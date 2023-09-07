You are here

Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations began first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5

Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations began first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5
Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations says it started the first phase of resuming production. (Twitter/@KJO_News)
Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations began first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5
Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations says it started the first phase of resuming production. (Twitter/@KJO_News)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations began first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5

Joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations began first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield Al-Khafji Operations announced on Thursday that it has started the first phase of “successfully resuming production” on Tuesday, it said on its official account on Twitter.

It added that resumption began after completing maintenance operations for onshore production facilities and ensuring their readiness.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Al-Khafji Oilfield

Saudi Aramco's Luberef appoints new president and CEO  

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, has appointed Samir Abdulaziz Al-Hokail as its president and CEO.

In a statement issued to Tadawul, the company said Al-Hokail will replace Tareq A. Al-Nuaim “due to a change in his secondment post.”

The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the decision on Thursday in accordance with a Sept.  5 resolution.

Luberef and the board extended their appreciation to Al-Nuaim for his valuable contributions to the company’s advancement. 

They also welcomed the new CEO and wished him success in his new role. 

Since his arrival at Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, in 1997, Al-Hokail has held numerous leadership roles within the company and its affiliated entities. 

Before this stint, he served as the president and CEO of Saudi Petroleum International in New York since 2016, where his responsibilities included overseeing Saudi Aramco’s crude oil sales to the North American market. 

Luberef’s net profit surged 21.68 percent to SR900.52 million ($240 million) in the first half of 2023 compared with SR740.10 million in the same period last year. 

The company revealed in a statement to Tadawul that the increase was due to lower zakat and income tax expenses, as the firm is subject to pay only zakat. 

In December 2022, Luberef made its debut on the Tadawul All Share Index when the company sold shares previously held by the private equity firm Jadwa Investment. 

Saudi Aramco still maintains ownership of the remaining 70 percent of Luberef, as the energy giant did not divest any of its shares in the offering.  

Topics: Luberef Aramco

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia declined by 82.60 points, or 0.73 percent, to close at 11,215.56 on Thursday.  

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index amounted to SR6.42 billion ($1.71 billion). Among the listed stocks, 70 advanced while 146 retreated. 

The parallel market, Nomu, also slipped by 130.03 points, or 0.56 percent, closing at 23,198.25. In Nomu, 27 listed stocks advanced while 26 retreated. 

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 10.72 points, or 0.73 percent, ending the day at 1,448.34. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. was the top-performing stock of the day, with its share price surging by 9.43 percent to SR146.20.  

Other notable top performers included Arabian Pipes Co. and Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices increased by 6.30 percent and 5.29 percent, respectively.  

In addition to this, other top gainers included Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The worst-performing stock was Sumou Real Estate Co., which debuted on Tadawul and saw its share price decline by 7.02 percent to SR53.00.  

Other underperformers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., whose share prices dropped by 6.25 percent and 4.80 percent to stand at SR0.15 and SR18.66, respectively. 

Additionally, Theeb Rent a Car Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. were among the companies that experienced declines in their stock prices. 

In Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising by 25.30 percent to SR206.  

Other top performers in Nomu included Enma AlRawabi Co. and Ladun Investment Co., whose share prices soared by 5.05 percent and 4.82 percent to stand at SR19.96 and SR3.26, respectively. 

Other top gainers also included Gas Arabian Services Co. and Mayar Holding Co. 

National Environmental Recycling Co. was the major loser on Nomu, with its share price falling by 6.59 percent to SR8.22.  

Furthermore, Alhasoob Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. witnessed decreases of 5.00 percent and 4.83 percent, with their share prices settling at SR91.20 and SR11.42, respectively. 

Other major losers included Future Care Trading Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting  

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting  
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting  

Saudi Arabia supports GCC economic unity at Oman meeting  
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia played a crucial role in advancing economic unity among Gulf Cooperation Council member states during ministerial-level meeting of the GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority, according to the Saudi Press Agency.      

The Kingdom’s representation at the Standing Preparatory Committee on Wednesday in Salalah, Oman was led by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim.  

Ministers convened to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the agenda for the second session of the GCC EDAA, the governance of joint economic and development efforts within the Gulf, and the roadmap for initiatives and projects aimed at achieving economic unity by the year 2025.   

Said Mohammed Al-Saqri, Oman’s minister of economy, chaired the meeting and extended a warm welcome to all participants.    

He emphasized the considerable efforts being invested in fostering cooperation, coordination, and integration among member states. Al-Saqri underscored the importance of collective action in realizing shared objectives in the realms of economic and development cooperation within the GCC.  

