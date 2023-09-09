You are here

  • Home
  • Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 
G20 India
G20 India

Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 

Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi gets a warm welcome as he arrives in New Delhi, India, on September 8, 2023, for the G20 Summit. (Indian Ministry of External Affairs handout via EPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxrbz

Updated 14 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 

Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 
  • Egypt, Oman and UAE invited as non-member guests, underscoring MENA’s importance to Indian foreign policy
  • Relations with GCC countries have been a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government 
Updated 14 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi Natalia Laskowska

RIYADH/WARSAW: As India welcomed world leaders in New Delhi on Friday, it set a precedent in G20 history by inviting the most Middle Eastern countries ever to take part as guests in the group’s key summit.

The Group of 20 largest economies, as a forum, has been important for the Middle East since its inception in 1999, especially as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are among its members.




A man walks past an illuminated hoarding of the G20 India summit logo along a roadside in New Delhi on September 6, 2023, ahead of its commencement. (AFP)

However, it was only in 2008, when the group began to organize its annual leaders’ summit, that non-member countries from the Middle East became involved.

Host nations, and those holding the group’s rotating presidency, can invite non-member countries to their ministerial, sherpa and working meetings, as well as the leaders’ summit.




Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad is welcomed by Indian officials upon arrival at Palam Air Force Airport in New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit. (Indian Ministry of External Affairs handout via EPA)

The invitations aim to strengthen the legitimacy of the G20 and promote global outreach. While there are permanent invitees such as Spain, other non-members usually differ from year to year.

This time around, under India’s presidency, non-member Arab countries have enjoyed greater representation than ever, with three of them joining ministerial, sherpa and working group meetings since the beginning of the year.

They will also be part of the leaders’ summit on Saturday and Sunday.

India has extended invitations to nine non-member countries, including Egypt, Oman and the UAE.

“The UAE, Oman and Egypt are, alongside Saudi Arabia, India’s closest economic and defense partners in the Middle East, so it’s unsurprising that New Delhi chose to invite them to attend the G20 summit among a handful of other nations,” Dr. Hasan T. Alhasan, a research fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Arab News.

“India is using its hosting of the G20 to showcase its global influence to its Middle Eastern partners, and to demonstrate the breadth of its partnerships to other G20 member states.”

India’s ties with the Middle East are particularly strong with Saudi Arabia, but Delhi’s decision to engage its three other major Middle Eastern partners shows how important it deems the relationship, and not only to India’s foreign policy.

Relations, especially with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, have been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration for the past nine years.

“Since Modi assumed office in 2014, India has expanded its security and defense cooperation in the Gulf with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. It holds increasingly regular military exercises and high-level defense consultations with its three Gulf partners,” Alhasan said.

This cooperation extends to energy security. India is the GCC’s third-largest oil market and sources about a third of its oil from the six states of the bloc. At the same time, half of its liquefied natural gas comes from Qatar, the UAE and Oman.

“Since India is expected to account for a large share of growth in global oil demand by 2045, GCC oil exporters are keen to secure a long-term share of the Indian oil market,” Alhasan said.

“Similarly, India has cemented its political relations with GCC oil and gas exporters to hedge against geopolitical shocks and ensure a stable supply of energy.”

India has vital interests in the Middle East. While its foreign policy focus on the region has been evident under Modi’s rule, it started some three decades ago, reflected in the number of Indian nationals moving to live and work in Gulf countries.

Currently, about 9 million Indians live in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.




Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, arrives to participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, on September 8, 2023. (UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

For Dr. Krzysztof Iwanek, head of the Asia Research Center at War Studies University in Warsaw, Poland, the “massive Indian workforce” is, besides energy one of the pillars of India’s cooperation with Arab states.

“There is scope for even greater cooperation in other areas such as food security, attracting more investment from the Gulf countries to India. Thus, Indian foreign policy over the past decades was rather effective in engaging and not antagonizing Middle Eastern Muslim countries,” he said.

“For instance, India declined to take part in the American attack on Iraq (in 2003), knowing this would have been seen unfavorably by many Arab states.”

