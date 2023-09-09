You are here

US-backed Kurdish fighters say battles with tribesmen in eastern Syria that killed dozens have ended

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands guard along a road as others deploy to impose a curfew in the town of al-Busayrah in Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province on September 4, 2023, during a guided media tour organised by the SDF. (AFP)
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands guard along a road as others deploy to impose a curfew in the town of al-Busayrah in Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province on September 4, 2023, during a guided media tour organised by the SDF. (AFP)
AP

  • The SDF said its militia members, with the support of the US-led coalition against the Daesh group and the Counter Terrorism Group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, apprehended senior Daesh financier Abdul-Ghafour Taber Al-Diab, also known as Abu Amir
AP

BEIRUT: A US-backed Syrian force declared its operations in eastern Syria completed Friday after almost two weeks of fighting with local tribesmen left dozens of people dead.
The Syrian Democratic Forces said the fighting ended with its recapture of areas in Deir Ezzor province that the Kurdish-led force had lost during the battles triggered by the militia’s arrest of a rival US-backed commander.
The clashes were among the worst in recent years in the region along the border with Iraq where hundreds of US troops have been based since 2015 to help in the fight against the Daesh group.
Many feared the fighting between the rival Syrian militias that broke out on Aug. 27 would affect the efforts to combat Daesh. Earlier this week, the SDF took control of the areas it lost during the recent clashes.
The SDF said the fighting left 25 of its fighters dead in addition to 29 members of rival groups and tribal gunmen. It said nine civilians were also killed and accused government forces of helping to incite the violence. The Kurdish-led force said it captured 21 fighters.
Earlier Friday, the SDF said its fighters had detained a senior official with the Daesh group who was in charge of financing and arming sleeper cells.
Despite the Daesh group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in Syria and in neighboring Iraq. The extremists once controlled wide areas and declared a caliphate in the two countries.
The SDF said its militia members, with the support of the US-led coalition against the Daesh group and the Counter Terrorism Group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, apprehended senior Daesh financier Abdul-Ghafour Taber Al-Diab, also known as Abu Amir.
He was detained Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, which was once seen as the capital of the extremists, according to the SDF.
“He was responsible for financing the Daesh terrorist cells and their terrorist acts in the region, supplying them with weapons,” the militia said in a terse statement.
In other parts of Syria, hundreds of people took part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Sweida, tearing down pictures of President Bashar Assad from a state institution. The demonstrations were sparked by worsening living conditions and inflation that surged after Assad’s decision last month to double public sector wages and pensions.
The protests in Sweida province, where Druze people represent the majority of the population, are now in their third week. Surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy initially drove the demonstrations but quickly shifted to marchers calling for the fall of Assad’s government.
Sweida province has largely avoided the fighting of Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has killed a half-million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left parts of the country destroyed. The conflict has displaced half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside the country.
The Druze, followers of a 10th century offshoot of Shiite Islam, made up about 5 percent of Syria’s prewar population and are split between supporters and opponents of President Bashar Assad.

 

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Jelassi argued that such “methodical censorship” aims to remove the voices of the opposition or civil society organizations from broadcasts or the press
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s journalists’ syndicate on Friday denounced state censorship of mass media and said authorities have “repressed” freedoms in the country reeling under a political and economic crisis.
“The freedom of the press is increasingly repressed and the authorities are adopting a policy of lockdown and censorship to enforce their control over the media, particularly state media,” the head of the SNJT union, Mehdi Jelassi, told a news conference.
He said “cases of censorship have been recorded on national television programs, on the TAP news agency and the newspaper La Presse,” all of which are state-owned.
Jelassi argued that such “methodical censorship” aims to remove the voices of the opposition or civil society organizations from broadcasts or the press.
The syndicate also denounced “intimidation” of journalists through judicial prosecution and interrogations that are “purely political.”
Jelassi pointed to a case involving a journalist on the privately-owned Mosaique FM who was recently sentenced on appeal to five years in prison for publishing information linked to a security operation.
“This is the heaviest penalty ever recorded against a journalist” since the country’s 2011 uprising that toppled former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, added Jelassi.
Local and international rights organizations have warned over the past two years of a steady slide toward authoritarianism ever since President Kais Saied staged a power grab on July 25, 2021.
In early August, Saied had summoned the CEO of national television, Awatef Daly, to denounce the order of the news bulletin on the evening broadcast, saying the choice was “not innocent.”
His reproach, published on the presidency website, sparked a wave of criticism among journalists.
The SNJT at the time denounced the move, urging Saied to “respect the independence of the media.”
 

