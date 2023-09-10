You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official

Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official

Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official
The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed last week after the Israeli army said it found explosives hidden within a clothing delivery carried in three trucks. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cyrxx

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official

Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official
  • The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed last week after the Israeli army said it found explosives hidden within a clothing delivery carried in three trucks
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Gaza Strip exports to Israel resumed Sunday as Israel reopened a trade crossing, a Palestinian official said, days after it was shut over an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives from the coastal enclave.
The Kerem Shalom crossing, the only point of entry for goods between Gaza and Israel, was closed last week after the Israeli army said it found explosives hidden within a clothing delivery carried in three trucks.
Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi last Monday ordered an immediate halt of all commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel following the alleged attempt to “smuggle high-quality explosives.”
Impoverished Gaza, home to around 2.3 million Palestinians, is under a tight land, air and sea blockade imposed by Israel, whose defense ministry controls all crossings.
On Sunday morning the Kerem Shalom gateway was reopened, said Raeed Fattouh, head of the Presidential Committee for the Coordination of Goods, which is affiliated to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah party.
“Several trucks, including one loaded with readymade clothes and others loaded with scrap iron, entered the crossing this morning and headed toward the Israeli side,” he said.
Israeli authorities did not offer an immediate comment.
Palestinian businesses had warned that shutting the crossing would trigger a “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip.
The closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing came amid rising violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which has seen at least 227 Palestinians killed so far this year.
At least 32 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.
The dead include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestine

Related

Israel to end ban on exports from Gaza on Sunday — officials
Middle-East
Israel to end ban on exports from Gaza on Sunday — officials
Israel halts Gaza imports over ‘attempt to smuggle explosives’
Middle-East
Israel halts Gaza imports over ‘attempt to smuggle explosives’

Turkiye’s Erdogan meets Egypt’s El-Sisi at G20 Summit in New Delhi- Turkish presidency

Turkiye’s Erdogan meets Egypt’s El-Sisi at G20 Summit in New Delhi- Turkish presidency
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Turkiye’s Erdogan meets Egypt’s El-Sisi at G20 Summit in New Delhi- Turkish presidency

Turkiye’s Erdogan meets Egypt’s El-Sisi at G20 Summit in New Delhi- Turkish presidency
  • Erdogan and El-Sisi discussed bilateral ties and energy cooperation between Turkiye and Egypt
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
ANKARA:Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday, Erdogan’s office said in a statement.
Erdogan and El-Sisi discussed bilateral ties and energy cooperation between Turkiye and Egypt, as well as regional and global issues, it said.

Ethiopia says completes filling of Nile Renaissance mega-dam

Ethiopia says completes filling of Nile Renaissance mega-dam
Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Ethiopia says completes filling of Nile Renaissance mega-dam

Ethiopia says completes filling of Nile Renaissance mega-dam
Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
AFP
Topics: Ethiopia Egypt Sudan Nile river

ATO, Iraq’s International Development Bank ink cooperation agreement

ATO, Iraq’s International Development Bank ink cooperation agreement
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

ATO, Iraq’s International Development Bank ink cooperation agreement

ATO, Iraq’s International Development Bank ink cooperation agreement
  • The Arab Tourism Organization has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Development Bank in Iraq to boost tourism in the region
Updated 44 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Tourism Organization has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Development Bank in Iraq to boost tourism in the region, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. 

The agreement was signed by ATO President Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid and Dr. Ziad Khalaf Abdul Karim, chairman of the bank’s board of directors, to develop a Visa prepaid travel card and fund tourism initiatives in Arab countries. 

Al-Fuhaid said that the ATO plans to invest $1 billion in tourist projects across the region over the next two years through the Itqan tourist Development Fund in Jeddah. 

The organization is particularly concerned with the development of rural tourism, he said.

Al-Fuhaid emphasized the important role that Arab governments play in promoting the tourism sector. He thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support for collective Arab action by establishing ATO headquarters in Jeddah.

Khalaf said that the International Development Bank seeks to provide financial solutions that meet the needs of clients in the region, including companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals, through its global network of correspondent banks and affiliated institutions.

Topics: Iraq Arab Tourism Organization

Related

Saudi Shoura speaker arrives in Jordan while delegation heads to Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura speaker arrives in Jordan while delegation heads to Iraq
Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Middle-East
Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers

Kuwaiti, French defense ministers discuss boosting military cooperation

Kuwaiti, French defense ministers discuss boosting military cooperation
Updated 53 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti, French defense ministers discuss boosting military cooperation

Kuwaiti, French defense ministers discuss boosting military cooperation
Updated 53 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday met with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation, Kuwait News Agency reported.

During the meeting, which was held at the Army Officers Club headquarters in Kuwait city, the two officials discussed military training as well as regional and international affairs.

Sheikh Ahmad lauded the close ties between the two countries, particularly their exchange of knowledge and expertise, while Lecornu affirmed Paris’ keenness to strengthen military cooperation.