There is also a sense of competition with India’s regional rival, China, as relations between Delhi and Beijing have been increasingly tense, not only over their border dispute, which has recently seen an outbreak of violence, but also in attempts to position themselves as superpowers.

The G20 platform has given India an opportunity to significantly increase its Middle Eastern engagements vis-a-vis China.




Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrives for the G20 Summit at Palam Airforce Airport, in New Delhi on September 08, 2023. (Indian Ministry of External Affairs handout)

“India seems to have an undeniable national interest in cementing relations with its partners there,” Marita Kassis, a Beirut-based political analyst and media expert on the Middle East, told Arab News.

“For the past few months, India has been using the G20 momentum to build its geopolitical framework. Following the 2020 border clashes, India and China’s relations grew tense. Both countries have been locked in a competitive security strategy of openness with the Middle East.”

Delhi’s approach is focused also on increased cooperation with traditional US partners in the region, which Kassis said was a “direct line of competition” with Beijing.

“The emphasis is on geoeconomics by spearheading regional connections, science-based projects, economic collaboration and the military through an entente with the US Central Command in Bahrain via the Indian Navy,” she said.

“The interest in strengthening Middle Eastern-Indo relations is always a significant plan as the region tries to venture into new projects, lead new economic opportunities and technologies, and build new political orbits around the world.”

 

Topics: G20 India G20 2023 Editor’s Choice New delhi Asia Research Center War Studies University

Related

What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
World
What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India for G20
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India for G20

At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV, quoting ministry

At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV, quoting ministry
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Agencies

At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV, quoting ministry

At least 296 dead, 153 injured in Morocco quake — state TV, quoting ministry
  • The magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), according to the several earthquake monitoring centers
  • The US Geological Survey said the tremor's epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers south of Marrakech
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Agencies

RABAT, Morocco: A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination.

At least 296 people died and 153 were injured in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, state TV said, citing the Ministry of the Interior.  One official said many of those been killed were in hard-to-reach areas of the North African country.

The epicenter of Friday’s tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

The USGS said the epicenter was 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8 kilometers (5 miles) down.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency reported a magnitudue-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Moroccans posted videos showing some buildings turned to rubble and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

The temblor sent debris flying into narrow alleyways and items tumbling off shelves, according to video posted on social media.

The earthquake was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

“There’s not too much damage, more panic. We heard screams at the time of the tremor,” a resident of Essaouira, 200 km west of Marrakech, told AFP by telephone.

“People are in the squares, in the cafes, preferring to sleep outside. Pieces of facades have fallen.”

USGS’s PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued an orange alert for economic losses, estimating significant damage is likely, and a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating some casualties are possible.

USGS said that “the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking.”

Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco’s strongest in years. Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

There were no immediate official reports of casualties.

Internet connectivity was disrupted in Marrakesh due to power cuts in the region, according to global Internet monitor NetBlocks.

Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes in its northern region due to its position between the African and Eurasian plates.

In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco.

The 1980, the 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighboring Algeria was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history. It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.
 

 

 

 

Topics: Algeria Morocco Mauritania Western Sahara

Related

A man stands near a damaged house following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)
World
Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported
Pakistan jolted by 5.8-magnitude earthquake originating in Afghanistan, no casualties reported
Pakistan
Pakistan jolted by 5.8-magnitude earthquake originating in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

US-backed Kurdish fighters say battles with tribesmen in eastern Syria that killed dozens have ended

US-backed Kurdish fighters say battles with tribesmen in eastern Syria that killed dozens have ended
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

US-backed Kurdish fighters say battles with tribesmen in eastern Syria that killed dozens have ended

US-backed Kurdish fighters say battles with tribesmen in eastern Syria that killed dozens have ended
  • The SDF said its militia members, with the support of the US-led coalition against the Daesh group and the Counter Terrorism Group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, apprehended senior Daesh financier Abdul-Ghafour Taber Al-Diab, also known as Abu Amir
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