 

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

  • The "illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil" violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said
  • A plea agreement between the parties was made public this week
Reuters

HOUSTON: The US on Friday divulged it disrupted in April a multimillion-dollar shipment of crude oil by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, seizing more than 980,000 barrels of contraband crude oil that violated US sanctions.
In April, Reuters reported that the US confiscated cargo onboard tanker Suez Rajan, which was carrying Iranian oil at sea. The US statement on Friday confirmed and fleshed out details of the story which cited sources.
The “illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil” violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement that for the first time acknowledged its role. A plea agreement between the parties was made public this week.
The vessel was unloaded last month after waiting 2-1/2 months off the coast of Texas to discharge.
The Suez Rajan Ltd. company pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced by to three years of corporate probation and a fine of almost $2.5 million, according to legal documents.
Empire Navigation, the operating company of the vessel carrying the contraband cargo, agreed to cooperate and transport the Iranian oil to the United States, the DOJ added, calling it the first criminal resolution to such a sanctions-violating sale.
Empire Navigation, which also incurred the significant expenses associated with the vessel’s voyage to the US, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“It’s a message to every Iranian smuggler that there is an off ramp from the mob,” said Mark Wallace, chief executive of US advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, which uses satellite images to track tanker movement and first noted that the Suez Rajan had taken on the oil from another tanker.
Empire Navigation should be applauded for its cooperation with US authorities, Wallace added.
Participants attempted to disguise the origin of the oil using ship-to-ship transfers, false automatic identification system reporting, falsified documents and other means, the DOJ said, adding that the charterer of the vessel used the US financial system to facilitate the transportation of Iranian oil.
The contraband cargo is now the subject of a civil forfeiture action in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to the DOJ.
The forfeiture complaint alleges the oil aboard the vessel is subject to forfeiture based on terrorism and money laundering statutes, the DOJ added. Funds successfully forfeited with a connection to a state sponsor of terrorism may in whole or in part be directed to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.
Suez Rajan Ltd. has agreed to forfeit all interests related to the cargo and waive all challenges, according to legal documents.

World Bank agrees new $18bn loan to support Turkiye’s economic reforms

Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Updated 08 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Deal suggests support for new finance minister, central bank chief, analysts say
  • Lender agreed $17bn funding deal prior to May election
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The World Bank has unveiled a new $18 billion loan package for Turkiye in what appears to be a show of support for the government’s efforts to reshape its economic policy.

The deal, which comes on top of a $17 billion loan signed off by the lender earlier in the year, was announced just a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz presented their medium-term plan, which included targets for inflation, employment and economic growth for the 2024-26 period.

Two-thirds of the new loan are expected to be directed toward the private sector in the form of direct investments and guarantees. The remainder will help to finance public sector activities, including the extensive reconstruction work necessary after the devastating earthquakes that struck the southwest of the country in February.

Turkiye has a strong potential to rise once it adopts correct policies to address its macroeconomic imbalances.

Selva Demiralp, Professor of economics

In an interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency, Humberto Lopez, the World Bank’s country director for Turkiye, praised the government’s efforts to restore macroeconomic stability.

“We believe that the monetary policy tightening being implemented by the central bank, the unwinding of distortive financial regulations and the fiscal revenue measures to curtail the fiscal deficit being pursued by the Ministry of Finance are steps in the right direction,” he said.

“In addition to our ongoing $17 billion program, new operations worth $18 billion will be prepared and presented to the World Bank Group’s board of directors in the next three years.

“Taking into account all financing instruments, this amounts to an interim total financial package of approximately $35 billion.”

Amid an ongoing economic crisis, the appointments of former Merrill Lynch economist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and ex-Goldman Sachs banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor after the May election were seen as evidence of Turkiye’s determination to return to a more orthodox monetary policy. The $17 billion loan package was approved before that poll took place.

Timothy Ash, a London-based strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the timing of the new deal suggested an improvement in Turkiye’s relations with its Western allies, which would have been influential in the bank’s decision.

“We should now watch for other multilateral development banks and international financial institutions to follow suit and increase exposure,” he told Arab News.

The deal was “a vote of confidence” for Simsek and Erkan and their more orthodox policies, he said.

In its recently unveiled economic road map, Turkiye aims to become a high-income country, with a GDP of over $1.3 trillion and per capita national income of $14,855, by 2026.

The new medium-term economic plan includes reforms to public finances, trade, the investment environment, employment, human capital and disaster management. Simsek said Erdogan was fully behind the program.

However, experts like Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo Intelligence, said that while the World Bank loan agreement was meaningful, it was “nothing close to a possible standby agreement” with the International Monetary Fund.

“Leaving aside the size of the package from the World Bank, a deal with the IMF would greatly boost investors’ confidence in Turkiye,” he told Arab News.

An IMF deal would also add transparency to the country’s public finances, including the guarantees provided by the Treasury for public-private partnership projects, and require agenda reforms that were politically unpalatable to the government, Piccoli said.

“The $18 billion in loans from the World Bank cannot achieve anything like that. I think most of the funds will be used for the reconstruction of the areas devastated by the earthquake,” he said.

“It is good news for Turkish firms who may be able to secure loans and guarantees from the World Bank but for foreign investors the package is unlikely to move the needle.”

Selva Demiralp, a professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, said the World Bank deal did appear to be a show of support for Turkiye’s post-election economic plans.