The meeting was attended by several other GCC ministers and officials, including Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa; the UAE’s Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri; and Qatar’s Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.

Other dignitaries included Kuwait’s Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance, Talal Al-Namesh; and the Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

Al-Saqri noted that intra-GCC exports had increased by 13.4 percent to $83.4 billion in 2021 compared to the previous year, highlighting the importance of the GCC EDAA in reviewing the development path of GCC countries.  

Meanwhile, the participants discussed a number of topics, including the governance of joint economic and development efforts within the Gulf region. They also received updates on the action plan for building the Gulf economic model and its associated mechanisms.  

These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to enhance economic cooperation and integration among the GCC member states. 

It is worth noting that a brainstorming session took place the day before the ministerial-level meeting, during which participants engaged in discussions and explored various working papers. 

The topics covered during this session included the Gulf Customs Union, the establishment of a Gulf common market, the development and utilization of artificial intelligence, and strategies to enhance the competitiveness of the Gulf economy.  

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 

ADNOC Gas inks $450-$550m LNG supply deal with PetroChina International Co. 
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to ensure reliable supply to its customers, UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Gas has signed an agreement, valued between $450 million and $550 million, to supply liquefied natural gas to PetroChina International Co.
According to a press release, the deal will help ADNOC Gas to grow its global presence, particularly in the East and Southeast Asian markets.  

“We are pleased to sign this LNG supply agreement with PCI, further strengthening our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing gas markets,” said Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas.  

He added: “China continues to be a key market for ADNOC Gas, and this agreement further reinforces our role as a major LNG supplier across East and South Asia, and beyond.”  

ADNOC’s efforts to increase the supply of LNG affirms the commitment of the company to reduce emissions as natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel, generating lower-carbon generation compared to other fossil fuels, the press statement added.  

Moreover, LNG serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains and it can be used across a broad range of industries, fostering economic growth.  

“Energy is an important area of collaboration between China and the UAE. We are delighted to partner with ADNOC Gas, a company committed to providing stable and reliable energy supply with low-carbon emissions,” said Wu Junli, chairman of PCI.  

He added: “This agreement signifies an extension of the cooperation between our two companies and reaffirms PCI’s commitment to ADNOC Gas as our global partner.”  

The new agreement with PCI follows several significant international LNG sales agreements by ADNOC Gas with various companies including Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and India Oil Corp.  

ADNOC Gas is one of the most significant players in the energy industry globally. In March, the company reported a 32 percent increase in its 2022 core earnings on a pro forma basis to $8.7 billion, up from $6.6 billion in 2021. 

The company currently supplies approximately 60 percent of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries.  

Topics: ADNOC PCI LNG

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company

NGDC, TAQA Arabia establish new gas company
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a strategic move aimed at expanding its reach and boosting profitability, Saudi Arabia’s Natural Gas Distribution Co. has announced the formation of First Gas Co., according to a bourse filing.     

The newly established limited liability company, with a registered capital of SR500,000 ($133,000), is set to have its headquarters in Riyadh.   

This has been achieved through a collaborative effort with TAQA Arabia, Egypt’s leading private-sector natural gas distributor.     

Notably, NGDC and TAQA Arabia have entered into this partnership as equal stakeholders, marking a significant stride forward in the region’s natural gas sector.    

Meanwhile, TAQA Arabia said in a disclosure statement on the bourse that the new venture was established to extend, maintain, and repair pipelines, as well as transport natural gas.   

Both firms had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a new firm in the Kingdom to bolster NGDC’s expansion strategies and help TAQA Arabia achieve its vision of being a key player in the sustainable development and economic progress of the region.    

In an announcement to Tadawul in May, NGDC said the collaboration aligns with its plan to expand its scope of operations and boost its profits.   

The statement came close to NGDC’s financial results, released when the company reported a 33 percent jump in profit to SR3.3 million in 2022 from SR2.5 million in 2021. The company attributed the hike to its higher sales.  

Its revenue increased by 1.6 percent to SR91 million in 2022 from SR89.59 million in 2021.    

Last December, TAQA Arabia signed an MoU with the Egyptian government and the French energy leader, Voltalia, to develop a green hydrogen production facility in the Suez Canal Zone.   

The Egyptian firm also partnered last March with GV Investments, Egypt’s leading real estate developers, to develop, design, build and operate the full-fledged infrastructure in Tarboul. The association will also provide clean energy sources in the first phase of the city.   

TAQA Arabia employs one of the largest teams of engineers and construction professionals specifically trained in the natural gas distribution industry.  

Topics: Natural Gas Distribution Co. First Gas Co TAQA arabia