BEIRUT: A US-backed Syrian force declared its operations in eastern Syria completed Friday after almost two weeks of fighting with local tribesmen left dozens of people dead.
The Syrian Democratic Forces said the fighting ended with its recapture of areas in Deir Ezzor province that the Kurdish-led force had lost during the battles triggered by the militia’s arrest of a rival US-backed commander.
The clashes were among the worst in recent years in the region along the border with Iraq where hundreds of US troops have been based since 2015 to help in the fight against the Daesh group.
Many feared the fighting between the rival Syrian militias that broke out on Aug. 27 would affect the efforts to combat Daesh. Earlier this week, the SDF took control of the areas it lost during the recent clashes.
The SDF said the fighting left 25 of its fighters dead in addition to 29 members of rival groups and tribal gunmen. It said nine civilians were also killed and accused government forces of helping to incite the violence. The Kurdish-led force said it captured 21 fighters.
Earlier Friday, the SDF said its fighters had detained a senior official with the Daesh group who was in charge of financing and arming sleeper cells.
Despite the Daesh group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in Syria and in neighboring Iraq. The extremists once controlled wide areas and declared a caliphate in the two countries.
The SDF said its militia members, with the support of the US-led coalition against the Daesh group and the Counter Terrorism Group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, apprehended senior Daesh financier Abdul-Ghafour Taber Al-Diab, also known as Abu Amir.
He was detained Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, which was once seen as the capital of the extremists, according to the SDF.
“He was responsible for financing the Daesh terrorist cells and their terrorist acts in the region, supplying them with weapons,” the militia said in a terse statement.
In other parts of Syria, hundreds of people took part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Sweida, tearing down pictures of President Bashar Assad from a state institution. The demonstrations were sparked by worsening living conditions and inflation that surged after Assad’s decision last month to double public sector wages and pensions.
The protests in Sweida province, where Druze people represent the majority of the population, are now in their third week. Surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy initially drove the demonstrations but quickly shifted to marchers calling for the fall of Assad’s government.
Sweida province has largely avoided the fighting of Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has killed a half-million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left parts of the country destroyed. The conflict has displaced half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside the country.
The Druze, followers of a 10th century offshoot of Shiite Islam, made up about 5 percent of Syria’s prewar population and are split between supporters and opponents of President Bashar Assad.

 

Topics: Syria US Turkiye Kurds

Related

Syrians tear down poster of Assad in Sweida as protests swell
Middle-East
Syrians tear down poster of Assad in Sweida as protests swell
A US-backed SDF fighter stands next to an armored vehicle, in Al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir El-Zour, Syria.
Middle-East
New fighting in eastern Syria ‘risks re-emergence of Daesh’

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’

Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’
  • Jelassi argued that such “methodical censorship” aims to remove the voices of the opposition or civil society organizations from broadcasts or the press
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s journalists’ syndicate on Friday denounced state censorship of mass media and said authorities have “repressed” freedoms in the country reeling under a political and economic crisis.
“The freedom of the press is increasingly repressed and the authorities are adopting a policy of lockdown and censorship to enforce their control over the media, particularly state media,” the head of the SNJT union, Mehdi Jelassi, told a news conference.
He said “cases of censorship have been recorded on national television programs, on the TAP news agency and the newspaper La Presse,” all of which are state-owned.
Jelassi argued that such “methodical censorship” aims to remove the voices of the opposition or civil society organizations from broadcasts or the press.
The syndicate also denounced “intimidation” of journalists through judicial prosecution and interrogations that are “purely political.”
Jelassi pointed to a case involving a journalist on the privately-owned Mosaique FM who was recently sentenced on appeal to five years in prison for publishing information linked to a security operation.
“This is the heaviest penalty ever recorded against a journalist” since the country’s 2011 uprising that toppled former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, added Jelassi.
Local and international rights organizations have warned over the past two years of a steady slide toward authoritarianism ever since President Kais Saied staged a power grab on July 25, 2021.
In early August, Saied had summoned the CEO of national television, Awatef Daly, to denounce the order of the news bulletin on the evening broadcast, saying the choice was “not innocent.”
His reproach, published on the presidency website, sparked a wave of criticism among journalists.
The SNJT at the time denounced the move, urging Saied to “respect the independence of the media.”
 