Turkiye "has a strong potential to rise once it adopts correct policies to address its macroeconomic imbalances,” he told Arab News.

“The evident abandonment of the policies that were implemented before the election is a strong step in the right direction. (However,) I have questions regarding the sustainability of the program that is laid out by the OVP (medium-term economic program).

“The World Bank seems more convinced. Then again, we are not present at investor meetings … so I cannot tell what will be different this time around by just looking at the OVP,” he said.

“Talking to the politicians directly might provide a clearer picture than what is hidden in the mid-term targets laid out in the program. It is true that the internal consistency of the OVP is much improved. Nevertheless, the document is notorious for missing its targets.

“The growth targets seem ambitious if the disinflation path will hold, for example,” Demiralp said.

“It might be possible with significant capital inflows, and the World Bank loan could be an important step in this direction. But that alone won’t be sufficient given that the toll of the earthquake itself is close to $100 billion.”

Meanwhile, leaders from the world’s top economies, including Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, convened in India on Friday for a two-day G20 summit.

The Turkish government has forecast inflation to hit 65 percent by the end of the year, before dropping to 33 percent in 2024. It also cut its economic growth forecast to 4.4 percent for this year and 4 percent in 2024. The nation’s current account deficit is expected to be $42.5 billion this year and $34.7 billion in 2024.

In June, the central bank increased interest rates to 25 percent, from 8.5 percent, in a bid to temper inflation, which rose to 58.9 percent last month.

The Turkish lira remained weak on Friday, at about 26.8 to the US dollar, down from 18 to the dollar at the same time last year.

 

 

Morocco demands W.Sahara deal ‘based exclusively’ on its plan

Morocco demands W.Sahara deal ‘based exclusively’ on its plan
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

  • Morocco has been emboldened by US recognition of its annexation of the territory, granted by the Donald Trump administration in late 2020 in return for its normalization of relations with Israel
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s top diplomat told the United Nations envoy for Western Sahara Friday that any settlement of the decades-old dispute must be “based exclusively” on its autonomy plan.
UN envoy Staffan de Mistura had traveled to the former Spanish colony on Monday for his first visit since taking office and met elected officials, and dignitaries and tribal chiefs.
His visit to the government-controlled cities of Laayoune and Dakhla saw him hold talks with independence activists as well as supporters of union with Morocco, Moroccan media reported.
Morocco has been emboldened by US recognition of its annexation of the territory, granted by the Donald Trump administration in late 2020 in return for its normalization of relations with Israel.
In his talks with the UN envoy on Friday, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita insisted that the only settlement Rabat would accept for the contested territory was autonomy within Morocco, not the independence the Algerian-backed Polisario Front has been pushing for since the last years of Spanish rule in the 1970s.
Bourita’s delegation called for “a political solution based exclusively on the Moroccan autonomy plan, in the framework of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom,” a foreign ministry statement said.
A UN mission has been deployed in Western Sahara since 1991, tasked with organizing a referendum on the territory’s future provided for by a cease-fire agreement between Morocco and the Polisario that year.
The referendum has never taken place, and in late 2020 the Polisario announced it was resuming fighting.
Morocco controls around 80 percent of Western Sahara, including all its main resources and population centers, while the Polisario controls a swathe of the desert interior.
 

 

Syrians tear down poster of Assad in Sweida as protests swell

Syrians tear down poster of Assad in Sweida as protests swell
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

  • In footage posted on activist pages, a group of men could be seen ripping a banner portraying Assad’s face that was hanging above the local branch of the Farmers’ Union
  • Criticism of Assad has been growing in Sweida since demonstrations began in mid-August over the removal of fuel subsidies
Reuters

BEIRUT: Demonstrators in the southern Syrian city of Sweida tore down a portrait of President Bashar Assad on Friday as anti-government protests that began three weeks ago swelled with crowds coming in from surrounding villages.
In footage posted on activist pages, a group of men could be seen ripping a banner portraying Assad’s face that was hanging above the local branch of the Farmers’ Union.
They then proceeded to weld shut the doors of the offices.
Criticism of Assad has been growing in Sweida since demonstrations began in mid-August over the removal of fuel subsidies, the latest in a string of measures that have put a strain on people suffering from an economic meltdown.
Sweida is capital of a province of the same name that is home to most of Syria’s minority Druze sect. The city remained in government hands throughout the civil war and was largely spared the violence seen elsewhere.
Open criticism of the government has been rare in government-controlled areas of the country, but the economic situation has prompted public discontent that is increasingly directed at Assad.
In Sweida city, hundreds gathered in Karama Square on Friday as the protests, carrying the multi-colored Druze flag.
“We raised our voices and Assad ran in fear!” the crowds chanted. “Hey Bashar, we don’t want you!“
Earlier this week, demonstrators tore down a portrait of Bashar’s father, former President Hafez Assad, that had been hanging on a government building and smashed a bust of his head, slapping it with their shoes.
Residents of other government-held parts of Syria — where restrictions are tighter — have made more discrete gestures of protest to avoid detection by government forces.

