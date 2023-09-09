New Delhi gets a makeover as India’s capital hosts world leaders attending G20 summit

NEW DELHI: In honor of the G20 leaders’ summit taking place in New Delhi this weekend, the Indian government has spent millions of dollars on beautifying the capital with thousands of trees, plants, sculptures and colorful decorations.
Work on this grand makeover has been underway for many months, with light displays, bright murals and ornate flowers popping up across the city to welcome the many heads of state and government arriving from around the world.
Roads have been renovated, pavements decorated, and large billboards featuring the face and words of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been strategically placed.
Illuminated G20 logos have been installed, as have several new fountains and sculptures, each with a unique design reflecting Indian national culture. Heritage buildings in the heart of the city, meanwhile, have had their facades renovated.
“(The cost) is around 60 crore rupees ($7.2 million), and that was not only for G20, as we have already started enhancing many things,” Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council, told Arab News.
“We have been preparing for this for the last year. We have planted more than 5 million saplings; 100,000 potted plants along different roads. Then we have planted 3,000 big, special trees; more than 20 sculptures have been installed; fountains have been put at more than 11 locations; and some bodies of water were created too.”
Tankers and four treatment plants are working round the clock to produce sufficient water to make sure the new green sites are properly irrigated, he said.
“We have set up a control system 24/7. We have deployed more than 3,000 employees,” he added.
All the ornaments and arrangements are designed to reference traditional Indian aesthetics. The artists behind these works came from across the country and, according to Upadhyay, these new decorative features are here to stay as a G20 legacy.
“After the summit, everything will be intact except for some potted plants,” he said.
Vishakha Gupta, a student who lives in the Indian capital and who traveled to the G20 venue in Pragati Maidan to take photographs, was pleased to see the investment in expanding New Delhi’s green spaces.
“I especially like the plants, because they are more beautiful than anything else. They are the cherry on the cake,” she told Arab News.
“I think Delhi has become more beautiful. It’s good that the world can see India from a different perspective. India is not only about slums and dirty areas.”
Anushi Gupta, also a student, was impressed by the new illuminations and the lotus-shaped logo of India’s G20 presidency.
“My favorite piece of decor is this multicolored area where it is written ‘Welcome G20 India.’ It looks really amazing. The lighting is also amazing,” she told Arab News. “Delhi has changed a lot. You can see the beautification of this place. The credit goes to the prime minister.”
Another Delhiite, Ranjan Kumar Jha, said he was pleased to see how environmentally friendly the new installations are. “What I like is the combination of nature and technology. Proper care has been taken so that nature is not harmed,” he told Arab News.
“For the G20 summit, Delhi has been decorated like a bride and we are all ready to welcome the whole world. This is a moment of pride for us Indians. I like the change. I am a citizen of Delhi. I feel proud that Delhi is hosting this.”
WASHINGTON: With the world far off track on its 2015 pledge to curb global warming, a new United Nations report central to upcoming climate negotiations details how quickly and deeply energy and financial systems must change to get back on a safer path.
“The window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable for future for all is rapidly closing,” Friday’s report warned.
The globe has to cut its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 43 percent by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, and 60 percent by 2035, the report said. To get there, the report said, “the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels is required,” using a phrase international climate negotiators have shied away from before. It also said phasing out the internal combustion engine would be a huge help.
And the way money flows — such as investments, subsidies, loans, grants and payments for people and places hurt by warming’s extreme weather — also has to change, the report recommended. It said countries need to stop $450 billion in annual subsidies for coal, oil and natural gas.
“Halting and reversing deforestation” and adopting better crop-growing practices are critical to fighting climate change, the report said. It noted that about 95 percent of deforestation is in the tropics, but global consumers drive the tree loss.
“We must urgently disrupt business as usual and unite like never before to move from ambition to action and from rhetoric to real results,” upcoming international climate negotiations president Sultan Al Jaber said in a statement.
The first of its kind report, called the “global stocktake” on climate-fighting efforts, put such an emphasis on change that it used variations of the word “transform” more than 50 times in 47 pages.
“The report really puts a spotlight on that kind of transformation of systems that needs to take place,” said David Waskow, international climate initiative director at the World Resources Institute. “We’re past the point of incremental type of change if we’re going to take seriously what needs to be done.’’