 

Topics: Tunisia

Related

A man walks inside national Bardo museum, in Tunis March 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Tunisia to reopen national museum closed in 2021 power seizure
Mondher Ounissi. (Photo/Facebook)
Middle-East
Tunisian police arrest two top officials in main opposition party

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran’s IRGC, seizes contraband crude
  • The "illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil" violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said
  • A plea agreement between the parties was made public this week
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: The US on Friday divulged it disrupted in April a multimillion-dollar shipment of crude oil by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, seizing more than 980,000 barrels of contraband crude oil that violated US sanctions.
In April, Reuters reported that the US confiscated cargo onboard tanker Suez Rajan, which was carrying Iranian oil at sea. The US statement on Friday confirmed and fleshed out details of the story which cited sources.
The “illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil” violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement that for the first time acknowledged its role. A plea agreement between the parties was made public this week.
The vessel was unloaded last month after waiting 2-1/2 months off the coast of Texas to discharge.
The Suez Rajan Ltd. company pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced by to three years of corporate probation and a fine of almost $2.5 million, according to legal documents.
Empire Navigation, the operating company of the vessel carrying the contraband cargo, agreed to cooperate and transport the Iranian oil to the United States, the DOJ added, calling it the first criminal resolution to such a sanctions-violating sale.
Empire Navigation, which also incurred the significant expenses associated with the vessel’s voyage to the US, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“It’s a message to every Iranian smuggler that there is an off ramp from the mob,” said Mark Wallace, chief executive of US advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, which uses satellite images to track tanker movement and first noted that the Suez Rajan had taken on the oil from another tanker.
Empire Navigation should be applauded for its cooperation with US authorities, Wallace added.
Participants attempted to disguise the origin of the oil using ship-to-ship transfers, false automatic identification system reporting, falsified documents and other means, the DOJ said, adding that the charterer of the vessel used the US financial system to facilitate the transportation of Iranian oil.
The contraband cargo is now the subject of a civil forfeiture action in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to the DOJ.
The forfeiture complaint alleges the oil aboard the vessel is subject to forfeiture based on terrorism and money laundering statutes, the DOJ added. Funds successfully forfeited with a connection to a state sponsor of terrorism may in whole or in part be directed to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.
Suez Rajan Ltd. has agreed to forfeit all interests related to the cargo and waive all challenges, according to legal documents.

Topics: US Iraqi crude oil shipment Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Related

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman
World
Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman
The Canadian government said it was imposing sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran’s IRGC and LEF. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Canada targets IRGC, law enforcement officials in fresh Iran sanctions

World Bank agrees new $18bn loan to support Turkiye’s economic reforms

Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Updated 08 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

World Bank agrees new $18bn loan to support Turkiye’s economic reforms

Food shop sellers attend clients in a street market at Eminonu commercial district in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
  • Deal suggests support for new finance minister, central bank chief, analysts say
  • Lender agreed $17bn funding deal prior to May election
Updated 08 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The World Bank has unveiled a new $18 billion loan package for Turkiye in what appears to be a show of support for the government’s efforts to reshape its economic policy.

The deal, which comes on top of a $17 billion loan signed off by the lender earlier in the year, was announced just a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz presented their medium-term plan, which included targets for inflation, employment and economic growth for the 2024-26 period.

Two-thirds of the new loan are expected to be directed toward the private sector in the form of direct investments and guarantees. The remainder will help to finance public sector activities, including the extensive reconstruction work necessary after the devastating earthquakes that struck the southwest of the country in February.

Turkiye has a strong potential to rise once it adopts correct policies to address its macroeconomic imbalances.

Selva Demiralp, Professor of economics

In an interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency, Humberto Lopez, the World Bank’s country director for Turkiye, praised the government’s efforts to restore macroeconomic stability.

“We believe that the monetary policy tightening being implemented by the central bank, the unwinding of distortive financial regulations and the fiscal revenue measures to curtail the fiscal deficit being pursued by the Ministry of Finance are steps in the right direction,” he said.

