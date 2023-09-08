You are here

Amazon is consumers' top ad platform, finds study

Amazon is consumers’ top ad platform, finds study
TikTok is ‘most attention-grabbing’ for consumers, marketers in latest Kantar Media Reactions 2023 report. (Supplied)
Updated 08 September 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Amazon is consumers’ top ad platform, finds study

Amazon is consumers’ top ad platform, finds study
  • Assessment in latest Kantar Media Reactions 2023 report
  • TikTok is ‘most attention-grabbing’ for consumers, marketers
Updated 08 September 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Amazon, for the second year in a row, is consumers’ most preferred ad platform, while TikTok is the most “attention-grabbing,” according to the Kantar Media Reactions 2023 report.

The annual study, conducted by marketing insights and analytics company Kantar, delves into the attitudes of consumers and marketers to ad platforms and channels.

The global study was conducted across 23 markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

For consumers, the most-preferred ad platforms are Amazon, followed by Google, TikTok, Instagram and Spotify.

Among marketers, YouTube has jumped to the top of the list, improving trust by 6 percent year-on-year, followed by Google, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.

Marketers favor YouTube and Google because they are established brands, even if the former does not rank in consumers’ most-preferred ad platforms, according to the report.

While Instagram has moved up for consumers, it has gone down for marketers. Consumers find Instagram ads to be more fun and entertaining this year, but for marketers, the innovation of ads on Instagram has fallen 12 percent since 2021.

TikTok, on the other hand, is popular with both marketers and consumers making it the most attention-grabbing ad platform, according to the research.

The app featured in the top five preferred ad platforms for both groups and was voted as the single best ad platform for capturing attention by both groups.

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has suffered “reputational damage” among marketers, according to the report, which shows a decline in perceptions of both innovation and trust.

Moreover, 14 percent of marketers said they will reduce their ad investment on the platform in 2024.

Artificial intelligence has been a buzzing topic in the media industry and both consumers (55 percent) and marketers (66 percent) are positive about it. However, it is still early days for AI in marketing, according to the report.

Another digital innovation that made waves last year was the metaverse with 61 percent of marketers claiming they would increase spending in the metaverse in 2023. However, the actual net increase was only 12 percent.

This year’s report also showed that in-person touchpoints dominate consumers’ preferred channels with sponsored events taking the lead followed by cinema ads, point of sale, and out-of-home as well as digital out-of-home.

Marketers, however, seem to be more focused on digital channels with the most preferred being online video, followed by sponsored events, digital-out-of-home, video streaming ads and online stories.

Television, which has historically been a marketer’s favorite channel, was notably missing from the top five list, falling from third place last year to 12th in 2023.

Marketers’ trust in TV ads is still high, but it has fallen 5 percent since 2021. The increase in trust in other channels combined with TV’s lack of innovation has resulted in only 6 percent of marketers saying they will increase spend on TV in 2024.

“While TV as a preferred channel is losing steam amongst global marketers, it remains a key channel in the Middle East and the lynchpin of ad campaigns for marketers in the region, so while online gains traction, traditional channels are here to stay,” said Sagar Dhal, media lead at Kantar Middle East.

“In Saudi Arabia, we see that audiences continue to favor local channels with the highest trust still concentrated among offline channels,” he told Arab News.

In the UAE, TV is the most popular ad channel followed by out-of-home and digital out-of-home with consumers having a more positive attitude toward out-of-home ads, Dhal added.

Globally and in the Middle East, the report suggests a dissonance between consumers’ and marketers’ preferred platforms and channels.

“Both groups have a positive attitude towards digital-out-of-home, e-commerce, cinema and social media, but channels such as sponsored events, newspaper, magazines and TV show a variation in attitudes; consumer expectations are skewed towards these channels whereas marketers are not,” Dhal said.

He added that “marketers need to bridge this gap to address consumer expectations” and particularly in Saudi Arabia, “marketers need to focus on channels that matter for each campaign depending on the objective and not dilute the media mix per campaign.”

Topics: Kantar TikTok social media

Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection, researchers say

New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection, researchers say
  • Citizen Lab says it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO’s Pegasus spyware
  • It said the flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS without any interaction from the victim
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Thursday they found spyware they linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices.

While inspecting the Apple device of an employee of a Washington-based civil society group last week, Citizen Lab said it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO’s Pegasus spyware, it said in a statement.
“This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, which is based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.
Citizen Lab did not provide further details on the affected individual or the organization.
The flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim, the digital watchdog said.
Apple issued new updates on its devices after investigating the flaws reported by Citizen Lab. An Apple spokesperson said it had no further comment, while Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices.
A NSO spokesperson said it did not have any immediate comment on the Citizen Lab research.
The Israeli firm has been blacklisted by the US government since 2021 for alleged abuses, including surveillance of government officials and journalists.

