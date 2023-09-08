You are here

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Liverpool last week reportedly rejected a bid worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) from Al-Ittihad for Salah. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 08 September 2023
  • Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players
  • Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool for now but will the next window throw out a more lucrative offer?
MANCHESTER, England: After an outlay of $1 billion, Saudi Arabia’s transfer window shut on Thursday with the Kingdom having announced itself as a new powerhouse in global soccer.
Leading target Mohamed Salah may not have joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema by moving to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, but it seems inevitable more stars will eventually be lured away from Europe’s biggest clubs.
Liverpool last week reportedly rejected a bid worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) from Al-Ittihad for Salah and despite speculation a renewed offer would come before Thursday’s deadline, no deal was struck for the Egypt international.
There is, however, little suggestion Saudi Arabia’s spectacular spending will end there as the country has sought to move its way into international sports, investing in recent years in golf, boxing, Formula One racing and tennis, as well as soccer.
Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players, which would place it behind only the English Premier League in terms of global spending during the window.
Then there are the large salaries said to be on offer, with Ronaldo’s deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.
Despite anticipation that Salah could be the latest superstar signing, the Saudi window ended relatively quietly. Demarai Gray joined Al-Ettifaq from Everton and Luiz Felipe completed a move from Real Betis to Al-Ittihad.
There was also speculation that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could join the exodus, but a move did not materialize.
The transfer business of Saudi’s leading clubs has been spectacular enough, even without a deadline day deal for Salah.
Ronaldo’s decision to join Al-Nassr in December has paved the way for more of the world’s leading players to head to the country.
Champions League winners N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Aymeric Laporte have joined Benzema and Neymar as star recruits to a league that was previously little known outside of the region.
Failed attempts were made for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
The push is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, which took up a majority ownership stake in four of its top clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al Hilal.
The moves into sport are cast as part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the Kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for the country’s youth.
As well its drive to improve its domestic league, Saudi Arabia also has a foot in the Premier League after PIF bought Newcastle United in 2021, with its financial backing enabling the club to qualify for this season’s Champions League.
There is also speculation Saudi Arabia will bid to host the 2030 men’s soccer World Cup.
Neymar proved to be the biggest signing of the window after joining Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.
Al Hilal is Saudi’s most successful team, having won the league championship a record 18 times and the Asian Champions League four times. It had already missed out on Messi, who joined MLS club Inter Miami, and bid a record $332 million for Mbappe.
As well as Neymar, Al Hilal signed Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr signed Mane, Otavio, Marcelo Brozovic, Laporte and Alex Telles.
Reigning Saudi champion Al-Ittihad brought in Benzema, Kante and Fabinho before the deadline day signing of Felipe.
Al-Ahli’s signings included Firmino, Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Gabri Veiga.
Al-Ettifaq hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach and signed ex-Liverpool captain Henderson before landing Gray before the window closed.

Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
AP

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
  • Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault
  • Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault
Updated 08 September 2023
AP
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
Prosecutors added Friday that Rubiales could have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defense immediately after the scandal erupted regarding his behavior.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players’ union.
Prosecutors have asked the judge that Rubiales appear before a court to give preliminary testimony.
If the National Court judge agrees the hear the case, it would lead to a formal court investigation that will end with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.

International Olympic Committee reveals inclusion of four Saudi members

International Olympic Committee reveals inclusion of four Saudi members
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News
International Olympic Committee reveals inclusion of four Saudi members

  • Inclusion of four distinguished Saudi figures emphasizes robust partnership between the Olympic movement and Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Olympic Committee has officially disclosed the names of individuals appointed to serve on various commissions within the organization.

The inclusion of the four distinguished Saudi figures emphasizes the robust partnership between the Olympic movement and Saudi Arabia, said Dr. Thomas Bach, president of the IOC.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal maintained his position within the Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission, previously known as the Marketing Commission.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi Al-Saud has been entrusted with a role on the Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Commission, formerly the Public Affairs and Social Responsibility through Sport Commission.

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud has  been appointed to serve on the Sustainability and Legacy Commission, which the committee said was “a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding Olympic values.”

She has remained a member of the Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission, bringing her valuable perspective to this important area.

Prince Reema also kept on the responsibilities of membership in the Coordination Commission for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Abdulaziz Baashen has earned a place on the newly established Esports Commission, further strengthening Saudi Arabia’s engagement in diverse facets of the Olympic realm.

“These appointments underscore the deep and meaningful connection between Saudi Arabia and the International Olympic Committee, as well as the vital role played by Saudi national figures in recent years towards the development of the Olympic movement nationally and worldwide,” the IOC said.

LeBron James makes young Saudi players starry-eyed during first country visit

LeBron James makes young Saudi players starry-eyed during first country visit
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News
LeBron James makes young Saudi players starry-eyed during first country visit

  • NBA top scorer also provided tips for emerging women players
  • Kingdom’s budding basketball athletes inspired and motivated
Arab News

RIYADH: Global basketball legend LeBron James, in his first visit to Saudi Arabia, held a clinic this week for starry-eyed young Saudi Arabia players, including emerging stars from the women’s national team.

Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, said: “We are incredibly honored to welcome LeBron James to Riyadh today. Seeing the reactions and smiles on the faces of all the players was priceless. His passion for the game, and willingness to take time to train with our players is a massive boost for our sport in Saudi.”

“LeBron is a superstar, legend and hero all in one and someone who truly transcends sport worldwide. I’ve no doubt his visit today will have created memories for a lifetime for so many Saudi boys and girls who just had their dreams come true. Sports stars are so powerful in helping us inspire, unite and excite future athletes in Saudi Arabia — and they don’t get bigger than the all-time leading scorer of the NBA,” Tashkandi added.

As part of his visit to the Kingdom, James led a special clinic organized by the Saudi Arabia Basketball Federation at Al-Azem Academy, in the country’s capital, Riyadh. The training session saw participants share the court with one of basketball’s greatest players as they took on a series of dribbling and shooting workouts.

Playing with their idol - LeBron James has been an inspiration for many of Saudi's youth team growing up. (Supplied)

Starting out his NBA career two decades ago, James has one of the most impressive league records, having won four championships, four Most-Valuable Player awards, four Finals MVP awards, two Olympic golds, and has been named an All-Star on a remarkable 19 occasions. 

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, James’ visit underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting healthier and more active lifestyles, as well as becoming a global destination for some of the biggest global events. Included among the major events is the FIBA 3X3 World Tour, which was hosted in the coastal city of Jeddah on two occasions and Diriyah last year.

The players struggled to find words to describe their feelings after meeting and playing basketball with their idol in their home country. “LeBron played an immense role in my life. I can’t even begin to explain how happy I am to be here. I’ve aspired to be like him every single day growing up,” said 16-year-old Ibrahim Qattan.

Teammate Abdullah Basha expressed similar feelings, saying: “Growing up as a kid you just see him on TV or on your phone screen, so to see him here today doing his thing is just amazing. I thought I was dreaming and wanted someone to pinch me.”

Al-Azem Academy player Aseel Falatah added: “As women, we now have countless opportunities to play sport in the Kingdom. The experience today doesn’t even feel real. I honestly learnt so much from him.”

LeBron James led female and youth clinics during his first visit to the Kingdom. (Supplied)

Sports in Saudi Arabia is undergoing massive transformation with the number of federations increasing by over 50 percent in four years. Sports participation and physical activity amongst adults has risen to 48 percent from just 13 percent in 2015.

Participation in basketball has increased 54 percent since 2018 thanks to a wide range of grassroots programs. There are now 240 athletes who make up the first generation of female basketball players.

The number of registered teams has also seen a huge uptick from 45 in 2018 to 105 in 2023, including 28 for females. Six male and female national teams are currently representing Saudi Arabia in regional and global tournaments.

Gauff, Sabalenka into US Open final after climate protest

Gauff, Sabalenka into US Open final after climate protest
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP
Gauff, Sabalenka into US Open final after climate protest

  • Other Grand Slam tennis events including Wimbledon and the French Open have also been disrupted by protesters
  • The 25-year-old from Belarus has been in scintillating form in New York
AFP

NEW YORK: American teenager Coco Gauff shrugged off disruption from climate protesters to reach the US Open final on Thursday as Aryna Sabalenka survived a huge scare to stay on course for a second Grand Slam title.

A night of nerve-shredding semifinal drama saw Gauff reach the final for the first time with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of the Czech Republic’s 10th seed Karolina Muchova.

The 19-year-old Gauff showed great poise to remain unfazed after the match was halted for 49 minutes early in the second set when environmental activists staged a protest in the upper tiers of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Play was held up as officials attempted to remove one of the protesters who had glued their bare feet to the concrete floor of the arena. The four protesters were later taken into police custody.

When play resumed, sixth seed Gauff closed out a hard-fought second set to advance to the second Grand Slam final of her career.

The American teenager said while the enforced stoppage had been “challenging,” she had sympathy for the activists and their cause.

“I definitely, I believe, you know, in climate change,” Gauff said. “I think there are things we can do better.

“I prefer it not to happen in my match but I wasn’t pissed at the protesters.

“Obviously I don’t want it to happen when I’m winning up 6-4, 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going. But hey, if that’s what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can’t really get upset at it.”

The protest was the latest high-profile sporting event to be targeted by environmental activists in recent years.

Other Grand Slam tennis events including Wimbledon and the French Open have also been disrupted by protesters.

Gauff, who is now the youngest American woman to reach the US Open final since her idol Serena Williams in 1999, will face second seed Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.

The 25-year-old from Belarus, who will take over the world No.1 ranking from Iga Swiatek at the conclusion of the tournament, has been in scintillating form in New York.

But she was forced to come back from the brink to dig out a 0-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/5) win against American 17th seed Madison Keys in 2hr 32min to reach the final.

“I’m really proud of myself that I was able to turn around this game and get this win, because it was just incredible,” Sabalenka said after the victory.