“In addition to our ongoing $17 billion program, new operations worth $18 billion will be prepared and presented to the World Bank Group’s board of directors in the next three years.

“Taking into account all financing instruments, this amounts to an interim total financial package of approximately $35 billion.”

Amid an ongoing economic crisis, the appointments of former Merrill Lynch economist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and ex-Goldman Sachs banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor after the May election were seen as evidence of Turkiye’s determination to return to a more orthodox monetary policy. The $17 billion loan package was approved before that poll took place.

Timothy Ash, a London-based strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the timing of the new deal suggested an improvement in Turkiye’s relations with its Western allies, which would have been influential in the bank’s decision.

“We should now watch for other multilateral development banks and international financial institutions to follow suit and increase exposure,” he told Arab News.

The deal was “a vote of confidence” for Simsek and Erkan and their more orthodox policies, he said.

In its recently unveiled economic road map, Turkiye aims to become a high-income country, with a GDP of over $1.3 trillion and per capita national income of $14,855, by 2026.

The new medium-term economic plan includes reforms to public finances, trade, the investment environment, employment, human capital and disaster management. Simsek said Erdogan was fully behind the program.

However, experts like Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo Intelligence, said that while the World Bank loan agreement was meaningful, it was “nothing close to a possible standby agreement” with the International Monetary Fund.

“Leaving aside the size of the package from the World Bank, a deal with the IMF would greatly boost investors’ confidence in Turkiye,” he told Arab News.

An IMF deal would also add transparency to the country’s public finances, including the guarantees provided by the Treasury for public-private partnership projects, and require agenda reforms that were politically unpalatable to the government, Piccoli said.

“The $18 billion in loans from the World Bank cannot achieve anything like that. I think most of the funds will be used for the reconstruction of the areas devastated by the earthquake,” he said.

“It is good news for Turkish firms who may be able to secure loans and guarantees from the World Bank but for foreign investors the package is unlikely to move the needle.”

Selva Demiralp, a professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, said the World Bank deal did appear to be a show of support for Turkiye’s post-election economic plans.

Turkiye "has a strong potential to rise once it adopts correct policies to address its macroeconomic imbalances,” he told Arab News.

“The evident abandonment of the policies that were implemented before the election is a strong step in the right direction. (However,) I have questions regarding the sustainability of the program that is laid out by the OVP (medium-term economic program).

“The World Bank seems more convinced. Then again, we are not present at investor meetings … so I cannot tell what will be different this time around by just looking at the OVP,” he said.

“Talking to the politicians directly might provide a clearer picture than what is hidden in the mid-term targets laid out in the program. It is true that the internal consistency of the OVP is much improved. Nevertheless, the document is notorious for missing its targets.

“The growth targets seem ambitious if the disinflation path will hold, for example,” Demiralp said.

“It might be possible with significant capital inflows, and the World Bank loan could be an important step in this direction. But that alone won’t be sufficient given that the toll of the earthquake itself is close to $100 billion.”

Meanwhile, leaders from the world’s top economies, including Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, convened in India on Friday for a two-day G20 summit.

The Turkish government has forecast inflation to hit 65 percent by the end of the year, before dropping to 33 percent in 2024. It also cut its economic growth forecast to 4.4 percent for this year and 4 percent in 2024. The nation’s current account deficit is expected to be $42.5 billion this year and $34.7 billion in 2024.

In June, the central bank increased interest rates to 25 percent, from 8.5 percent, in a bid to temper inflation, which rose to 58.9 percent last month.

The Turkish lira remained weak on Friday, at about 26.8 to the US dollar, down from 18 to the dollar at the same time last year.

 

 

Topics: Turkiye World Bank

Related

Rescue efforts underway for American caver who fell ill while exploring cave in Turkiye
Middle-East
Rescue efforts underway for American caver who fell ill while exploring cave in Turkiye
The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14
World
The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14

Latest updates

17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
Saudi crown prince gets phone call from Ukraine president
Saudi crown prince gets phone call from Ukraine president
Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 
Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 
Russia protests to Armenia as tensions rise over disputed Caucasus region
Russia protests to Armenia as tensions rise over disputed Caucasus region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.