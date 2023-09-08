You are here

Saudi Development Fund signs $53.33m agreement to support Oman SMEs

Saudi Development Fund signs $53.33m agreement to support Oman SMEs
The funding is part of a larger $150 million support program for Oman. (SPA)
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Development Fund signs $53.33m agreement to support Oman SMEs

Saudi Development Fund signs $53.33m agreement to support Oman SMEs
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small businesses in Oman are set to benefit from a $53.33 million finance agreement signed by the country’s development bank and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The funding is part of a larger $150 million support program for Oman provided by the Kingdom through the SFD, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement was signed by the co-chairs of the Saudi-Omani joint committee, with Saeed Al-Qahtani from the SFD, and Zahir Al-Abri and Acting CEO of the Oman Development Bank Hamad Al Harthy representing the Omani side.

The deal aims to support the initiatives of the bank in the financing activities of small and medium enterprises, enhance social and economic growth, and create jobs in various states and governorates of Oman. 

The agreement is the latest by the SFD, which has been contributing to developmental projects across the globe since its inception in 1974.

In August, the organization laid the foundation stone to mark the beginning of the construction of the Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar.

The SFD contributed $20 million as a soft loan to the project, which is expected to reduce the travel time between  the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, home to the island nation’s most vital agricultural and tourism assets. 

Also in August, the fund inaugurated the King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University in Pakistan by allocating a grant of $90 million for the project.

More than 10,000 students, faculty members, and employees are expected to benefit from the new facility, which aims to provide research opportunities and contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The project was inaugurated by the Saudi Fund for Development’s director general of Asia operations, Saud bin Ayed Al-Shammari, who was also accompanied by AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Other recent initiatives from the SFD include six loans to finance development projects in Madagascar worth $69 million.

In January, the fund signed a deal with Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Ministry to finance oil derivatives amounting to $1 billion. 

In the same month, the SFD also forayed into Caribbean countries by signing an $80 million financing agreement for the University of the West Indies expansion project at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda. 

The financing deal aimed to reach sustainable development goals in the Caribbean, promote scientific innovation and add additional educational facilities to the university.

Topics: Saudi Development Fund Oman

Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi real estate developer ROSHN joins UN Global Compact

Saudi real estate developer ROSHN joins UN Global Compact
  • Initiative urges firms to adopt universal principles on issues like human rights, fighting corruption
  • Property firm’s CEO says it has ‘answered the call’
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s leading real estate developer, ROSHN, has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact, reiterating its commitment to the use of sustainable practices and the well-being of its workers.

According to its own definition, the UN initiative was set up as a call to companies to “align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.”

“ROSHN has answered the UN Global Compact’s call,” Group CEO David Grover said.

“Our human-centric, people-first priorities are well stated, and by joining the Global Compact we cement our leadership position in the Kingdom and internationally as a PIF-backed giga-project mandated to set new standards as we work to enable the Saudi Vision 2030.

“I look forward to updating the UN regularly on how we are incorporating these principles as we work to improve the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia.”

Having joined the initiative, ROSHN is required to submit annual reports detailing its work to implement the compact’s 10 guiding principles.

The UN Global Compact was set up in 2000 and is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories from over 160 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ROSHN UN

Oil Updates – crude ticks higher as tight supply trumps macroeconomic gloom

Oil Updates – crude ticks higher as tight supply trumps macroeconomic gloom
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates – crude ticks higher as tight supply trumps macroeconomic gloom

Oil Updates – crude ticks higher as tight supply trumps macroeconomic gloom
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices hovered above $90 a barrel on Friday, on track to end the week higher as investors chose to focus on tighter supply, despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Both oil benchmarks hit 10-month highs earlier this week after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day to the end of the year.

However, both benchmarks ended Thursday slightly lower amid volatile trade on multiple signals warning of weaker demand in the coming months.

Traders who took some profit on Thursday were back as they believe that the path of least resistance is certainly skewed to the upside, and oil prices are well on track to close another week in positive territory, said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.

Brent crude futures were up 53 cents to $90.45 a barrel by 16:08 Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 39 cents at $87.26 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed up about 2 percent last week — at $88.49 a barrel for Brent and $85.02 a barrel for WTI — in anticipation of the cut announcements.

On the demand side, a key concern is China, the world’s largest oil importer. The country has frustrated markets due to its sluggish post-pandemic recovery, while stimulus pledges have fallen short of expectations.

Data on Thursday showed overall Chinese exports and imports fell in August, as sagging overseas demand and weak consumer spending squeezed businesses.

However, even in times of lacklustre economic activity, China tends to bolster its storage capacity, particularly with the availability of cheap Russian crude. Last month, Chinese crude imports rose nearly 31 percent.

Demand for crude could also benefit from workers going on strike at projects in Australia which produce about 5 percent of the world’s supply of liquefied natural gas.

Meanwhile, questions remain about whether central banks in the US and Europe will continue their aggressive interest rate hike campaigns to tame persistent inflation.

On the global stocks markets, prices were subdued on Friday after prolonged pressure, with investors watching the contrasting fortunes of the dollar and yuan, and mulling central bank meetings and US data on the horizon.

US stock index futures were little changed.

