone thought that I was so crazy about this move. But after all, it is not so crazy anymore. Now, it is normal to play in the Saudi league. As a player in Al-Nassr I have been playing there for eight months and I feel the improvement.”

Ronaldo said earlier he thought the Saudi league could become one of the top five in the world within five years.

“For me, it is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture. Not only that, but also the level of football is great now and that makes me very proud.”

He urged everyone to see the potential of the Saudi Pro League, which he said was full of players who wanted to transform football in the Kingdom.

“I want the Saudi League to continue to evolve in the upcoming years to become a remarkable top league.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day

The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day

The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
  • Al-Ettifaq has already signed former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson this window and hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach.
LIVERPOOL: Everton winger Demarai Gray became the latest player to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Ettifaq on Thursday on the final day of the country’s transfer window.
The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract.
He follows a slew of stars from Europe’s top leagues who have headed to the lucrative Saudi League in recent months. Marquee names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have all taken up the riches on offer as Saudi has embarked on a spectacular recruitment drive.
The 27-year-old Gray joined Everton from German team Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He made 75 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Premier League club.
“There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer,” Gray posted on Instagram. “The truth is, I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch through good and bad. I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen. It’s time for my next chapter.”
Al-Ettifaq has already signed former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson this window and hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach.
The Saudi League has shaken up world soccer after targeting the biggest names in the sport.
As well as luring Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema, it also made moves for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Champions League winners Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante are among other leading players to have moved to the oil-rich kingdom.
Al-Ittihad reportedly had a 150 million pound ($188 million) offer for Liverpool striker Mo Salah rejected last week.

Topics: Saudi football Saudi Arabia Demarai Gray Al-Ettifaq

India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry

India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry
India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry

India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry
  • After years of intermittent contests, shorter formats now provide frenzy of action between the 2 nations
Jon Pike

There are many legendary rivalries in sport.

Football’s local derbies between clubs in the same or adjacent cities, usually inflame partisan attitudes. Historically, in cricket, the Ashes series between Australia and England have been fiercely fought for over 140 years. Yet, it is a more recent rivalry which inflames passions the most, that between India and Pakistan. This is fueled not just by the sport but by the subcontinent’s geopolitics, which have created an intense rivalry and unique set of tensions.

Since the first Test match in 1952 between the two newly formed countries with a shared history and culture, there have been only another 58, played over 15 series. None were played between 1962 and 1977, during which time wars occurred between them in 1965 and 1971. Attempts at reconciliation did bear fruit, with exchange tours taking place in 2005 and 2006. However, the series in 2007 proved to be the last one, as the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai ushered in a new era of political tensions, with serious repercussions for cricket.

Until 2008, it is hardly a surprise that 60 percent of the Test matches were drawn, given the pressure on the teams. Pakistan won 11 of the 20 Tests which did produce a result. Currently, there appears to be little prospect of any resumption of bilateral cricket between the two countries. It is in the shorter formats, organized by either the International Cricket Council or the Asian Cricket Council, that the battles are fought out.

The first One-Day International between the two countries took place in 1978. After a gap of 17 years in play between the two countries, India toured Pakistan to contest three Tests and three ODIs, along with six other matches. Pakistan won two of the Tests, with one drawn. In the third ODI, India was well placed to win, requiring 23 from the final three overs. What followed was the first in a line of controversies which occurred in ODIs between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s fast bowler pitched the first ball of the over short, it flew over the batter’s head into the wicketkeeper’s gloves. A wide was not signaled by the umpire. The next three deliveries all had the same outcome. India’s captain opted to concede the match and the series. Thus India’s second tour to Pakistan since 1954-55 ended improperly.

Between 1982 and 1990, five series were played, three in Pakistan and two in India. In 1978, Pakistan led the three-match ODI series 1-0 but, in the final match, slumped to 11 for three in the face of a stunning display of swing bowling. This was clearly not to the liking of the spectators who began throwing stones at India’s fielders. The match was abandoned.

