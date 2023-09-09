Saudi film ‘Mandoob’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

Al-Gadaani’s life takes an unexpected turn when he is fired from his call center job and is forced to make ends meet by working as a delivery driver.
Kalthami said: “I was always drawn to underground subcultures in cities, and I know that Riyadh has many of these underground labyrinths and intersections and social phenomena that not many see in everyday life on the surface.”
The premiere was attended by Kalthami, screenwriter Mohammad Algarawi and Saudi actors Mohammed Aldokhei, who plays Fahad, and Hajjar Alshammari, who stars as Sara.
The Red Sea Film Foundation has also supported other movies that will screen at the prestigious festival: “Four Daughters” by Kaouther Ben Hania, “The Mother of All Lies” by Asmae El-Moudir, and “Banel & Adama” by Ramata-Toulaye Sy.
Architect Abeer Seikaly inspired by ‘silent’ designers of Bedouin tents
Updated 09 September 2023
Denise Marray
LONDON: Over the past five years, Jordanian Palestinian architect, artist and cultural producer Abeer Seikaly has been working closely with Bedouin women of the Howeitat tribe in Al-Jafr within Jordan’s Badia desert landscape to incorporate their knowledge of ancient styles of weaving into her designs.
She has described the women as the “silent architects” behind “Beit Al-Sha’ar” — literally “House of Hair” or Bedouin tent — and regards the gradual loss of their traditional craftsmanship knowledge and heritage as a “waste of valuable economic potential.”
She used the yarns woven on their traditional ground looms to create a structure that has a modern aesthetic with clear cultural and historical ties to the region. The mobile pavilion, named “Terroir” which translates as “land” or “earth,” celebrates Bedouin heritage and lineage. It is rollable, easy to set up, dismantle and transport and ideal as a place for respite or community events.
She noted: “Technologies of handcraft, merged with the digital processes of today, can bring fluidity to contemporary architectural and design practices. This combination can create intricate connections among systems and deepen our understanding of how material, geometry, and structural form interact and influence each other, as well as how they adapt to the environment.”
For Seikaly the link with her heritage goes deep. One of her most treasured possessions is a Bedouin rug handwoven by her great-grandmother which is characteristic — through its colors and pattern — of the town of Madaba in Jordan.
She explained to Arab News that increasingly she asks herself in relation to her work: “How do you use shelter as a catalyst in order to allow communities to thrive?” The project, she said, has been beneficial in terms of providing the women with a source of income and showing how ancient crafts and techniques can work within contemporary design.
Alongside her collaboration with the Bedouin collective, Seikaly is also continuing to work on an innovative refugee shelter. The lightweight structure is “able to withstand varying climatic conditions, integrate water collection, harness renewable energy (the structure absorbs solar energy, transforming it into electric energy stored in special batteries) and allows for controlled ventilation, providing many of the comforts of a dignified contemporary life,” she said.
She has just been granted a patent in the UK where many of the engineers she works with are based and has also applied for a patent in the US.
She wants to bring fresh thinking to what is an increasingly severe global humanitarian crisis. The goal is to find approaches that work in harmony with natural resources, long-established ways of living and the industrialized world.
REVIEW: ‘A Day And A Half’ — a tense, claustrophobic Swedish thriller
Fares Fares’ hostage thriller has a simple premise, but unexpected depth
Updated 08 September 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Swedish-Lebanese actor Fares Fares makes his directorial debut with this hostage thriller, which he also co-wrote. He has made a gripping, well-paced drama that keeps you engaged throughout.
It begins with Artan (Alexej Manvalov) entering a clinic and demanding to see Louise (Alma Poysti), his estranged wife who works as a nurse there. He’s told he’ll have to wait, as Louise is busy with a patient. At which point he pulls out a gun. From there, the situation spirals rapidly, until local cop Lukas (Fares) enters and persuades Artan to let everyone else (except Louise, who has Artan’s gun at her head) leave. Eventually, the three of them get into a car, with Lukas driving and Louise still at gunpoint, to head to Louise’s parents, where her and Artan’s baby daughter is. Artan, we learn, recently served time in prison for assault. The rest of the film takes place largely in the car, apart from a stop at the house.