“I was just, like, ‘Come on, keep trying, keep pushing, like, I don’t know, do something extra. Just try to turn around this match.’

“I think this kind of thinking really helped me to stay in the game and to keep trying, keep pushing, to still have this belief that I have a chance to turn around this match.”

Sabalenka suffered a disastrous opening set and then fell a break behind in the second to leave Keys serving for the match at 5-4.

But the Australian Open champion roared back to force a tie-break which she won emphatically and then rode her luck in the deciding set, once again recovering from a break down to set up another tie-break.

She was left blushing after mistakenly celebrating victory in the tie-break when she went 7/3 ahead, forgetting the 2022 rule change which dictates that final set tie-breaks are now first-to-10.

“I thought that we play tie-break up till seven,” a sheepish Sabalenka admitted. “I was just all over the place.”

But she quickly regrouped to close out a Houdini act that had looked improbable after her out-of-sorts display for most of the first and second sets.

Asian Games set to go in China with more athletes than Olympics but same political intrigue

Asian Games set to go in China with more athletes than Olympics but same political intrigue
Updated 08 September 2023
AP
Asian Games set to go in China with more athletes than Olympics but same political intrigue

  • The giant sports festival beginning Sept 23 in Hangzhou has already listed 12,417 athletes, organizers say 
  • The biggest event of the games might be a possible India vs. Pakistan gold-medal game in cricket on Oct 7 
AP 

TOKYO: The Asian Games are set to go in China, the first multi-sport international event in the country since pandemic restrictions were lifted there about nine months ago. 

This giant sports festival in the eastern city of Hangzhou involves more athletes than the Olympics with 12,417 entered, according to organizers. 

About 11,000 participated two years ago in the scandal-filled Tokyo Olympics, and about 10,500 are headed to next year’s Paris Games. 

Unmatched for size, the Asian Games may even surpass the Olympics for controversy, power politics, and intrigue. 

The games begin on Sept. 23 amid an open power struggle between International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a long-time IOC member who is often described as the “kingmaker” who helped Bach win election in Buenos Aires in 2013. 

Bach is due to step down in 2025 because of IOC term limits and hardball politics are in play around who succeeds him. 

In a rare move, the Switzerland-based IOC openly intervened in early July to invalidate the presidential election of the Olympic Council of Asia, which oversees the Asian Games and Olympic sports on the continent. 

The July 8 election was ostensibly won by Kuwait’s Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the younger brother of Sheikh Ahmad. The elder sheikh is the former 30-year president of the OCA, an organization that was created by his father. 

Sheikh Talal defeated another Kuwaiti, Husain Al-Musallam, the veteran director general of the OCA and Sheikh Ahmad’s loyal aide. Since 2021, Al-Musallam has also been the head of swimming’s governing body World Aquatics. 

A few weeks after the election, the IOC suspended Sheikh Ahmad for three years for influencing the result of the election after he was cautioned not to be the IOC. 

He was already self-suspended as an IOC member since 2018 after he was indicted in Switzerland for forgery that led to his conviction two years ago. He has appealed the ruling. 

“This is all about raw power and wielding influence through titles, money, and privilege,” said Jules Boykoff, a political scientist at Pacific University and the author of “Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics.” 

“If the IOC doesn’t figure out a way to allow Bach to extend his tenure beyond the 12 allotted years — and I would not be surprised if the group in fact did that — space will open up for someone new at the reins at the IOC,” Boykoff told Associated Press. 

Sheikh Ahmad has also revived his political career in Kuwait and is now its defense minister and deputy prime minister. Despite the IOC’s moves, he is unlikely to be sidelined. 

“As this battle for the (IOC presidency) job heats up, Sheikh Ahmad could wield significant influence,” Boykoff said. 

In July, addressing the Kuwaiti legislature, Sheikh Ahmad gave no indication he would back down. And he carries more power now as the representative of a sovereign government. 

“I am personally the president of the Olympic Council of Asia,” he told the body. “This is my second hat.” 

The IOC has said it will continue to recognize Randhir Singh of India as interim president of the OCA until new elections are held. The IOC has said Bach will attend the opening ceremony in Hangzhou. 

Bach and the IOC have distanced themselves from the sheikh since an indictment by Geneva prosecutors was revealed in November 2018. The forgery case was unrelated to sports and involved a factional rivalry in the Kuwaiti royal family and government. 

Thousands of athletes care little about the leadership, but billions are in play over who runs Olympic sports in Asia. Many sports body in Asia, as elsewhere, depend heavily on monetary payments from the IOC. 

The Asian Games involve China and India, the world’s two most populous countries — and Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous. 

Asian sports powers Japan and South Korea are also on hand, as is the self- governing island of Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province. 

The biggest event of the games might be a possible India vs. Pakistan gold-medal game in cricket on Oct. 7, which would be one of the most-watched global sports events all year. 

Organizers say 45 nations and territories in Asia will participate at 56 competition venues. Twelve venues are newly built, and 44 venues are renovated or temporary buildings. 

China’s state-run media says the total cost of competition or training venues is 10.19 billion yuan, or $1.4 billion.