Topics: Kuwait France

Related

British military forces in Kuwait for Desert Warrior 7 drills
Middle-East
British military forces in Kuwait for Desert Warrior 7 drills
Kuwait, France in $2.8bn defense deal
Middle-East
Kuwait, France in $2.8bn defense deal

Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home 

Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home 
Updated 10 September 2023
AP 

Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home 

Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home 
  • The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck late Friday has killed more than 2,000 across Morocco 
  • The poor rural community about 45 kilometers northeast of the quake epicenter lays in devastation 
Updated 10 September 2023
AP 

MOULAY BRAHIM: The ground shook with a force few had ever felt, thundering through the remote Moroccan village in the dark of night. 

When the earthquake was over late Friday, the town carved into the Atlas Mountains lay in devastation — possibly dozens dead, scores of homes crumpled and walls reduced to rubble. Soon crews were listening for desperate sounds of life within the ruins of Moulay Brahim. 

A village of fewer than 3,000 people, Moulay Brahim attracts tourists and outdoor enthusiasts with its stunning vistas and proximity to Marrakech. Streets brimmed with small hotels and cafes overlooking gorges and green valleys. 

But after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 across Morocco, the scene in the village is bleak. 

People in the poor rural community about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northeast of the quake epicenter live in homes made of clay brick and cinder block, many of which are no longer standing or safe to inhabit. Fallen walls exposed the innards of damaged homes, their rubble sliding down hills. 

“We felt a huge shake like it was doomsday,” resident Ayoub Toudite said. “Ten seconds and everything was gone.” 

A cracked mosque minaret stands after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on September 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy: AP)

Others, like 19-year-old student Abdelfattah El Akari, said the quake felt much longer, as if more than a minute. “The ground moved and homes cracked,” he said. 

Chaos and terror followed, as frightened villagers sought safety in the streets. When they returned to their neighborhoods, some used bare hands to clear debris and start pulling out bodies, one after another. People gathered and cried outside a community health center as news trickled in of more deaths. 

Search crews peered into crevices looking for more casualties or people in need of rescue following the biggest earthquake to hit the North African country in 120 years. 

Authorities tempered expectations with warnings that many areas remained too fragile to enter while there were still risks of aftershocks that could collapse whatever remained standing. A minaret looming above Moulay Brahim was severely damaged and appeared at risk of toppling if nudged by another tremor. 

Hours after the tragedy, with sunlight exposing the extent of the damage, a procession of hundreds accompanied more than a dozen blanket-covered bodies to the town square. Men knelt on rugs and prayed for the dead during a brief funeral before carrying the deceased to a hillside cemetery. According to Islamic custom, burial should happen quickly after death. 

People affected by an earthquake camp outside their homes, in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on September 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy: AP)

Distraught parents sobbed into phones to tell loved ones about losing their children. 

Villagers erected a large tent in the square, traditionally used more often for joyous occasions like weddings. In the coming days, the space will serve a much more somber role as a shelter for those who no longer have homes. 

Toudite and other villagers appealed for help. 

“People are suffering here very much. We are in dire need of ambulances. Please send us ambulances to Moulay Brahim. The matter is urgent,” Toudite implored Saturday. “Please save us.” 

The town also is in need of food and tents for people who have no place to go but the streets, he said. 

The bulk of the town’s economy depends on agriculture and tourism. Time will tell how soon visitors will return to a place that stood for centuries. 

Moulay Brahim is named after a Moroccan Sufi saint who practiced a form of Islam valuing peace, love and tolerance, emphasizing inward meditation to reach a connection with God. The town’s people speak a combination of Arabic and Tachelhit, the most widely spoken indigenous language. 

Hassan Ait BelHajj, who owns several rental properties in Moulay Brahim, said the buildings weren’t designed for such violent quakes and wondered how long it would take for the area to recover. 

The Moroccan military deployed aircraft, helicopters and drones. Emergency services mobilized aid efforts to the hardest-hit areas, but roads leading to the mountain region around the epicenter were jammed with vehicles and blocked with fallen rocks, slowing rescue efforts. 

Traversing the unpaved roads through the rugged High Atlas was difficult long before Friday’s earthquake. 

Along a steep highway crowded by ambulances, taxis and Red Cross workers, Labira Lahcen nursed a bandaged wound on his hand that was injured by falling debris. He pronounced himself lucky his injuries weren’t more severe. 

Doctors picked shards of debris out of people’s feet and treated patients with surface wounds. The more critically injured were whisked away to a hospital near Marrakech, 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the north. 

“Since the earthquake, we’ve worked almost continuously,” Abdelhakim Ait Idan, a Moulay Brahim doctor, said Saturday afternoon, more than 14 hours after the quake violently rolled through the village. 

When Hamza Lamghani felt the tremble, he and his family darted outside. Then the lights went out. People used cellphones as flashlights. When it seemed safe to move, Lamghani and his family found their home and neighborhood reduced to rubble. 

Five of his closest childhood friends had perished, he said. 

Still in shock, walking from the square now filled with evacuees, he said: “There’s nothing to do but pray.” 

Topics: #morocco

Latest updates

Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official
Gaza exports to Israel resume as crossing reopens: Palestinian official
G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 
G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 
Saudi and Indian envoys stress significance of crown prince’s visit to India, participation at G20
Saudi and Indian envoys stress significance of crown prince’s visit to India, participation at G20
Saudi crown prince meets leaders of Bangladesh, Argentine
Saudi crown prince meets leaders of Bangladesh, Argentine
UK commits $2bn to UN-backed Green Climate Fund
UK commits $2bn to UN-backed Green Climate Fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.