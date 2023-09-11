You are here

  Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh

Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh

The Austrian delegation praised the cultural initiatives made by King Abdulaziz Public library during their visit to see Princess Alice and the Islamic coins exhibitions at the library. (Supplied)
The Austrian delegation praised the cultural initiatives made by King Abdulaziz Public library during their visit to see Princess Alice and the Islamic coins exhibitions at the library. (Supplied)
Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh
The delegation is representing Austria at the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is currently taking place in Riyadh till 25 September. (Supplied)
Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh
The Austrian delegation praised the library for its services that contribute to enriching Arab and global culture. (Supplied)
Arab News

Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh

Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh
  • Bin Muammar said the visit would help to further strengthen cultural and intellectual ties between Austria and Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: A delegation of senior Austrian officials on Monday visited the Princess Alice and Islamic coins exhibitions at the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh.

The party was welcomed by the library’s general supervisor and his deputy, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar and Abdulkarim Al-Zaid, respectively, and its director general, Bandar Al-Mubarak.

Members of the delegation included Christopher Hollensteiner, the undersecretary-general of state for cultural affairs, Oskar Wustinger, Austria’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, Omar Al-Rawi, a member of Vienna’s regional parliament and city council, Ernst-Peter Brezovsky of the Federal Ministry of Europe, Integration, and International Affairs, Regina Figl, the Austrian ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, and Rudolf Zunke, manager of the World Heritage designated site Historic Center of Vienna.

They are among delegates representing Austria at the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, taking place in Riyadh until Sept. 25.

During their tour of the library, the group viewed rare books and collectibles, along with photos from Princess Alice’s visit to the Kingdom in 1938, which included shots of her meeting with King Abdulaziz. They were also shown around the Islamic coins display.

Bin Muammar said the visit would help to further strengthen cultural and intellectual ties between Austria and Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Topics: Faisal bin abdulrahman bin muammar Abdulkarim Al-Zaid King Abdulaziz Public Library (KAPL)