 

 

Topics: iPhones Citizen Lab Pegasus spyware

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development
  • With 180bn parameters new large language model will be one of world’s top performers
  • Model to be offered as open source for research, commercial use
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute has doubled down on the generative artificial intelligence trend with the launch of its large language model Falcon 180B.

The Falcon 180B is an evolution of the government-backed research center’s flagship model Falcon 40B which was launched earlier this year and is expected to boost generative AI capabilities in the region.

Faisal Al-Bannai, secretary-general of the Advanced Technology Research Council, pointed out the positive impact of Falcon on the AI landscape and noted that its “transformative power” was “within everyone’s reach.”

He said: “We are committed to democratizing access to advanced AI, as our privacy and the potential impact of AI on humanity should not be controlled by a select few.

“While we may not have all the answers, our resolve remains unwavering; to collaborate and contribute to the open-source community, ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared by all.”

Large language models are AI systems that can generate human-like text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer questions in an informative way.

They are trained on huge datasets of text and code, and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as research, commercial applications, and education.

In a statement, the Emirati institute said that Falcon 180B, which will be offered as an open access model for research and commercial purposes, would strengthen the UAE’s dominance in AI and help to develop new apps for language technology.

Its developers claim the model has surpassed competitors such as Meta’s LLaMA 2 in various benchmarks, including reasoning, coding, proficiency, and knowledge tests, and ranks just behind OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 and on par with the performance of Google’s PaLM 2, the model powering Bard.

With more than 12 million developers adopting and deploying the first release of Falcon, the upgrade is being tipped to become the premier model for various domains, from chatbots to code generation, and beyond.

Falcon 180B is compatible with languages including English, German, Spanish, and French, with limited capabilities in Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Romanian, Czech, and Swedish.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, executive director and acting chief researcher of the AI Cross-Center Unit at the TII, said: “The launch of Falcon 180B exemplifies our dedication to advancing the frontiers of AI, and we are thrilled to share its limitless potential with the world.

“As we delve into frontiers of science and technology, our vision extends far beyond innovation; it’s about nurturing a profound connection to address global challenges through collaborative breakthroughs.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Technology Innovation Institute UAE

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world
  • Service will offer Khaleeji music, Egyptian hits via Fannbox app
  • Rotana will use platform to monetize its content
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Over-the-top video platform provider Mangomolo and Saudi media conglomerate Rotana have teamed up to launch Fast radio channels for the Arab world.

The partnership will allow Rotana to stream three free ad-supported streaming television radio channels 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the Fannbox app. The programming will include Khaleeji music, Egyptian hits and more.

The two companies previously worked together more than three years ago on the launch of Fannbox, which is a one-stop shop for entertainment content.

“Mangomolo offers a flexible and adaptable approach to content curation, streaming and monetization,” said Mohamed Zaghloul, Rotana’s digital product manager.

“The launch of these Fast radio channels demonstrates how we are evolving together and catering to the changing needs of users.”

Under the deal, Rotana will use the Fannbox app to monetize its content through Fast channels, pay-per-view and other methods. Mangomolo also facilitates user management, chat moderation and celebrity content management within a unified platform.

Mangomolo said the Fast channels offered an opportunity to reach “highly engaged, targeted audiences.”

The service was likely to be popular among Arab users because it “enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences,” it added.

“We’re proud to support the growth and monetization of the Fannbox app,” said Wissam Sabbagh, Mangomolo’s founder and CEO.

“Our platform has enabled it (Rotana) to move with greater agility when curating and streaming content while supporting different monetization models. Fannbox is providing access to compelling and cutting-edge content with the ability to interact with the celebrities and shows that users love.”