This comes as leaders of the top 20 economies, responsible for 80 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, meet in India. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told them to act quickly on warming because “the climate crisis is worsening dramatically.”
In 2015, as part of the landmark Paris Agreement, the countries of the world agreed to try to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) or at least 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s already warmed about 1.1 degrees (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-1800s.
Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees is another window of opportunity that is rapidly closing, the report said. Earlier this year, the World Meteorological Organization said there’s a two-out-of-three chance that in the next five years, Earth will exceed that threshold for a year.
The report “feels like a final warning,” said Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare, a climate scientist. “’If you guys don’t get your act together, we’re going to cook.’”
The way the Paris agreement works is that every country makes its own carbon pollution pledges and efforts — and every five years they are supposed to ratchet them up. Key is that between those five years, climate negotiators come up with what’s like a midterm grade for the world’s efforts and a roadmap for preventing more dangerous warming.
That’s the “global stocktake” released Friday. After three years of work by scientists, government officials and others, the United Nations’ climate agency came up with a technical report that is supposed to lead to something bigger this December when world leaders and climate negotiators convene in Dubai.
Negotiators plan to use this report and discussions later this year to figure out what nations and the world as a whole will do next to fight climate change.
“This global stocktake report provides clear direction on how we can meet the expectations of the Paris agreement by taking decisive action in this critical decade,” said Al Jaber, an oil executive. “To keep 1.5 within reach we must act with ‘ambition and urgency’ to reduce emissions 43 percent by 2030.”
Two years ago, climate negotiators battled over adopting language calling for an end or phase-out of unabated coal use — where emissions are not captured and stored — and instead opted for weaker “phase down” language. Then, last year, a proposal to phase out or down all fossil fuels was made, but never was put on the agenda or officially debated.
“There’s no question that the ‘phase out’ language is an important marker,” said Waskow of the World Resources Institute.
The report does highlight progress made on renewable energy and other efforts to combat warming. But “the progress isn’t enough,” said Tom Evans, a senior policy adviser at the European think tank E3G. “We’re off track. We are nowhere near where we need to be.”
“The takeaway from the report shouldn’t just be that we’re off track,” Evans said. “The takeaway from this report needs to be: This is what we can do about this.”
MOSCOW: The US Central Intelligence Agency, which is trying to recruit more Russians as spies, has released a video targeting Moscow officials with an appeal to tell the truth about a system it said is riddled with lying sycophants.
CIA Director William Burns said in July that disaffection among some Russians over the war in Ukraine was creating a rare opportunity to recruit spies, and that the CIA was not letting it pass.
The agency released the video in Russian entitled “Why I made contact with the CIA — for myself” on social media which shows what is clearly supposed to be a Russian official walking through the snow of what looks like a Russian city.
“I insisted to everyone that it was unscrupulous to distort the truth in reports but those who rose through the ranks were those who did that very thing,” the voice over says in Russian.
“Before I believed that the truth had some value,” the video shows as the actor playing a Russian official enters a Russian government building and shows his pass above the double-headed eagle of Russia.
“Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do,” the video says before detailing ways to contact the CIA, which is based in Langley, Virginia. “Integrity has rewards.”
After major failures over the 9/11 attacks and the US war in Iraq, US and British spy agencies claimed an intelligence victory over the Russian invasion of Ukraine by warning of the Kremlin’s plans way in advance.
Moscow is so difficult for Western spies to operate in that they developed “Moscow Rules” in Soviet times to guard against complacency. It has been updated for modern Russia.
Russia accuses Britain and the United States of supporting Ukraine in an attempt to cleave Russia apart and grab its natural resources — assertions Washington and London deny.
Putin, a former KGB spy who served in what used to be East Germany, has restored some of the clout of the once-mighty Soviet intelligence agencies though the CIA says the Kremlin chief was poorly informed about the real situation in Ukraine ahead of his decision to invade.
NEW DELHI/WARSAW: Leaders of the world’s most important economies are converging on New Delhi for the annual G20 Summit beginning on Saturday.
The Indian capital has had a makeover, with colorful decorative plants, green posts, fountains, sculptures, new streetlights and illuminated logos of India’s G20 presidency visible all the way from the international airport to the city’s center and around the main meeting venues.