While the film is billed is a thriller, it’s also an engaging exploration of family dynamics, power, bigotry, and of love gone bad. The initial impression given of Artan (immigrant, terrorist, history of violence) is dismantled, even while he is now busy acting in a way that ensures he will be forever seen as that very stereotype.
The heart of the film is the relationship between world-weary Lukas and Artan. Lukas is a good-but-flawed man who shows true empathy for Artan, and Manvalov’s portrayal of the latter’s slow-dawning realization of what his actions will mean for his future is both convincing and genuinely moving.
But “A Day And A Half” is not without its faults. While Poysti does a solid job with the material she’s given, that material is generally shallow, consisting mostly of sobbing and apologizing. Her mother, meanwhile, is laughably one-dimensional, clunkily inserted to give context to Louise’s history of mental illness. And the final shot, in particular, is a peculiar choice. We can’t describe it without spoilers, but it was (to this reviewer, anyway) tonally jarring — suited more to a Seventies cop-based comedy than to the bleak 90 minutes or so that precedes it.
Overall, though, “A Day And A Half” has unexpected depth and some true edge-of-the-seat moments as we wonder just how far Artan will be driven to go.
Meet Abdulrahman Al-Abed, the man taking Saudi fashion to the world
‘Our culture has power that few people have yet realized,’ the designer says
Updated 08 September 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: There’s one picture that Saudi fashion designer Abdulrahman Al-Abed comes back to again and again. It was taken at the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka Japan, and in it, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stands front and center among other world leaders. It’s the Crown Prince’s fashion choice that catches the eye — in a sea of suits, he is proudly adorned in national dress. For Al-Abed, the founder of the groundbreaking fashion house Qormuz, this is all the proof he needs that Saudi fashion can change the world.
“We earn respect from people across the globe because of our strong culture, our unmistakable heritage,” Al-Abed tells Arab News. “Once, it was the Japanese kimono, from another culture of rich tradition, that inspired every brand in the world. Our culture has power that few people have yet realized.”
Al-Abed is a fan of history — both studying it and making it. Since founding Qormuz in 2017, the 28-year-old has built a brand unlike any other in the Kingdom, and this year he has started to capture the world’s attention. Just this month, a jubba he made for Saudi actor Mohamed El-Shehri went viral; it was the first time a man has worn customary Arab dress on the red carpet of the storied Venice International Film Festival. This, along with other viral moments from the past year, is only the beginning, he explains.
“Just yesterday, in fact, we finished mapping out the next phase for the brand,” Al-Abed reveals. “Over the first six years, we launched products in nearly every category in the fashion world — men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, perfume, jewelry and more. No matter where we expanded, however, each of those kept the spirit of the brand; each was imbued with a story, a culture, and an experience. Now, we’re thinking bigger.”
‘Bigger’ will include both ready-to-wear, everyday pieces and the avant-garde statement outfits designed for runways or red carpets. The latter is often misunderstood by the uninitiated, but those pieces do more to communicate the idea of a brand than most realize. It is in that space that fashion becomes art, and that is where Al-Abed will place his canvas, using the Kingdom’s history as his inspiration.
“We love to get people talking. At the same time, when we do this, it often inspires a fight. That is not something we look for, but I suppose it’s inevitable. If we’re taking inspiration from traditional garments and pieces of our country’s rich history and using them in ways that people have never seen before, then some people will be upset,” Al-Abed says.
“We need to respect our culture — on that we can all agree — but we need to do that with new ideas, and new designs,” he continues. “We need to bring these traditional ideas along with us to the future.”
