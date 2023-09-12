Babyshop teams up with UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to refugee children

LONDON: Children’s retailer Babyshop has partnered with the UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to children in refugee camps.

The initiative, called “Frequencies of Peace,” aims to address the plight and alleviate the suffering of children living in war-torn and disaster-stricken areas through a specially composed lullaby, performed in Arabic by acclaimed Syrian singer Ghaliaa Chaker, that will be broadcast across the Middle East.

“The harsh reality of conflict has deprived many children in the Middle East of the simple, vital privilege of a good night’s sleep,” said Ruban Shanmugarajah, Babyshop’s CEO.







Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO of Babyshop



“‘Frequencies of Peace’ is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to these children. It’s more than a lullaby—it’s a message of hope and resilience, a promise of a brighter, more peaceful future.”

The lullaby, developed by a dedicated team of neuroscientists from music-therapy platform Spiritune, was informed by research into music therapy and neuroscience carried out by leading institutions such as New York and Stanford universities, Babyshop said.

Crafted using simple melodies and basic rhythms, it is designed to instill a sense of tranquility and facilitate restful slumber for children living in refugee camps, the company added. The aim is to replace “the sounds of war with the sounds of a lullaby to bring comfort and hope across the Middle East.”

Jamie Pabst, the founder and CEO and Spiritune, said: “Scientific studies show very clearly that music has a profound impact on the nervous system.

“Lullabies, in particular, are very good at regulating children’s nervous systems … Things like having a simple melody, repetition, basic rhythm, low intensity, soft attacks, small intervals are all vital when constructing a song that is capable of calming down a child.”

Frequencies of Peace was “specifically made for these children in these situations,” Pabst said, making it an invaluable tool for comforting anxious children dealing with the traumatic effects of conflict.

The lullaby will be broadcast every night at bedtime (8pm in Syria) on Melody FM and Arabesque FM, music-streaming platform Anghami, and on the Spiritune app.