Parts of the metropolis of 33 million people also went quiet as some of the main roads were shut and 130,000 security personnel were deployed to guard the event.
But what is the G20, why is this year’s summit important, and what should we expect from it?
The group of the world’s 20 major economies was established in the late 1990s, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis to address such events collectively.
Over the years, it has morphed into a forum for addressing urgent global problems such as food security, climate change and, since the 2021 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global repercussions of the conflict.
Together, members of the G20 account for 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade, and about 60 percent of the world’s population.
The group’s members are 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US — plus the European Union.
Every year, the group is led by a different member, which hosts its policy meetings and their culmination — the leaders’ summit. India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia last year and will hand it over to Brazil.
FASTFACTS
The G20 was founded in 1999 in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis as a forum for ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic issues.
It was upgraded to the level of heads of state and government after the 2007/08 global financial crisis, becoming the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
In recent years, the bloc has faced divisions over trade, climate change and the war in Ukraine.
This year’s G20 Summit is the group’s 18th and India’s first as the host. It is the culmination of more than 200 meetings of G20 ministers, sherpas, and engagement groups, as well as side events and workshops that have taken place in more than two dozen cities across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet made sure that G20 meetings were visible, resonated across the country and were widely followed at home and abroad, in what became a campaign to establish India’s image as a global power.
“India has lavished more attention on the G20 than any other host country in the past. This obviously means that all the main events are more high profile and are likely to generate good press for India,” Aditya Ramanathan, a research analyst at the public policy center Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News.
The summit — coming right after India’s successful moon landing and last week’s launch of its first solar mission — would be expected to crown all the branding efforts, but how successful it is going to be does not depend on India alone.
“The G20 is much more divided today than it was a few years ago,” Ramanathan said.
“Global politics has changed dramatically since 2020 because of three factors: the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and China’s worsening ties with several countries.”
China’s relations are frosty not only with the US, but also with India, with which tensions have flared sporadically along their Himalayan border for the past three years.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping was the second head of state to signal his absence at the summit. But while Putin also skipped the G20 Summit in Indonesia last year — in the wake of tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine — this will be the first time a Chinese leader has missed a summit since the first meeting in 2008.
“I don’t think that Xi Jinping’s decision to not attend is about the G20 per se,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies at Takshashila Institution.
“It’s not like Beijing does not see value in the grouping. However, it does not want to be seen endorsing India as a leader of the Global South, which is how the Indian government has pitched its G20 presidency.”
India and China, the world’s two most populous nations, have been competing to position themselves as the principal voice for the emerging economies of the Global South — that is, countries mostly in the Southern Hemisphere, and largely in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which until recently have often been described as developing or less developed.
India has used the world’s premier forum for economic cooperation to present itself as playing a bridging role between these countries and the West.
During last month’s summit of the B20 — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that “the core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development and that cannot advance if the crucial concerns of the Global South are not addressed.”
Under India’s presidency, many meetings revolved around problems that plague the global south, like reform of the international debt architecture and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on access to food and energy.
India has also pledged that as G20 chair it would prioritize addressing the climate crisis, including the financing of response to climate change, developing green technologies, and a just energy transition.
During the G20 summit, world leaders will address what in general is referred to as key problems affecting the stability of the global market.
Some of the other issues up for agreement are green development, which includes climate finance, accessible digital public infrastructure, and augmenting renewable energy sources, as well as a global plan to improve sustainable agriculture and food security.
But will they achieve consensus?
The ultimate goal of the G20 forum is to formulate a joint statement and the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to affect that. In the communique, the leaders will have to explain, for example, why the world is facing food and energy insecurity and high inflation.
However, during the ministerial meetings held throughout the year, G20 countries could not reach an agreement on what has caused this situation.
Western countries blame the crisis on Russia’s invasion of the world’s breadbasket, Ukraine, and some, including the US, France and Canada, have signaled that they would refuse to sign any joint declaration that does not condemn it.
If the leaders fail to achieve consensus, it would be the first time since the bloc’s founding that a summit would end without a joint communique. In that case, India, as the host country, will have to produce a statement summarizing the points the countries agreed on as well as the divergences.