In February, at the Saudi Cup in Riyadh, Qormuz debuted a dress called Al-Dalam on model Linda Qari. It was inspired by the pigeon houses of the region built in the early 20th century by King Abdulaziz, and it quickly became the most hotly-debated Saudi fashion piece in recent memory. While eye-catching, the strictly avant-garde piece did more than just create headlines for the brand, it intentionally evoked the rich history that inspired it, generating conversations about the country’s oft-forgotten origins. That, Al-Abed explains, was the real point.
“I love history, and I love the stories of our nation. I come from a family that values education —my mother and father and I all love reading together. Even now, just before we started this conversation, I was reading the journals of a British traveler who came here in 1862, and it’s full of observations about our culture,” Al-Abed says, getting it down off the shelf to show us. “This kind of study is where I get a lot of my ideas.
“With Qormuz, we love to tell a story,” he continues. “I’m inspired by brands like Dior. Dior does so many different things in all different categories just like we do, but the pieces have a strong linked identity because they’re so full of rich history that all comes from a unified vision. I’m inspired by that philosophy, but not their designs, per se. I think globally, but I act locally. I want to tell Saudi stories with my designs, and I believe that we will always have a success story if we have a strong story.”
As voraciously as he consumes the region’s history, there’s something deeply personal about Al-Abed’s interest in the academic. It was a passion sparked by his grandfather, who taught him how to be a man who lives for others, and who would regale him with the tales of Riyadh’s great past.
“My grandfather inspires me always — every day. I love to tell people about him. He was a man who loved his country. He loved King Abdulaziz, and loved what he built. He built things too — he was a doctor, and he helped build hospitals in areas where people had no money and needed help. Even now, when I travel to those villages, people still tell me about how my grandfather helped them. He’s been gone for 15 years, and I still think of him every day,” he says.
There’s a reason he constantly thinks back to King Abdulaziz too, and not just because he is Saudi Arabia’s founding father. He was also a man who had a vision for a society that did not yet exist, one that embraced its heritage while changing with the times. At times, he would battle against those who were against his changes, but he set the country on a bold path it still walks today.
That is precisely the way that Al-Abed thinks about fashion, and why Qormuz may be on its own path to becoming the Dior of Saudi Arabia. Above all else, it is his mission to not only embrace Saudi customs, but to dispel the idea that preservation means stagnation.
“We need a new mentality, and we need new designs. When we envision the next 50 years, what will happen with our thobe, for example? What will happen to our bisht, our shemagh? If you look back to the bisht of King Abdulaziz and compare it to the bisht of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the design has clearly evolved. Our challenge now is to imagine the next evolution ourselves, and to accept that change is necessary,” he says. “If you want perfectly preserved culture, go to the National Museum. At Qormuz, we’re looking to 2050.”
Nicely styled hair. And that depends on the neckline. If it’s a sweetheart cut, you can do like a wavy, romantic, flirty look. If it’s a high neck, you can do a bun and a slick hair look from the front.
Worst accessory for a little black dress?
You shouldn’t accessorize black dresses much. It makes it look like you’re trying too hard. It’s simple, it’s basic; you should just let the dress speak for itself. Black is a lovely color, don’t ruin it with accessories.
Monochrome looks. It looks like quiet luxury. If you don’t wear a lot of colors, it always looks very fancy.
Worst fashion trend of 2023?
Cargo pants. The late 1990s and early 2000s were all about pants with pockets, baggy and low-cut pants. I don’t like that this trend is coming back at all. It doesn’t suit all bodies, even some slim bodies.
Best book you’ve ever read?
“Who Moved My Cheese?” It was one of the first books I read as a teenager. I always remember it when I get stuck. It’s about how, if you keep doing the same thing over and over again, your life will never change. So I remember that maybe I’m stuck at a certain place because I keep repeating the same thing — it’s not necessarily a mistake, just not changing your ways.
Recipes for Success: Chef Gaurav Kakkar offers advice, a chicken malai tikka recipe
Updated 08 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: London’s Michelin-starred Mayfair hotspot Gymkhana opened its first overseas outpost in Riyadh earlier this year and has already found itself a loyal following in the Kingdom.
