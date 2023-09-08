You are here

  • Home
  • France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
France’s forward Marcus Thuram celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament Group B qualifying match against Republic of Ireland, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on Thursday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ney73

Updated 29 sec ago
AP

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
  • France have scored 11 goals so far, conceding none
  • Denzel Dumfries had three first-half assists for his Dutch teammates Marten de Roon — who scored his first international goal — Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Two-time champion France were rock solid again as they resumed their qualifying campaign for the European Championship with a fifth straight win Thursday, while the Netherlands eased to a 3-0 victory over Greece to keep their chances alive in Group B.

France remained perfect and produced yet another clean sheet, beating Ireland 2-0 in Paris and extending its lead to nine points over both the Netherlands and Greece.

The Dutch defeated their Greek rivals 3-0. Both sides have six points, but Ronald Koeman’s team have played one match fewer than Greece.

France have scored 11 goals so far, conceding none.

“We could have scored a bit more tonight, but I’m not going to be picky,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram netted at the Parc des Princes. The game was played at Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium because of the Rugby World Cup’s opening game scheduled Friday at the Stade de France.

“It’s a big pride,” said Thuram, who scored his first goal for France. “It’s not done yet, we will keep on working.”

Germany will host the 24-team tournament next summer.

In Eindhoven, Denzel Dumfries had three first-half assists for his Dutch teammates Marten de Roon — who scored his first international goal — Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.

The Netherlands play Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, when Greece face last-place Gibraltar in Athens.

LEWANDOWSKI DELIVERS

In trouble after losing two of their opening three games, Poland revived their chances with a brace from Robert Lewandowski in a 2-0 win over the Faeroe Island in Group E. The Czech Republic, still unbeaten, leads the group with eight points, one more than Albania, after they drew 1-1.

Lewandowski took his international tally to 81 goals.

Poland, which has not missed out on qualifying for a European Championship since 2004, is in third place, two points off the pace.

HUNGARY TOP GROUP G

Leader Hungary stayed undefeated in their group after a 2-1 win in Serbia, who created chances but wasted a lot.

The hosts could not hold onto their lead following Attila Szalai’s own goal and slumped to their first defeat as Barnabas Varga and Willi Orbán then both scored within two minutes. Second-place Serbia trail three points behind Hungary, which have lost only one of their last 11 matches.

Lithuania and Montenegro drew 2-2 in the group’s other match.

FINLAND MOVE CLOSER

A late goal from forward Oliver Antman gave Finland a 1-0 win at Kazakhstan in Group H and moved it closer to a second straight qualification to the European Championship.

Antman was perfectly set up in the box in the 78th minute and directed a precise low shot into the back of the net.

Finland, with 12 points from five matches, have a two-point lead over Denmark. The Danes moved into second place by routing winless San Marino 4-0. Slovenia, trailing Denmark only on goal difference, beat Northern Ireland 4-2.

Topics: France Euro 2024

Related

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
Football
European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Football
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era

Spain coach has ‘blind confidence’ in Barca teen Yamal

Spain coach has ‘blind confidence’ in Barca teen Yamal
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

Spain coach has ‘blind confidence’ in Barca teen Yamal

Spain coach has ‘blind confidence’ in Barca teen Yamal
  • The 16-year-old would become Spain’s youngest ever player if he features against either Georgia or Cyprus next Tuesday
  • “Lamine appeared very good to me watching him on television, but working with him you realize even more his potential,” De la Fuente told a press conference
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

TBILISI: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insisted he has “blind confidence” in Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal without revealing if he would make history by playing Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia.
The 16-year-old would become Spain’s youngest ever player if he features against either Georgia or Cyprus next Tuesday.
But De la Fuenta did not reveal whether the youngster would play as Spain bid to get their European qualifying campaign back on track.
“Lamine appeared very good to me watching him on television, but working with him you realize even more his potential. He seems even better,” De la Fuente told a press conference on Thursday.
“Currently, he’s a very important player for us, he’s here on his own merit. I have total confidence in him. I think he’s a great player.”
Spain are aiming to correct a poor start to their qualifying campaign, but their preparations have been overshadowed by the controversy of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss of women’s team midfielder Jenni Hermoso.
“Since the beginning of the training camp, I have only been thinking about football and Georgia, because I believe that we have the possibility of putting qualification on the right track. We are focusing exclusively on the match tomorrow,” said De la Fuente.
La Roja are fourth in the Group A, nine points behind leaders Scotland, who beat them in Glasgow, although De la Fuente’s side have played two fewer matches.