“The G20 summit is taking place at a time when the world is impacted by the Ukraine war, and India represents the bridge between two extreme views,” said Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News.
“It’s a difficult summit to hold at this juncture. Though it has possibilities, the challenge would be to build a consensus around the core issues. The ministerial meetings haven’t yielded much in that direction.”
MANILA: Australia and the Philippines elevated their seven-decade ties to a strategic level on Friday to broaden an alliance underpinned by their rejection of China’s increasingly provocative actions in the disputed South China Sea.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Philippine President Marcos Jr. signed the pact upgrading their ties in Manila.
They also agreed to hold an annual meeting of their defense chiefs.
Aside from an aim to further boost trade and economic engagement, Albanese said their countries “have common views about the need to uphold international law, and Australia’s position on that will continue to be consistent, as we have always been, including recently over issues relating to the South China Sea.”
SPEEDREAD
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the two countries as ‘great friends’ and expressed hope that his visit would help take the relationship ‘to an even higher level.’
China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have been locked in a decadeslong territorial standoff in the disputed waterway.
It’s a key passageway for global trade and is regarded as an Asian flashpoint.
It’s also where China has repeatedly had tense face-offs with Philippine vessels.
Marcos said he and Albanese “acknowledge that our shared values, the democratic principles and mutual respect for international law, have been instrumental in fostering a strong partnership.”
Marcos said: “Our commitment to these ideals has guided our path forward as we address the complex challenges facing our region and the world at large.”
Albanese described the two countries as “great friends” and expressed hope that his visit would help take the relationship “to an even higher level.”
In just-concluded summit talks attended by Albanese, Marcos, and several other Western and Asian leaders on Thursday in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the Australian premier underscored Canberra’s recognition of — and the need to uphold — a 2016 arbitration ruling by a tribunal set up under the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea that invalidated China’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea on historical grounds.
The Philippines sought the arbitration after China forcibly took control of a disputed shoal after a tense 2012 sea standoff.
China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its outcome as a sham, and continues to violate it.
Marcos thanked Albanese for renewing Australia’s position during the Jakarta summit talks, where Chinese Premier Li Qiang was also in attendance.
“You have made very clear that the claims that are being made upon our Philippine maritime territory are not valid and have not been recognized, and not in conjunction or consistent with international law,” Marcos said. “To have friends like you and partners like you, especially on that subject, is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path.”
Australia, along with the US and Japan, immediately condemned an Aug. 5 action by a Chinese coast guard ship that used a water cannon to block a Philippine boat delivering food and other supplies to Filipino forces stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal.
China also claims the atoll and has surrounded it with Chinese coast guard ships and militia vessels in a yearslong standoff.
While Albanese and Marcos were meeting Friday in Manila, two Philippine supply boats en route to the Second Thomas Shoal were blocked by a Chinese coast guard ship and other Chinese vessels, but managed to breach the blockade and reached the Filipino sailors stationed in a long-marooned and rusting navy ship, Philippine security officials said.
The Philippine government condemned the Chinese coast guard’s actions and vowed it would not be deterred by the aggression and continue the supply missions.
An inter-agency government body dealing with the territorial disputes said it “strongly deplores and condemns the continued illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing conduct of the Chinese coast guard and Chinese maritime militias within our nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone.”
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his country’s allies had eased sanctions on Russia and called for a renewed drive to impose further punitive measures on Moscow.
“At this time, we see too long a pause by our partners in terms of sanctions,” he said in his nightly video address. “And very active Russian attempts to evade sanctions.”
Zelensky said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia’s energy sector, its access to microelectronics and its financial sector.
“There are three priorities: further sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, real restrictions on the supplies going to the terrorists of chips and microelectronics in general and continued blocking of Russia’s financial sector,” he said.
“The world’s sanctions offensive must resume.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko had earlier said Ukraine rejected any suggestion of easing sanctions against Russia as part of efforts to restore the UN-backed agreement to ship grain through the Black Sea.
“Easing part of the sanctions regime against Russia in exchange for the resumption of the grain agreement would be a victory for Russian food blackmail and an invitation to Moscow for new waves of blackmail,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.