The restaurant’s Indian-born executive chef Gaurav Kakkar — who was instrumental in the pre-opening of Mövenpick Hotel Riyadh, followed by the pre-opening and rebranding of the 5-star voco Riyadh — is especially excited about the response it has received in Riyadh so far.
“Honestly, I got into cooking because my mother was a very bad cook,” he says. “So, whenever my mom would cook, I’d eventually end up in the kitchen cooking something for myself. And then my father kind of encouraged me to experiment with a few things. And eventually I developed a knack for it.”
Here, Kakkar talks about learning to cook with meat as a vegetarian, his working style and his love for Thai cuisine.
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
I come from a vegetarian family. So the challenge used to be handling different kinds of meat. Also, back in the day, we didn’t have access to classic European vegetables like asparagus or artichokes, so learning how to work with them was also a challenge; there’s a big difference between knowing it in theory and doing it in the kitchen.
First of all, if you're cooking, don't just do it to feed yourself. Cook because you're passionate about it, because you enjoy eating. I also tell people not to be scared of experimenting; there's no right or wrong.
What one ingredient can instantly approve any dish?
I don’t think there's any one magic ingredient. It’s about the freshness and the quality. That’s the most important detail, whether it’s a particular vegetable or a particular type of meat. Also, getting the right amount of seasoning, whatever that seasoning is, makes or breaks a dish.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? Or can you switch off and just eat?
Honestly, I can eat anything and everything. Anything that’s nice and flavorful works for me; simple or complex doesn't matter. So I try not to get into critiquing, unless the it’s extremely bad. But if it’s fully prepared decently I’m not someone who goes out and kind of picks on people's food.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I actually love Thai food and Thai flavors. In particular, I love the flavors of lemongrass, coconut and galangal. Because I lived in South India, I have an inclination towards South Indian cuisine and South Asian cuisines in general.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
When I need to make something quick, I love a simple khichdi (a dish of rice and lentils) with some nice Indian homemade pickle. My mom used to make khichdi, but it’s not the typical runny one that’s common in Indian households; it’s cooked for a longer period of time and has this soft, deeply-cooked consistency. We like to keep it very simple and only add cumin, salt and turmeric.
As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laid back?
I’m not one particular category when it comes to work. When I bring someone into my team, I tell them very clearly what is expected, what is allowed and what is forbidden. So every team member knows all that. I've set the ground rules and I also make it very clear that communication is really, really important. So, they should not hide anything and they should be open about everything.
Chef Gaurav’s murgh malai tikka
INGREDIENTS:
For the first marinade: 800g fresh boneless chicken breast; 15g salt; 30g ginger garlic paste; 15ml fresh lemon juice
For the second marinade: 40g full fat labneh; 40ml full fat fresh cream; 40g Philadelphia cream cheese;
10g fresh coriander, chopped; 15g fresh Indian green chilis, chopped; 5g green cardamom powder
For the finishing: 20ml corn oil (for basting); 10g chaat masala; 10g ghee
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Clean the chicken breast to remove any sinew or excess fat, wash and pat dry.
2. Prick the chicken breast with a fork.
3. In a mixing bowl, marinate chicken with salt, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste. Leave for 30 mins.
4. In another mixing bowl, add all the ingredients for the second marinade and mix well.
5. Squeeze off any excess water from the chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces and add to the second marinade. Mix gently until all pieces are evenly coated.
6. Place in a refrigerator for at least six hours.
7. Skewer the chicken pieces on a metal skewer roughly 1 cm apart.
8. Cook in a medium-hot tandoor or on a charcoal barbeque grill for around 5-8 minutes, or until 70 percent cooked.
9. Remove the skewer, baste with the corn oil and allow to rest for 3 minutes, allowing excess water and oil to drip off.
10. Now cook again in the tandoor or BBQ for 3-5 minutes until the chicken is evenly colored and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skewer and plate.
11. Serve hot, sprinkled with chaat masala and ghee, accompanied by mint and coriander chutney.