Topics: Spain Luis de la Fuente Lamine Yamal Euro 2024

Related

Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Football
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Morocco hope to persuade 16-year-old Yamal to snub Spain
Football
Morocco hope to persuade 16-year-old Yamal to snub Spain

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
  • Portman said in a speech to the European Clubs’ Association General Assembly on Thursday that other teams had in the past had to fight for equal pay
  • “This time the Spanish team was fighting against harassment, abuse and assault,” said the actor, who is co-founder and co-owner of Angel City team in Los Angeles
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Oscar-winning actress and soccer club co-owner Natalie Portman on Thursday praised Spain’s World Cup-winning players, saying they showed great resilience against “harassment, abuse and assault.”
Their World Cup victory last month has been overshadowed by the furor over the behavior of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, who at the medals ceremony in Sydney grabbed player Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her.
Hermoso, who says she did not agree to the kiss, on Wednesday lodged a criminal complaint over the matter, which has spiralled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behavior. Rubiales has refused to step down, saying he did nothing wrong and is a victim of “false feminism.”
Portman said in a speech to the European Clubs’ Association General Assembly on Thursday that other teams had in the past had to fight for equal pay.
“This time the Spanish team was fighting against harassment, abuse and assault,” said the actor, who is co-founder and co-owner of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City in Los Angeles.
“The resilience of these women to play at the top level whilst being under such unfair and unjust conditions and the ability to be advocates on and off the field is inspiring,” said Portman, who attended the World Cup in Australia.
Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain’s top sport court for serious misconduct and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office for 90 days.

Topics: Jenni Hermoso Luis Rubiales Kiss Natalie Portman European Clubs’ Association

Related

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Football
Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Football
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
  • Portuguese superstar says standard of football in Kingdom ‘improving all the time’
  • ‘It is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture,’ he says
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his decision to join the Saudi Pro League, saying he is honored to be part of something that is challenging perceptions about the Kingdom.

“Criticizing something is normal, and what league doesn’t get criticized?” he told a press conference ahead of Portugal’s European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

“It’s common to have problems and controversies anywhere, including Saudi Arabia, Portugal and the current situation in Spain.”

The superstar forward joined Al-Nassr at the end of last year and made his debut for the club in January.

“Everyone thought that I was so crazy about this move. But after all, it is not so crazy anymore. Now, it is normal to play in the Saudi league. As a player in Al-Nassr I have been playing there for eight months and I feel the improvement.”

Ronaldo said earlier he thought the Saudi league could become one of the top five in the world within five years.

“For me, it is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture. Not only that, but also the level of football is great now and that makes me very proud.”

He urged everyone to see the potential of the Saudi Pro League, which he said was full of players who wanted to transform football in the Kingdom.

“I want the Saudi League to continue to evolve in the upcoming years to become a remarkable top league.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Related

Update Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Saudi Football
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions

European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions
  • UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030
  • The Champions League is being revamped next year with 36 teams instead of 32, each guaranteed eight games, and total commercial revenue of €4.4 billion ($4.72 billion)
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: With billions in prize money to distribute from the revamped Champions League next year, UEFA plans to pay more based on merit and share more among teams across Europe that don’t qualify.

The formula announced Wednesday for distributing money to hundreds of clubs should reduce the guaranteed cash currently paid to wealthy clubs with storied pasts.

UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030.

The accord in place since 2008 aims to ensure stability in European soccer, though it did not prevent 12 storied ECA members from trying to launch the Super League in 2021. That project effectively tried to replace the Champions League in a grab for more money and control but failed within 48 hours.

The Champions League is being revamped next year with 36 teams instead of 32, each guaranteed eight games, and total commercial revenue of &euro;4.4 billion ($4.72 billion) projected Wednesday by UEFA for its men’s club competitions.

That is about an 18 percent increase on this season’s total of more than 3.73 billion euros ($4 billion) of combined gross income for the Champions League, Europa League — which also gets 36 teams — and third-tier Europa Conference League.

However, it is below the “4.6 to 4.8” billion euros range suggested by UEFA just four months ago after a first wave of broadcast deals for the 2024-27 seasons had performed well in Britain, France and the US.

UEFA and ECA have long faced criticism for seeming to skew too much prize money toward elite clubs and helping widen a wealth gap across European soccer.

Seeking to turn that trend Wednesday, UEFA said more of the current gross revenue estimate — 7 percent instead of 4 percent — will be paid to clubs that do not qualify for European competitions.

“A central element of this agreement is the shared priority to nurture European club football at every level,” UEFA said.

The European Leagues group said this would share 308 million euros ($330 million) among those clubs instead of the current 175 million euros ($188 million).

“(This) will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development,” the 33-nation leagues group said.

UEFA also will pay a bigger share of Champions League prize money in equal fees to all clubs who qualify — up from 25 percent of the pot this year to 27.5 percent next season. Currently, all 32 teams get at least 15.64 million euros ($16.8 million) to play in the group stage.