In 1992, India and Pakistan met for the first time in an ODI World Cup, having avoided each other in the previous four tournaments. India scored 216 for seven. During Pakistan’s unsuccessful reply, verbal jousting broke out between India’s wicketkeeper and a Pakistani batter, who complained to the umpire, who took no action. After another exchange, the Pakistani decided to show his displeasure by performing a few leapfrog impressions, an act unlikely to have improved diplomatic relations between the teams.

Another incident which is now ingrained in cricket folklore occurred in the Sahara “Friendship” Cup in 1997, held in Canada. After heckling one of India’s fielders during Pakistan’s innings, the verbal assailant, armed with a megaphone, turned his attention to a Pakistani boundary fielder during India’s innings. His jibe focused on the fielder’s corpulent build. Folklore has it that the fielder arranged for a bat to be brought to him.

When the abuse restarted, the fielder attacked the heckler. Eyewitnesses reported that only restraining action by spectators and security staff prevented acute damage being inflicted on the heckler, an Indian living in Canada. It took 40 minutes for the captains to calm the spectators. Both men filed charges of assault against one another, later withdrawing them.

There have been 17 bilateral ODI series between the two countries. Six have been played in India and seven in Pakistan. Neutral venues hosted the others, three in Canada between 1996 and 1998, one in the UAE in 2006, in which each team won one match. Overall, it is Pakistan which has emerged winners on 57 percent of occasions, claiming 11 series. The last series was held in 2012-13, after a brief rapprochement in 2011, when the two teams met in a semifinal of the ODI World Cup.

Only 12 T20 Internationals have been played between the two countries. Eight have taken place during T20I World Cups, two being in the 2022 World Cup. They also met twice in 2007’s World Cup, in the group stage and in the final, which India won by five runs. Pakistan’s defeat was received badly at home, with effigies of its players being burnt publicly. A two-match series was played in 2012 in which honors were even. Overall, India has won 75 percent of its T20Is against Pakistan.

In total, India and Pakistan have faced each other 203 times across the three formats, Pakistan edging slightly ahead with 55 percent of wins in matches which produced a result. If normal relations had existed between the two countries, this number of matches would be at least double. Perhaps the restrictions which are in place serve to heighten the anticipation and desire to watch the match, either live or on screen, when the occasions arise.

Anticipation was dampened in Kandy, Sri Lanka, in the group stage of the Asia Cup match last Saturday. India scored 266 all out, but rain prevented a response from Pakistan. Both teams have progressed to the Super 4 stage and will lock horns again on Sept. 10.

It is possible that they may meet in the final a week later. On top of this, they are scheduled to meet in the ICC ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad on Nov. 14. After years of intermittent contest, a frenzy of action is now in prospect.

 

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

The King and I: Saudi minister shares selfie with US basketball star LeBron James

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and US basketball star LeBron James. Credit: @baderaalsaud
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud (front) and US basketball star LeBron James. Credit: @baderaalsaud
The King and I: Saudi minister shares selfie with US basketball star LeBron James

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and US basketball star LeBron James. Credit: @baderaalsaud
  • King James was spotted in Riyadh, where he appeared in a video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Culture and Gov. of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday posted a selfie group photo on Instagram with US basketball star LeBron James, captioning the shot, “good times.”

The picture also showed James’ agent, American sports-marketing businessman and media personality Maverick Carter, and two other men.

The photograph was later shared on the four-time NBA champion’s Instagram story with a caption that read, “love my brother. Until next.”

King James, as he is known to fans, was spotted in Riyadh, where he appeared in a video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress.

James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the game’s greatest players.

On July 25, the 38-year-old power forward posted an image on X of Forrest Gump (played by US actor Tom Hanks in the film of the same name) running fast accompanied by the caption, “me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 and @mavcarter for that one-year deal.”

Topics: LeBron James Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan National Basketball Association (NBA)