The tech sector was in focus after about $200 billion was wiped from Apple’s market capitalization in two days on reports of China curbing iPhone use by state employees and on Friday protectionism fears were weighing on shares of suppliers.

Apple shares were flat in pre-market trading on Friday.

The dollar was set to clock up its best winning streak since 2014, bolstered by a resilient run of US economic data.

In contrast, the yuan fell to its weakest level since 2007 on worries about China’s slowing economy.

Investors were focused in upcoming central bank meetings this month and next batch of US data.

“Everything is geared toward the next couple of weeks, with European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of England meeting. I think they will all sit on their hands,” said Mike Hewson, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Robust economic data in the US this week have left some investors worried that even if the Fed leaves rates unchanged this month, they could remain high for longer than anticipated.

The US Consumer Price Index reading for August is due on Sept. 13 ahead of the Fed’s next meeting in the following week.

Stocks sought to stabilize after a week of easing, with the MSCI All Country stock index slightly weaker at 676.83 points, and down about 1.5 percent for the week so far, though still up nearly 12 percent for the year.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies eased 0.3 percent and heading for a loss of about 1 percent for the week, and on course for its longest run of losses since November 2016.

Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird, said investors were trying to guess at what pace the Fed could begin cutting interest rates next year.

“Maybe you are going to see slightly higher for longer rates and they may not come down as quickly next year, and that in itself will slow consumption and consumer confidence,” Spencer said, adding that a US government shutdown is also a worry.
 

Topics: oil updates crude

Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Joint Saudi-Kuwaiti oilfield Al-Khafji in first phase of resuming production

Joint Saudi-Kuwaiti oilfield Al-Khafji in first phase of resuming production
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Operation of the joint Saudi-Kuwaiti oilfield Al-Khafji started its first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5, it announced on social media platform X on Thursday.

The step comes after the completion of maintenance operations for onshore production facilities, and “ensuring their readiness.”

Al-Khafji is operated by AGOC, a subsidiary of Aramco, and Kuwait’s Gulf Oil Company.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Al-Khafji Oilfield

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  
Updated 07 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  

Saudi Aramco’s Luberef appoints new president and CEO  
Updated 07 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, has appointed Samir Abdulaziz Al-Hokail as its president and CEO.

In a statement issued to Tadawul, the company said Al-Hokail will replace Tareq A. Al-Nuaim “due to a change in his secondment post.”

The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the decision on Thursday in accordance with a Sept.  5 resolution.

Luberef and the board extended their appreciation to Al-Nuaim for his valuable contributions to the company’s advancement. 

They also welcomed the new CEO and wished him success in his new role. 

Since his arrival at Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, in 1997, Al-Hokail has held numerous leadership roles within the company and its affiliated entities. 

Before this stint, he served as the president and CEO of Saudi Petroleum International in New York since 2016, where his responsibilities included overseeing Saudi Aramco’s crude oil sales to the North American market. 

Luberef’s net profit surged 21.68 percent to SR900.52 million ($240 million) in the first half of 2023 compared with SR740.10 million in the same period last year. 

The company revealed in a statement to Tadawul that the increase was due to lower zakat and income tax expenses, as the firm is subject to pay only zakat. 

In December 2022, Luberef made its debut on the Tadawul All Share Index when the company sold shares previously held by the private equity firm Jadwa Investment. 

Saudi Aramco still maintains ownership of the remaining 70 percent of Luberef, as the energy giant did not divest any of its shares in the offering.  

Topics: Luberef Aramco

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 
Updated 07 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,215 
Updated 07 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia declined by 82.60 points, or 0.73 percent, to close at 11,215.56 on Thursday.  

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index amounted to SR6.42 billion ($1.71 billion). Among the listed stocks, 70 advanced while 146 retreated. 

The parallel market, Nomu, also slipped by 130.03 points, or 0.56 percent, closing at 23,198.25. In Nomu, 27 listed stocks advanced while 26 retreated. 

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 10.72 points, or 0.73 percent, ending the day at 1,448.34. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. was the top-performing stock of the day, with its share price surging by 9.43 percent to SR146.20.  

Other notable top performers included Arabian Pipes Co. and Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices increased by 6.30 percent and 5.29 percent, respectively.  

In addition to this, other top gainers included Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The worst-performing stock was Sumou Real Estate Co., which debuted on Tadawul and saw its share price decline by 7.02 percent to SR53.00.  

Other underperformers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., whose share prices dropped by 6.25 percent and 4.80 percent to stand at SR0.15 and SR18.66, respectively. 

Additionally, Theeb Rent a Car Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. were among the companies that experienced declines in their stock prices. 

In Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising by 25.30 percent to SR206.  

Other top performers in Nomu included Enma AlRawabi Co. and Ladun Investment Co., whose share prices soared by 5.05 percent and 4.82 percent to stand at SR19.96 and SR3.26, respectively. 

Other top gainers also included Gas Arabian Services Co. and Mayar Holding Co. 

National Environmental Recycling Co. was the major loser on Nomu, with its share price falling by 6.59 percent to SR8.22.  

Furthermore, Alhasoob Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. witnessed decreases of 5.00 percent and 4.83 percent, with their share prices settling at SR91.20 and SR11.42, respectively. 

Other major losers included Future Care Trading Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