Topics: Mangomolo Rotana Group

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
  • UNESCO suggested introduction of an age limit for users, protection of data privacy
  • 64-page report also calls for government-mandated AI curricula in school education
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: UNESCO on Thursday published its first guidance on use of Generative AI (GenAI) for education, urging governmental agencies to regulate the use of the technology, including protection of data privacy and putting an age limit for users.
Launched by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in November, GenAI chatbot ChatGPT has become the world’s fastest growing app to date, and its emergence has prompted the release of rivals, such as Google’s Bard.
Students have also taken a liking for GenAI, which can generate anything from essays to mathematical calculations with just a few line of prompts.
“We are struggling to align the speed of transformation of the education system to the speed of the change in technological progress and advancement in these machine learning models,” Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education, told Reuters.
“In many cases, governments and schools are embracing a radically unfamiliar technology that even leading technologists do not claim to understand,” she said.
Among a series of guidelines in a 64-page report, UNESCO stressed on the need for government-sanctioned AI curricula for school education, in technical and vocational education and training.
“GenAI providers should be held responsible for ensuring adherence to core values and lawful purposes, respecting intellectual property, and upholding ethical practices, while also preventing the spread of disinformation and hate speech,” UNESCO said.
It also called for prevention of GenAI where it would deprive learners of opportunities to develop cognitive abilities and social skills through observations of the real world, empirical practices such as experiments, discussions with other humans, and independent logical reasoning.
While China has formulated rules on GenAI, the European Union’s AI Act is likely to be approved later this year. Other countries are far behind in drafting their own AI laws.
The Paris-based agency also sought to protect the rights of teachers and researchers and the value of their practices when using GenAI.

Topics: UNESCO artificial intelligence (AI)

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone's aftermath, news site says

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says
  • Online news site Myanmar Now says Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested on May 23 in Rakhine region while recording the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha, which killed 148 people
  • He was reportedly slapped with various charges including spreading false information about a disaster with the intention of causing public panic and online defamation
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar sentenced a photojournalist for a news agency to 20 years in prison with hard labor for his coverage of a deadly May cyclone’s aftermath, the media organization said Wednesday.
The sentence given Sai Zaw Thaike, a photographer for the independent online news service Myanmar Now, appeared to be the most severe for any journalist detained since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.
The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders said in April that Myanmar is the world’s second- biggest jailer of journalists, behind only China. The country ranks near the bottom of the group’s 2023 World Press Freedom Index, placing 176th out of 180 countries.
Myanmar Now, which operates underground, reported that a military tribunal tried, convicted and sentenced Sai Zaw Thaike, 40, during the first court hearing since he was detained in the western state of Rakhine.
The proceedings took place inside Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, where the photographer was jailed after his arrest. The news agency said Sai Zaw Thaike was allowed no family visits and denied legal representation.
“His sentencing is yet another indication that freedom of the press has been completely quashed under the military junta’s rule, and shows the hefty price independent journalists in Myanmar must pay for their professional work,” the news site quoted Myanmar Now Editor-in-Chief Swe Win as saying.
The news outlet said Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested on May 23 in Rakhine’s capital of Sittwe while recording the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha, the country’s most destructive storm in at least a decade. Mocha made landfall near Sittwe just over a week before his arrest and caused widespread flash floods and power outages.
The storm killed at least 148 people in Rakhine state, many of them members of the persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority living in internal displacement camps, and damaged more than 186,000 buildings.
The news service said he was initially indicted on several charges, including under a statute that falls under the general heading of treason but is sometimes referred to as sedition. Other charges included incitement for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news and agitating against a government employee or the military, which carries a maximum prison term of three years.
He also was charged with online defamation, which is punishable by three years’ imprisonment, and with violating a Natural Disaster Management law for allegedly spreading false information about a disaster with the intention of causing public panic, which carries a potential prison term of up to one year.
Myanmar Now said it did not know which charges Wednesday’s conviction covered. Details of political trials are generally closely held by the authorities, and Myanmar Now’s report could not be independently confirmed.
The conviction of Sai Zaw Thaike is the latest assault on press freedom and journalists by the country’s military-installed government, which has cracked down heavily on independent media.
At least 13 media outlets, including Myanmar Now, have had their media licenses revoked and at least 156 journalists were arrested, about 50 of whom remain detained, according to the local monitoring group Detained Journalists Information. Nearly half of those still in custody have been convicted and sentenced.
At least four media workers have been killed and others were tortured while in detention.
Some of the media outlets ordered closed have continued operating underground without a license, publishing online as their staff members carry on reporting while trying to avoid arrest. Others operate from exile.
The military raided Myanmar Now’s office in Yangon a month after the 2021 takeover and some staff members, including chief editor Swe Win, fled criminal charges and went into hiding as authorities had their homes sealed.
Sai Zaw Thaike was the second journalist from Myanmar Now to be arrested. Video journalist Kay Zon Nway was detained while covering an anti-coup protest in Yangon in late February 2021 and released four months later under a broad amnesty.
“We will not waver in our commitment to continue providing news and information to the people of Myanmar, despite the immense challenges we are facing,” Swe Win said from exile.

Topics: Myanmar Myanmar Now Sai Zaw Thaike Reporters Without Borders 2023 World Press Freedom Index