The share of the prize pot allocated to performance bonuses — wins and draws in the first stage, then escalating amounts for advancing through each knockout round — rises to 37.5 percent from the current 30 percent.

In the last round of club prize payments published by UEFA, for the 2021-22 season, Champions League winner Real Madrid topped the table with 133.7 million euros ($143.4 million).

The ECA working agreement with UEFA also recognizes it as the only official representative of clubs in Europe. It is facing a challenge from the Union of European Clubs group which aims to give a stronger voice to lower-ranked members.

“I want to be clear,” ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president, told his members Wednesday who were joined in Berlin by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, “as clubs we have obligations under our (UEFA agreement). We must all honor them.”

Super League leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still exiled from the ECA ahead of an imminent final ruling from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to their challenge to UEFA control in European soccer.

Topics: UEFA

Related

UEFA president regrets problems at Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul
Football
UEFA president regrets problems at Champions League finals in Paris and Istanbul
PepsiCo and UEFA unveil sustainable F&B practices at 2023 UEFA Champions League Finals
Corporate News
PepsiCo and UEFA unveil sustainable F&B practices at 2023 UEFA Champions League Finals

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share

Nassr and Hilal fans clash on social media over rumors of stadium share
  • Saudi Media Company criticized for ambiguous statement suggesting the fierce Riyadh rivals could both play at Al-Awwal Park
  • Al-Hilal will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

A social media row between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over which club will play their matches at Al-Awwal Park for the remainder of the season seems to have been resolved, after several days of confusion and ire were followed by the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will continue to be the venue’s lone tenants during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will play their matches at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as will another Roshn Saudi League team, Riyadh Club.

The row erupted when the Saudi Media Co., which currently owns the right to King Saud University Stadium, or Al-Awwal Park, changed the colors of its account on X, formerly Twitter, from current tenants Al-Nassr’s yellow and blue to lilac, which many took to mean that another team, likely Al-Hilal, will be playing their home matches at the venue.

On social media, a debate raged between supporters of the two clubs, particularly as the Saudi Ministry of Sports has plans to comprehensively develop the King Fahd International Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal’s recent home, in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Matters were not helped by the lack of clarity from SMC, who, on Sept. 2, issued the following statement: “In reference to the media inquiries regarding SMC’s agreement with a Saudi club to play its matches on the Al-Awwal Park stadium, and due to our belief in the importance of responding and effectively engaging with media institutions and clarifying the situation to the interested sports audience, SMC would like to emphasize that it values and respects all of the nation’s clubs equally.

“However, the company is committed to its exclusive contract to make the Al-Awwal Park stadium the main and exclusive venue for the pro team of Al-Nassr Club, one of the Public Investment Fund’s companies.”

The ambiguous message failed to unequivocally deny Al-Hilal will play at Al-Awwal Park,  though, and the ongoing row between the two clubs left Al-Nassr fans demanding that Al-Hilal not be allowed to play at their stadium, saying that failure to do so will be seen as a “betrayal.”

Meanwhile, fans of Al-Hilal began circulating rumors that SMC had requested that their club play at Al-Awwal Park due to its large fanbase and potential to raise the profile of the stadium. They also speculated that the change of color of SMC’s X account was done to obtain Al-Hilal’s approval, though this has not been commented on officially by any of the parties.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will not be closed for renovation this season, meaning it will continue to be home to Al-Hilal and Riyadh Club, while Al-Nassr will have Al-Awwal Park to themselves.

Al-Awwal Park was inaugurated on May 7, 2015, by KSU, to host the university’s sporting activities.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sela Sports Co. reached an agreement with KSU to host Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League match there.

In November of 2018, in one of its largest events, the stadium hosted “WWE Crown Jewel” and then, a year later, the AFC Champions League final between Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds.

In 2020, the university put the stadium out to tender, and SMC obtained the rights to operate it for 10 years. On Oct. 26, 2020, SMC signed a contract with Al-Nassr to make the stadium the official venue for the team’s matches.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 people; the second and third sections can accommodate 22,000 spectators and the first 2,000, in addition to seats for VIPs and royalty.

It includes five television and radio broadcast rooms, in addition to a press conference hall.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Nassr Al-Hilal Al-Awwal Park

Related

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Saudi Football
Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad
Saudi Football
Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

Latest updates

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
US repositioning forces in Niger after military junta tells French troops to leave
US repositioning forces in Niger after military junta tells French troops to leave
Ukraine reports some successes in counteroffensive against Russian forces
Ukraine reports some successes in counteroffensive against Russian forces
Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief
Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief
Hong Kong’s heaviest rain in at least 140 years floods city streets, metro
Hong Kong’s heaviest rain in at least 140 years floods city streets, metro

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.